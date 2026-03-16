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Just Another Dungeon Punk's avatar
Just Another Dungeon Punk
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I saw that DW opinion piece as well. I had forgotten about it after it had happened because it had felt so obvious at the time that it wasn't a realistic exercise. Two decades of study later I think there's a fine line between war games that allow for the exploration of the worst case situations and realistic operation. I don't think there is a point where the training value of a magical opposition is lost but there is one where the value of training is greatly diminished.

But this really falls under people need to design better. The value of Van Riper's win for training purposes would have been better if bounded by something resembling physics and common sense.

But then I feel that way about most war games that create unrealistically lopsided engagement constraints.

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