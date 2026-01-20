Wargaming Weekly

Wargaming Weekly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
6d

Excellent roundup of the AI wargaming space. That Air Force story about AI tools outperforming human planners in battle managment is wild, tho the real test is whether they hold up when facing adaptive adversaries rather than pre-scripted scenarios. I've been folowing similar experiments in private sector simulations where the advantage disappears once you introduce real-world chaos. The SpaceX mesh network angle is underrated btw, distributed comms changes the entire calculus of command and control resilience.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wargaming Weekly · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture