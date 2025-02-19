* THE TOP STORY *

Are we ready for AI-powered wargaming?

AI-powered wargaming is all I know: Twilight Struggle is the only wargame I have played so far and all my games have been against the AI player.

Due to how long it would take (and cost) to ship a physical boardgame to my country, and the fact that I don’t know any other wargaming enthusiasts in my city that I could possibly meet and play with, the super-easy accessibility of Twilight Struggle’s mobile app by Playdek has been a godsend.

I now have a solid understanding of the game’s rules and a strong awareness of the rookie mistakes to avoid (e.g. do NOT allow the DEFCON level to fall to 2 while you’re still holding that “Ortega Elected in Nicaragua” card). I have also formulated, tested and honed my personal winning strategy - of course, I won’t give away my secret sauce but I can tell you that it definitely includes controlling Thailand at all times and at all costs, haha.

So while the essence of wargaming is about human-on-human decision-making (yeah, maybe I’m not yet a truly bonafide wargamer despite my previous assertion), I think there’s definitely room for AI in wargaming in the following three ways:

1. Making player onboarding much easier and faster: You don’t have to deal with the well-documented pain of reading boardgame rules, just play a quick demo against an AI player until you find your feet.

2. Adjudicating the human players’ moves much faster: You no longer need to pause and figure who has scored or lost what per which rule - faster adjudicated games mean more games get played.

3. Providing a good enough sparring partner: Yes, wargaming is, and will always be, about humans but well deployed bot players can help players sharpen their moves before testing them on other humans.

My only worry is that I’ll never be able to play Twilight Struggle as the physical boardgame because there are rules I haven’t bothered to learn/dynamics I haven’t bothered to really understand and that it would feel too slow. In fact, I already know I will always be biased towards wargames that I can play on mobile, or desktop at least – shoutout to Sebastian Bae for putting me on to VASSAL.

Anyway, a few days ago I was researching the latest news in wargaming when I came across an announcement from a very interesting defense industry startup called Onebrief. The news was that it has raised a $50 million Series C round, bringing its total funding raised so far to $103 million. As a founder myself, such juicy startup funding news naturally whetted my appetite to learn more.

While reading the press release on VentureBeat, I was wondering why this particular story had popped up in my wargaming research until I came across this quote from Chris C. Miller, former Acting Secretary of Defense, who has agreed to join Onebrief’s Board of Directors.

“Onebrief is the capability I dreamed of in my early military career, and as a senior civilian official, it’s the tool I wanted to provide our fielded forces and supporting staff to ease their planning and wargaming burdens – work that ultimately determines who lives and dies, and what force wins or loses.”

As this point I was intrigued but what really caught my eye was this part near the end of the article:

“These advancements include improvements in deployment solutions, delivering reliable and performant networks; impactful new features, like offline capabilities or an AI Co-planner; and longer-term development of AI-driven wargaming for course-of-action (COA) development.”

The Onebrief website is really sleek and informative, and although I couldn’t find any specific details about what they’re doing with AI and wargaming, the demo video at the end of this page is really good.

From by B2B SaaS background, Onebrief seems like a ClickUp or Trello on steroids and specifically made for the military. I think anything that reduces an operator’s cognitive load by making planning and workflows easier is definitely a welcome improvement (be it in business, sports or the military). I’m curious to see how exactly Onebrief will implement their AI-driven wargaming after this funding round.

And then just yesterday, I came across another related announcement tweeted by Exia Labs, yet another very interesting defense industry startup:

“We’re excited to announce that we’re building Mr. President, a political simulator. In this era of Great Power Competition, the ability to simulate complex political and military strategies in synthetic environments has become increasingly vital.”

I had previously come across this Mr. President game in last week’s newsletter (#10 under “Games worth noting!”) so it immediately rang a bell. The Boardgames Chronicle highlighted it in their Top Solitaire Wargames article. It stood out to me because I’ve always been fascinated by the decision-making workload that American presidents have to shoulder day-to-day… and the toll that takes on them.

Upon checking the Exia Labs account, I also saw this tweet by GMT Games that they had retweeted:

“A PC version of Mr. President!?! Exia announced this today! YES!!!! Nice article in GamesBeat about the project and the amazing team they've gathered to bring Mr. Prez to life on a PC. We'll have more info in our update and in InsideGMT later this week.”

The article shares more details about this upcoming digital adaptation of Mr. President (coming in July to Steam for $25, with discounts as low as $20). I was amazed to learn that the tabletop version has taken 9 years of design and research. It’s so easy to forget how long it takes to brew a great game!

Furthermore, this quote from Jonathan Pan, CEO of Exia Labs, stood out to me:

“When we started our company, we thought we’d focus primarily on military war games. But to work on the most impactful scenarios, we needed security clearances that we don’t have just yet. There are four instruments of national power described with the acronym DIME: diplomacy, information, military, and economic. If we need to wait for tracking military, we thought let’s focus on something unclassified: diplomacy or economics. Lots of overlap between diplomacy and politics so that’s how we ended up finding this game and turning it to digital, which isn’t as simple as a direct port.”

I have seen several speakers in the Georgetown University Wargaming Society (GUWS) webinar series highlight this tension around designing games without enough information due to lack of adequate security clearances.

Jonathan really knows his wargaming stuff: here’s another great quote of his from the Exia Labs blog post announcing that they're building a digital version of the Mr. President game:

“In this era of Great Power Competition, the ability to simulate complex political and military strategies in synthetic environments has become increasingly vital. Traditional wargaming approaches, primarily centered around analog, human-driven tabletop exercises, struggle to keep pace with modern warfare that operates at machine speed. The future of military strategy analysis lies in simulation-based wargaming powered by artificial intelligence. Large Language Models (LLMs) have unlocked unprecedented capabilities in simulating human behavior. Rather than relying on human assumptions about unit behaviors, we can now create AI agents that accurately simulate individual military occupational specialties (like 11B) and, collectively, these agents can simulate mission-essential tasks with remarkable realism.”

I went digging some more into the previous Exia Labs blog posts and came across this very detailed case study, that I believe is the most technical exploration of AI in wargaming that has been published so far. I can’t recommend it enough for anyone interested in understanding the cutting edge of AI in wargaming.

I have to admit that my eyes started glazing over as soon as I reached the “Converting Math to Code” section (shouldn’t have dropped out of that computer science class, haha) but I plan to run it by Claude and see if I can get a dumbed down version that my non-technical brain can chew on comfortably.

However, I have to highlight the top two lessons learned that Exia Labs identified in this case study:

We believe the most practical value that “AI” can deliver for wargames is through reinforcement learning. We believe that reinforcement learning is more valuable for analytical wargames vs. educational wargames.

Funny enough, this wasn’t my first time coming across Exia Labs. I actually first discovered them last year while applying for the recent round of a16z Games’ SPEEDRUN program on behalf of my gamified fundraising app, Lupiiya Books. I wanted to get a sense of the startups that they had previously accepted into the program and invested in. When I found out that Exia Labs, which had been selected in the previous round of applications, was building at the intersection of AI and wargaming, I was hooked.

Exia Labs has been putting together a team of industry heavyweights as per their hiring announcements here, here and here. However, their latest heavyweight hiring announcement is my favorite of them all: Ananda Gupta, co-designer of Twilight Struggle will be joining Exia Labs to work on this desktop version of Mr President. I’m so stoked to see what they’ll cook up together!

Lastly, since we’re talking about AI in wargaming, I have to end with this throwback to “The Tricky Trio of Modern Wargaming” that I coined and illustrated in issue #010:

PS: Wargaming aside, I have also recently started playing another game called Figgie. It’s a card game that was invented at top-tier hedge fund Jane Street in 2013 and designed to simulate open-outcry commodities trading. I love how it lets you start a game with three bot players (cutely named after animals) in both Learning and Standard modes and you can enable the setting where other human players can join you in between turns.

Good game insights (36)

1. “You all know I like simplifying things. But there is a certain level of abstraction that I do not like in wargames. And that is when the game doesn't have a map. I need a map! The physical geography of a conflict is something that should be represented visually.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1889226092474748952

2. “Colleagues at the German army use Scythe as it is as part of a wargaming program.” – Jorit Wintjes https://x.com/JoritWintjes/status/1889343960541176210

3. “Modern board game design reminds me of video games in the early 90s Dev teams in the early 90s were small, efficient, with crazy work ethics Video game development is nowadays bloated with high headcount with little quality control, resulting in lackluster games we see today” – MarkyX https://x.com/Marky_X_/status/1862137760913735745

4. “While resource constraints may limit large-scale exercises, incorporating tactical decision games with a strong red-team component can effectively simulate urban combat scenarios. These games allow units to internalize lessons from exercises like KOMET23, reinforcing critical skills such as reconnaissance, isolation, and combined arms integration.” - Ilhan Akcay https://mwi.westpoint.edu/attacking-schnoggersburg/ from https://x.com/Stu_Lyle/status/1889425025142247448

5. “One day I'm going to make an economic euro game set in medieval times, with actual medieval economics. -Surplus resources devoted entirely to relgious liturgies and aristocratic feasts. -Multiple conflicting feudal obligations placed on land and labour by monastic orders, ecclesiastical authorities, the monarch and the local aristocracy. -Tolls on roads and bridges, also paid to the aforementioned authorities. -Guilds setting prices and quality standards, while also maneuvring for political power. -The entire society being oriented ultimately towards God and the salvation of souls, with economics as a secondary concern.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1889275086177517855

6. “I enjoy the element of uncertainty in the game. It's difficult to plan anything long-term, because you don't know when the round will end, or whether the next turn will be yours. I think this beautifully captures the uncertainty of war. You can't even 100% count on being able to move your squadron. Movement requires a die roll. There is no pinning, so movement is fluid. Guerrilla warfare is viable. If you are lucky enough, you can keep running around without getting forced into battle. In small scale battles it is hard to inflict damage. I find the uncertainty exciting and also realistic. War is not neat and tidy like most boardgames are.” - Hiew Chok Sien https://hiewandboardgames.blogspot.com/2025/02/port-arthur.html from https://x.com/notwia/status/1889270657567113310 (This is a review of the game called Port Arthur)

7. “War Story: Occupied France is all about the joy of narrative discovery. The decisions you make are not interesting in and of themselves. This is not a box of puzzles and intellectual challenges. It is a meditative play experience, much of your time spent turning pages and quietly reading. The level of enjoyment you get out of it comes down entirely to the level of buy-in you can invest into the story. I had a great time. After my first, disastrous mission—the mission accomplished but 4 out of 4 team members dead, baby—I found myself wondering what I could have done differently. Everything, evidently.” – Andrew Lynch https://www.meeplemountain.com/reviews/war-story-occupied-france/ from https://x.com/meeplemountain/status/1876290151204212995

8. “This is how I measure TTRPGs: 1. Does it make it easier to write adventures? 2. Does it let players make interesting characters? 3. Does it make my prep easier? 4. Does it make running the game easier? 5. Is it easy to make new content for it? 1 point per yes, 1 to 5 scale.” – Mike Mearls https://x.com/mikemearls/status/1888722330794549254

9. “We avoid game mechanics that we cannot balance with math “Feels and vibes” is not a sound basis for a strategy game balance system VERITAS IN NUMERIS” – Manacaster Game https://x.com/manacaster_game/status/1888914067638595940

10. “One of the players, Mike Williams ’67, recalled that Russell would have them read Herodotus, Thucydides, and other classics. “Russell gave me a deep appreciation for the power of logistics [during these games] such as asking how the horses would be fed. The second thing he taught us was that innovation wasn’t always big like the atomic bomb, but smaller things like stirrups that changed wars.”” – Claude Berube

from https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1889304310166561130

11. “Play-by-post (PbP) is a way to play a tabletop role-playing game (RPG) using written messages instead of in person. Players interact with each other and the game environment through text messages on a forum or Discord server.” – Old School Wargamer https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1889758877576528320

12. “Today I taught a game design class for 8th graders, for the first time. The energy in the room was incredible. Normally you have to keep tight discipline in a classroom to keep students on-task. For this lesson, they were fully immersed and engaged with their work. Palpable buzz in the air. Scribbling maps. Talking excitedly about mechanics. Swapping ideas Asking lots of direct, relevant, questions about getting published, picking a theme, etc. When the bell rang they were disappointed! This is what I want to see more of. Game design and game participation as classwork and assessment. Not just as an elective course, but integrated into the curricula of multiple mainstream subjects.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1889983113830473852

13. “My recommended process for making a game: 1. Play lots and lots of games to build up a "toolbox" of ideas. Also research mechanics, listen to interviews with other designers, and browse bgg looking for what works. 2. Pick a theme you love. Create a rough "model" of it. This can be a diagram drawn with pen and paper, which shows the relationships between all the various components and sub-systems. 3. Choose game mechanics that match this model. 4. Create a quick and dirty prototype as soon as possible. 5. Play-test intensively, and polish the design as you go. 6. When ready, pitch to multiple publishers. If several of them give you an offer, do some research and see which ones can actually get a project off the ground. Choose them. 7. As the game is released, be on hand to provide an enormous amount of written content to support the game. Strategy articles and designers notes are great for this. You need to also be available to answer rules questions on bgg. You are customer support as well as designer.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1889981257456779446

14. “You don't need a bunch of fancy dice or minis to play a good rpg- just paper, dice, a core rulebook, and imagination. Reject the hyper-consumerism pushed by Big Nerd and embrace RPG minimalism!” – Harmony Ginger https://x.com/Gingerblast/status/1889709636212682854

15. “Here's an old idea I came up with for a wargame, but never implemented. The command pyramid. The red discs are the decision-making abilities of the Division Commander. The blue discs are the capacities of his Staff. The yellow discs are the brigade or regimental commanders. The idea was that you first put the blue discs into little stacks. Each one represents a "plan", with the number of discs = the number of actions that might be undertaken by a subordinate formation. Then during the turn, the red discs could br shifted, one at a time, downwards. Each red disc shifted downwards causes one of the plans (piles of blue discs) to be shifted down to one of the regimental commanders, giving them that many actions. The red discs could also be used to bypass staff channels entirely and go straight down to a yellow disc, activating that commander with a single action. The yellow discs themselves could also do a single action, representing the initiative of the commanding officer. The whole idea was that command functions could be visualslised as a triangular hierarchy, with orders flowing downward through staff channels and then to subordinate officers. I didn't end up using this idea because it was just a little to fiddly. But maybe a budding wargame designer out there will pick up this idea and run with it - I think it has some potential.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1889931548515864597

16. “The process of making a game, from initial idea to final publication, is easily 2-3 years. So you need to pick a theme or a set of mechanics that's going to sustain your interest for that long. If you come up with an idea and don't care about it a week later, it's not going to get published. You need to believe in the game and love it so that it can become a reality.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1889925482638090300

12. “From appearances alone Tactical Commander certainly fits Masini’s definition of a hybrid game. On one hand the map is hexes and the units are counters—all very traditional American wargame accoutrement. On the other hand, the main components of the game are Unit and Action Cards and the Table Sheets (tableaus) they are played on which Masini claims are telltale signs of Eurogame influences. Given the centrality of cards in the core game mechanism for Tactical Commander, designers Lorente and Luengo certainly meet Masini’s definition of a hybrid game.” - Rocky Mountain Navy Gamer https://rockymountainnavy.com/2025/02/12/wargame-sitrep-25-08-know-when-to-hold-em-cards-in-tactical-commander-crisanto-lorente-and-jose-a-luengo-trafalgar-editions-2023/ from https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1889775531253448786

13. “The educational purpose of any wargame requires a clear definition, and the best results will invariably be achieved by using a wargame tailored to a high degree to that specific purpose, and the better defined that purpose is, the more effective the wargame will be as an educational instrument. Accordingly, educational wargames have to be seen as highly specialized precision instruments, not as blunt objects. It is important to add that a high degree of specialization - or focus on the educational objective - does not necessarily equate with a high level of complexity; quite on the contrary, a high degree of accessibility (which requires scaling back complexity) will always be a feature of educational wargames that is high in demand. The best wargame for an educational purpose is therefore one that has been designed both to depict the required topic and to allow easy participation for maximum educational effect.” – Jorit Wintjes https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/educational-wargaming-capability-some-thoughts-jorit-wintjes-w45xf/ from https://x.com/enumura/status/1889665347462013247 and https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1890107573438935104 and https://x.com/agm84/status/1890347532376494266

14. “Warfare is inherently complex, involving the integration of multiple domains and intricate kill chains. At its core, warfare requires a deep understanding of technology and the creative application of that knowledge to defeat adversaries. Wargaming serves as an effective framework for exploring these complexities. Successful war planning, operational execution, and future systems acquisition should hinge on relevant combat information, accumulated operational experience, and the conclusions reached in series of wargames.” – Anthony LaVopa https://cimsec.org/building-warfighting-competence-the-halsey-alfa-wargaming-experience/ from https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1890031995788349531

15. “A wargame with area movement and coloured wooden pieces will nearly always outsell a hex and counter game of similar quality. There are many people who will try something with coloured cubes. The hex and counter market is much smaller and more static.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1890602254408822927

16. “My students are very resistant to hex and counter, even though I explain its merits. Plastic and wood bits look more like games to them. They also expect big boxes - they won’t take ziplocks and will pass over lower complexity small footprint games for things in big boxes” - Alastair Kocho-Williams https://x.com/akochowi/status/1890603566382858691 (This is in response to Clint’s remark above)

17. “I think #wargaming would be more insterint to people if the mechanics debates were dropped and the games gave narrative results over technical ones. IE. "D ELIM" changed to the enemy unit was shattered by the massive barrage” – Old School Wargamer https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1890659489872802194

18. “If you're going to have event cards in a game, they should be for things which don't happen under the normal rules. Like, don't have an event card that says "side A wins a battle" or "side B does a movement action". Needs to be stuff that is the exception, not the rule.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1890704992345944513

19. “The beginning of another JADO #wargame scenario Note @agm84 points on using Rules As Written. Nothing says you cannot make own house rules but using RAW at least once is key essential to understand designers intent.” – Rocky Mountain Navy Gamer https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1890518555210256847

20. “Most sustainment plans look great on paper until you wargame them Testing assumptions in LSCO/MCO reveals what can truly be supported, not just what’s planned. If you’re not wargaming logistics, you’re accepting risk you can’t afford.” – Alex Buck https://x.com/RCRBuck/status/1890535599322407105

21. “A "paracosm" refers to a detailed, imaginary world created by individuals or communities, serving as a backdrop for stories, games, or personal exploration. This concept shares a profound kinship with "simulations," which are often misunderstood. In gaming circles, "simulation" is sometimes used pejoratively to suggest that a game is overly detailed, slow, or weighed down by its mechanics. However, this critique misses a fundamental truth: simulations are not defined by detail or complexity—they are defined by purpose.” – Old School Wargamer

from https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1890711274134073638

22. “HaRpoon is one such SIMULATION very effective very realistic irregardless of it not be some holodeck program. Simulation as defined is not about that. Nor is realism.” – Old School Wargamer https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1890710831765004748

23. “Simple browser-based games are a goldmine and overlooked by most marketers. Massive traffic potential. Low competition. Easy to build. You don't even have to invent a new game. In fact, it's better if you don't. Some examples:” – Ian https://x.com/keywordian/status/1890147868675305811

24. “This zine contains what I believe are the most important Substack essays on the results of my research into how the games known as Blackmoor and Greyhawk were played. This is the culmination of over three years of research into old wargaming rules, studying old newsletters and zines, and building on the research of historians like Jon Peterson and Dan Boggs.” – World of Weirth https://world-of-weirth.itch.io/the-wargame-paradigm from https://x.com/WorldofWeirth/status/1890047778216427898

25. “A player of One Hour WW2 posted an interesting question on bgg today - why is it so hard for Japan to maintain control of China? And why don't they benefit from it in terms of victory points (PW) but the Allies do? This was my response: "Yep, all of this is intentional. China was a quagmire for the Japanese, almost like what Vietnam was for the US. A constant drain on resources with no clear path to victory. The Japanese cannot win the war by securing China. But they can't ignore it either. It's a crucial location that can give the Allies points and threaten Japan's overland supply line to South East Asia and India. Having said that, committing to the China front will cost some Allied action markers. Doing it effectively will require the USA and UK to frequently play Chinese Nationalists and the Soviets to play Chinese Communists. These nations, especially the Soviets, may have more pressing concerns closer to home. When I play as Japan, I make a major offensive in China in 1940 to secure it. If I see the Allies pouring resources into it though, I usually back off and focus on the Pacific - taking Philippines and Australia for example. The Axis can definitely still win if the Allies manage to take China."” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1890482665209712702

26. “This wargame is designed around four key elements: opposing sustainment models, contested logistics, a panopticon battlefield, and innovative technology. As the core design, the wargame opposes a traditional linear sustainment system (high throughput, but minimal flexibility of fewer higher-capacity units) against a proposed web-like system (lower throughput, but more resilient through numerous but smaller elements). The contested logistics environment is portrayed by using special cards to replicate the vulnerability of sustainment nodes and lines of communication as high-value targets. This forces players to consider how they balance combat operations with the protection of their sustainment assets. Lines and Webs incorporates mini drones and visibility of player pieces to replicate the panopticon nature of an LSCO battlefield. This forces each player to operate in an environment where every action is seen and evaluated. Finally, this wargame replicates near-future combat that includes innovative technologies in development that provide military officers with options for managing their sustainment in novel ways.” - Catherine R. Deeter https://www.army.mil/article/280365/using_wargames_to_understand_sustainment_in_lsco from https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1890456024374485480

27. “War is about people killing each other. This is partially what fascinates us. You see a war movie or play a violent video game and it captures your attention. But then you gradually become interested in all the not-killing parts of war. Reconnaissance. Espionage. Logistics. Command and control. Maneuver. Multiple domains - land, sea, air. Technology. Tactics. Strategy. Morale. Organisation. Politics. Religion. Civilian-military relations. Insurgency. It is these "other" aspects - the ones that are not immediately about blasting lead or steel into the enemy - that gradually grow to capture your attention. This is where a truly good wargame can awaken your fascination and breathe fresh life into a subject. Bring light onto something that was always considered secondary, or ignored, and really make you think about it.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1890353299356110903

28. “My wargame is a resource allocation, or ‘European,’ game. Examples of such games are Scythe [and] Settlers of Catan. These types of games, and thus my wargame, are most useful for exploring resource-focused decisions, planning and processes where direct combat is not the emphasis.” - Urlin Mathews https://www.army.mil/article/282932/56th_sbct_medics_execute_mass_casualty_wargame_exercise from https://x.com/wargamingweekly/status/1890326053643485644

29. “Medieval and early modern siege warfare is interesting. I've recently been playing two games that get it right - Nevsky (medieval Teutons vs Russians) and The Collapse (Thirty Years War). Here are some of the dynamics they capture: -Besieging forces, and those being besieged, suffer attrition over time. In Nevsky the units need to spend Provender or risk disbandment, in The Collapse the attrition is step losses. Even without the drama of an assault or storm, both sides are being worn away by the logistical strain of maintaining the siege. -You might besiege an enemy fortress not because you intend to take it, but because it will force the enemy to send a relief force and therefore allow you to fight a field battle. You can't just chase the enemy army and corner them, you need to give them a reason to come to you. -Actually taking a city is a tremendous boon for the attacker, as you can sack it. In The Collapse you get Victory Points, in Nevsky you also get resources: Provender, Loot and Coin. -Often it's better for a defender to risk a field battle outside their fortress and then retreat, rather than withdraw into the fortress immediately. If you go into the fortress you're trapped and may end up being destroyed, escaping gives you a chance of survival against superior enemy forces. -The layout of the map means you will be forced to lay siege to the enemy at some point. In a historically-based point-to-point map it makes it obvious why certain fortresses had to be taken. They control access to entire regions, and form a base from which the enemy can harrass you, if close to a border. So siege warfare is inevitable, because all key locations are dotted with fortresses. The border between the Spanish Netherlands and the United Provinces in the 17th century is the most extreme version of this - fortresses everywhere, all along the border.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1890858234636095970

30. “This is an eternal tension in game design. What to systematize down to a science, what to leave in the jurisdiction of player agency...” – Ben “Manacaster” Kelly https://x.com/ManacasterBen/status/1890794229712011387

31. “In the RPG form that is correct because it operates within a sphere of infinite possibilities; and thus the application of applied imagination and its inquiry states need, theoretically, never end whereas this is not true otherwise such as with a board game where closing down the design state achieves an inviolable definition point.” – Robert J. Kuntz https://x.com/threelinestudio/status/1890795704542536033 (This is in response to Ben above)

32. “Two games have come to my attention recently. War Story: Occupied France (about the French Resistance in WW2) and Purple Haze (about Marines in Vietnam). What unites these games is the "choose your own adventure" format. There is a storybook, and when you make certain decisions you are directed to a specific page, read the text, and then make further decisions. I've had some experience with this style of gaming, with the Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective series. These games are pretty much entirely text-based. You go through the storybook, jot down notes and try to solve a mystery. War Story and Purple Haze take this a step further and tie the choose-your-own-adventire storybook with a small-scale wargame and RPG elements. Very interesting. The storybook trailing off into various directions based on player decisions is such a cool idea, and uses very few rules and components to create a decision tree with many branches. With just a book and reference to page numbers, you can present options to players that would normally require multiple decks of cards, charts, counters, boards, etc. As a designer, this kind of thing really gets me thinking!” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1890882379595784246

33. “I’ve played the Purple haze campaign recently. Good mix between narrative gameplay and tactical combat.” – Silas Deemer https://x.com/Silas_Deemer/status/1891078360740110411

34. “Martin Wallace is a genius game designer. One of very few people who can make a living entirely from game design. I've studied his games intensively for years, and there are some lessons. First, he is a master of the "weuro" genre. Blending euro game style mechanics with traditional wargame themes, but without losing the precious chrome or historical feel. He pioneered deck-building in wargaming with the brilliant yet flawed "A Few Acres of Snow" which depicts the French and Indian War. The deck-building aspect was perfect for showing the delay in communications to a colonial theatre, the difficulty of ruling an expanding empire and the necessity of various forms of transportation to fight in a heavily forested theatre cut through with waterways. He expanded on the same idea with "A Handful of Stars" - a sci-fi deck builder wargame that doesn't take itself too seriously. His most renowned games are the "Brass" series, about the Industrial Revolution in England. They're all about positive player interaction, market dynamics and the relationship between cards in your hand and spaces on the board. He's also branched off into some adventurous and obscure themes - his game AuZtralia is about humans fighting Lovecraftian monsters in the Australian outback in an alternate history 1930's setting. It follows on from "A Study in Emerald", a truly bizarre game set in Cthuhlu-occupied Victorian London. But some general patterns emerge: -In most of his games, the decision space is huge and you have a lot of options, but the actual sequence of play is very simple - usually just do 1 or 2 actions or play 1-5 cards from your hand. Quick to explain. -He is a great simplifier of historical realities, down to their most basic elements. Even in his wargames, the combat is always abstract and quick to resolve, and usually doesn't involve dice or other RNG's. -His rules have been described as "obtuse" because many of them are counter-intuitive or worded in a way that is quite different to other designers. But there is always a method to the madness. Sometimes a seemingly strange rule is there to produce a desired effect in player mentality and strategy - and not to strictly represent "realistic" processes. In other words "design for effect." -He always uses cards as integral to play, and keeps hand sizes to about 5. This limits the player to a feasible number of options and prevents them getting bogged down in analysis paralysis. There are many other things you can learn from a Wallace game, but sticking to just these ones will certainly help tighten up your design work.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1889948987479806186

35. “What he does better than most in the wareuro is create distinct win conditions, not different ways of getting points but distinct win conditions, that is what really makes games interesting.” – AI Berry (This is about Martin Wallace, in response to Clint’s remarks about him above) https://x.com/BoardwithStocks/status/1890140232538104037

36. “Perhaps the most consequential decision you will make in One Hour WW2 is what to do with the very first American action of the game. There are so many options, and each one will open up a different potential strategy. Here are my preferred openings for your first USA Action marker: -Chinese Nationalists: This move requires some co-operation with the other Allied Nations. If the Japanese launch an Offensive, you can use the Chinese Nationalists Response to shift one of their Armies from China to Spent OR to place a Chinese Army in China. This by itself is not really worth it. But, if the Soviets use Chinese Communists and the UK also use Chinese Nationalists (both USA and UK can choose this), two Japanese Armies can be removed from China and replaced with a single Chinese Army. This can give the Allies a crucial edge during scoring, offsetting the inevitable gains by Germany in the first turn. If the UK and Soviets are willing to go along with it, this is a great first turn move. -South Pacific Fleet: This move is a way to lock down half the Pacific Theatre and perhaps bait Japan into attacking you (and thereby earning the Axis Attack Action marker). You use the Build Action to place a Level 1 Fleet from Spent to the South Pacific. Note that this can only be done if the Japanese have not done the same thing, as you cannot Build in a sea space containing enemy Fleets unless it is adjacent to your capital. Now, having a Fleet in the South Pacific does a couple of things. It opens a supply line to the Philippines (and the Indian Ocean, as the Philippines is a Strait) which means you can Build Armies there. It also protects both Australia and the Philippines from a Japanese amphibious assault. The Japanese will either have to attack you or go around you by maintaining their land-based supply line through China and Building in the Indian Ocean. Finally, it allows you to choose the Submarine Warfare Response whenever Japan does a Build Action. This powerful Response sends a Japanese Fleet from the map to Spent, without needing to fight any battles. An excellent way to take control of the North Pacific from the Japanese. -Atlantic Fleet: Placing a single Level 1 Fleet from Spent to the Atlantic opens up a lot of options for the rest of the game. As early as 1941 (turn 2) the USA can launch an Offensive into North Africa using the Army in USA. This is a big help to the British, who will often struggle with an early game invasion of North Africa by the Germans. A Fleet in the Atlantic also opens up the possibility of building Armies in the UK and a Fleet in the North Sea. This in turn will eventually allow an invasion of France and create another difficult front for Germany to contend with. -Upgrade Build: The USA has a lot of units, most beginning in Spent rather than Reserve. In particular, it is the only Nation to have two Level 2 Fleets, which will be needed against Japan. But to take advantage of this huge pile of equipment, it is essential to improve the USA Build track, preferably all the way to 4. This allows, for example, a fresh Level 2 Fleet to be shifted from Spent directly to the map, ready to fight. Upgrading the Build track on the first turn is a great way to get a head start on this process. It means that by 1941 you can be pumping out soldiers and ships, ready to overwhelm the Axis. -Upgrade Naval Aviation: You have a vulnerable Fleet in East Pacific, which the Japanese can destroy as early as turn 1 if they choose to. Upping Naval Aviation makes this Fleet far more resilient and sets you up to take the offensive in the Pacific very early in the game. The main downside is that sometimes you want the Japanese to attack you - you will get an extra Action marker if they strike first. -Lend Lease: If the Soviets are hard-pressed with an early German attack, this will bail them out. The Soviets can build, and then the USA can Lend Lease to throw even more Soviet Armies into Reserve. Doing this just a few times more will quickly turn the Soviets into a powerhouse, able to go toe-to-toe with the Germans. But it comes at the cost of a much weaker US presence on the board. Give these strategies a try next time you play as the mighty US of A - and be sure to post about it here or on bgg so I can see how you go!” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1889539567356879046

