My obsession with micro wargames continues unabated!

Despite the temptation to get into another micro wargame playtesting marathon after seeing Sebastian Bae’s latest call for playtesters, I have resolved to first complete the Indo-Pacific Micro Game Series before allowing myself to dip back into the playtesting pool, especially since there’s no deadline this time.

So I decided to get into Battle for the Ballot – Taiwan 2027 by Rachel McVicker. You can check out my initial playthrough on X, LinkedIn or Bluesky.

Why did I play Battle for the Ballot – Taiwan 2027 in particular?

First of all, this recent CSIS report about a bunch of wargames they conducted about a Taiwan blockade.

Secondly, my journey of growing Wargaming Weekly has a special connection to wargames about Taiwan. The very first feature I ever got from the Armchair Dragoons in their #TuesdayNewsday newsletter was for Wargaming Weekly #008 talking about the release of 2045, a recent commercial wargame about Taiwan. You can check out this review of the game by Ian T. Brown.

Lastly, I too have my own election-related micro wargame! African Election is a print-and-play solitaire business wargame that puts you in the shoes of the country head of a multinational bank operating in an African nation during a tense election season.

Why did I struggle with Battle for the Ballot – Taiwan 2027 at first?

I didn’t struggle at all to be honest, the instructions for game setup and turn structure are so clear that even the one typo that could have thrown me off was very easy for me to catch. Heck, part of me suspects the designer included it intentionally, haha!

What do I like about Battle for the Ballot – Taiwan 2027?

1. The game setup is so exciting, trying to make sure the opponent doesn’t get easy district majorities while trying to secure easy district majorities of your own.

2. It’s just four turns long, truly a micro wargame (though I still haven’t managed to play it in under 30 minutes, closer to an hour though I’m not complaining)

3. The game is very tense, I quickly found myself agonizing over support in districts I can’t pronounce and do-or-die dice rolls for crucial Influence Actions.

4. The game is asymmetric in that it’s really hard for the US to win, which makes sense since the battle for Taiwan is an “away game” for the US and a “home game” for the PRC.

What don’t I like about Battle for the Ballot – Taiwan 2027?

1. So many markers to cut! 93 in total (more than the ones in Walter Kunkle’s Spider’s Thread but at least not as tiny).

2. The markers are often hard to move without nudging others (kinda like the ones in Ian T. Brown’s Popeye in the Goo)

What are my top player tips for Battle for the Ballot – Taiwan 2027?

SPOILER ALERT! Skip this part if you want to explore the game for yourself from first principles!

For the PRC player:

1. Grassroot Campaign is your best friend (cheap in terms of Resource Points, easily achievable, solid return on investment if successful and more importantly, no penalty if you fail i.e. the US player won’t get to replace or remove your Support Markers). Play this until you max out the fail box penalty (i.e. until you require 9 or greater for success) before you switch to another Influence Action.

2. Military Demonstration is your next best friend once Grassroot Campaign becomes too difficult i.e. requires 9 or greater for success. It offers a solid return on investment if successful i.e. you can sweep those three districts that require 1 Support Marker (Yunlin, Taitung, and Hualien) and even break your opponent’s monopoly in one of those that require 2 Support Markers (Hsinchi, Pingtung, Maioli, Chiayi, Yilan and Keelung City). More importantly, there’s no penalty if you fail i.e. the US player won’t get to replace or remove your Support Markers.

3. Aim to control New Taipei for the extra 1 Resource Point (and to deny it to the US player), especially when you don’t have the initiative i.e. when you’re the second to take your Influence Actions.

4. All in all, the game is yours to lose, prioritize gaining/keeping the majority in every turn to keep the Public Support Meter (PSM) moving further to your end so that by the time you get to the referendum dice roll, you have a +3 or +4 modifier at which point it will be very difficult for you to lose

For the US player:

1. Accept that the game is tilted against your favor so playing it safe won’t save you. The best chance I’ve found so far at winning this game as the US is to take big risks and have a lot of good luck… while also tweaking the “Roll Initiative” rule in the turn structure to “The winner determines who takes their Influence Actins first”. I’ve noticed that it’s better for the US to play after the PRC in order to make the most optimal moves every turn without wasting Resource Points or Support Markers.

2. Win the initiative roll in the game setup so that you can start the game with a +2 Support Marker advantage. Also aim to secure the New Taipei majority as well as the 1 or 2 Support Marker districts.

3. Turn 1:

- Lose the initiative roll so that you go second after the PRC player. If you win it, make the PRC player go first.

- Spend only 1 Resource Point on a Grassroots Campaign to secure the New Taipei majority, or the 4+ districts monopoly if you already have New Taipei locked down.

- Save your 3 remaining Resource Points for the next turn, this means you lose one unit on the Popular Support Meter for this round but hopefully you manage to secure both the extra Resource Point for New Taipei majority and the extra Resource Point for 4+ districts monopoly too so that you start the next turn with 8 Resource Points (3 saved, 1 from the New Taipei majority, 1 from the 4+ districts monopoly and 3 from the Reset).

4. Turn 2:

- Lose the initiative roll so that you go second after the PRC player. If you win it, make the PRC player go first.

- Spend 7 Resource Points on a Foreign Military Sale. Hopefully, the dice roll goes well and you manage to replace 8 of the PRC’s Support Markers across the board, with a particular focus on securing secure the New Taipei majority and 8+ districts monopoly.

- Save your 1 remaining Resource Point for the next turn, you should now have enough SMs on the board to move the Public Support Meter in your favor back to zero and start the next turn with 7 Resource Points (1 saved, 1 from the New Taipei majority, 2 from the 8+ districts monopoly and 3 from the Reset).

5. Turn 3:

- Lose the initiative roll so that you go second after the PRC player. If you win it, make the PRC player go first.

- Spend all your 7 Resource Points on a Foreign Military Sale. Hopefully, the dice roll goes well and you manage to replace 8 of the PRC’s Support Markers across the board, with a particular focus on securing the New Taipei majority and/or the 4+ districts monopoly, while sabotaging the PRC’s 4+ districts monopoly.

- You should now have enough SMs on the board to bring move the Public Support Meter to one unit in your favor and start the next turn with 4 or 5 Resource Points (1 from the New Taipei majority and/or 1 from the 4+ districts monopoly plus 3 from the Reset).

6. Turn 4:

- Lose the initiative roll so that you go second after the PRC player. If you win it, make the PRC player go first.

- Spend 4 Resource Points on a Taiwan Strait Transit. Hopefully, the dice roll goes well and you manage to replace 4 of the PRC’s Support Markers across the board, no need to focus on securing the New Taipei majority and/or the 4+ districts monopoly this time since this is the last turn so the extra Resource Points are unnecessary, as long you have more Support Markers than the PRC.

- You should now have enough Support Markers on the board to move the Public Support Meter to two units in your favor and enter the referendum with a +2 dice roll modifier. This is the best you can hope for, in my opinion, and it gives you a pretty solid chance of winning.

For both players:

Basically, try to avoid the actions that come with a penalty if you fail until you have maxed out the ones that don’t or can’t afford them or it’s turn 4 where you’re no longer playing to gain extra Resource Points in the next turn and the only priority is to keep the Public Support Meter from moving further to the KMT end before the referendum dice roll.

What wargame design lessons have I learnt from Battle for the Ballot – Taiwan 2027?

1. Keep it simple, stupid! Rachel McVicker used very simple game mechanics (trackers and dice roll modifiers) and a menu of just 4 possible actions for each player yet still managed to deliver a very engrossing and decision-rich game.

2. Allow me to quote myself: “The enemy of a good wargame is the dream of a perfect wargame.”

Michael Turton, an expert on Taiwan’s politics, disagrees with the premise of the game in terms of the KMT’s and DPP’s intentions as well as the US’ policy on Taiwan but agrees that its mechanics are interesting. So I think the game’s objectives can easily be tweaked to accommodate for this reality.

Also, if you’re interested in all things Taiwan, you might also want to check out:

This recent War on the Rocks article by a couple of RAND researchers about Taiwan’s will to fight, especially in light of its recent exercises. Naval warfare expert Sarah Paine’s latest lecture on Dwarkesh Patel’s podcast where she touches on how a Taiwan blockade could pan out based on her analysis of Nazi Germany’s blockade of Britain in WW2.

What warfare lessons have I learnt from Battle for the Ballot – Taiwan 2027?

Taiwan is China’s game to lose. If this micro wargame is to be believed, the best strategy for the US is to let China sabotage itself with unsuccessful grassroots/media campaigns and aggressive military demonstrations or import bans. However, when the US chooses to act, Foreign Military Sales are the best option and keeping Taiwan Strait transit open is a close second.

Funny enough, this week I’ve also been watching the recent LANDEURO 2025 conference where Foreign Military Sales were a recurring topic of just about every panel of this two-day event about the future of the US Army and NATO’s land power.

Lastly… what’s that over there in the Business Corner?

This Office Hours interview of Substack CEO Chris Best by a16z speedrun’s Ryan K. Rigney.

I enjoyed it so much that I couldn’t help sharing my top 7 takeaways right after!

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

