These are the top 10 stories at the intersection of AI and wargaming that have popped up on my radar since Are we ready for AI-powered wargaming? (Part 3) along with snippets of what stood out to me.

2. Air Force putting AI-based model for battle management decisions through its paces (Part 1 of 3)

3. Air Force experimenting with AI microservices during new battle management wargame series (Part 2 of 3)

4. AI tools accelerated battle management decisions during latest Air Force DASH wargame (Part 3 of 3)

EXTRA:

- Erik Kannike has built a browser-based unclassified UAV and ballistic missile simulator at airdefense.dev (and he says it’s partly vibe coded with Claude)

- Dr. David Atkinson has a bunch of interesting influence wargames that you can play in ChatGPT. Just go to ChatGPT, select “GPTs” in the side bar and then search for “influence wargames”

- I recently came across this King’s Wargaming Network webinar by Edward Stringer, from back in 2019, where he made an interesting prediction that’s related to story #8 above: “We are a long way from being able to model the human brain’s decision-making processes on an individual level, a long way from predicting individual responses to events and actions. Agent-based models will necessarily be significant simplifications.”

- I thought this bot had cheated me! In one of my recent bouts against the AI opponent in the Twilight Struggle app by Playdek, I thought it had cheated me but it turns out I just hadn’t read all the rules!

- Grace-Alice Evans recently gave me my first guest post on Wargaming Weekly, describing her AGPO wargaming framework that could solve AI governance faster than legislation.

- Once again, I have to highlight my debut business wargame titled “African Election”, a solitaire print ‘n’ play for which I leveraged AI-assisted design using Claude as my co-designer.

