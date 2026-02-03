Wargaming Weekly

Wargaming Weekly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deron Daugherty's avatar
Deron Daugherty
3d

Look great! I can’t wait to give it a try!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Wargaming Weekly
Wargaming Weekly's avatar
Wargaming Weekly
2d

UPDATE: I also just realized that despite not updating it at first, I accidentally play-tested and designed the game with the C3 Special Ability having a Special Effect Range of 2 instead of 3 like in Call Sign, which I think is a great trade-off since it moves more units. I have now made this correction.

I also just realized that I have been misspelling CALLSIGN as Call Sign all along! I have now made this correction too.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wargaming Weekly · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture