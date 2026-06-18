These are the top 10 stories at the intersection of AI and wargaming that have popped up on my radar since Are we ready for AI-powered wargaming? (Part 12) along with snippets of what stood out to me.

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1. Rex Brynen had reservations about HMGCC’s Co-Creation Challenge for automated audio capture and transcription for Defence wargaming.

2. An Army Air Defense Artillery unit engineered a specialized AI tool after realizing that their MDMP wargaming mechanics were producing unrealistic casualty and equipment destruction estimates.

3. Jai Ganesh says AI is transforming wargaming from a tool for training humans into a laboratory for studying machines.

4. William Marcellino is afraid that the distinction between wargaming and modeling and simulation (M&S) is being lost as we incorporate AI.

5. In this session of Connections Online 2026, US Army officer Dave Watters shared an easy and intuitive method for building valuable games for training purposes- without knowing a single coding language!

6. In this episode of Professor Game, Eleanor Ross from AI wargaming startup ExpertTheory breaks down the Logic, Function, Form framework behind every game she builds.

7. In this episode of AI in Action, host Andy Fawkes speaks with Sébastien Lozé, VP of Market Innovation & Ecosystems at Aechelon Technology Inc., about the evolving relationship between simulation, AI, and autonomous systems in defence.

8. Dr. Jacob Enfield broke down his process of using AI to design and develop educational math games with no coding and how he wants to help teachers create and share their own serious games. Check it out now on Purdue University College of Education’s Youtube channel.

9. Kevin Williamson is vibecoding a distributed mega-game for himself and his friends.

10. Deron Daugherty is building out a micro-game based on big wave surfing in Nazare, Portugal.

11. Corvus Intelligence has built an AI-powered wargaming platform designed for dynamic, multi-domain environments.

12. US Army plans fast follow-up to AI cyber wargame with industry

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Wait! What’s hiding in that Fiction Corner?

Brigadier General Stefan Kovač has 1 hour before he briefs 4 Allied generals on the APL platform’s overnight assessment of his planning staff’s work — 14 months, 32 officers, 7 nations — and 6 of the 7 failed assumptions are tactical and manageable and he has already drafted his responses to them.

The 7th is different. The 7th is political, and Kovač has known it for months, and so have the people he works with, and none of them have said it in a room. The platform has not discovered anything hidden. It has given a number to something that was already true and being carefully avoided, and now Kovač must decide whether to use that number as a door or a footnote.

He has 1 hour. He has been carrying the conversation for 14 months. The question is whether a machine’s authority is enough to make it sayable.

Read the full story on Patreon (available to both free and paid subscribers).

Lastly… what’s that over there in the Business Corner?

This article titled The intelligence is plenty but the workers are few by Daniel Björkegren.

First of all, I like the clever bible verse reference.

Secondly, I think the cover art is really cool.

Lastly, as a citizen of Uganda, a poster LMIC (low- and middle-income country), this quote really stood out to me: “But LMICs are less digitally legible: AI will be less able to understand and act in markets, firms, homes, clinics, and schools that do not record data in structured forms.”

Part of the inspiration behind my latest fintech app, Social Funds is to create a pool of structured financial data (budgeting, earning, spending, saving, borrowing, etc.) built by Ugandans, for Ugandans, that can then be leveraged with AI for more powerful applications in investment and wealth building.

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha is a freelance wargame researcher, analyst and designer. With a background of over 10 years in the B2B marketing and fintech startup spaces, Rwizi is also building Social Funds, the gamified social finance app designed to help young Ugandans budget, save, and fund their goals together.