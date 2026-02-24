Wargaming Weekly #062: Are we ready for AI-powered wargaming? (Part 10)
Top 10 latest stories: an AI playing an AGI, LLMs still can’t be trusted with nukes, Sun Tzu reborn in AI wargaming, and more!
These are the top 10 stories at the intersection of AI and wargaming that have popped up on my radar since Are we ready for AI-powered wargaming? (Part 9) along with snippets of what stood out to me.
SPONSOR THIS NEWSLETTER: Is your organization interested in becoming an official Wargaming Weekly sponsor? Please reach out to me today via X, LinkedIn or Bluesky to discuss our potential partnership! You can also support Wargaming Weekly on Patreon for as little as $5 per month! Plus, who knows, you might even enjoy the FREE “Love, Lies & Wargames” short story series that I have published there!
1. Accelerating Decision-Making: Integrating Artificial Intelligence into the Modern Wargame
2. AI Command and Staff—Operational Evidence and Insights from Wargaming
3. Reinterpreting AI-Enabled Wargaming Through Sun Tzu’s Tactical Principles: Insights from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College Experiment (2025): Vol-II
4. An AI playing an AGI - A Future History Matrix Game
5. Shall we play a game?
6. Arctic wargaming with AI: Part 2
7. Call to Action – NATO SAS 219
8. DoD Adopts AI-Wargaming in 2026 — and BRICS is Falling Behind
PS: The original article is in Portuguese
9. Why Wargaming Matters In An Age Of Hybrid Conflict And Artificial Intelligence – Analysis
10. New AI Wargaming Platform Scores $2 Million To Kill The “Gut Instinct” Strategy
EXTRA
1. Tom Knowles continues work on DigiHEX
2. Jonas Koll is finding humor in agentic wargaming
3. Alexandre Mogilamy ran a multi-agent wargaming session
4. Onebrief has hired Cory Ondrejka as CTO
5. ‘California jammin’: Wargames show Army’s electronic weakness — and a human fix
6. Retired Brigadier General Errico De Gaetano’s Combining Wargaming and M&S to Support a Research Campaign presentation is now up on the Georgetown University Wargaming Society (GUWS) YouTube channel
7. Retired General James Mingus and Major Zak Daker make the case for “ascending the cognitive hierarchy”
8. Lastly, Ben Zweibelson expounds on the nature of “phantasmal war” and the arrival of “techno-eschatology”
Yes, I know this is not directly related to wargaming per se but it’s the perfect opportunity for me to once again shamelessly plug my visual about “The Tricky Trio of Modern Wargaming” (from Wargaming Weekly #010: What is the truth about deception in wargaming?!)
OPEN TO WORK: Do you need help with content marketing or game co-designing for your wargaming services/products? I’m currently open to gig work in defense, academic, civic or business wargaming as a part-time remote freelancer (10 – 30 hours per week). Please DM me on LinkedIn via the Wargaming Weekly page or my personal profile to book a free consultation call. Like the Gen-Z kids like to say… lemme cook!
Lastly… what’s that over there in the Business Corner?
For the first time ever in the Business Corner, we have a trifecta!
1. Coinbase has firmly planted its flag at the intersection of AI and crypto
2. Anthropic is cooking up something with our wonderful neighbor to the south
3. Lastly, a fellow Ugandan flew our flag high in the latest Claude Code hackathon!
CAN YOU FEEL THE AGI???
Yours in hex,
Rwizi.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha is a freelance wargame researcher, analyst and designer. With a background of over 10 years in B2B marketing, Rwizi is also a Co-Founder, Co-CEO and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Lupiiya Books, the gamified crowdfunding app designed to help young African entrepreneurs turn their family, friends and social media followers into proper business investors.