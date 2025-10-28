AUDIENCE WARNING: The following newsletter contains extremely graphic bearing of the author’s soul, reader discretion is strongly advised!

“The opposite of play is depression – mere survival” – Aggie Hirst

I have now watched all five presentations currently available on YouTube about her book, The Politics of Play: Wargaming with the US Military, and every time Aggie Hirst says that statement, it hits me like a bus like I’m hearing it for the very first time. You can watch the five presentations here, here, here, here and here.

About a month ago, Fight Club International put out a LinkedIn post that really resonated with me.

Here’s the accompanying graphic in clearer detail:

And here’s my immediate reaction at the time:

I have been thinking more about this since then and today I have decided to flesh out my thoughts on this topic.

Here’s some context first: after having moved out on my own volition at 19 and stayed completely self-sufficient throughout my 20s, I have recently had to leave my apartment in the capital city and move back into my mother’s basement in my hometown at the ripe age of 32.

Technically, it’s her boys-quarters – the equivalent of a basement in Ugandan residential architecture (we inherited “boys-quarters” as a building style/term from our colonial era as a British protectorate).

Why? Well, I’m currently going through the deepest financial crisis of my life:

· This is the very first time in my entire adult life that I’m tasting un(der)employment thanks to generative AI nuking my 13-year B2B writing career that I entered right out of high school.

· This comes after years of me pouring all my savings into co-founding a fintech startup that is taking a bit longer than originally anticipated to become profitable and/or attract a round of venture capital investment (and also racking up a small mountain of debt along the way).

· The inevitable depression from the real and/or perceived loss of status. I went from being the guy who has his s**t together and can be counted on to be there for others in need to barely covering my personal expenses and having to retreat into self-imposed “socio-economic exile”.

So it’s basically a textbook case of an ambitious young man biting off a bit more than he can chew and buckling under the emotional weight of the bet he took upon his dreams.

Here are 11 ways how wargaming has kept me afloat in these trying times:

1. A grand project to keep the fire alive

A man without a grand project to wake up fired up for is lost in the wind. I already had this with my startup, Lupiiya Books, but because of the recent hiccups in progress, its “grand project” juice just hasn’t been hitting the same (even though I’m fully aware that this is part and parcel of the natural cycle of building a successful startup and becoming a successful founder).

Growing Wargaming Weekly into the remarkably influential publication that I hope it blooms into in the professional wargaming world has stepped into those “grand project” shoes and taken off running!

2. A steady drip of validation

Every time a more accomplished wargamer has reached out to have a call and told me how impressed they are with my work, it has meant so much to me. Heck, every accepted LinkedIn connection request and follow-back on X and Bluesky has reassured me that I must be doing something right.

My recent appearance on Lux Capital’s Riskgaming podcast hosted by Danny Crichton is the latest super strong validation signal I have received… I think I can now confidently call myself a wargaming thought leader, haha! You can listen to the episode here or read the summary here.

3. A workout routine for my brain

I have always known that physical exercise is absolutely crucial for good mental health. All my friends know I’m a Jehovah’s Witness when it comes to working out. Doing 99 pushups a day and a weekend run (with at least 6 sprints) is more or less a pseudo-religious ritual at this point for me.

And now, my eyes have been opened to the utility of wargaming as a workout for the brain, like Mark Greenwald at the US Army CGSC likes to highlight. Developing the habit of playing wargames regularly (at least one new micro wargame and/or a bout of Twilight Struggle every week) has done wonders for both my second and third order thinking as well as improved my mental resilience.

4. A healthy distraction/coping mechanism

I’m not ashamed to admit that alcoholism runs in my family tree. My country as a whole is famous for its alcoholism (often masked under the thin veneer of being East Africa’s “party central”). I fear that if I didn’t have wargaming to keep me busy in this un(der)employment phase of mine, I’d have too much time on my hands and would end up blowing it on finding the bottom of a bottle.

Fortunately, I have instead developed an addiction to watching wargaming webinars and nitpicking print ‘n’ play rules! I know I’m butchering actual psycho-chemical science here but every time I learn a new interesting wargaming factoid or successfully play my way through an initially difficult micro wargame, I can literally feel my brain pumping out the purest dopamine into my veins.

5. A solid structure for easy discipline

Related to the previous point, writing this wargaming newsletter has given me an inescapable weekly target to aim for in this very vulnerable time when I could easily fall into passing the time and wallowing in self-pity. Fun fact: I had initially wanted to call it “This Week in Wargaming” but right after registering the Gmail address, “Wargaming Weekly” popped into my head!

The executive momentum that I build every week from having to beat this deadline inevitably spills over into my startup work as well my personal life. I often feel fired up to do another investor pitch or refine another product detail the day after publishing the latest edition. And sometimes, I’m unable to settle down and write without first cleaning my room. Who knows the filth I’d be living in by now without it?!

6. A community of like minds to belong to

Discovering wargamers has been like finding my mental doppelgangers spread out all across the world. Even though I haven’t physically met any of you, and have only directly communicated with a handful, nearly every wargamer feels like my twin from another mother. I can tell you’re all just playfully dangerous nerds like me, with a strong passion for games that makes “serious” people turn their noses up with contempt and a strange taste for conflict that makes “normal” people’s stomachs turn with discomfort!

The wargaming community has embraced me as one of your own despite the peculiar journey that has led me here, judging me off the merit of my effort rather than the nature of my background. Thank you to everyone who has liked, reposted or commented on any of the Wargaming Weekly social media channels and especially to those who have reached directly out to discuss potential collaborations.

7. A unique opportunity for humility

Coming into this field as a complete newcomer and learning the ropes from scratch has given me a refreshing opportunity to be the “dumbest person in the room” and shamelessly ask all the dumb questions on my mind as opposed to my usual settings where I’m expected to have (all the) answers. This is actually a mindset I hope to hold onto for as long as I can as I progress further into professional wargaming.

Wargaming has also given me a hilariously humbling full circle moment with my mom. I went from dropping out of university 12 years ago and basically telling her I didn’t need her tuition money to coming back crawling for help with the $250 fee for my King’s College London wargaming certificate course (where just a few months ago, I would have paid it on my own without even blinking). Fortunately for me, she was very graceful!

8. Awakening my inner child from a deep slumber

Related to the previous point, wargaming has relit the academic fire in me. After dropping out of university twice (first time was civil engineering, second time was computer science), I had more or less given up on academic endeavors and yet I used to be such an academic overachiever as a child.

Rediscovering the joy of learning about a whole new field of study, feeling the thrill of excitedly jotting notes down and the sweet stress of my mind getting stretched with new questions… while literally playing with dice like younger me played with toys has awakened my inner child in a very special way.

9. A ray of hope in this AI winter

As mentioned earlier, generative AI has nuked my B2B writing niche. Discovering the potential to pivot my writing skills into a second career as a wargaming researcher, analyst and designer has given me the hope that I badly need to keep going in this time when it feels like my world is literally falling apart.

The funny thing is I know that even if my dreams of becoming a professional wargamer don’t pan out, if they can keep me optimistic long enough for my startup to take off, even just that will be enough! But also, knowing what I know now, there’s no way I’ll allow those dreams not to pan out…

10. A license to carry lofty thoughts

One thing depression and un(der)employment quickly do is reduce your thinking down from the grand strategic and confine it to the tactical. You go from enjoying the luxury of surplus mental capacity to contemplate and philosophize the world to just focusing on merely surviving it (like Aggie Hirst said).

From the stress of maritime aviation logistics to the pressures of the American presidency to the inescapable sacrifices of serving as a Joint Chief, wargaming has kept me thinking about the big problems in the world out there instead of getting lost in my local minima of surviving day to day.

11. An eternal fountain of sweet laughter

Another thing depression and un(der)employment quickly do is steal your capacity for joy and appetite for laughter. I have caught the mean side of my mind spitting out venom like, “Oh so you have the energy to laugh while you can’t afford to pay your own rent?! Oh wow, go on, then… mister comedian!”

Fortunately for me, from regularly giggling at the core essence of wargaming (using the silliest thing to explore the most serious thing) to chuckling at myself while playing a micro wargame (when I realize how cooked I am from a dice roll that hasn’t gone my way) to cracking up at the slightly heated exchanges that sometimes pop off in my mentions on X, wargaming has served me a never-ending buffet of deliciously irresistible laughter!

All in all, I’m not kidding when I tell you that wargaming saves my life every day.

PS: I’m currently open to content marketing and/or game co-designing gigs (for defense, academic, civic or business wargaming projects) as a part-time remote freelancer i.e. 10 – 30 hours per week. Please feel free to reach out to me via X or LinkedIn to book a free consultation call. Like the Gen-Z kids like to say… lemme cook!

Lastly… what’s that over there in the Business Corner?

Of all the various economic charts/graphs that have been shared lately showing China’s ostensible overtaking of the US in economic terms, this is the most worrying “Here comes the dragon!” graphic that I have come across so far. You can read the full New York Times article here.

I sure hope someone in the nascent American nuclear startup industry is building a strong answer to it!

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

