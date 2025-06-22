Okay, so you remember how I told you in my last newsletter that my Toshiba laptop finally died last week after serving me for over 10 years? Yeah, umm… this is a bit awkward but… IT’S BACK, BABY!

It seems the poor machine just needed me to leave it alone for a few days.

Anyway, with that resurrection announcement out of the way, let’s get back to regular programming…

The other week, Exia Labs released the Steam demo of their upcoming digital adaptation of Mr. President: The American Presidency, 2001 - 2020 by GMT Games.

I have been intrigued by this game ever since I came across it, it’s actually the reason why I got a Steam account in the first place a couple of months ago to wishlist it. Between simulating the world’s top job and being a solitaire game, I was hooked.

So as soon as I saw this demo, I knew I had to try it. But like I have shared before, my laptop’s OS is too outdated to run Steam. So last Friday but one, I headed to town find an internet café where I could access this demo.

However, it was a hot afternoon. And I was already tired from some errands I had to run before going to the café and the emails I had to reply once I got on the computer, before I turned to the game.

Plus, one of my childhood friends, Maxine, who I hadn’t seen in a couple of years happened to walk into the café too… and she looked even more beautiful than the last time I saw her! We hugged and caught up for a few minutes, she was preparing her travel documents for her upcoming birthday trip to Southern Africa.

So between the East African afternoon heat, being tired from other tasks and being distracted by Maxine’s looks, I honestly couldn’t focus enough to actually play when I finally opened Mr. President, especially since this was my very first time playing the game (haven’t played the physical version before).

Basically, my thought stream went something like this:

- “So many trackers to watch!”

- “What the hell is going on???”

- “So much text to read!”

- “What the hell is going on???”

- “Ah, I love how the dice jiigle”

- “What the hell is going on???”

- “Ah, I love pressing space to proceed!”

- “What the hell is going on???”

- “Ah, I love how the dice jiigle!”

- “Ah, Maxine looks so pretty!”

- “Ah, I love pressing space to proceed!”

- “What the hell is going on???”

- “Ah, I love the Xi Jinping graphic!”

- “Ah, I love how the dice jiigle”

- “What the hell is going on???”

- “Ah, I love pressing space to proceed!”

- “What the hell is going on???”

- “Wait, it’s done??? Did I win?!”

All I could do was appreciate the UX flow and the aesthetics. To make things worse, I was trying to take screenshots of my play-through the entire time, even though I hadn’t yet understood the game. This is a rookie mistake that I won’t be making with other games again going forward.

I came away disappointed that I hadn’t been able to actually play the game but I was happy to have gotten a first-hand understanding of how overwhelming being President can be… so overwhelming that if you’re even just slightly below your optimal cognitive capacity for whatever reason, you’re practically useless!

It could be that you’re:

- slightly sweaty from the afternoon heat

- slightly tired from having to reply a few emails

- slightly hungry from not having had enough breakfast

- slightly frustrated by a phone call that delivered not-so-good news

- slightly sleepy from having woken up a couple of times the previous night

- slightly distracted by how Maxine blushed when you said her hair looked amazing

Whatever the reason, it will affect your presidential performance! No wonder they get to have hordes of assistants to curate just about every minute of their time.

Anyway so I decided to make another attempt at this Mr. President demo on Monday last week. It was going to be the last day that the demo would be available so I knew I had to make it count.

I made sure to get more than enough sleep on Sunday night and to go to the internet café early in the morning when my mind was still fresh. I also kept all my decision fuel intact making sure not to touch any other errands or tasks before getting this play-through out of the way.

I also decided to put my masculine urge to not ask for directions aside and first read Ananda Gupta's Substack post that highlighted the two key objectives for this demo: contain China influence to stay below 15 and make sure China & Japan don't go to war.

The trackers were still so many but they were starting to make sense, especially the terrorist gathering, locating and striking cycle. There was still so much text to read but I found it easier to focus on the dice roll rules and understand their logic.

After a couple of “undocumented” play-throughs (where I noticed that my playing tended to be all over the place because I lacked my own guiding objective outside the specified victory conditions), I decided to do one while taking screenshots.

And I decided to do it with a specific strategic policy direction in mind, I called it “Kinetic Africa”.

My objective with Kinetic Africa was to rid the continent of all terror groups. In his recent testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee, General Michael Langley of the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) highlighted that Africa is a “nexus region for great power competition”.

I decided that maintaining peace and stability on this continent was going to be my primary objective in order to:

prevent China and Russia from scoring easy propaganda and/or influence points there, and; foster faster economic development to make Africa less of a burden on the U.S. in the long run.

So this is how it went…

Phase 1: Any 4 Military or Diplomatic Actions

I decided to start with the D in DIME and first do crisis relief in the Middle East and Africa (to get them down to 2 from 3 which is right next to 4 i.e. major crisis) before embarking on my main mission.

Both actions were successful.

After successfully reducing these two crises, I was ready to pivot to the M in DIME with my planned Kinetic Africa policy using my two remaining actions.

I decided to gather intel on the two terror groups in Africa.

1st group: 1st attempt failed.

I decided to re-roll, successful on 2nd attempt.

2nd group: 1st attempt failed.

I decided to re-roll, 2nd attempt failed too.

With my one remaining action, I decided to gather intel again on the two terror groups in Africa.

1st group: 1st attempt failed.

I decided to re-roll, successful on 2nd attempt.

Both groups now on the “Gathering” phase of intel track.

2nd group: 1st attempt successful, no need to re-roll.

This group moved to the “Locating” phase of intel track.

Phase 2: Draw One Chit

I was just freestyling here to be honest, just rolling dice and clicking ‘Space’ to proceed.

Phase 3: Any 3 Actions (Domestic, Diplomatic, Military)

I decided to continue with my Kinetic Africa policy.

I wanted to first get both groups on the “Locating” phase of the intel track so I spent my first action on intel gathering.

1st group: 1st attempt successful, no need to re-roll.

Both groups now on the “Locating” phase of the intel track.

2nd group: 1st attempt failed.

I decided to re-roll, failed on 2nd attempt too.

Both groups still on the “Gathering” phase of the intel track, I failed to get any of them to “Target Fixed” which would have improved my chances of a successful strike.

For my second action, I decided to attempt a drone strike.

1st group, successful hit.

2nd group, disastrous.

It even affected my public approval.

For my third (and last action of this phase), I decided to attempt another drone strike on the one remaining terrorist group.

It was a successful hit.

Mission accomplished! No more terrorist groups in Africa.

The game automatically moved me into the Core Support Check phase.

Phase 4: Terror Acts or Chaos

Just like with the crisis cards, I was just freestyling here since, just rolling dice and pressing “Space” to proceed.

Something happened in Central/South Asia.

A new terror group popped up in the Middle East.

Phase 5: Ally/Rogue Group Acts

Skipped (under construction)

Phase 6: 3 Domestic Actions

I decided to stimulate the economy (especially given the war I've been waging abroad).

I decided to spend 2 action points (AP) for -2 dice roll modifier (DRM).

It was successful (0 from 2 after DRM. Once again, I second-guessed myself: should I have preserved my action points?)

I decided to get my action points back by exchanging my two remaining domestic actions as I didn't see the need to do more after improving the economy, plus I planned more military actions down the road, and would need AP for re-rolls.

Phase 7: Draw One Chit

Once again, I was just freestyling here since, just rolling dice and clicking ‘Space’ to proceed.

Something happened with tensions in China.

Phase 8: War Progress

Once again, I was just freestyling here since, just rolling dice and clicking ‘Space’ to proceed.

Eastern Europe went well.

The Middle East went well too.

Central/South Asia stayed the same.

I don’t know how but a re-roll occurred and the crisis level went up.

Africa went horribly (I scored a 10 but forgot to take the screenshot).

I didn’t fully understand what but something happened in the Eurozone too.

Phase 9: Any 4 Diplomatic or Military Actions

I decided to start with crisis relief again to undo some of the damage done by the previous War Progress phase.

Central/South Asia was successful on the first attempt.

Africa was successful on the first attempt too.

With Africa’s terrorism sorted, I decided to pivot to the Middle East with intel gathering on terror groups.

However, upon looking at the map, I decided to do go with Central America and Central/South Asia since they both already had a terror group in the cycle.

I was successful in my intel gathering on both without needing re-rolls.

I decided to strike both (using air strikes this time instead of drone strikes).

I started with Central America but it turned out that I could actually only strike once. I guess that’s the difference between air strikes and drone strikes.

Phase 10: US SoE Impact

I decided to improve ally relationship in Central/South Asia (went from close to very close).

It had some effects I didn’t quite understand on public opinion and the economy.

Phase 11: Russia or China Acts

Once again, I was just rolling and clicking ‘Space’ to proceed.

And voila, I came to the end of the demo!

So, what do I think about Mr. President so far?

This game reminds me so much of the Miro and Figma boards I have come across in collaborating with B2B marketing teams on some of my previous writing gigs. It turns out that when Marc Andreessen declared back in 2011 that software was eating the world, the White House was on the menu too!

This is the most exciting Miro/Figma board I have ever come across! I know I will enjoy panning across to the different sections and trackers when I really get the hang of this game. And it’s great with a mouse, you can zoom in and out easily while using keyboard arrows to pan across the board.

Just like with all my previous digital wargames, I loved the automated adjudication and the skeuomorphism with the dice rolls (the visual jiggle and accompanying sound are perfect). The background music is tasteful too.

However, I think a clear "You've won!" or "You've lost!" screen at the end of the demo would have been great. Though I must say, it seemed next to impossible to lose on any of the two victory conditions specified for this demo (contain China influence to stay below 15 and make sure China & Japan don't go to war).

As far as player tips go, I have gained only one so far from this demo: air and drone strikes are very precarious (easily end up in casualties), I had several disasters in my “undocumented” play-throughs as I was formulating and testing out my Kinetic Africa policy and as you can, even one of the ones above went horribly wrong.

Side note: Funny enough, this week, AFRICOM has been announcing the drone and air strikes it had conducted on two terrorist groups in Africa over the weekend when the Mr. President demo was live! I’ve been whispering “Kinetic Africa” to myself every time I have come across one of these tweets, haha!

Lastly, my UX recommendation for the upcoming full release is a scripted scenario tutorial (hold the player’s hand to their first victory like Playdek did with the Fort Sumter app) or at the very least for a handful of phases such as in this demo (like Playdek did with the Twilight Struggle app).

All in all, I can’t wait to play the full version in July! I’m especially keen to explore the elements of economic warfare that I have previously highlighted as glaringly ignored by commercial wargaming.

Meanwhile, according to the latest post by Exia Labs’ CEO Jonathan Pan, they are keeping the demo up, which is a change from their original plan of turning it off on June 16. He also recommends watching Ananda’s walkthrough in lieu of an onboarding experience if you haven’t played yet.

Lastly… what’s that over there in the Business Corner?

Yet another banger from Lenny’s Podcast, this time featuring product designer Bob Baxley.

Bob shared a ton of product design gems, here are 13 that stood out to me:

1. A startup is still a startup until the founder moves aside.

2. Design is most successful at shipping what ships at the end if design is considered phase zero rather than a by-product or part of the product process.

3. Documentation is a failure state: maybe we can’t always avoid it but we should do everything we can to simplify things so you can figure it out in the context of the product.

4. Every interaction should start simple and the users should have to opt into complexity.

5. Every time we make a demand on the audience, that’s a failure on our part

6. There’s no unopinionated software that’s been successful

7. Think about the emotion you want the user of your software to have you’re starting the design process

8. The company is not the product, the product is the product and the company is bigger than the product. You need to have some vision that speaks beyond just this particular thing.

9. When designing, you should wait as long as possible to draw a picture: get comfortable with sitting with the ambiguity.

10. Beware the primal mark. Once you make that first mark on the canvas, everything you do after that is in response to that mark.

11. Stay in these things conceptually and conversationally where you can get to your second, third, fourth idea (which is where stuff starts to get really interesting).

12. The best ideas start off really fragile: when you push them to develop too quickly and you put them in the world and expect them to be able to stand up to critique too early, you’re just going to squash them.

13. When people look at a prototype, their feedback tends to focus on the presentation layer (visual and textual expression) which is very loosely related to usability and value (like focusing on the special effects of a movie that has a really bad story)

However, my favorite was this quote that he highlighted twice.

“Good design is clear thinking made visible” - Edward Tufte

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

