What a rookie year it has been for me as a wargaming writer!

I’m glad I managed to (largely) stick to my writing schedule for this newsletter despite all the upheavals 2025 threw at me, and I’m super grateful for all the connections I have made through it so far.

I’m excited to see how 2026 goes now that I have built the muscle and found my rhythm.

So without further ado, let’s get this round-up rolling…

Here’s what you can expect up ahead:

· Top 10 Most Popular Posts Based On Views

· My 13 Personal Faves (Some Of Which Flew Under The Radar)

· My 3 Favorite Visuals Of The Year

· Honorable Mention For My 2 Wargame Designs

· Lastly, My 12 Wargaming Resolutions For 2026

Top 10 Most Popular Posts Based On Views

Wargaming Weekly #030: Is professional wargaming finally going mainstream? Wargaming Weekly · June 14, 2025 First of all, let’s have a moment of silence for my TOSHIBA laptop that finally gave up the ghost last night, right in the middle of me uploading this newsletter, after serving me diligently for a little over 10 years. May its silicon soul rest in eternal glory! Read full story

My 13 Personal Faves (Some Of Which Flew Under The Radar)

PS: These are in chronological order, not necessarily ranking

My 3 Favorite Visuals Of The Year

3. “They have no idea” meme

(from Wargaming Weekly #053: What have I learnt about warfare from losing at my first ever Kriegsspiel?)

2. The Tricky Trio of Modern Wargaming

(from Wargaming Weekly #010: What is the truth about deception in wargaming?!)

1. Impondo Zenkomo ya Taiwan

(from Wargaming Weekly #008: Can Taiwan boardgame its way to victory over China?)

Lastly, My 12 Wargaming Resolutions For 2026

A. Maintain the momentum!

1. Keep reading at least one wargaming article per day

2. Keep watching/listening to at least one wargaming presentation/podcast per week

3. Keep publishing a newsletter every week

B. Rev up the engine!

4. Revise at least one of my wargaming notebooks every day

5. Play (or at least start) one war wargame every week

6. Design one new micro wargame every month

C. Hit these vanity metrics!

7. Secure at least 1 organizational sponsor for Wargaming Weekly

8. Attract at least 10 paid subscribers on the Wargaming Weekly Patreon

9. Start earning at least $100 per week as a wargaming freelancer

D. Bag more trophies, medals and badges!

10. Win the Twilight Struggle World Cup

11. Get the gold author medal in Fight Club International

12. Earn at least one more wargaming micro credential

Thank you all for your support, and Happy New Year!

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha is a freelance wargame researcher, analyst and designer. With a background of over 10 years in B2B marketing, Rwizi is also a Co-Founder, Co-CEO and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Lupiiya Books, the gamified crowdfunding app designed to help young African entrepreneurs turn their family, friends and social media followers into proper business investors.