Wargaming Weekly #057: Are we ready for AI-powered wargaming? (Part 8)
Top 10 latest stories: AI in U.S. Army CGSC wargames, AI in Space Force orbital wargames, AI tools beat human Air Force planners, and more!
These are the top 10 stories at the intersection of AI and wargaming that have popped up on my radar since Are we ready for AI-powered wargaming? (Part 7) along with snippets of what stood out to me.
SPONSOR THIS NEWSLETTER: Is your organization interested in becoming an official Wargaming Weekly sponsor? Please reach out to me today via X, LinkedIn or Bluesky to discuss our potential partnership! You can also support Wargaming Weekly on Patreon for as little as $5 per month! Plus, who knows, you might even enjoy the FREE “Love, Lies & Wargames” short story series that I have published there!
1. AI-Enabled Wargaming at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College: Its Implications for PME and Operational Planning
2. US Army Command and General Staff College leads AI-integration in professional military education
3. Space Force taps Slingshot to build AI adversaries for orbital wargames
4. Air Force says AI tools outperform human planners in ‘battle management’ experiment
5. Mastering the Digital Art of War: Developing Intelligent Combat Simulation Agents for Wargaming Using Hierarchical Reinforcement Learning
6. Scaling Artificial Intelligence for Digital Wargaming in Support of Decision-Making
7. Tom Knowles is building ‘DIGIHEX’
8. Fang Hong Lin has built ‘Bug in a Bottle’
9. Why the Homeland Security Workforce Must Learn to “Play Games” to Prepare for 21st-Century Threats
10. “The Speed of Warfare Is Consistently Accelerating”: Gabe Arrington on Autonomous Cargo Aircraft, SpaceX’s Global Mesh Networks, and Why Strategic Gaming Still Underestimates AI
EXTRA:
David Burden is tinkering with AI-powered matrix games
OPEN TO WORK: Do you need help with content marketing or game co-designing for your wargaming services/products? I’m currently open to gig work in defense, academic, civic or business wargaming as a part-time remote freelancer (10 – 30 hours per week). Please DM me on LinkedIn via the Wargaming Weekly page or my personal profile to book a free consultation call. Like the Gen-Z kids like to say… lemme cook!
Lastly… what’s that over there in the Business Corner?
Onebrief, which I have been keeping an eye on ever since my very first post in this Are we ready for AI-powered wargaming? series, is now worth over $2 billion.
Not bad for a startup that became a unicorn just six months ago!
Yours in hex,
Rwizi.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha is a freelance wargame researcher, analyst and designer. With a background of over 10 years in B2B marketing, Rwizi is also a Co-Founder, Co-CEO and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Lupiiya Books, the gamified crowdfunding app designed to help young African entrepreneurs turn their family, friends and social media followers into proper business investors.
Excellent roundup of the AI wargaming space. That Air Force story about AI tools outperforming human planners in battle managment is wild, tho the real test is whether they hold up when facing adaptive adversaries rather than pre-scripted scenarios. I've been folowing similar experiments in private sector simulations where the advantage disappears once you introduce real-world chaos. The SpaceX mesh network angle is underrated btw, distributed comms changes the entire calculus of command and control resilience.