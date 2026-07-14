Drones have been on my wargaming mind all year.

I started the year with remixing Sebastian Bae’s CALLSIGN into Call Sign: Modern Land Warfare, my debut military micro-wargame, where I made sure to include suicide drones aka One-Way Attack Unmanned Aerial System (OWA UAS).

A few weeks later, I received my copy of Battlegroup Clash: Baltics by James Buckley at Sapper Studio which features a very nuanced modelling of FPV drones (and electronic warfare) in the modern battlefield.

A few weeks after that, I played Supply and Steel by Fight Club International about WW2 logistics at Normandy and the whole time, I kept thinking to myself, “I wonder what modern UGV logistics would look like in a wargame.”

I had seen several posts on X talking about how both sides in the Russo-Ukrainian War were embracing UGVs, particularly for logistics and CASEVAC (due to shortage of manpower and the omnipresent FPV drone threat) but also more recently for combat roles, where a Ukrainian UGV with a .50-cal machine gun was reported to have held off Russian attacks for 45 days in a row.

So last month, I decided to do some deeper research.

I started with this recent exclusive interview by TWZ with Andrii Hrytseniuk, CEO of Brave1, a Ukrainian government initiative aimed at developing defence tech, where he talked about how Ukraine is set to produce tens of thousands of UGVs this year and how they are being used.

That article led me to YouTube.

First I came cross this video that visited a secret Ukrainian ground drone factory. I got to learn about the top speed, range and payload of the typical UGV currently being used on the Ukrainian side as well as Ukraine’s plans to massively ramp up its production to 20,000 UGVs in 2026.

It also highlighted that beyond recovering casualties and delivering food and water, UGVs also deliver aerial drones, spare components, batteries and ammunition to frontline FPV operators… drones literally carrying other drones!

Then I came across this video that revealed that with travel to and from forward positions so risky (due to the proliferation of FPV drones), infantrymen often stay on them for months on end and that they don’t always have enough food and water as supply UGVs are sometimes destroyed.

It also highlighted that UGVs are the difference between risking 5 men on an evacuation instead of one. A Colombian fighter on the Ukrainian side (one of many who have refused land drone evacuations when wounded), said, “In a land drone, I would have to go inside a bag and play dead to trick the enemy but the enemy attacks anyway whether you’re dead or alive.”

Lastly, I came across the video that would give me a name for my game. It was about a Ukrainian casualty who, unlike the Colombian fighter in the previous video, had accepted a land drone evacuation. He talked about the experience of “riding on that iron horse” and how it saved his life.

On that note, I present… Iron Horse: a 2-player micro-wargame about unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).

Download and print the full game PDF here to play Iron Horse. Let me know what you think in the comments below!

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Why am I proud of Iron Horse?

1. I play-tested it 20 times as prescribed by Clint Warren-Davey!

· 1st batch of 5 play-tests:

· figured out the ideal mine positions and fine-tuned mine effectiveness · introduced ISR drone scans before FPV drone strikes, with FPVs limited to 3 per side · enabled double-tap on FPV drone strikes (trying again if you miss the first time) · introduced weather effects on both the ISR drone scan and the FPV drone strike · decided to make it a game of just 10 turns instead of 3 phases of 10 turns each

· 2nd batch of 5 play-tests:

· introduced off-road movement (sideways via dotted lines between nodes) · introduced a demining phase for both sides after mine placement · tried 11 turns instead of 10 (to enable FPV strikes without jeopardizing friendly UGV timelines) · switched to just 2 FPV drone strikes per side and no double-tap (felt too strong) · introduced victory condition scoring (with a higher score for CASEVAC than resupply)

· 3rd batch of 5 play-tests:

· fine-tuned off-road movement (sideways via dotted lines between nodes) · restricted demining after mine placement to just the initiative side · decided to keep 11 turns (noticed that this also incentivizes off-road movement) · introduced UGVs being damaged first instead of destroyed right away · fine-tuned weather effects on both the ISR drone scan and the FPV drone strike

· 4th batch of 5 play-tests:

· extended off-road movement (sideways via dotted lines between nodes) to frontline nodes · increased to 12 turns to further enable this off-road movement between frontline nodes · raised FPV drone strikes limit back to 3 per side and brought back the double-tap · fine-tuned victory condition scoring (included separate scores for intact and damaged UGVs) · gave Ukraine the +1 DRM on rolling for initiative to reflect its current lead in UGV innovation

The last three play-tests in particular were very enjoyable, I caught myself laughing out loud by myself like a mad man… I was actually enjoying my game!

2. It’s a very serious topic

The Ukrainian soldier who gave me the Iron Horse name for this game went through a truly terrifying ordeal with his evacuation. And I recently saw a video on X of a UGV carrying a casualty being attacked by an FPV drone, forcing the casualty to limp off and try to hide in the bushes… truly gruesome stuff.

In fact, play-testing the game alone was a bit hard ‘cause there were times when in order to win, I intentionally targeted a UGV carrying a casualty… technically a war crime. But this is what’s happening in the Russo-Ukrainian War… on both sides.

Unlike most tactical wargames where your strikes are abstracted to some echelon such as a platoon or squad, here you’re hitting just one individual… a wounded one at that.

And one thing that stuck with me from this other video about an actual UGV resupply mission was the Ukrainian commander talking about how (unrecovered) casualties affect morale, “In terms of morale, if 100 soldiers end up dying, then at least 200 members of this unit will desert.”

3. The game feels authentic… at least to me!

Despite being an armchair general with no actual military experience, I feel like this game models key elements of UGV warfare accurately enough. The distance between each node is roughly 5km (hence 25 km worth of kill zone to the frontline) and each turn represents about 30 minutes (hence 6 hours for the whole 12-turn game), which I feel is fairly accurate given the 10 to 15 km/hour speeds of these UGVs and the distances they typically cover on a single charge.

Furthermore, I captured the top threats to UGVs: mines and FPV drones. And with mines I managed to include a chance at demining for the initiative side without making it too easy. And with FPVs I managed to include ISR drones too to reflect the reality of how FPV drones work. I even managed to capture the peril of losing UGVs to mud or mines with off-road movement.

4. The symmetry is so delicious

I’m so proud of the perfectly symmetrical diamond map… ugh, it looks so beautiful.

I also like how both sides’ units (both UGVs and FPVs) have the exact same performance, with the only asymmetry being the roll for initiative where Ukraine has +1 die roll modifier (DRM) to reflect its current lead in mass production and battlefield adaptation of UGVs.

5. I arrived at ruthless simplification much faster

I trashed the AI drafts so fast. I quickly realized that AI wasn’t going to give me a solid foundation this time. I had to start from scratch. Especially since I already had a clear idea of the map board I wanted.

And I didn’t get bogged down with mission creep despite how tempting it was to model combat UGVs as well, especially for the frontline nodes. I managed to keep the game focused on logistics and CASEVAC. Even when I introduced mines and FPV drones as the UGV killers, I managed to keep them simple.

6. I used AI way less than usual

As usual, I started out with Claude as my brainstorming assistant but as you can see from our chat here, I abandoned it after a couple of drafts that I felt were not going anywhere and were too complex.

I decided to build the game from scratch, especially since I already had the diamond map in mind. I adopted Grok as my research assistant, especially since some of the leading drone warfare researchers are on X, such as Sam Bendett (@sambendett), David Hambling (@David_Hambling) and James Rogers (@DrJamesRogers).

Also, unlike previous games where I have extensively used Gemini/Nano Banana to generate whole map boards, this time I did everything in MS Paint, only turning to Gemini/Nano Banana to generate a couple of counters (the UGV counters and the FPV tracker).

What wargame design lessons have I solidified from Iron Horse?

As usual, some of these are not new, but I feel the need to crystallize them here in case I ever forget them.

1. Play-test, play-test, play-test!

I’m an even truer believer in the Clint Warren-Davey church of play-testing your game at least 20 times before giving it to anyone else. Working on this game reminded me that play-testing is where the real wargame designing happens, especially that really painful first phase of 5 play-tests where it feels better to just abandon the wargame idea altogether and go do literally anything else with your life.

2. Play more games!

As usual, this is the most cliché eyeroll-worthy advice that experienced wargame designers always share but it’s actually true… you need to play more games to get good at designing games!

I wouldn’t have been able to design Iron Horse if I hadn’t repeatedly played Battlegroup Clash: Baltics, Supply and Steel and Take That Hill!

· From Battlegroup Clash: Baltics, I specifically borrowed the idea of doing an ISR drone scan before the FPV drone strike as well as the double-tap strike. · From Supply and Steel, I specifically borrowed the idea of a point-to-point map · From Take That Hill!, I specifically borrowed the idea of mines that have be rolled for both when entering and leaving the node

I have also borrowed the idea of including a set of post-game reflection questions that I picked up from playing Readiness by Fight Club International.

3. Be open to making new AI friends!

Claude and Gemini/Nano Banana have been my go-to AI tools ever since I embarked on my mico-wargame design challenge. This was my first time extensively using Grok, particularly because I knew it could get me the latest research from leading drone warfare experts on X including Sam Bendett (@sambendett), David Hambling (@David_Hambling) and James Rogers (@DrJamesRogers). Once again, you can see our whole chat here.

4. Sometimes, AI is there to remind you not to use AI!

Working on Iron Horse reminded me of my very first micro-wargame design, Ugandan Chess where trying (and failing miserably) to vibecode it made me realize how unnecessarily complex it was, forcing me to “dumb it down” into the final print ‘n’ play version that I eventually published.

So yes, sometimes the job of the AI is to simply frustrate you enough into doing what you should do!

5. It’s not a game until you have tension and dilemmas!

Iron Horse fell so flat before I introduced mines and made enough room (in terms of number of turns) for players to do FPV drone strikes on opponent UGVs without jeopardizing their own UGV timelines. It was just a delivery race where whoever started first won.

As you can see from my opening question for Grok (it was the same for Claude too), figuring out dilemmas for the game was my main headache.

Once I integrated mines and FPV drones well, I found myself grappling with questions like:

· Which UGV should I send to which mined node? · Will my empty UGV make it to the casualty intact? · Will it manage to bring the casualty back to HQ base? · Will my loaded UGV make it to the frontline? · Will it manage to come back to HQ base intact? · Will it manage make it back to HQ base in time? · Should I enter this mined node or dodge it with an off-road movement? · Will I lose my UGV I attempt an off-road movement? · Will my opponent hit me with a drone strike on their turn? · Will my drone strike on my opponent actually work? · Should I attempt a drone strike in this foggy weather? · Am I really about to drone strike a wounded soldier?

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Wait! What’s hiding in that Fiction Corner?

Brigadier General Frank Coulter slams his hand on the table when the APL platform recommends doing nothing — hold, absorb, wait — and the room goes still and he looks at his hand and feels something he hasn’t felt since he was a captain.

The one person in the room who didn’t flinch is Dr. Rachel Kim, a Georgetown political scientist, and after the session Coulter finds her in the corridor and asks her to explain the 91%.

What she explains is not new information. What she does differently is ask him a question that sends him back to his 2nd deployment, to a memory he has been carrying for 15 years in the wrong category, and the 20 minutes that follow will reclassify it permanently.

Read the full story on Patreon (available to both free and paid subscribers).

Lastly… what’s that over there in the Business Corner?

This exclusive Cogs of War interview with Maxwell Maduka, the co-founder and CTO of Terra Industries, an African defense tech startup building autonomous drone and counter-drone systems designed for the continent’s operating conditions.

You might remember Terra from when I featured co-founder and CEO, Nathan Nwachuku in the Business Corner segment of Wargaming Weekly #063.

A few weeks ago, Terra Industries unveiled its latest autonomous defense systems including interceptor drones, mine-detection vehicles and battlefield intelligence software.

Nathan also recently attended The African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2026 hosted by US Africa Command, participating in the Innovating Solutions – Beyond Technology in Operations panel.

Photo by: Jason Johnston

I’m so excited about Africa’s first defense tech prime!

In fact, Nathan and Maxwell, if you’re reading this, please consider Iron Horse as my pitch to join the wargaming department at Terra Industries.

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha is a freelance wargame researcher, analyst and designer. With a background of over 10 years in the B2B marketing and fintech startup spaces, Rwizi is also building Social Funds, the gamified social finance app designed to help young Ugandans budget, save, and fund their goals together.