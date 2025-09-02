We have seen growing wargaming advocacy for the US Army, for the US Navy, for the US Marine Corps, for the US Space Force, for the US space industry, and even for the US Coast Guard… it got me thinking, what about wargaming for the Security Force Assistance Brigades (SFABs) in particular?

Why do I even care about SFABS in the first place?

Security Force Assistance Brigades were stood up in 2017 to train and advise the military forces of U.S. allies. Based on the map currently provided by the official SFAB website, my home country of Uganda is a previous recipient of SFAB deployment along with our East African neighbours of Kenya and Somalia.

In fact, the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) continues to play an overwhelming role in the AMISOM/ATMIS/AUSSOM mission to stabilize Somalia, fighting alongside the Somali National Army (SNA) to dislodge and eliminate the Al-Shabaab terrorist group, with the help of budget funding, drone strikes and intelligence support from the U.S.

I have also seen that just like some wargaming projects, SFABs are suffering the current administration’s funding cuts. In May 2025, the Pentagon announced plans to shutter two of the Army's six SFABs and to downsize Security Force Assistance Command. This Task and Purpose article seems to hint that it might even be linked to the tiff between General Milley and President Trump.

So, how can wargaming fit into the Security Force Assistance Brigades (SFABs)?

I have zeroed in on the following three points as the top potential benefits/applications of integrating wargaming for both the SFAB advisors and their partner forces:

1. Educational wargames as part of training for host country units

Wargaming can democratize military education by providing host nation forces with scenario-based learning that doesn't require expensive equipment or extensive infrastructure.

Tabletop games like Littoral Commander, Battlegroup Clash: Baltic, and Race to the Rhine can teach complex concepts like combined arms coordination, logistics planning, and multi-domain operations in ways that are culturally accessible and professionally engaging.

The most effective educational games would be co-developed with host nation partners, ensuring they address actual capability gaps rather than American doctrinal assumptions.

2. The trust-building paradox of competitive wargaming

Wargaming creates a unique space where SFAB advisors and host nation forces can compete as equals, temporarily flattening hierarchical relationships.

This mutual learning dynamic builds authentic professional respect. However, it also risks exposing capability gaps or creating face-saving dynamics that complicate the advisory relationship.

The key lies in continuously highlighting to all participants that the real value of wargaming is not in winning but rather in the post-game discussions and reflections that it sparks.

3. Relevant COTS wargames as a cultural translation tool

Commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) wargames can serve as country studies, offering SFAB advisors nuanced insights into local military history, geographical challenges, and strategic culture that traditional briefings might miss.

For example, focusing on my home region of East Africa in particular, games like The Last King of Scotland: The Uganda-Tanzania War 1978-1979, The MOG: Mogadishu 1993, and The British Way: Counterinsurgency at the End of Empire would have come in handy as quick history lessons for SFAB advisors about Uganda, Somalia and Kenya respectively.

COTS games can reveal the historical precedents that shape contemporary military decision-making within partner nations, helping advisors understand why certain tactical approaches or organizational structures persist despite appearing outdated to Western observers.

How exactly can wargaming be integrated into SFABs?

The above potential benefits/applications of integrating wargaming in SFABs are nice but they are a bit too broad and strategic. I knew that to really drive my point home, I had to get more specific and tactical.

So I decided to immerse myself in understanding what exactly SFABs do and how they work. Some of the most useful resources I came across in my research include:

1. This SFAB recruiting video from 2018 (just a year after they had been established)

2. This AUSA 2022 Warriors Corner conference that focused on the role of SFABs in Africa

3. This Leaders Recon podcast that interviewed a Battalion Commander from the 54th SFAB

4. This SFAB episode of the Breaking Doctrine podcast by the U.S. Army Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate (CADD)

5. This Mentorz4mil podcast about the origins and impact of SFABs that got into how the SFABs ended up with their iconic brown berets (and the controversy around their initial choice that caused an uproar on the Special Forces community).

However, most of my guidance came from this video on the official SFAB website:

Below, I have summarized the key insights shared by the various SFAB advisors interviewed in the video into 7 broad sections and augmented them with my top wargame recommendations for each section, based on the games that I have come across while doing research for my previous Wargaming Weekly newsletters.

1. SFABs in competition continuum

· Build relationships with the partner

Game recommendations: Root, Sail, Huang, War Story: Occupied France, Operation Bøllebank

· Identify partner strengths and weaknesses

Game recommendations: Littoral Commander series (Indo-Pacific, The Baltic, Australia), Lines and Webs, Maneuver Warfare

· Build partner capacity with training

Game recommendations: Next War series, QUICK: Quick Urban Integrated Combat Kriegsspiel, The Urban Calculus, We Are Coming, Nineveh!

· Teach partners American doctrine and learn their doctrine

Game recommendations: Operational Wargame System (OWS) series (Baltic Storm, Assassin’s Mace, 7th Fleet, Baltic Blitz- Suwalki Gap), Littoral Commander series (Indo-Pacific, The Baltic, Australia), Major's Gambit, Australian Platoon Commander

2. SFABs in the conflict phase

SFABs have the ability to direct fires (work directly with partner forces and help them engage the enemy utilizing their systems).

SFABs also act as a partner on the ground that’s directly connected back to the different enablers and assets that exist in theatre that SFAB advisors can call on to protect the partner force.

Game recommendations: Armored Brigade II, QUICK: Quick Urban Integrated Combat Kriegsspiel, The Urban Calculus, Battlegroup Clash: Baltic, Operational Wargame System (OWS) series (Baltic Storm, Assassin’s Mace, 7th Fleet, Baltic Blitz- Suwalki Gap), Littoral Commander series (Indo-Pacific, The Baltic, Australia), Lines and Webs, Fields of Fire, Ukraine ‘43

3. SFABs operating mission set

SFABs can fall in on a designated partner at echelon and connect them to US resources (intelligence, long-range fires, air support, etc.) and also bring partner intelligence back up through the chain of command up to the US or coalition commander using their mission command network.

This allows partner forces to integrate into the actual multi-domain fight i.e. bring partner formations up to LSCO and MDO capability instead of just being really good at shooting and direct fire contact.

This is really critical when you’re fighting at the speed of multi-domain operations. If the partner force is not able to keep up, then that’s the weak link and that’s where the mission is going to fail.

If partners can’t operate at the same speed with similar capabilities, you risk cascading convergence collapse i.e. one multi-domain partner falls apart, which undermines another partner or a US convergence objective, which then undermines another and another, etc. This is why partner assessment is so important (choosing who the SFABs augment and put on the line is so critical)

Game recommendations: Operational Wargame System (OWS) series (Baltic Storm, Assassin’s Mace, 7th Fleet, Baltic Blitz- Suwalki Gap), Littoral Commander series (Indo-Pacific, The Baltic, Australia), Joint All Domain Operation (JADO), Maneuver Warfare, AFWI Educational Game, Jaws of the Dragon, Defiance: 2nd Russo-Ukrainian War 2022 - ?

4. Importance of cross-cultural understanding to SFABs

Before you get into actually advising on any military operational tactic or task, you have to understand the culture first. If you’re not understanding who they are as individuals before who they are as military service members, you’re probably not going to be as successful as you want to be.

Sometimes, coming in and just going right to business is not always the right answer because you have to take the time to get to know each other:

· SFABs and partner forces have to understand each other’s culture and history

· SFAB advisors have to understand where the problem actually is (not where they think it is)

Game recommendations: COIN Series (Gandhi, A Distant Plain, Fire in the Lake, Cuba Libre, The British Way, Colonial Twilight), We Are Coming, Nineveh!, Brotherhood & Unity, Operation Bøllebank, Twilight Struggle, New Cold War, Mr. President, Fort Sumter, The Shores of Tripoli

5. Characteristics of a good SFAB adviser

· Intellectual curiosity (always have a growth mindset)

Game recommendations: Root, Twilight Struggle, New Cold War, Mr. President, Fort Sumter, The Shores of Tripoli, Nevsky, Quartermaster General, Napoleon 1807, Friedrich, Verdun 1916: Steel Inferno, Triumph and Tragedy

· Empathy (being able to see a position from another person’s stance)

Game recommendations: COIN Series (Gandhi, A Distant Plain, Fire in the Lake, Cuba Libre, The British Way, Colonial Twilight)

· Discipline (initiative and understanding of commander’s intent in the absence of clear and concise orders)

Game recommendations: Major's Gambit, Maneuver Warfare, Blind Swords series (The Day Was Ours, Thunder at Dawn, Grand Havoc, A Most Fearful Sacrifice, etc.)

6. The 8-8-8 model of training SFABs (8 months per phase)

Phase 1: Foundational training phase where the advisors are welcomed into their units (brigades) and they go through the warrior task and battle drills, communication training, medical training, advisor training, etc. to where they are aligned across all six SFABs.

Phase 2: Collective phase where all that training is put together in a collective manner, whether it’s a CTC rotation or any other training that a late-comer may have needed to have.

Phase 3: Employment phase where 8 months gives SFAB advisors more time with partners (compared to the previous 6 months per phase cycle) so there’s more time to build trust and train up partner needs.

Game recommendations: Root, Operational Wargame System (OWS) series (Baltic Storm, Assassin’s Mace, 7th Fleet, Baltic Blitz- Suwalki Gap), Littoral Commander series (Indo-Pacific, The Baltic, Australia), Maneuver Warfare, COIN Series (Gandhi, A Distant Plain, Fire in the Lake, Cuba Libre, The British Way, Colonial Twilight), Armored Brigade II, Fighting Formations series, Prussian classic Kriegsspiel, Dunn-Kempf, Air & Armor, Battle of the Bulge, Joint All Domain Operation (JADO)

7. Logistics are at the heart of SFABs

Sustainment operations and logistics management are a key area of support for most partners.

Game recommendations: Race to the Rhine, Race to Moscow, Supply and Steel, Total Domination, Lines and Webs, Thor’s Hammer, Death Can Wait, Quartermaster General

So there you have it, folks. What do you think about my game recommendations for wargaming in SFABs? Did I place a game in the wrong section? What did I miss? Let me know in the comments below!

