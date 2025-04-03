My Catholic-founded high school’s motto is “Duc in Altum” (Latin for “launch out into the deep”) but if you had told me when I was there well over a decade ago that in early 2025, I would be launching out into the depths of submarine anti-surface warfare with just a print ‘n’ play game and a dice-rolling app, I would have warned you to hide whatever you’re smoking before Brother Headmaster catches you!

In last week’s newsletter I discussed Call Sign and wondered if it was the start of my obsession with micro-wargames. Well, I’m happy to report that it was indeed my gateway drug and now I can’t get enough of these micro-wargames!

I have been playing Call Sign some more this past week but the games are now far too drawn for the less under-30-minutes micro-wargame it’s supposed to be because I’m basically playing the exact same strategy perfectly with both Blue and Red. So the next time I play it, I plan to experiment with having one player be a bit more risky and use the Jam special ability in a more offensive capacity rather than restricting it strictly to carrier defense.

But in the meantime, I decided to try another micro-wargame this week, my first from Sebastian Bae’s Indo-Pacific Micro Games series that I mentioned at the end of the last newsletter: Ambush from the Depths, designed by Curtis Miller.

The setting of Ambush from the Depths is that you’re controlling a nuclear fast attack submarine (SSN) that has just found its target, a landing helicopter dock (LHD), and your mission is to stalk and sink it with two torpedo kill shots before it successfully detects (or evades) you.

This is officially the third wargame I have ever played!

Why did I choose to play Ambush from the Deep next?

Well, for starters, this game’s uniquely beautiful map of concentric circles and differently colored arrows caught my eye the very first time I was scanning through this batch of micro-wargames last year!

However, my top 5 reasons for picking up Ambush from the Depths this week in particular are mostly connected to me wanting to try a slightly different flavor of micro-wargame from last week’s Call Sign:

1. Ambush from the Depths is specifically designed as a solitaire game, and as explained above, I was starting to just draw with myself playing both sides of Call Sign that is designed for two players.

2. Call Sign has a rather broad goal (provide an accessible entry point into wargame design) while Ambush from the Depths is very specific (to teach players some basic principles of how underwater acoustics influence submarine anti-surface warfare… not submarine warfare in general, just acoustics.)

3. Call Sign has short, easy-to-scan rules (just half a page long right next to the map) while Ambush from the Depths has four pages of rules (complete with 3 illustrated examples) plus 2 pages of designer notes!

4. Call Sign covered naval aviation (bombers, fighters, and tankers) so I thought for my next game it might be interesting to pivot to exploring what lives under the sea (apart from Spongebob of course!)

5. Lastly, over the weekend, I watched this great documentary about the AUKUS deal. Nuclear subs have been touted as the most pivotal assets of modern naval warfare by many military strategists (including Edward Luttwak), with aircraft carriers now deemed too easy to hit once things get really kinetic.

What I like about playing Ambush from the Depths so far

The game has:

· a hex and counter feel without hexes – just sectors of concentric rings whose natural bull’s eye aesthetic perfectly matches the intensity of the submarine hunt that the game seeks to portray

· double-sided counters – an interesting mechanic I hadn’t yet seen (cutting the counter sides out and gluing them to each other once again reminded me of my childhood’s art and crafts classes)

· a really short play time – no more than 10 minutes for most games so I can literally squeeze 2 or 3 games in the same time it typically takes me to complete just one turn of Twilight Struggle

The only thing I don’t like is that I found myself often having to repurpose the torpedo counter on the torpedo tracker as one of the torpedoes that I’m firing from the SSN on the map, especially on a second attempt where one of the two available torpedo counters is already committed to the map, indicating a successful kill shot on the LHD from the first attempt.

4 pages of rules for a 5-minute game? Isn’t that too much?!

One thing you can’t overlook with Ambush from the Depths is how long the rules are for a micro-game. I had to carefully re-read them section by section a handful of times before I became confident enough to attempt my first play-through. However, once I actually started playing I realized I could have started after my second or third read-through.

The designer himself admits that it will take you longer to read the rules than play the game.

However, once you grasp them, you’ll be glad that he took the time to spell them out like this especially if you’re a novice civilian hobbyist like me not an expert naval wargaming professional. Just like with Call Sign, the rules for Ambush from the Depths are actually not complicated once you get over the four-page length and pay close attention to the cross-referencing.

The only rule I messed up was not changing depth and firing torpedoes in the same turn.

I would advise that you start by just focusing on the map and the counters. Once you have those down part, give the sequence of play one read-through and then try playing it out on the next read-through.

You can basically skip from 1 to 4 until you’re within the torpedo firing range (since the SSN starts out deep and slow, and in my experience, those are both the optimal settings for depth and speed)

Don’t worry about the arrows, those only come into play when determining how the LHD maneuver affects the SSN. They basically enable the movement of the LHD to be accounted for without having to move it from the center position, by instead changing the position of the SSN relative to it. Just make sure you pay attention to the colors (there’s four of them: red, orange and two shades of blue)

The maneuvering of the LHD might seem a bit complicated especially if you’re new to naval jargon (fore, aft, port and starboard) like me so an easy way to remember how it works is: a die roll of 1 turns the SSN clockwise (left/port) and a die roll of 6 turns the SSN anti-clockwise (right/starboard).

The only part of the rules I still don’t fully understand is the explanation of convergence zones. Rule 3.21 says "Red sectors are convergence zone (CZ) sectors while blue sectors are non-CZ sectors).” Furthermore, the next designer notes after that say, "The majority of F thresholds on the map are in convergence zones, where underwater sound does not propagate in this game's acoustic model." However, as far as I can see, it's the blue sectors that have most of the F thresholds on the map.

I think it’s supposed to be the other way around i.e. “Blue sectors are convergence zone sectors while red sectors are non-CZ sectors.”

What are my top 5 player tips for Ambush from the Depths?

SPOILER ALERT! Skip this part if you want to explore the game for yourself from first principles!

1. Stay deep, those passive sonar detection rolls might seem too low but they can, and will, get you! Even when you’re deep, there’s still a 1 in 12 (8.33%) chance of the LHD rolling a 3 or less on the 2 die.

2. Park in the first convergence zone within firing range (remember to remove your speed counter after you maneuver the SSN into that first ring), I don’t see much benefit to advancing further.

3. You want your submarine to land in the starboard or port zones relative to the LHD as these have higher active sonar detection rolls than the fore and aft zones so it’s harder for your torpedoes to miss.

4. You don’t need to go fast. The increase in the LHD’s chances of detecting your SSN is not worth it, at least in my experience so far, but it’s probably the best play in a unique scenario I haven’t yet met.

5. Try out the different starting positions for your submarine and see how it goes. That’s the best part about this game being so quick, you can easily cycle through all 6 starting positions in under an hour.

What are my top 3 take-ways so far from playing Ambush from the Depths?

1. The key design lesson I have taken away is that even 5 minutes is enough to deliver a fun yet educational wargame. Curtis actually delivers on his promise of a really short play time (5-15 minutes). It reminds me of Figgie (not a wargame), an interesting card-trading game that plays in exactly 4 minutes.

2. Just like Call Sign, this game is also BEGGING to be digitized but unlike Call Sign, I don’t think this map is suitable for mobile (even in landscape, showing all these 68 sectors along with their corresponding sonar detection thresholds might be too hectic): desktop would be better, tablet would be perfect.

3. As fully explained in his design notes after the rules, the key insights that Curtis seeks to convey to submarine warfare professionals with his game are:

· the importance of understanding convergence zones and how to exploit/account for them (with how they affect both the active and passive sonar’s detection rolls)

· the basics of the difference between how active and passive sonar work (with the different detection roll thresholds he sets for both sonars at different depths)

· the importance of stealth and decisiveness in submarine anti-surface warfare (with how the SSN has to destroy the LHD in the very next turn once the LHD is alerted)

It’s amazing that a Maths PhD defense analyst can translate their deep expertise of such a niche subject into something accessible even for a beginner hobbyist wargamer like me (who only managed to score a B in HSC maths and physics!) So while I may not be quite ready to command a Virginia class deep in the South China sea, I definitely now have a better-than-layman understanding of undersea warfare... despite Curtis’ important disclaimer about the game’s connection to reality.

All in all, I can’t wait to play Ambush from the Depths some more, now that I understand the rules and have figured out an optimal strategy to continue testing out. But more importantly, I can’t wait to try out the rest of the Indo-Pacific Micro-Games series… and we already have a candidate for who’s next!

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

…

PS: Wanna see what else caught my eye in the world of wargaming this week?

See the rest of the newsletter here:

Part 1: Games coming soon!

Part 2: Games worth noting!

Part 3: Good game insights

Part 4: Game media crunch

SUPPORT MY NEWSLETTER!

If you enjoy this newsletter, you can support me in any one of the following three super-specific ways:

1. Leave a comment below! (Punching a good hole in any of the facts or arguments shared above.)

2. Book a wargame play-date with me! (I’m available to play either Call Sign via Zoom call or Twilight Struggle via mobile app on Friday or Sunday: please DM me via X or LinkedIn to sync.)

3. Give me a warm intro to your friend at a16z! (Preferably someone who’s on either the a16z speedrun team or the a16z Games team. I’m looking for brutal feedback on a speedrun application my startup made last year: once again, please DM me via X or LinkedIn to sync.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Wargaming Weekly is curated, written and published by Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha, a freelance writer, game designer and startup entrepreneur. Rwizi currently serves as Co-Founder, Co-CEO and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Lupiiya Books - the social finance app that is gamifying the fundraising process for young African entrepreneurs. Wargaming Weekly is a curiosity chronicle of Rwizi’s exploration of the wargaming world… for the love of games in general, for the desire to contribute to the growth of wargaming in particular as a discipline, and lastly, for the hope of finding cutting-edge game design innovations to bring back with him to the startup world.