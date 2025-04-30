Now past the 100 day mark of his second term, Trump’s tariffs continue to hog the headlines. But are they working?

Well, the jury is still out on that but small businesses are suing… albeit unsuccessfully so far.

Board game publishers are currently in shambles!

And they’re telling customers to brace for impact.

But not everyone is buying their story…

In fact, this guy says it’s an inside job!

And he’s even naming names…

Is it time for we print ‘n’ play gamers to shine?

Jokes aside, some publishers are taking things in stride with digital games are playing a significant role in their tariffs game plan.

GMT also recently highlighted its digital offerings in this article.

And even made a reasonable request in the sequel to that article.

From hex counters to growth hackers

If COVID wasn’t enough of a push, Trump’s tariffs just might be the right catalyst for digital wargames to really take off. GMT's push toward digital games shows they're preparing for a totally different world. When physical production gets unpredictable, game design has to change.

Games once built around cardboard and plastic might now be created with digital play as the main goal, with physical versions becoming secondary. Instead of turning board games into apps, we might see physical versions become collector's editions of digital-first wargames.

Best of all, this shift opens doors for smaller creators without manufacturing connections to compete through pure digital talent. With the “vibe coding” trend that’s developing in the consumer AI space, we could see a talented wargame designer develop and distribute their digital wargame singlehandedly.

However, I think if American wargame publishers are to make sure this good crisis doesn’t go to waste, they need to completely reinvent themselves - not just digitize their games, but transform into software companies with Silicon Valley mindsets.

Board game publishers will need product managers obsessing over first-time user experiences and UX researchers A/B testing which tutorials work best.

The competition isn't just other digital games - it's TikTok's addictive algorithm and Slack’s urgent alerts and Duolingo’s witty notifications and… you get my drift, right?

This shift requires mastering things like microcopy, engagement loops, figuring out when to send notifications, optimizing onboarding experiences as well as programming AI opponents that can play well enough to keep solo players engaged.

Meanwhile, the Chinese are not sleeping on digital wargaming!

But let’s not end on a blackpill note: even though this particular example is not digital, with the finals of the 2025 Commandant’s Cup Wargaming Tournament currently underway at Modern Day Marine, competitive wargaming in the US is alive and well!

