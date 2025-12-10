The other week, I came across this LinkedIn post from the Women’s Wargaming Network.

I immediately recognized this as a golden opportunity to once again (temporarily) quench my ever-thirsty wargamer imposter syndrome. I mean, are you really a wargamer if you’ve never played Kriegsspiel?! It feels like saying you’re a Christian but have never been baptized.

Anyway, since the post said that space was limited, and this was obviously an event mainly aimed at women wargamers, I decided to hold off on signing up until just a couple of days before the scheduled date… fortunately, I still managed to secure a ticket!

Saturday finally came around and at 8pm my time, I logged onto the International Kriegsspiel Society (IKS) Discord server ready to receive my wargaming baptism!

However, I was surprised that only three of us had shown up – just me, Viltė Radzytė (whose economic warfare wargame, The Shadow Lines, I reviewed last week) and Ozlem Deniz Kahraman (MA in International Relations graduate from the University of Exeter and a member of Fight Club Türkiye).

But hey, sometimes… the fewer the merrier!

So, how did my debut Kriegsspiel experience go?

In summary?

It went like Jan Heinemann (our lead facilitator) summed it up in his LinkedIn post.

In detail?

We started off with receiving and reading our briefing for about half an hour.

We decided to insert our forces through both Groß Machnow and Mittenwalde.

From Mittenwalde (Eastern fork): Brigadier General Briche was to lead his 4 squadrons of light cavalry plus the Advance Guard of 2 battalions of light infantry.

From Groß Machnow (Western fork): General Morand himself was to lead the rest of the force i.e. 8 battalions of line infantry (4 under Brigadier General Belair and 4 under Brigadier General Hulot) plus the divisional artillery train (2 regiments of foot artillery) directly under General Morand.

The two forks were supposed to meet up north in Klein Keinitz (hopefully pincering whatever enemy force we found there)

What actually happened?

Well, on the Western fork, we caught a sighting of enemy cavalry and decided that Brigadier General Hulot and his 4 battalions of line infantry should form up to face it, along with the divisional artillery train (combined arms, you know) while General Morand along with Brigadier General Belair and his 4 battalions of line infantry continued up north to Klein Keinitz.

However, the divisional artillery train ended up coming up north to Klein Keinitz. Alarmed that Brigadier General Hulot and his 4 battalions of line infantry were now vulnerable to being overwhelmed (and more importantly, pissed off at the divisional artillery train for disobeying orders), we sent both regiments out west from Klein Keinitz to meet up with Brigadier General Hulot at Spitzberg and face off against the enemy cavalry that had been sighted.

What about the Eastern fork?

Well, great question! It turns out they got lost and went further east, all the way to Brusendorf! We sent word out to them to immediately turn west and join us (General Morand and Brigadier General Belair) in Klein Keinitz.

Once they joined up, we decided to advance once again in two forks:

From Spitzberg advancing to Dahlewitz (Western fork): Brigadier General Hulot and his 4 battalions of line infantry plus the divisional artillery train (2 regiments of foot artillery) to continue pursuing the enemy cavalry sighted.

From Klein Keinitz advancing to Groß Keinitz (Eastern fork): General Morand along with Brigadier General Belair (and his 4 battalions of line infantry) and Brigadier General Briche (and his 4 squadrons of light cavalry) plus the Advance Guard of 2 battalions of light infantry

No sooner had we committed to this plan than our light infantry skirmishers on the Eastern fork started meeting what seemed to be the main enemy body… and they had artillery. And they went to work with it!

Brigadier General Belair’s line infantry started collapsing. We could tell that this was the main enemy body for sure. We sent out half our reserves to reinforce General Belair but that was not enough. The forces started retreating back toward Klein Keinitz.

Brigadier General Hulot eventually caught up with the enemy cavalry he was chasing in Dahlewitz where they had just a handful of weak line infantry to support them.

We frantically sent a desperate message out West to Brigadier General Hulot to take Dahlewitz as fast as possible, immediately swing east to Groß Keinitz and attack the enemy from the rear.

The game ended before we could find out if he came to our rescue in time!

What did I learn from my debut Kriegsspiel experience?

NOTE: I’m going to say “I” a lot henceforth instead of “we” because even though I was playing with Viltė and Ozlem, to be honest, I ended up kind of “hogging the mic” as General Morand!

1. Don’t make emotional command decisions

Getting frustrated with your units is natural, especially when orders don’t arrive or get misunderstood. But letting that anger drive your decisions is a recipe for disaster.

When I got mad at my artillery for “disobeying” orders and showing up at Klein Keinitz instead of staying with Hulot, I punished them by sending them all the way back west—right before the main Prussian force slammed into my eastern flank with their own concentrated artillery. Emotional decisions cloud your judgment and make you forget the actual tactical situation. Keep your head cool.

2. Deploy your artillery to your main effort

Artillery is your hammer, and you need to swing it where it counts most. Spreading your big guns around or parking them somewhere “safe” means they’re not supporting your primary attack or defense.

I learned this the hard way when I sent both artillery regiments chasing after enemy cavalry scouts in the west while the actual Prussian main body with their own artillery tore into Belair’s exposed line infantry in the east. Your supporting assets need to actually support your main operation. Don’t leave your heaviest hitters on the bench when the real fight starts.

3. Orders given ≠ orders received, understood, or followed

Just because you issued a command doesn’t mean it’s going to happen the way you imagine. Communication delays, confusion, and the chaos of battle all conspire against you.

The artillery train was supposed to stay with Hulot but ended up at Klein Keinitz instead—proof that your perfectly crafted orders might arrive late, get misinterpreted, or never reach the intended unit at all. This gap between intention and execution is one of Kriegsspiel’s most brutal (and realistic) lessons. Plan for friction and build redundancy into your communications.

4. Cavalry don’t know how to read maps!

Units get lost—it’s just a fact of war, especially mobile forces moving quickly through unfamiliar terrain. Briche’s entire eastern fork with cavalry and light infantry ended up at Brusendorf instead of Klein Keinitz, leaving us without a quarter of our force when we needed it.

Don’t assume your forces will magically arrive at the right place at the right time, especially your most mobile units operating independently. Build navigation errors and confusion into your planning, or at least don’t be shocked when a brigade vanishes into the fog of war.

5. Embrace spontaneity and serendipity

Sometimes the chaos works in your favor, and you need to recognize those moments. My artillery ended up at Klein Keinitz by accident, which put them right where the main enemy body eventually appeared—but I rigidly stuck to my original plan and sent them away to chase ghosts in the west.

War doesn’t follow scripts, and the best commanders adapt to happy accidents. When fortune hands you an advantage, don’t throw it away just because it wasn’t part of the original plan.

6. Have clear command staff responsibilities

Command by committee sounds democratic, but in practice it’s a mess. When everyone’s a decision-maker, nobody really is, and you waste precious time debating while the enemy acts.

We three co-players all had opinions but didn’t really want to step on each other’s toes, which made for slower decision-making at critical moments (our orders were not always issued on time). Establish a clear chain of command with one final decision-maker, even in a collaborative environment. Someone needs to have the authority to say “this is what we’re doing” and move forward.

7. Focus your effort!

Splitting your forces dilutes your combat power and makes you vulnerable everywhere. I divided my attack into two separate forks from the very start—Briche’s cavalry and light infantry through Mittenwalde in the east, Morand’s main body through Groß Machnow in the west—and then split again with Hulot chasing cavalry while Morand pushed to Klein Keinitz.

This meant I was weak at the decisive point (Groß Keinitz where the enemy main body was) and wasting combat power on irrelevant objectives. Mass your forces at the critical point, accept risk elsewhere, and punch through with overwhelming strength. Trying to do everything means accomplishing nothing.

8. Never separate the divisional commander from his divisional artillery

Your artillery is the most powerful asset on the battlefield, and it needs to be directly under the division commander’s control. When I sent both artillery regiments west to support Hulot while I (as Morand) stayed in the east facing what turned out to be the main enemy force, I stripped myself of my own fire support.

A divisional commander should keep at least some of his artillery with him at all times, because you can’t predict where the main fight will actually happen. When the Prussian guns opened up on Belair’s infantry, I had nothing to shoot back with—my own artillery was miles away pursuing scouts.

9. Don’t chase ghosts!

Not every enemy contact is worth pursuing, especially when it pulls you away from your main objective. The cavalry we spotted in the west were just scouts—a screening force—but I committed Hulot’s entire brigade of four infantry battalions plus both artillery regiments to chase them down.

Infantry and foot artillery can never catch cavalry that doesn’t want to be caught, so all I accomplished was removing a third of my combat power from the actual battle. Learn to distinguish between the enemy’s main body and diversionary forces, and don’t let yourself get fixated on targets that don’t matter.

10. Update your priors

We started the operation planning to attack in two forks, so we kept thinking in terms of two forks even after the situation changed. When Briche’s eastern force finally linked up with us at Klein Keinitz, we had a golden opportunity to concentrate everything and smash through to Groß Keinitz with overwhelming force—but we stuck with the two-fork mindset and sent Hulot west again.

Be willing to abandon your original plan when reality gives you new information. The map is not the territory, and yesterday’s good idea can become today’s disaster if you don’t adapt.

All in all…

Thank you to Jan and all the other facilitators, especially our attached military advisor, Achilles! And thank you to my co-commanders, Viltė and Ozlem, for coming along with me on this ride… I hope we get to fight together again another day, successfully this time!

This was a truly memorable introduction to the founding game of wargaming… and even though the loss will sting forever, I wouldn’t have it any other way. The lack of strict adherence to movement ranges and the inherent fog of war in such a double-blind Kriegsspiel were a delicious contrast to the nerdy hex counting and perfect information environment in the micro wargames I’m used to.

I look forward to playing this more and more until I don’t get any imposter syndrome from having an “IKS” (International Kriegsspiel Society) tag on my Discord name! I’m especially looking forward to the staff exercise game that Jan highlighted is slated for February next year, focusing on the operational planning procedure and center of gravity analysis.

However, I will always wonder what happened to Hulot! I like to daydream that he actually won that battle at Dahlewitz quickly, swung westwards and arrived just in time to save us from the Prussian onslaught after we had retreated into Klein Keinitz, pummeling their rear with our divisional artillery.

Anyway, so after receiving this wargaming baptism by fire, I took my post-Kriegsspiel blues out at midnight to knock back some tequila with a few of my boys from high school who were serendipitously passing through my town that night as part of a wedding entourage. Congratulations, Edward and Leah!

Before I go, here are some useful Kriegsspiel-related resources I’d like to share:

· Join the International Kriegsspiel Society (IKS) Discord server for more such Kriegsspiel sessions

· Follow Jan Heinemann, our lead facilitator in this IKS session, and his work at Let’s Play History

· Follow Jorit Witjes, the leading Kriegsspiel scholar, and his work at the Conflict Simulation Group

· Mark Greenwald at the US Army CGSC recently shared about the utility of Kriegsspiel there

· Join the Women’s Wargaming Network for more amazing wargaming events like this (they are usually open to both women and allies)

