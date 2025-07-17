At the start of this month, I voluntarily went on a play-testing marathon, trying out all the 9 micro wargames in Sebastian Bae’s recent Warfighting Micro Games Series over a period of 9 days while sharing my play-throughs on my X, LinkedIn and Bluesky.

It really was a baptism of fire for me, stretching my wargaming muscles in ways that I couldn’t have imagined. My regular schedule was sacrificed at the altar of keeping up with my goal of getting through all 9 games within 9 days while still getting my most pressing non-wargaming tasks done.

With this play-testing marathon now behind me, I’ve been taking some time off to reflect on the ideas, the insights and the “aha!” moments that came to me over the course of those 9 days. So on that note, here are the 9 lessons I picked up, in the chronological order of how I played the 9 micro wargames:

1. Modifier on Initiative roll starting in Turn 2

Shadow Grid (by James Moorhouse)

Thanks to this game, “+1 modifier on Initiative roll for the player who had initiative in the previous round, starting in Turn 2” is now my go-to suggestion for games with initiative rolls for each turn. I went on to suggest it for two other wargames in this batch: Popping Bubbles and Violent Victory.

My intuition is that in real life, the side that gains first initiative in combat gains a certain amount of momentum for the rest of the engagement that takes a significant effort for the other side to break. My hope is that this +1 modifier on rolling for initiative starting with the second turn/round can capture that and make the game just a bit more realistic.

You can check out my full play-through of Shadow Grid on X, LinkedIn or Bluesky.

2. I really need that sweet tension for a game to really grip me!

Mine Hunter (anonymous designer)

This game has huge potential, is about a subject I’m really keen to learn more about and the choice of mechanics is pretty solid but it just didn’t have enough tension to keep me hooked. I think this partly due to the fact that the designer has not yet fleshed out the specifics of the objectives (I improvised my own arbitrary objectives for this play-test).

I guess it’s kinda like when women talk about the sweet, thoughtful guy who is super nice to them but the tension of raw attraction is just not there to keep them hooked… and how that’s often due to the sweet, thoughtful guy not fleshing out the specifics of his objectives, let alone “standing on business” about them. I know you were not ready for dating advice from wargaming, haha!

You can check out my full play-through of Mine Hunter on X, LinkedIn or Bluesky.

3. The power and importance of beauty in wargames

Southern Crossing (by Sofia Valle and Luke Miller)

The aesthetics of this game are top-notch, it’s so beautiful: from the name and logo to the icons on the counters (which are not that many and are also conveniently sized) to the choice of font, colors and tone of copy.

As a budding wargame designer myself, it’s so inspiring to see a simple print-and-play game deliver at such a high bar when it comes to aesthetics even at this play-testing stage. I now know for sure that paying extra attention to detail is not just for “serious” designers and publishers creating “serious” cardboard designs.

You can check out my full play-through of Southern Crossing on X, LinkedIn or Bluesky.

5. Make it bigger!

Critical Orbit (anonymous designer)

I really love the big everything in this game, it nearly feels like a children’s game: the big colorful map (I really enjoyed gluing that together), the big colorful counters (really easy to handle and cut out despite being so many), and the big font size used throughout.

All in all, this designer really considered the end user’s experience of reading off a printed paper that may be at or even beyond arm’s length. This is the kind of UX foresight every wargame designer should have.

You can check out my full play-through of Critical Orbit on X, LinkedIn or Bluesky.

4. Don’t judge a book by its (lack of a) cover!

untitled urban warfare game (anonymous designer)

I really like how this game surprised me. After seeing that the designer had given it neither a title nor accompanying counters to cut out, let alone putting their name on it, I thought it was going to turn out lousy, half-baked and hard to play.

However, I was pleasantly surprised to find that the turn structure and victory conditions were very clear and the game mechanics, while simple were still effective and intuitive to the urban warfare theme. By the time I was done, I was glad that I hadn’t written it off!

You can check out my full play-through of this game on X, LinkedIn or Bluesky.

6. Think outside the (two dimensional) box!

Popping Bubbles (by Rachel McVicker)

Who knew it was this easy to achieve a three-dimensional board design in a print-and-play micro wargame? I love how innovative this game’s folding game setup is (first time I have come across such a design).

I also love how funny it is that a game that incorporates deception requires both players to be very honest!

You can check out my full play-through of Popping Bubbles on X, LinkedIn or Bluesky.

7. I really looove when that sweet tension in a game really grips me!

Balkan Partisans (by Robert Shala)

This game represents a WW2 guerilla raid faithfully and well – nearly to a fault. Right from deploying units to the very last shot, the tension was thick!

I still can’t get over how intense this game feels, it really delivers on all the five core wargaming concepts that it’s meant to introduce beginner wargamers to:

· Classic "Hex and Counter" mechanics

· Fog of war and hidden objectives

· Unit differentiation based on weapons and stats

· Line of sight, cover, and overwatch mechanics

· Asymmetric gameplay and historical context

You can check out my full play-through of Balkan Partisans on X, LinkedIn or Bluesky.

8. Nom de guerre pour un jeu de guerre!

Borrowed Time (by Patrick Feng)

Yes, I did pick up a few things whenever I wasn’t sleeping off during my high school French lessons! Anyway, I noticed that the designer of this game uses a professional pseudonym! Wargame designers are allowed to have aliases?! No one told me, haha!

Given my background in professional writing where pen names are the norm, I shouldn’t be surprised but it really hadn’t occurred to me yet because I hadn’t come across a designer using one. Now I can’t help but wonder: what would my wargame designer pseudonym be?

You can check out my full play-through of Borrowed Time on X, LinkedIn or Bluesky.

9. I need more dice… waaay more dice!

Violent Victory (by Rachel McVicker & Sebastian Bae)

I had to pause my play-test of this game because I didn’t have enough dice. I thought I could improvise with handwritten notes and my dice app but I quickly realized that I needed physical dice.

And even when I bought more, I didn’t buy enough ‘cause I had misread “23 dice” under the “Reuired Components” section as “13 dice” so I had to get even more. This game has singlehandedly grown my dice collection by 300% from half a dozen to two dozen! And yes, I now feel more like a bonafide wargamer than ever, haha!

Although this high dice requirement is a significant barrier to entry into what I think is a really important and exciting game, I must admit they do feel great to flip and look super cute in photos!

You can check out my full play-through of Violent Victory on X, LinkedIn or Bluesky.

Honorable mention: 10. We need more digital micro wargames!

I believe digital micro wargames can be a true game changer (pun intended) as far as getting more warfighters to get more wargaming reps and sets in, especially as far as educational wargaming in particular goes.

I don’t think the professional wargaming revolution we seek will come to fruition until we manage to literally sneak a steady stream of fun, easy-to-learn micro wargames into the pockets of the warfighters and onto the same screens where “digital cocaine” apps like TikTok and Twitch are fighting for (and winning) their day-to-day attention.

Nonetheless, even though I believe going digital should always (or at least often) be the final destination for such micro wargames, I do acknowledge that print-and-play will always be great to have as a base to launch from especially for such play-testing, to first iron out the wrinkles and build an eager audience.

Speaking of which… I too now have a micro wargame for you to play-test!

Ugandan Chess is a hex-and-counter remix of regular chess designed to familiarize players with the 13 individuals who have served as head-of-state in this East African country so far, some for just one day!

Two players (Blue and Red) move and attack each other using 5 Soldiers, 5 Intellectuals and 3 Royals with the aim of securing victory either by capturing the Ugandan flag in the middle of the board or completely disarming the other side.

On that note, I’d really appreciate it if you could play Ugandan Chess and let me know what you think! You can download the game here via Google Drive. Leave me your feedback in the comments on this post.

And if you’re one of those hard-core wargamers like me, who like to deliver a well-detailed play-testing report, please check out the feedback template form I have created. Please download it, fill it out after playing the game a few times, save it as a PDF and share that PDF with me via DM on X or LinkedIn.

Lastly… what’s that over there in the Business Corner?

I have been following Byrne Hobart’s The Diff newsletter ever since I saw him David Perell’s How I Write podcast…

… and this week he released a banger that grabbed by attention right with both its title and this intro:

“Employers and game designers face a similar tradeoff: they want a motivating progression of outcomes, but this trades off against a coherent narrative. In games, the problem is stripped down and simplified, which makes games a good laboratory for understanding the general problem.”

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

