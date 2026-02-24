These are the top 10 stories at the intersection of AI and wargaming that have popped up on my radar since Are we ready for AI-powered wargaming? (Part 9) along with snippets of what stood out to me.

SPONSOR THIS NEWSLETTER: Is your organization interested in becoming an official Wargaming Weekly sponsor? Please reach out to me today via X, LinkedIn or Bluesky to discuss our potential partnership! You can also support Wargaming Weekly on Patreon for as little as $5 per month! Plus, who knows, you might even enjoy the FREE “Love, Lies & Wargames” short story series that I have published there!

PS: The original article is in Portuguese

EXTRA

1. Tom Knowles continues work on DigiHEX

2. Jonas Koll is finding humor in agentic wargaming

3. Alexandre Mogilamy ran a multi-agent wargaming session

4. Onebrief has hired Cory Ondrejka as CTO

5. ‘California jammin’: Wargames show Army’s electronic weakness — and a human fix

6. Retired Brigadier General Errico De Gaetano’s Combining Wargaming and M&S to Support a Research Campaign presentation is now up on the Georgetown University Wargaming Society (GUWS) YouTube channel

7. Retired General James Mingus and Major Zak Daker make the case for “ascending the cognitive hierarchy”

8. Lastly, Ben Zweibelson expounds on the nature of “phantasmal war” and the arrival of “techno-eschatology”

Yes, I know this is not directly related to wargaming per se but it’s the perfect opportunity for me to once again shamelessly plug my visual about “The Tricky Trio of Modern Wargaming” (from Wargaming Weekly #010: What is the truth about deception in wargaming?!)

OPEN TO WORK: Do you need help with content marketing or game co-designing for your wargaming services/products? I’m currently open to gig work in defense, academic, civic or business wargaming as a part-time remote freelancer (10 – 30 hours per week). Please DM me on LinkedIn via the Wargaming Weekly page or my personal profile to book a free consultation call. Like the Gen-Z kids like to say… lemme cook!

Lastly… what’s that over there in the Business Corner?

For the first time ever in the Business Corner, we have a trifecta!

1. Coinbase has firmly planted its flag at the intersection of AI and crypto

2. Anthropic is cooking up something with our wonderful neighbor to the south

3. Lastly, a fellow Ugandan flew our flag high in the latest Claude Code hackathon!

CAN YOU FEEL THE AGI???

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha is a freelance wargame researcher, analyst and designer. With a background of over 10 years in B2B marketing, Rwizi is also a Co-Founder, Co-CEO and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Lupiiya Books, the gamified crowdfunding app designed to help young African entrepreneurs turn their family, friends and social media followers into proper business investors.