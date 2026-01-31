These are the top 10 stories at the intersection of AI and wargaming that have popped up on my radar since Are we ready for AI-powered wargaming? (Part 8) along with snippets of what stood out to me.

SPONSOR THIS NEWSLETTER: Is your organization interested in becoming an official Wargaming Weekly sponsor? Please reach out to me today via X, LinkedIn or Bluesky to discuss our potential partnership! You can also support Wargaming Weekly on Patreon for as little as $5 per month! Plus, who knows, you might even enjoy the FREE “Love, Lies & Wargames” short story series that I have published there!

8. Captain Nathan Tidwell on the Red Diamond Wargaming podcast

9. Future Fridays season 1 ep 4: The Danny Crichton interview

10. Next Level War Gaming: An Interview with Jonathan Panter

EXTRA:

1. Daveed Garteinstein-Ross, Eleanor Ross and Jesse Nimons from ExpertTheory recently appeared on Amos Fox’s Revolution in Military Affairs podcast and talked about their AI-powered wargaming platform, Providence

2. Speaking of which, I got to attend the inaugural Providence Game Night at the start of this year!

3. Here’s my full review of the “Who Owns Hasakah?” scenario that we played out.

4. Tom Knowles continues work on DigiHEX

5. Kevin Williamson asks an important question

6. Deron Daugherty shares some practical tips

7. Daniel Ordoñez has a new AI-in-wargaming job

8. Lastly, Sean Barnett’s Wargaming AI: AI-Enabled Military Systems and Representing Them in Games presentation is now up on the Georgetown University Wargaming Society (GUWS) YouTube channel.

OPEN TO WORK: Do you need help with content marketing or game co-designing for your wargaming services/products? I’m currently open to gig work in defense, academic, civic or business wargaming as a part-time remote freelancer (10 – 30 hours per week). Please DM me on LinkedIn via the Wargaming Weekly page or my personal profile to book a free consultation call. Like the Gen-Z kids like to say… lemme cook!

Lastly… what’s that over there in the Business Corner?

Agnes Aistleitner of First Circle Capital speaks with Nika Kurdiani, CEO of TBC Uzbekistan, about how TBC Bank expanded from Georgia into Uzbekistan and built a fully digital, profitable bank in just 24 months with a loan book of 1 billion USD in less than 5 years.

On top of all the very practical tips for a fintech founder like me, I also particularly enjoyed learning about how exactly TBC is using AI in collections, sales, and operations.

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha is a freelance wargame researcher, analyst and designer. With a background of over 10 years in B2B marketing, Rwizi is also a Co-Founder, Co-CEO and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Lupiiya Books, the gamified crowdfunding app designed to help young African entrepreneurs turn their family, friends and social media followers into proper business investors.