Okay, first of all, I have to make a clarification… Call Sign: Modern Land Warfare is my debut military micro-wargame design but it’s definitely not my debut micro-wargame design, it’s actually my third.

Those of you who have been reading Wargaming Weekly for a while know that that honor belongs to Ugandan Chess (which was also my debut historical wargame) and that the honor of my second micro-wargame design belongs to African Election (which was also my debut business wargame)

So, what the heck is Call Sign: Modern Land Warfare all about?

Well, it’s right there in the title… modern land warfare!

Download and print the full game PDF here to play Call Sign: Modern Land Warfare. Let me know what you think in the comments below!

What inspired me to design Call Sign: Modern Land Warfare?

At the end of last year, I made 12 wargaming resolutions for 2026, one of which was to design a new micro-wargame every month… and I nearly failed to live up to it right from the first month!

I spent the first two weeks of January trying to find my productivity groove again after the holiday break while also dealing with the ripples of a family member’s emergency surgery.

And then just when I was finding my feet again, I suffered a 4-day election-related internet cut. The Ugandan state basically told my terminally online ass to go touch some grass!

So when I finally locked in last week, I knew I was very short on time to get my January wargame design out. I realized that I needed to follow the advice Evan D’Alessandro gave me last year during the Women’s Wargaming Network workshop on micro-wargame design, on how I could rapidly increase my volume of wargame design: start with building expansions for existing wargames.

As someone who grew up listening to hip hop, the idea of wargame expansions resonates perfectly with me since it reminds me of the “remix” phenomenon. (I actually describe my Ugandan Chess micro-wargame as a hex-and-counter remix of regular chess, with Ugandan characteristics)

So I thought to myself, “What should I remix this time?”

And it immediately popped up in my head.

CALLSIGN, designed by Sebastian Bae for the Center for Naval Analyses (CNA), was the beginning of my unabated obsession with micro-wargames.

It’s a neat micro-wargame that truly lives up to Sebastian’s goal of it being an introduction to key concepts in wargame design.

When I pictured its low counter count, simple turn sequence and very compact board, I quickly realized it was the perfect inspiration for my last-minute January 2026 wargame design.

I thought to myself, “What if I simply re-skinned the units of CALLSIGN and they were on the ground not in the air?”

At that point, I just wanted to beat my January deadline so my initial plan was to change nothing apart from the names of the units (keeping their exact combat values, combat ranges and fuel ranges), trying to mirror their possible equivalents in modern land warfare:

· Fighter becomes Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV)

· Logistics plane becomes logistics vehicle

· Bomber becomes suicide drone

· C2 Special Ability plane becomes C2 Special Ability vehicle

· Jam Special Ability becomes electronic warfare (EW) Special Ability

However, by the time I was done, I had designed a wargame that was significantly different enough while will still feeling very familiar to anyone who has played CALLSIGN.

So, what’s different about Call Sign: Modern Land Warfare?

1. No logistics

Navigating the constraints of Fuel Range was one of my favorite parts of CALLSIGN but when I tried to keep this element in my initial playtest, the game immediately fell flat. It turns out that trying to model drones, EW, C3 and logistics in one micro-wargame is not a good idea… who knew?!

2. Both air and ground units while CALLSIGN only features air units

Despite trying to re-skin the game for ground units, I knew that I needed to have at least one air unit, a drone unit in particular, for it to feel like authentic modern land warfare.

3. Wet Gaps

I mean, what’s land warfare without wet gaps? I looked at the board and thought, “What if there were two wet gaps, randomly placed at the beginning of every game?”

I already knew from my earlier experience playing CALLSIGN that it has a total of 22 hexes worth of actual maneuverable space, hence 11 per half… and 11 is the exact number of possible totals of a 2d6 roll!

This was the first glimmer of hope that I might actually bring something new to the original CALLSIGN design. I had added a small twist to the setup that added a delicious dash of randomness and variety while creating a noticeable difference in capability since only the drone unit could feasibly enter Wet Gap hexes.

4. EW boosts both defense and attack while CALLSIGN’s EW only boosts defense

This is when I knew I was onto something, that my game wouldn’t be a mere re-skinning of CALLSIGN.

Having read a bunch of articles and watched a bunch of YouTube videos about the overwhelming role of electronic warfare in the Russo-Ukrainian War, I was aware of EW’s utility in both defense and attack.

PS: This presentation by Dr. Jim Greer at the Cascade Rifles’ inaugural Maneuver Warfare Symposium is my favorite talk so far on drones and electronic warfare.

It even inspired one of my favorite armchair general articles to date.

5. C3 moves up to three units while CALLSIGN’s C2 only moves up to two units

This is when everything clicked!

When I was still using CALLSIGN’s “C2 only moves up to two units” rule, my units were feeling wasted since I couldn’t quite use them together in the way that I had originally envisioned in my mind.

Once I switched to my “C3 moves up to three units” rule, I found myself executing very interesting decisions and combined arms maneuvers in my play-testing that were simply not previously possible.

It also made the C3 unit an even more compelling target for the opposing side, which I feel accurately reflects the reality of modern land warfare where command nodes are prime targets.

But most importantly, I loved the idea of using a slightly fancier military acronym, haha!

[UPDATE on 4th February, 2026: I also just realized that despite not updating it at first, I accidentally play-tested and designed the game with the C3 Special Ability having a Special Effect Range of 2 instead of 3 like in Call Sign, which I think is a great trade-off since it moves more units. I have now made this correction.

I also just realized that I have been misspelling CALLSIGN as Call Sign all along! I have now made this correction too.]

6. Regeneration boxes are behind their respective bases

This was the only criticism I had of CALLSIGN so I decided to fix it in my remix.

Why am I proud of Call Sign: Modern Land Warfare?

1. I actually play-tested it 20 times like Clint Warren-Davey says!

This is something I didn’t do with Ugandan Chess and African Election, so I’m very proud of myself for finally taking this advice (after my experience with Clint’s Messiah aka the “Jesus COIN game”):

· 1st batch of 5 play-tests was brutal: logistics failed, C2 didn’t feel right, EW was lacking

· 2nd batch of 5 play-tests went better: tried C3 and two EW units, it worked perfectly

· 3rd batch of 5 play-tests went even better: I realized I had a solid game on my hands

· 4th batch of 5 play-tests was amazing: I was actually having fun with my wargame!

2. A little less imposter syndrome

In my appearance on Lux Capital’s Riskgaming podcast last year, I mentioned to the host, Danny Crichton, that my work with Wargaming Weekly is partly driven by a deep need to prove to myself that I’m a real wargamer… even though I keep moving the goal posts so that I never rest on my laurels.

I must say that with the release of Call Sign: Modern Land Warfare, I now feel more like a bonafide wargame designer. It didn’t feel quite right calling myself a wargame designer when all I had under my belt was a historical wargame (even though it features combat) and a business wargame (that’s technically not even a wargame since it’s a solitaire game)

Now that I have designed an explicitly military wargame, the title feels like it fits much better!

3. The game feels authentic… at least to me!

Despite being an armchair general with no actual military experience, I feel like this game models key elements of modern land warfare accurately enough. I know that a large part of this is because I’m building on the rails and lessons of Call Sign.

As the centerpiece of the game, the One-Way Attack Unmanned Aerial System (OWA UAS) that I model in Call Sign: Modern Land Warfare is supposed to reflect the capabilities of a medium-size loitering munition (think the Russian Lancet or the American Switchblade 600) that can destroy (or at least significantly disable) armored vehicles with one hit (not FPV quadcopter drones which, in my understanding, are typically used in an anti-infantry role).

4. It’s the perfect ode to my ghost mentor

I have previously mentioned how I consider Sabastian Bae my ghost mentor in wargaming because his Georgetown University Wargaming Society (GUWS) webinar series and his various print ‘n’ play micro wargame collections (you can check them out here and here) have played a huge role in my self-directed development as a wargamer.

So finally being able to put together a decent expansion of his most popular micro-wargame feels like the perfect expression of my admiration for his work and impact!

How have I used AI to design Call Sign: Modern Land Warfare?

1. Generating the silhouette icons (Gemini/Nano Banana)

I downloaded stock images of each unit and then fed them to Gemini.

I then fed the initial results back to specifically get white backgrounds.

2. Removing the regeneration hexes on the original board (Gemini/Nano Banana)

I actually wasn’t very confident that this would work, I thought I was going to have to build a new board from scratch.

Nano-Banana initially overshot, removing three hexes instead of two.

However, I managed to fine-tune the prompt and get exactly what I wanted.

3. Researching about drone capabilities (Claude)

I knew I wanted to include suicide drones in this game but talking to Claude helped me clarify which exact type made sense for what I was trying to model. It’s how I knew that I wasn’t trying to model FPV drones…

…but rather medium-size loitering munitions.

I also learned a bit about anti-drone warfare

My favorite part was discovering (and immediately adopting) this fancy acronym: OWA UAS

What wargame design lessons have I solidified from Call Sign: Modern Land Warfare?

None of these is new, but I feel the need to crystallize them here in case I ever forget them.

1. Just start!

Start by trying to simply re-skin the existing units/counters for a different domain/setting and then see where the implications of that naturally lead you.

2. Play-test, play-test, play-test!

Consider me a full card-carrying convert to the Clint Warren-Davey church of play-testing your game at least 20 times before giving it to anyone else.

3. Don’t try to model everything!

I think this is a lesson I’m going to have to learn over and over again because this was the exact mistake I made back when I was still working on Ugandan Chess.

4. Never stop learning!

Keep your pipeline of knowledge about warfare open at all times. Read articles, watch webinars, listen to podcasts… you really never know what will come in handy when.

5. Play more games!

This is the most cliché eyeroll-worthy advice that experienced wargame designers always share but it’s actually true… you need to play more games to get good at designing games!

6. AI is your friend!

If you’re still sitting on the fence about using AI in your wargaming work, consider this my plea for you to come down on this cyborg side... human-machine teaming is truly where it’s at.

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

