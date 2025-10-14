These are the top 10 stories at the intersection of AI and wargaming that have popped up on my radar since Are we ready for AI-powered wargaming? (Part 4) along with snippets of what stood out to me.

EXTRA:

- MIT Security Studies Program has an in-person AI in wargaming event slated for Thursday, October 30th but the registration deadline is Friday, October 17th so if you want to atten, you better hurry!

- This AI-enhanced whole-of-government wargaming tool called Cassandra Array.

- ChatGPT and Gemini faced off in Command PE at the recent CUE 2025 event.

- One of I/ITSEC’s three 2025 Best Tutorial Nominees is titled General Generative AI – Applying Off-the-Shelf GenAI Tools to Wargaming by Robert Prescott, Aaron Blair Wilcox, and Sean Fraser

- Nina Schick hosted this conversation with Dr. Craig Martell (CTO of Lockheed Martin and the Pentagon’s first-ever Chief Digital & AI Officer) and Colonel Arnel David (the U.S. Army Colonel leading Task Force Maven at NATO, his mission is to deploy Project Maven, the Pentagon’s flagship AI initiative that uses machine learning to rapidly analyze data and identify threats). Dr. Martell explains that AI is simply “statistics at scale” and Col. David shares more about his “Fight Club” initiative.

- “Are AI driven games soulless?” Jeremiah McCall, a ludicentric history teacher wonders.

- RUSI has a recent paywalled article on the promises and pitfalls of AI wargaming (I haven’t been able to read it yet because I do not yet have a membership)

Lastly… what's that over there in the Business Corner?

The latest update from Exia Labs, one of the two startups I have been keeping an eye on since Are we ready for AI-powered wargaming? (Part 1)

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

