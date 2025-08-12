Wargaming Weekly #037: Are we ready for AI-powered wargaming? (Part 3)
Top 10 latest stories: AI agents in wargames, LLMs and nukes, wargaming’s “Moneyball” moment, and more!
These are the top 10 stories at the intersection of AI and wargaming that have popped up on my radar since Are we ready for AI-powered wargaming? (Part 2) along with snippets of what stood out to me.
1. AI revolutionizes military wargaming: Lessons in speed, scope, and strategic foresight
2. INDOPACOM brings AI to wargaming exercise
3. Large language models (LLMs) solve wargaming challenge
4. Thunderforge Brings AI Agents to Wargames
5. Wargaming is having its ‘Moneyball’ moment
6. It Is Time to Democratize Wargaming Using Generative AI
7. Play to prevent: How wargames can map AI-nuclear dangers
8. Managing Escalation in Off-the-Shelf Large Language Models
9. Johns Hopkins is building classified versions of its AI wargaming tools for DoD, IC
10. Sebastian Bae: “Let's talk AI and wargaming.”
EXTRA:
- My debut business wargame titled “African Election” for which I leveraged AI-assisted design
- David Burden’s UrbanWargamer chat bot that has access to his PhD research and a lot of his notes
- Wargaming South Korea’s concept for an AI command ship using Command: Modern Operations
PS: I’m currently open to content writing and/or game co-designing gigs for both military and business wargaming projects as a part-time freelancer i.e. 10 – 20 hours per week. Please feel free to reach out to me via X or LinkedIn to book a free consultation call. Like the Gen-Z kids like to say… lemme cook!
Lastly… what’s that over there in the Business Corner?
The latest updates from the startups I covered in Are we ready for AI-powered wargaming? (Part 1):
Onebrief has cracked unicorn valuation!
Exia Labs is making serious progress on Recon, its AI agent for Intelligence Preparation of the Operational Environment (IPOE)
Yours in hex,
Rwizi.
…
HOW CAN YOU SUPPORT WARGAMING WEEKLY?
Beyond hiring (or recommending) me for a wargaming gig, you can also support my newsletter in any one of the following three super-specific ways:
1. Leave a comment below!
Punching a good hole in any of the facts or arguments shared above.
2. Try my print-and-play micro wargames!
Ugandan Chess is a hex-and-counter remix of regular chess designed to familiarize players with the 13 individuals who have served as head-of-state in this East African country so far, some for just one day!
African Election is a solitaire business wargame where you are the country head of a multinational bank navigating the complex challenges of operating in an African nation during a tense election season.
3. Subscribe for as little as $5 per month on Patreon!
If you enjoy my work, please consider supporting me on Patreon for as little as $5 per month. Plus, who knows, you might even enjoy the wargaming-themed fiction short stories that I share there every week!
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Wargaming Weekly is curated, written and published by Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha, a freelance writer, game designer and startup entrepreneur. Rwizi currently serves as Co-Founder, Co-CEO and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Lupiiya Books - the social finance app that is gamifying the fundraising process for young African entrepreneurs. Wargaming Weekly is a curiosity chronicle of Rwizi’s exploration of the wargaming world… for the love of games in general, for the desire to contribute to the growth of wargaming in particular as a discipline, and lastly, for the hope of finding cutting-edge game design innovations to bring back with him to the startup world.