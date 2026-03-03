First of all, congratulations to Viltė on graduating with honors!

As a two-time university dropout (for courses that would never have allowed me to design a wargame for my thesis anyway), I’m living vicariously through her!

Secondly, I have to make a correction: I initially tagged The Shadow Lines as an economic wargame but on second thought, that was really pigeonholing it too much.

A more accurate classification would be a DIME wargame. I got so carried away in the excitement of finally finding a wargame that explicitly modelled economic warfare that I was blinded to its diplomacy, intelligence and military elements that are now oh so clear in hindsight.

So, what the heck is The Shadow Lines: Russia all about?

In the same vein of my correction above, The Shadow Lines: Russia is a DIME wargame about the contemporary strategic rivalry between Washington and Moscow in the post-2022 era.

Download and print the full game PDF here to play The Shadow Lines: Russia. Let me know what you think in the comments below!

What inspired me to design The Shadow Lines: Russia?

Just like in January, I was running late again in February to stick to my resolution of designing one micro-wargame per month. I won’t lie, I rested on my laurels after releasing Call Sign: Modern Land Warfare early last month. I really thought I had enough time to kill before starting on my next design.

But I blinked and we were already in the last week of the month!

So once again, with Evan D’Alessandro’s “start with building expansions for existing wargames” advice still ringing in my head, I looked around for a simple wargame I had already played that I could remix.

The Shadow Lines was perfect because like I highlighted in my review, it uses the same multiple-trackers-and-action-menu game design template as my African Election wargame.

As mentioned earlier, I’m extremely fascinated by the idea of modelling economic warfare (and the entire DIME spectrum as a whole). So the whole time I was playing The Shadow Lines, I thought to myself, “What other recipient of American economic warfare would make for a good wargame?”

So last week, I decided to lock in and remix it for Russia, which has become synonymous with sanctions over the past few years.

So, what’s different about The Shadow Lines: Russia?

· Length

The original Iran game runs a fixed 8 rounds. This Russia expansion runs 8–10 rounds with a bilateral continuation roll at the end of Rounds 8 and 9 (ore on this below).

· Continuation roll mechanic

This is entirely new, with no equivalent in the original. Both sides roll simultaneously; both 1–3 ends the game, both 4–6 continues, split results re-roll until consensus. I introduced this to mitigate against “last turn mania” where players pull off uncharacteristically reckless moves in the last turn.

· Turn structure

The original The Shadow Lines has players select all 5 actions simultaneously then reveal. This Russia expansion uses a strict alternating structure of 5 turns per round: U.S. selects and resolves one action, then Russia, repeated five times.

I did this because I feel it gives both sides more room to react fluidly to each other’s moves rather than having to be stuck with a specific strategy for a whole round. I have also done away with simultaneous mode altogether since I still haven’t tried it at all.

· Points Tiebreaker

In the newly introduced Points Tiebreaker, Civilian Support advantage gives -1 to your score (lower score wins), whereas red sectors and Social Unrest add +1. Whoever scores lower wins. This allows for more nuance in victory conditions beyond the two primary ones of 4 sectors in the red and unrest overload.

· Updated sectors: Iran vs. Russia

Iran’s sectors are Energy, Financial & Banking, Industrial Exports, Nuclear Program, Shipping/Ports/Aviation, and Human Rights & Internal Repression. Russia’s are Military & Defense, Propaganda & Media, Financial Sector, Energy Exports, Elite Unity & Cohesion, and Shipping & Ports — reflecting Russia’s distinct strategic strengths and vulnerabilities.

· Action menus are significantly different

Russia’s menu includes Nuclear Posturing, Disinformation Campaign, Proxy & Hybrid Warfare, Energy Coercion, and Infrastructure in place of Iran’s Nuclear Development, Reforms, Terrorism, and Financial Networking. Also, the U.S. menu adds Coalition and Arms Supply/Proxy Support. Each side now has 12 actions to choose from instead of just 11, plus two reactive ones depending on the opponent’s choice.

· Failure effects are more extensively developed

This Russia expansion gives almost every action meaningful bilateral failure consequences. The Iran game’s failure effects are present but less systematically developed across the full action menu.

· 7 distinct outcomes across three pathways

This Russia expansion produces 7 named outcomes (each side winning by Sector Collapse, Unrest Overload, or Points Tiebreaker plus a draw on the Points Tiebreaker), compared to the original game’s four outcomes (Iran Survives, U.S. Weakens, Iran Collapses, Unrest Overload).

And what’s the same as the original The Shadow Lines?

· Total sector strength

The U.S. still has a sum of 43 boxes for its sectors, just tweaked a little bit (more on Diplomatic Interests and less on Cybersecurity), with just one (Diplomatic Interests) having 3 red boxes instead of 2.

Similarly, Russia has a sum of 42 boxes for its sectors just like Iran did in The Shadow Lines, just redistributed to reflect its unique strength and vulnerabilities, with just two (Financial Sector and Energy Sector) having 3 red boxes instead of 2 just like Iran did (Financial Sector & Banking and Energy Sector)

· Core victory conditions

4 sectors in the red zone or maximum Unrest wins immediately. The newly introduced points-based tiebreaker (red sectors, Unrest, Civilian Support) applies only when the final round elapses without a decisive collapse via one of these two.

· Resource system

Both games use the same four resources: ESP, PPP, MP, TRP. Depleted sectors block actions that require them, and overflow resources damage cascades into the corresponding sector.

· Sanctions sequencing restriction

The U.S. still must re-escalate from Sanctions I every round and cannot skip levels.

· Reactive defense and detection

Neither counts as one of the 5 actions per round, both are triggered on the opponent’s turn, and successful defense nullifies tiered/damage effects while automatic effects remain.

· Successful detection of Exposure

This still nullifies all success effects and grants the detecting side a free Mobilization (no roll required) if used in the same round. Identical across both games.

· Resources Modification on Social Unrest

Resources Modification can still reduce Social Unrest by 1 instead of increasing a resource.

· Civilian Support accumulation

Support totals carry over between rounds rather than resetting to 0 each round. The end-of-round bonus (+1 to any resource or sector, not Intelligence) is awarded to the higher side in both games.

Why am I proud of The Shadow Lines: Russia?

1. I actually play-tested it 20 times like Clint Warren-Davey says!

I was so tempted to do just 10 this time because unlike Call Sign: Modern Land Warfare which took less than 30 minutes per play-testing session, The Shadow Lines: Russia required at least an hour per session.

· 1st batch of 5 play-tests was brutal: the influence of Viltė was still too great, many Russia actions felt like cheap replicas of Iran’s in The Shadow Lines

· 2nd batch of 5 play-tests went better: I came up with more authentically Russian actions but the temptation to stop at 10 was so great!

· 3rd batch of 5 play-tests went even better: I realized it would have been a big mistake to stop at 10

· 4th batch of 5 play-tests was amazing: I ironed out the last kinks and actually enjoyed my wargame!

2. A little less imposter syndrome

One of my self-awarded titles at my fintech startup is Chief Strategy Officer. However, between said startup’s limping progress and my lack of experience/credentials in the wider strategy space, it sometimes rings hollow. But now that I have a whole DIME wargame under my belt, I feel more confident claiming to be a practitioner-student of strategy!

3. The game feels authentic… at least to me!

It’s hard for Russia to win but not impossible, especially if the U.S. messes up at critical junctures. I also feel like Claude helped me brainstorm all the most relevant actions for the Russia player and flesh out their effects in a very well-balanced manner, especially thanks to the earlier mentioned play-testing.

4. The game feels new enough despite being familiar

I was genuinely worried at first that I wouldn’t be able to add much to The Shadow Lines beyond coming up with a few new Russian mirrors of Iran’s sectors and actions. However, I ended up introducing an extra action for each side, tweaking the U.S. sector strengths, committing to a different intra-round flow, and even adding to the victory conditions.

5. It’s the perfect ode to one of my favorite wargamers!

I went from asking why there were no wargames about economic warfare to bumping into a really engrossing one just a few months later. They say “imitation is the highest form of flattery” so I feel like this Russia expansion is the perfect hat-tip to Viltė’s wonderful work with The Shadow Lines.

How have I used AI to design The Shadow Lines: Russia?

1. Claude was my brainstorming assistant. You can see our whole chat here. I swear I’ll try not to accidentally delete it like I did for the one where we brainstormed for African Election. But be warned: it’s a very long chat… no, I mean, like reallllllyyyy long!

2. Claude helped me re-write and redesign the rules sheet and action menu once I was done with play-testing on Sunday night and had settled on what I wanted to use as my final version of the game. I honestly don’t know how I would have managed all that copywriting work in such a short time.

3. Claude also helped me write this post, especially the sections above about the similarities and differences compared to The Shadow Lines.

4. Gemini/Nano Banana helped me remove the backgrounds from the original Sectors and Resources sheets. This made it way easier for me to build updated ones for this Russia expansion.

5. Gemini/Nano Banana helped me add new backgrounds to my revised Sectors and Resources sheets. Once again, I honestly don’t know how I would have managed all that graphic design work in such a short time.

6. Gemini/Nano Banana one-shotted for me such a cool game cover!

Okay, maybe not one-shotted per se… I did one more prompt to refine it.

But see what a beauty we cooked!

What wargame design lessons have I solidified from The Shadow Lines: Russia?

Once again, none of these is new, but I feel the need to crystallize them here in case I ever forget them.

1. Just start!

For this particular multiple-trackers-and-action-menu game design template, start by trying to simply re-skin the existing trackers and actions for a different domain/setting and then see where the implications of that naturally lead you.

2. Play-test, play-test, play-test!

I was already a full card-carrying convert to the Clint Warren-Davey church of play-testing your game at least 20 times before giving it to anyone else but after overcoming the temptation to stop at just 10 while play-testing such a time-consuming wargame, I’m now singing in the choir!

3. Play more games!

Once again, this is the most cliché eyeroll-worthy advice that experienced wargame designers always share but it’s actually true… you need to play more games to get good at designing games! I know for a fact that I wouldn’t have been able to put together this Russia expansion if I hadn’t repeatedly played The Shadow Lines to the point where I figured out the most optimal strategy for both sides.

4. Lean into your mistakes!

I only realized that I had used a wrong round structure in all my play-throughs of the The Shadow Lines, selecting and resolving one action at a time starting with the U.S. instead of selecting (and committing to) all your 5 actions for the round at once and then resolving them one at a time as per the sequential mode prescribed by Viltė. However, because my erroneous round structure feels so natural and thematically coherent, I have decided to just embrace it for my expansion!

6. AI is your friend!

And here’s the gem of a prompt that I accidentally cooked up in my brainstorming sessions with Cluade for this wargame: “Please make the case for and against this both thematically and ludically.”

Please feel free to steal it, you’re welcome!

PS: Check out my recent interview with Viltė Radzytė where she shared more about The Shadow Lines.

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

