AUDIENCE WARNING: The following newsletter contains extremely graphic bearing of the author’s soul, reader discretion is strongly advised! This is also my longest post so far so you better get comfortable…

Last week I shared 10 lessons about warfare that I picked up from the recent Women’s Wargaming Network (WWN) x International Kriegsspiel Society (IKS) event

As I was writing these lessons down (but more so, ever since publishing that newsletter) I found myself drawing parallels to my experience of founding and running my first startup.

For those of you who have been living under a rock ever since I started mentioning this to whoever is willing to give me more than 3.33 seconds of attention, when I’m not engrossed in wargaming, I serve as a Co-Founder, Co-CEO and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Lupiiya Books, a Ugandan fintech startup.

What do you need to know about Lupiiya Books?

Well, allow me start with the problem we’re looking to solve.

While there’s a strong crowdfunding culture in Uganda, this “social finance” remains limited to donations for medical bills and social events such as weddings, birthday parties and funerals… largely excluding business funding.

Our solution is Lupiiya Books, a gamified crowdfunding app designed to help young African entrepreneurs turn their family, friends and social media followers into proper business investors.

Julius Kakwenzire, our Co-CEO & CFO, studied and lived in the U.S. where he saw first-hand the power of well-developed venture capital markets. Since returning to Uganda, he has done freelance consulting work in the microfinance and cooperative savings space.

Alliance Mbonigaba, our Founding Engineer & Product Manager, has a solid background in software development. He has built apps in industries ranging from finance to transport to healthcare.

On our board, we also have David Tusubira (serial entrepreneur and green energy innovator) and Edward Katongole (investment analyst and construction industry player), who co-invested in our pre-seed round.

We started the company way back in 2017, and after building and discarding 3 prototypes in stealth mode, we finally launched a public demo version of our Lupiiya Books app in February 2024 that attracted over 150 beta testers.

We are now implementing the insights we gained from the feedback we received from our beta testers before we re-launch the app next year.

The anatomy of a bumpy startup launch journey

We got off to a promising start in October 2023. Our weekly quiz series on Kahoot was working beautifully. Each week we’d engage potential users with trivia and small cash prizes, steadily building our email list while establishing ourselves as a gamified brand that made finance fun.

It was simple, low-cost, and effective. We were building momentum.

Then we got carried away.

Somewhere between the quiz series success and our February launch date, we convinced ourselves that our beta deserved an alpha-level marketing blitz.

We weren’t just launching an app, we were launching a movement. Our ambitions exploded in multiple directions simultaneously.

First came Music & Money, our planned weekly YouTube series interviewing upcoming Ugandan musicians about their artistic journeys and relationship with money. We envisioned it as our flagship content: culturally relevant, entertaining, and perfectly aligned with our target demographic.

We paid for eight episode shoots upfront. Only later, after all the filming was done, did we discover that seven of those episodes had horrible sound issues that made them unpublishable. We managed to salvage and publish exactly one episode. The rest of that investment simply evaporated.

But we were already committed to the grand vision.

We decided to launch our beta with a Valentine’s Day party in February 2024. A physical event designed to “culturally colonize” Valentine’s Day, which is huge among Ugandan youth.

We wanted to cement ourselves as the hip, cool, social brand that financial institutions could never be. The party would be our coming-out moment.

Our social media strategy reflected the same sprawling ambition.

We focused primarily on X (formerly Twitter), the platform we were personally most familiar with, though we’d later realize our content was actually better suited for LinkedIn.

Even on X, we split our presence: @LupiiyaBooks as our main account and @LupiiyaTV as an auxiliary account meant to host the video content we planned to produce. We also created a TikTok page where we repurposed our X graphics as short videos, and a LinkedIn page that we promptly ignored.

The influencer marketing experiment came later.

We partnered with one of the musicians we’d interviewed, giving away tickets to their upcoming show to raise brand awareness and attract more beta users.

The campaign flopped. We ended up giving all the tickets to the influencers themselves because no one else participated. To add insult to injury, that musician then proceeded to somewhat ruin their own show.

Meanwhile, beneath all this marketing theatre, our actual product told a different story.

While our marketing had alpha ambitions, the app was inevitably still beta-grade, full of glitches and errors. To be fair, that’s exactly what we’d invited our Valentine’s Day launch attendees to help us identify.

However, we’d made a rookie mistake that no amount of debugging could immediately fix: we had no onboarding flow whatsoever. Users downloaded the app, opened it, got confused, and left. Our churn rate skyrocketed.

We did manage to get the Android version out on Valentine’s Day as planned, but the iPhone version wouldn’t be ready for another six months.

How were we funding all this? We were bootstrapping with proceeds from my content writing agency on Upwork (the pre-seed capital we had raised from David and Edward had only covered 2 of the 3 prototypes we developed in stealth mode).

But there was a problem we hadn’t fully accounted for: the generative AI revolution that had been in full force since December 2022 was steadily hollowing out my client base.

Clients were leaving faster than I could replace them, and the ones who stayed were paying less for work that AI tools were making increasingly commoditized.

By mid-2024, we started running out of money to pay our outsourced developer team. Right in the middle of implementing all those bug fixes from our beta feedback.

We took on high-interest credit to cover the gaps and keep development moving.

Then in early 2025, the bottom fell out: I lost my biggest client, who had been contributing 90% of our remaining revenue.

Today, we’re down to a skeleton crew. Alliance, our Founding Engineer, is working solo through the bug fixes and feature upgrades we’ve committed to.

Julius and I (both non-technical first-time founders) are scrambling to create new revenue streams, racing against time to generate enough cash flow to properly re-launch in 2026.

The grand marketing vision has been stripped away, leaving only the essential question we should have asked from the beginning: can we build a product that actually works for our users?

So, what have I learnt about startup failure from losing at my first ever Kriegsspiel?

SPONSOR THIS NEWSLETTER: Is your organization interested in becoming an official Wargaming Weekly sponsor? Please reach out to me today via X, LinkedIn or Bluesky to discuss our potential partnership! You can also support Wargaming Weekly on Patreon for as little as $5 per month! Plus, who knows, you might even enjoy the FREE “Love, Lies & Wargames” short story series that I have published there!

How the 10 lessons from my first attempt at Kriegsspiel mirror my first startup launch

NOTE: I’m going to say “we” a lot henceforth but to be honest, most of these decisions fall on my shoulders as Chief Strategy Officer. Also, just like I ended up kind of “hogging the mic” as General Morand when I was playing Kriegsspiel with Viltė and Ozlem, I ended up driving a lot of the decisions my co-founder Julius and I took in the launch of Lupiiya Books.

1. Don’t make emotional command decisions

Getting excited about your startup’s potential is natural, especially after building a strong foundation. But letting that excitement drive premature scaling decisions is a recipe for disaster.

When we successfully ran our Kahoot quiz series in October 2023 and built an engaged email list, we got carried away. We were so pumped about our gamified brand positioning that we decided to give our beta roll-out an alpha launch marketing effort.

We threw everything at it (Music & Money YouTube series, Valentine’s Day launch party, multiple social media channels) because we felt ready, not because we were ready.

We let our enthusiasm cloud our judgment about what our actual product maturity and resource constraints could support. Keep your head cool, even when things are going well.

2. Deploy your artillery to your main effort

Your most powerful resources (whether money, time, or talent) need to be concentrated where they’ll have maximum impact on your core product and primary user acquisition channel.

I learned this the hard way when we spread our bootstrap funding across multiple marketing initiatives (YouTube series production, Valentine’s Day event, influencer partnerships) while our actual product had no onboarding flow and was riddled with bugs.

We paid for 8 YouTube episode shoots but could only publish one due to sound issues. That capital was wasted chasing a flashy marketing play while our “artillery” (cash reserves) should have been hammered into making the product actually work.

Your supporting assets need to actually support your main operation: building a product people can successfully use.

3. Orders given ≠ orders received, understood, or followed

Just because you’ve communicated your product’s value proposition doesn’t mean users will understand how to actually use it. The gap between what you think you’ve explained and what users actually grasp can be devastating.

We ran an entire Kahoot quiz campaign building awareness, hosted a Valentine’s Day launch party explaining our vision, and put out messaging across multiple social media channels. We thought we’d made it clear what Lupiiya Books was and how to use it.

But when users actually downloaded the app and opened it for the first time, they were lost. We had no onboarding flow (a classic software startup rookie mistake) so despite all our external messaging, users had no internal guidance on their first critical interaction with the product.

They churned immediately, not because they didn’t want what we offered, but because they couldn’t figure out what to do once they arrived.

This is a well-documented phenomenon: even with well-developed apps, users often end up using them in completely different ways than developers intended. But we didn’t even give them a chance to misuse our app creatively. We just left them confused at the front door.

You can have the clearest vision and the loudest messaging, but if the product itself doesn’t literally hold your users’ hands through their first experience, all that communication is wasted.

Build the instructions into the product itself, because your marketing messages disappear the moment someone opens your app.

Funny enough, I have since discovered one of the smoothest onboarding flows I have ever come across in a digitized commercial wargame of all places!

4. Cavalry don’t know how to read maps!

Your fastest-moving initiatives (especially experimental marketing campaigns run by external partners) can easily veer off course and end up nowhere near your intended destination. Communication gaps, misaligned expectations, and execution friction all conspire against you.

This is especially brutal when working with outsourced teams or contractors who may not share your urgency or vision. Build redundancy into your execution, overcommunicate expectations, and verify deliverables early before committing fully.

Our YouTube series was supposed to be professional content that positioned us as the cool, culturally relevant financial brand. Instead, it ended up at “Brusendorf”.

We got interviews with horrible sound issues that we only discovered after paying for all 8 shoots. The gap between our creative brief and what was actually delivered cost us thousands of dollars and months of momentum.

5. Embrace spontaneity and serendipity

Sometimes the chaos works in your favor, and you need to recognize those moments instead of rigidly sticking to your original plan.

Looking back, our Kahoot quiz series in October 2023 was working beautifully. We were building an engaged email list and establishing ourselves as a gamified brand with relatively low cost and effort. That was our “artillery accidentally showing up at Klein Keinitz.”

But instead of doubling down on what was working (simple, engaging, low-cost community building), we abandoned that momentum to chase our elaborate Valentine’s Day launch plan with YouTube series and physical events.

When fortune hands you a winning formula, don’t throw it away just because it wasn’t part of your grand vision. Lean into what’s working, even if it’s simpler than you imagined.

6. Have clear command staff responsibilities

Having aligned co-founders who support each other sounds ideal, but when both captains are equally excited about every new initiative, there’s no one left to pump the brakes. The opposite of paralysis (mutual reinforcement of enthusiasm) can be just as dangerous.

Julius and I, as co-CEOs and co-captains of Lupiiya Books, had clear responsibilities and were in full support of every decision we took, regardless of who originally suggested it.

But that’s precisely the problem: we both had veto power, yet neither of us used it. When one of us got excited about the YouTube series, the other reinforced that excitement instead of pressure-testing it.

When we envisioned the Valentine’s Day launch extravaganza, we amplified each other’s enthusiasm rather than questioning whether our product was ready. We took “move fast, break things” a bit too far by becoming an echo chamber of optimism.

Sometimes you need one founder to be the visionary accelerator and another to be the skeptical brake. When both are hitting the gas simultaneously, there’s no friction to slow down bad decisions before they consume your runway.

7. Focus your effort!

Splitting your limited resources across multiple channels dilutes your impact and makes you vulnerable everywhere. We divided our marketing attack from the very start: YouTube series (Music & Money), physical event (Valentine’s Day party), multiple social media platforms @LupiiyaBooks and @LupiiyaTV on X, TikTok, LinkedIn that we ignored), plus influencer partnerships.

Then we split again with some focus on Android development, some on iOS, some on bug fixes, some on marketing content creation.

This meant we were weak at the decisive point (having a product with proper onboarding that users could actually succeed with) and wasting combat power on channels that didn’t matter (LinkedIn we ignored entirely, X content that belonged on LinkedIn).

We tried to be everywhere and ended up accomplishing nothing significant anywhere. Mass your resources at the critical point (product-market fit and one primary channel), accept that you won’t have presence elsewhere, and punch through with concentrated effort.

8. Never separate the divisional commander from his divisional artillery

As a founder, your cash reserves are your core firepower and need to be preserved and deployed at the main battle (the critical product development phase), not expended on peripheral campaigns before you even know where the real fight will be.

When we burned through our bootstrap budget on flashy marketing outcomes (YouTube production paying for 8 episodes upfront, Valentine’s Day event logistics, multiple platform launches) while the product itself lacked basic onboarding, we stripped ourselves of financial reserves at the decisive point.

We were like Morand facing the main Prussian force without artillery. When users churned due to our missing onboarding flow and we desperately needed capital to fix critical bugs and implement user feedback, we had nothing left to fight back with. Our “artillery” had been expended miles away on content nobody watched because the product didn’t work.

Preserve your cash reserves for the main battle, because you can’t predict where you’ll actually need concentrated firepower to survive.

9. Don’t chase ghosts!

Not every marketing opportunity is worth pursuing, especially when it pulls you away from your main objective of building a product that works.

The YouTube series, the Valentine’s Day party, the influencer partnerships… these were all scouts and screening forces, shiny distractions that looked like they mattered but weren’t the main enemy (user churn due to poor product experience).

We committed months of effort and thousands of dollars chasing these ghosts. Marketing and foot artillery (content production) can never catch cavalry (viral growth) that doesn’t want to be caught, so all we accomplished was removing our resources from the actual battle: fixing bugs and building proper onboarding.

Learn to distinguish between the main body (product quality and core user experience) and diversionary forces (flashy marketing tactics), and don’t let yourself get fixated on targets that don’t matter.

10. Update your priors

We started with the plan of being a hip, culturally relevant, gamified brand with alpha-level marketing (YouTube series, events, influencer partnerships), so we kept thinking in those terms even after reality showed us we were still in beta with a buggy product.

When our Kahoot series showed us that simple, focused community engagement was working, we had a golden opportunity to concentrate everything on that approach and build slowly with our actual resource constraints. But we stuck with the alpha-launch mindset and split our forces again with the Valentine’s Day extravaganza.

When my Upwork revenue started declining due to AI disruption in late 2023, we should have updated our priors about available runway and shifted to capital preservation mode. Instead we kept spending as if the revenue stream would continue.

When we saw 150+ beta testers signing up but immediately churning, we should have paused all marketing and fixed onboarding. Instead we kept pushing on iOS development and influencer campaigns.

Has any good come out of this chaos?! Here are 5 silver linings on this dark cloud

1. We have found our story!

Our biggest win from this expensive education? We’ve sharpened our narrative to a razor’s edge.

We started as the classic confused startup trying to be everything to everyone: “We’re doing budgeting, bookkeeping, accounting, saving, group saving, social crowdfunding, credit crowdfunding, equity crowdfunding... for individuals, for businesses too, both big and small.”

If you’re already confused reading that sentence, imagine how our potential users felt. We were essentially saying “we do finance stuff” and hoping someone would figure out why they should care.

Between the user feedback, user confusion, and investor rejection (each punch teaching us something) we’ve distilled our mission down to something crystal clear:

“We’re building a gamified crowdfunding app designed to help young African entrepreneurs turn their family, friends and social media followers into proper business investors.”

That’s it. That’s the story. No feature list disguised as a value proposition. No trying to wedge ourselves into every possible use case. Just one clear promise to one specific audience about one transformative outcome.

Getting punched in the mouth repeatedly taught us what actually mattered.

Meanwhile, the timing couldn’t be better: storytelling just became the hottest corporate trend…

2. We stumbled into our mascot!

Sometimes your best creative decisions happen by accident when you’re desperately trying to make sense of your own confusion.

In our scramble to figure out what Lupiiya Books actually was, we created “Lupiiya Pioneer”, our astronaut mascot. What started as a branding experiment has become the heart of our user experience.

Lupiiya Pioneer is now the user’s sidekick in their gamified journey through our app, a friendly guide exploring the unknown territory of entrepreneurial finance alongside them. The astronaut imagery perfectly captures what our users are doing: pioneering new ventures, exploring uncharted territory, taking calculated risks in the unknown.

Lupiiya Pioneer now features heavily in our branding and marketing, giving us a distinctive visual identity that cuts through the sterile, corporate aesthetic of traditional financial services.

We didn’t plan to build our entire brand around a cheerful astronaut, we discovered it while lost in the fog of war. Sometimes getting lost is how you find what you’re actually looking for.

3. We’ve paid the rookie tax!

Every founder has to pay the rookie tax: those expensive, embarrassing mistakes that only experience can teach you to avoid. The question is whether you pay it in your first venture or spread it across multiple failed attempts.

We’ve gotten many of those “unavoidable” mistakes out of the way in one concentrated burst of painful learning:

- bad hires who looked good on paper but couldn’t deliver

- unscrupulous partners who took our money and produced unusable work

- launching without an onboarding flow and watching users churn in confusion

- spreading resources too thin across too many channels

- making emotional decisions instead of strategic ones

- chasing ghosts instead of focusing on the main effort

Each mistake cost us time, money, and momentum. But each mistake is also something we’ll never do again. The rookie tax is expensive, but it’s also non-recurring.

We’ve bought experience that we’ll carry into every future initiative, every future venture, every future battle. That education has a compounding return.

4. We finally launched!

Here’s the most important thing: we’re no longer in stealth mode.

If we hadn’t launched (and instead stayed in the comfortable, delusional womb of “we’re still building, we’re not ready yet”), we’d still have no knowledge whatsoever of the market.

We’d still be operating on assumptions, theories, and hopeful projections. We’d still be telling ourselves our original confused narrative would work, that our product didn’t need onboarding, that our marketing would magically convert users.

Mike Tyson said it best: “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

We’ve taken our socking to the jaw. We may have stumbled, maybe even taken a knee, but we’re still in this fight.

And now we’re fighting with actual intelligence about the enemy. Real user feedback, real market response, real data about what works and what doesn’t.

Stealth mode is seductive because you never have to confront reality’s verdict on your vision. Launching means you finally know the truth.

Yes, the truth hurts. But it’s also liberating.

5. I’m more comfortable than ever with facing failure!

This might be the most valuable lesson of all, and I owe it to wargaming.

Wargaming advocates often highlight that it provides “a safe space to fail,” and I couldn’t agree more. When I lost my debut Kriegsspiel, I felt the sting of defeat, but the game’s structure immediately channeled that into learning.

The after-action review (AAR) culture in wargaming teaches you to be comfortable with acknowledging and studying your failure. Not defensively, not with shame, but with curiosity and analytical rigor.

You can see this shift in action: I’ve now written two detailed reflections on my first Kriegsspiel experience, each time extracting new insights by examining my mistakes from different angles.

Back in October, I attended a virtual Operations Nation event titled “Stress-test your startup: Building resilience with decision gaming”. It was facilitated by Chris Lüttmann-White, Head of Business Development at Vedette Consulting, one of the top business wargaming firms in the world and home of the Battlegroup Wargaming System (BGWS) that’s now being adopted by the British Army.

It was basically a “wargaming for startups” seminar where we did a pre-mortem for a fictional startup, fast-forwarding into a future where it had failed, and then working backwards to figure out how to preemptively counteract its most likely paths to failure.

That exercise revealed something profound: beyond not having been aware of this pre-mortem method at the time, the only reason I couldn’t have done this before launch for Lupiiya Books was because I couldn’t psychologically allow myself to seriously fathom its failure.

Near-delusional optimism is the fuel that we startup founders run on. It’s what helps us overcome doubt from friends, family, customers, investors, and most importantly, ourselves.

But that same optimism can become a cage that prevents us from honestly examining what’s not working. We confuse acknowledging potential failure with inviting it, so we refuse to look directly at our weaknesses.

Wargaming has taught me that you can maintain fighting spirit while still conducting honest after-action reviews. You can believe you’ll ultimately win while acknowledging you lost this particular battle. You can be optimistic about your mission while being ruthlessly analytical about your mistakes.

This psychological shift (from seeing failure as something to be avoided and denied, to seeing it as data to be studied and learned from) might be the most valuable capability I’ve gained from this entire experience.

Because now I can do the one thing that separates founders who eventually succeed from those who don’t: I can look directly at my mistakes, call them by name, learn from them, and adjust course without losing faith in the mission.

The war isn’t over. We’ve just finished analyzing one particularly brutal battle. And now we’re planning the next offensive with better intelligence, clearer strategy, and hard-won wisdom about where not to send our forces.

OPEN TO WORK: Do you need help with content marketing or game co-designing for your wargaming services/products? I’m currently open to gig work in defense, academic, civic or business wargaming as a part-time remote freelancer (10 – 30 hours per week). Please DM me on LinkedIn via the Wargaming Weekly page or my personal profile to book a free consultation call. Like the Gen-Z kids like to say… lemme cook!

Lastly… what’s that over there in the Business Corner?

Those of you who have been reading Wargaming Weekly all the way to the end for a while might remember a time when one of the calls-to-action I used to include was to introduce me to your friends at a16z, highlighting that I just wanted brutal feedback on an application we had made for their speedrun program back in 2024.

In case any of you have been wondering, the reason I stopped asking for that is because a16z eventually published this post that essentially answered all my questions and then some!

The key takeaway for me is this…

Robin Guo, one of the a16z partners, later cemented it for me with this response to my question in the speedrun Office Hours webinar that featured Nigel Eccles, co-founder of FanDuel.

Traction, traction, traction… that’s now my north-star as a founder.

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha is a freelance wargame researcher, analyst and designer. With a background of over 10 years in B2B marketing, Rwizi is also a Co-Founder, Co-CEO and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Lupiiya Books, the gamified crowdfunding app designed to help young African entrepreneurs turn their family, friends and social media followers into proper business investors.