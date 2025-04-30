Wargaming’s Substack

David Kennedy
From a purely personal perspective, count me skeptical. I play boardgames because they are physical. I am not interested digital gaming experiences. I left that world behind decades ago when I finished with DOS version of Doom.

Perhaps, the future is digital. Perhaps, there is a cohort of digital gamers. Perhaps, there’s money to be made. Good luck to them. But, I won’t be there.

That said, I’m mildly incredulous that boardgame publishers are reacting as they are. Successful businesses adapt. I suspect the culture of the boardgame business is more focused on the ideas with production an expertise to be outsourced.

If off-shoring is unprofitable, that’s a problem to solve. Large industrial enterprises, like car companies, invest in international markets all the time. Cars are kinda complicated. I think some clever people in America can figure it out how to print boardgames in the U.S. Sure, it will be disruptive and take time. Change is unpleasant. As they say in the USMC, embrace the suck.

