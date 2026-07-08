Photo credit: Adrian Branco (for Cnet France)

These are the top 10 stories at the intersection of AI and wargaming that have popped up on my radar since Are we ready for AI-powered wargaming? (Part 13) along with snippets of what stood out to me.

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(original article in French)

(original article in German)

EXTRA:

1. The pilot episode of the Wargaming Weekly Podcast, featuring Eleanor Ross and Caroline Gilmore from ExpertTheory

2. My review of the first AI-adjudicated wargame on the Providence platform by ExpertTheory

3. Alastair Kocho-Williams has built an AI-adjudicated wargame as a research and teaching tool. The game is called The Great Awakening, and is playable in a single session of 45-60 minutes.

4. Ezra Sidran has added new scenarios for beta-testing in General Staff: Black Powder.

5. Emrah Özdemir is developing Operation River Shield, an AI-assisted role-based wargame prototype designed to support operational-level decision-making, structured debate, and collaborative problem-solving in military operations and crisis management scenarios.

6. FedLearn has launched a new course, AI & Wargaming (AISPT119), that explores how AI can enhance the design, execution and assessment of military wargames—enabling more realistic scenarios, improved decision making and deeper insights into future operations.

7. Reconceptualizing Wargaming for Competitive Statecraft, Future Operations, and Converging Capabilities

8. In game theory, generalists sometimes win out over specialists

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Wait! What’s hiding in that Fiction Corner?

Clare Oduya has covered defence technology for 9 years and her editor has learned to dread the gap between the piece he assigns and the piece she files.

The APL briefing is routine — generative wargaming platform, thousands of scenarios on a desktop, impressive numbers — and she writes it all down and shakes all the hands, and on the train back to DC she opens her notebook and writes one word: 1943.

Her grandfather worked as a mathematics assistant at Bletchley Park, one of the hundreds of human computers who ran calculations the machines couldn’t yet do, and he never knew what the calculations were for, and she has been thinking about this for 6 years without knowing why it mattered, and sitting on the train with the APL briefing notes in her lap she finally understands.

The piece her editor expects will not be the piece she writes. The piece she writes will find 2 elderly women whose fathers also ran the calculations, and neither of them will have seen their fathers described as part of this particular arc before.

Read the full story on Patreon (available to both free and paid subscribers).

Lastly… what’s that over there in the Business Corner?

Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s interview on CNBC that shook the AI world. He poked holes in the business model of frontier labs (like OpenAI and Anthropic) and highlighted the importance of open source models.

This coincided with Palantir publishing its 9-point manifesto on “AI sovereignty” (a term originally coined by Jason Calacanis of the All-In Podcast)

If the AI bubble does burst, I think many will point to this interview as the needle that did it!

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha is a freelance wargame researcher, analyst and designer. With a background of over 10 years in the B2B marketing and fintech startup spaces, Rwizi is also building Social Funds, the gamified social finance app designed to help young Ugandans budget, save, and fund their goals together.