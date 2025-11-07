First of all, sorry I’m late! And contrary to the Armchair Dragoons’ hilarious accusations in their latest #TuesdayNewsday newsletter, it’s not intentional!

And who the heck is Peter B?!

Anyway, please read on, you’ll see exactly why I’m late!

My obsession with micro wargames continues unabated… and this time I tapped once again into the vein of print ‘n’ play gold that is Fight Club International’s collection of Analogue Games.

I discovered the gem that is Battle for Mosul – a solitaire tactical wargame depicting the fight to liberate Iraq’s second largest city from ISIS in 2016/17.

PS: You can now support Wargaming Weekly on Patreon for as little as $5 per month! Plus, who knows, you might even enjoy the FREE wargaming-themed fiction short stories that I have published there! Also, please reach out to me via X, LinkedIn or Bluesky if you’re interested in having your organization become an official Wargaming Weekly sponsor.

Why did I play Battle for Mosul in particular?

1. It’s yet another solitaire micro wargame, and if you’ve been following me for a while you know how much I love them. Readiness was such a banger that I had to see what else is on the Fight Club solitaire menu! (Insert another shameless plug for my African Election solitaire micro wargame)

2. We Are Coming, Nineveh! is one of the top 10 commercial wargames on my wish list. It caught my eye because it too tackles the battle against ISIS for Mosul so I figured playing Battle for Mosul would be a good primer for when I eventually get my hands on We’re Coming, Nineveh!

3. It’s about urban warfare! The two urban warfare micro wargames that I have played so far (Violent Victory by Rachel McVicker & Sebastian Bae and Guerilla Defense by Sam Arthur, from Sebastian Bae’s Warfighting Micro Games collection) were so good I had to pick another one up when I got the chance.

4. Most importantly, ISIS is very real on my continent:

- My own country Uganda has been fighting an ISIS franchise (ADF/IS-CAP) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (with the explicit cooperation of the Congolese government, I must highlight).

- Our neighbor to the south, Rwanda, has also been fighting another ISIS franchise (ISIS-M) in Mozambique (also with the explicit cooperation of the Mozambican government, I must also highlight).

- On the other side of the continent, Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger continue to face off against the threat of their own ISIS franchise (Boko Haram/ISWAP), who are now even using attack drones.

So, for we contemporary Africans, ISIS is not a danger that has passed – it’s an active menace. Hopefully, it will never escalate to a situation where any of our armies have to liberate an old, densely populated and symbolically significant city like Mosul was for Iraq, with the level of bloodshed that was seen there.

Why did I struggle with Battle for Mosul at first?

I needed plenty of clarifications… big shout out to Major Edward Farren, co-director at Fight Club International, who patiently provided them all, including the ones that were a bit obvious in hindsight. PS: I hope you’ve checked out my debut wargaming interview with him.

Plus, I was a bit distracted by life while playing this game. I even ended up cheating by mistake on one of the Coalition Support actions. I used the “Information Operations” action on an already revealed ISIS counter and yet it’s supposed to only work on hidden ones.

Anyway, after my initial play-through (which you can check out on X, LinkedIn or Bluesky), I played the game a couple more times.

The first time went very smooth. I managed to score an 8 – Stunning Victory!

The second time, I got bogged down in map zone 7 where I took three turns to clear out one unit of Veteran Fighters! I still managed to score a 10 – Major Victory!

And then on Tuesday, right when I was drafting this newsletter, I realized that I had been seriously cheating on all three attempts, by accidentally disregarding the designated Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) stacking limit!

I was livid! I could overlook accidentally cheating on one Information Operations action in one turn but this was too much. I knew I couldn’t publish an honest review of the game without correctly playing by the rules at least once. I had to do a fresh play-through.

And then I thought, “Okay, even if I have to replay, I don’t have to document again, right?”

But nope, it also just didn’t feel right to only have a publicly shared play-through where I was breaking a major rule. So I decided to sleep off the frustration on Tuesday night and get back into the game early on Wednesday. (You can check out my revised play-through on X, LinkedIn or Bluesky)

And what a great decision it was! I would be kicking myself if I hadn’t documented this play-through!

Turn 1 was such a hard slap in the face:

- first time suffering an Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) casualty (from a double ambush)

- first time suffering a civilian casualty that wasn’t from a “blind” air/drone/artillery strike

- first time facing a super urgent need for coalition support in the Combat Phase

The only silver lining was that it also inspired my first serious application of maneuver warfare.

Turn 2 saw more maneuver warfare action and better preparation for civilians on my end, ending in a fully cleared Eastern half (faster than I had cleared it any of my three previous attempts).

Turn 3 was fairly standard: taking control of my first two zones in the Western half, no maneuver warfare action this time.

Turn 4 was the ultimate risky gamble that paid off so well! I left the two zones that I had just liberated completely open to finish off the last remaining two. So if my ISF forces had lost any of those two battles, I could have suffered fresh ISIS infiltration in the next turn. Fortunately, we’ll never know!

I scored a 7! Better than all the times when I was inadvertently breaking the stacking rule!

…and that’s why I’m late, contrary to the Armchair Dragoons’ accusations, haha!

What do I like about Battle for Mosul?

1. The tension is thicker than a mug of my mother’s millet porridge. Both the dice rolls (for ISIS infiltration and combat) and the hidden counter reveals (for air/drone/artillery strike and ambush) are real nail-biters!

2. The high fidelity to what (I believe) urban warfare is like, especially the heavy decision of choosing which one of your ISF units has to suffer damage, after every round of combat, even if you win. The extra immersion with game turns corresponding to specific months is also a great touch.

3. The final score grading (this is one of the squabbles I had with Readiness).

4. The aesthetics of the game, from the counters to the map to the font – everything’s beautiful. And the counters were easy to cut out despite being so many.

5. It made me use my physical dice! I usually just use my dice app but this time it was actually more convenient for me to literally throw physical dice than constantly adjusting the number of dice in the app. I don’t know why but I felt like a more bonafide wargamer doing this!

What don’t I like about Battle for Mosul?

As mentioned earlier, my only gripe is that I needed plenty of clarifications. I’m just going to use this opportunity to list out all the eight that I have identified so far for the benefit of the designer(s) working on the next version of this game:

1. Clarify the gluing of counters to make them double-sided (It now seems obvious in hindsight but I think clearly labelling the sets “front” and “back” would be great)

2. Clarify how swapping two hidden counters under the “Information Operations” action works (I initially thought it meant swapping from the ISIS Available Forces stack)

3. Clarify that we reshuffle every time we return a counter to the ISIS Available Forces stack (or perhaps, say we out them aside and reshuffle them in during the Administration Phase)

4. Clarify the free movement step of redistributing forces to the Western half after clearing the Eastern half (especially if it also includes reshuffling forces within the Eastern half itself)

5. Clarify that the “Information Operations” action can move a hidden ISIS unit across the river (from one half to another)

6. Clarify the final score grading for the score of 9 (currently, Stunning Victory is for less than 9 while the next grade of Major Victory is for 10-12)

7. Clarify that more than one damage marker can be accumulated in a zone

8. Clarify that “ISF must stop when entering ISIS controlled zones at any point” doesn’t apply if the only ISIS counter(s) in a zone is/are already revealed Civilians and/or Fortified counter(s)

Also, a few more improvement suggestions:

1. Move the ISF stacking rule to the ISF Movement step

2. Remove the mention of the dummy counters under the Ambush step

3. Correct the small typo on the Combat phase subheading (should say “Steps 5-8” instead of “Steps 5-9”)

Lastly, here I’m just nitpicking but it’s possible to subconsciously memorize the placement of the more dangerous combat ISIS counters (and later target them with an ISR Sweep or Air/Drone/Artillery strike).

So players should either have someone else do the setup for them or perhaps do the setup on the side for each zone and then shuffle the counters before placing them on the map.

What are my top player tips for Battle for Mosul?

SPOILER ALERT! Skip this part if you want to explore the game for yourself from first principles!

As shown above, with my nearly perfect turn of events, replaying this game with the stacking rule actually illuminated the real cheat codes for me!

1. ISR Sweep is your best friend. Use it in every turn to get a sense of what awaits you in a zone you’re looking to enter, especially if it has two or more hidden ISIS counters. If the Civilians counter gets revealed, you can more confidently Air/Drone/Artillery strike the other counter. If a Suicide Bombers or Veteran Fighters counter gets revealed, you can think twice about doing an Air/Drone/Artillery strike on the other counter as it’s more likely to be civilians.

2. Finish the Eastern half and the Western half in two turns each: kick in the door, don’t get bogged down, maneuver your opponents into you desired kill zones, clear them out! How? Always do combat in two map zones per turn. For the Eastern half in particular:

· use a combination of Air/Drone/Artillery strike and Information Operations to clear one of the ISIS stronghold zones (7, 8 or 9)

· for Mechanised and Infantry to pass through and engage a hidden unit in one of the weaker zones (2, 10, 11 or 12)

· while also engaging another one of the ISIS stronghold zones using a combination that includes Special Forces (Armoured or Armoured Dozer too, if you can afford the resulting damage marker).

3. Use Information Operations to bunch ISIS counters into one zone that you can then attack with maximum force, using a combination that includes Special Forces (Armoured or Armoured Dozer too, if you can afford the resulting damage marker).

4. Suffer no more than one batch of civilian casualties i.e. stop the “blind” Air/Drone/Artillery strikes after they go wrong once or as soon as revealed civilians die during combat because your forces don’t have enough humanitarian value to match/exceed theirs.

5. Suffer no more than one damage marker, two at most… ideally in the first turn as you break into an ISIS stronghold like map zones 7, 8 or 9.

6. Suffer no more than one ISF casualty, ideally Armoured or Armoured Dozer

7. Let the People’s Militia counters take the mandatory post-combat ISF damage in the opening turns and then leave them behind to hold liberated zones (so that the rest of the units can move on unscathed to the tougher fights ahead)

8. Once People’s Militia are no longer available, let the Mechanised counters take the mandatory post-combat ISF damage (especially when you need the humanitarian value of Special Forces, Iraqi Infantry & Federal Police to match/exceed that of any Civilians counters present)

9. Use the following to hold liberated zones: weakened People’s Militia, Federal Police, Armoured, Armoured Dozer (if it survives). It’s Mechanised, Special Forces and Iraqi Infantry that should do the heavy lifting (the latter two are the only ones that can clear the Old City)

10. Don’t keep the Old City for a final showdown, you’re losing time!

11. Hope for the best o’ luck! You’ll really need it to not get bogged down especially in one of those stronghold zones like 7, 8 or 9.

What wargame design lessons have I learnt from playing Battle for Mosul?

1. Representing reduced unit strength with double-sided counters

2. Representing a regenerating opponent with eliminated counters that go back to an available pool

3. Counters than can increase the movement range of other counters by “transporting” them

4. Lastly, the beauty of a great solo-bot opponent (Even though ISIS can’t move, its Ambush capability, architecture-dependent combat value, and its ability to win the combat dice roll even when outnumbered by ISF make for a formidable enemy. Plus, you’re racing against time while time is on their side. And you have to try and not kill Civilians while for them, Civilians are part of their forces.)

What warfare lessons have I learnt from playing Battle for Mosul?

The best part about replaying this game with the Iraqi Security Forces stacking rule in effect is that the maneuver warfare lessons really shone through.

I remember recently watching an episode of the US Naval Institute’s Proceedings podcast featuring USMC Major Aric Ramsey discussing his article Maneuver Warfare Is More Than Rapid Movement where he explained that the essence of maneuver warfare is attacking the enemy’s morale, stating, “Maneuver transcends the other forms of warfare. It centers on defeating the fighting spirit of the opponent through a unique combination of methods designed for the situation at hand.”

I won’t lie, even though the arguments Major Ramsey presented in both his article and the Proceedings podcast made logical sense, a little voice at the back of my mind thought this was a bit of a cop-out… “Duh, isn’t all war about degrading the morale of the enemy?!”

This game has given me a slight glimpse into the point I think he meant to put across.

You see, the way to achieve maximum victory in Battle for Mosul is degrading/manipulating your ISIS opponent’s fighting spirit, not necessarily to make them surrender (since that’s not an option in the game, reflecting how ISIS fighters in real life tend to be heavily disincentivised against surrender), but rather just enough to:

· make them retreat into your designated kill zones with the “Information Operations” action and using a previously positioned combination that includes one of your heavy attack ISF units (Special Forces, Armoured, Armoured Dozer) to close with and hit them hard (a not-so-obvious understanding of maneuver warfare)

· and also, of course, take advantage of the gaps that open up as they retreat by simultaneously using your fast-moving ISF units (Mechanised carrying Iraqi Infantry) to attack freshly exposed zones (the conventional understanding of maneuver warfare)

I can confidently say that it’s impossible to score a Stunning Victory final score grade if you play this game without utilizing the “Information Operations” action to its maximum ability, which I must admit is counter-intuitive to what I thought before playing it several times.

And if you ignore it completely, choosing to fight the ISIS units where they land in the game setup (or in the ISIS infiltration/reinforcement step) rather than maneuvering them around to your advantage, you might still win but it will take you much longer and cost you more ISF casualties.

All in all, urban warfare is tough: so many sacrifices to make, so much bloodshed to bear. I’m still not over the fact that I haven’t managed to play this game without killing civilians.

And yet I can also see that the price I would need to pay to completely avoid that would be allowing the fight to drag on much longer, with more turns in the game, and stomaching more ISF casualties from the resulting slower advance. I can’t imagine how heavy these decisions were for the men who made them in real life, unlike the luxury of my simulated environment.

And even with the ISF counters, even though the “Support” action could always return them to full strength, I know that every time they got flipped to their reduced strength (light green) sides, that essentially meant that some men had been lost, albeit not enough to put the unit out of action.

Earlier this year, I watched this viral PBS documentary about Mosul and playing this game has given me an even deeper understanding of what these four Iraqi soldiers were going through.

OPEN TO WORK: Does your organization need help with content marketing or game co-designing for its wargaming services/products? I’m currently open to gig work in defense, academic, civic or business wargaming as a part-time remote freelancer (10 – 30 hours per week). Please reach out to me via X, LinkedIn or Bluesky to book a free consultation call. Like the Gen-Z kids like to say… lemme cook!

Lastly… what’s that over there in the Business Corner?

Meet Board, first ever tabletop game console! It costs $500 and comes with 12 original titles.

You can also check out this interview where the designer talks about the process behind how it was made.

I couldn’t help but daydream about one of the commercial wargame publishers making one of these, loaded with their best-selling titles.

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha is a freelance wargame researcher, analyst and designer. With a background of over 10 years in B2B marketing, Rwizi is also a Co-Founder, Co-CEO and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Lupiiya Books - the social finance app gamifying crowdfunding for African startup founders and SME owners.