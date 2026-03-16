First of all, sorry I didn’t deliver last week’s newsletter.

A tropical storm felled a tree that then fell on (and broke) a bunch of power lines, sending my whole suburb into a three-day long power blackout. Yes, living on the equator is paradise but it has its price!

And instead of going power-hunting in the city with my laptop bag, I lazily decided to simply embrace this as an unscheduled “go touch some grass” retreat for my terminally online brain.

Anyway, before all that weather-versus-electricity drama unfolded, I had come across and shared this recent article across the various Wargaming Weekly social media channels.

It didn’t really get remarkable engagement anywhere… apart from Bluesky. Whereas most content I share there usually gets zero reaction, this particular post relatively went bonkers!

Some praised General Van Riper.

Some attacked him.

Others did a bit of both.

The Armchair Dragoons shared a more authoritative article.

So I decided to dig deeper…

On that note, here are the top 10 articles about Lt. Gen. (ret) Paul K. Van Riper and the Millennium Challenge 2002 war game (in chronological order) along with snippets of what stood out to me.

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1. Opposition Force Senior Mentor’s Observations of Millennium Challenge 2002 (August 2002, partially declassified in April 2024)

MORE:

1.“Rigged” War Game Exposed U.S. Vulnerability to Low-Tech Warfare

2. Revisiting Millennium Challenge (PAXsims article by Rex Brynen)

3. Millennium Challenge 2002 (Wikipedia article)

4. Joseph Miranda touched on the Millennium Challenge 2002 war game in his “Cyberwar and Wargaming” webinar for the Georgetown University Wargaming Society (GUWS) back in 2020.

5. Stephen Downes-Martin briefly made a reference to General Van Riper in his “Executed Deception: Wargaming using Deterrence Gaming as a Model” presentation at Connections UK 2024 (slides and audio)

My parting thoughts:

1. I don’t care if General Van Riper broke the wargame… I love breaking wargames!

2. General Dean Cash’s remark on the difference between OPFOR and red-teaming stuck with me.

3. Millennium Challenge really blurred the line between a war game (regular military exercise) and a wargame (in the purist Peter Perla sense). No wonder it cost $250 million!

4. AI is such a great research assistant. I thought I’d find more authoritative articles outside what Claude recommended but nope, it turned out I already had everything I needed.

5. I have to highlight The Shadow Lines – a DIME wargame about U.S. vs Iran by Viltė Radzytė and of course, throw in a shameless plug to my recent remix of it – The Shadow Lines: Russia.

OPEN TO WORK: Do you need help with content marketing or game co-designing for your wargaming services/products? I’m currently open to gig work in defense, academic, civic or business wargaming as a part-time remote freelancer (10 – 30 hours per week). Please DM me on LinkedIn via the Wargaming Weekly page or my personal profile to book a free consultation call. Like the Gen-Z kids like to say… lemme cook!

Wait! What’s hiding in that Fiction Corner?

Yes, I’m adding a new segment to the newsletter! I’ll be sharing my wargaming fiction short stories here.

For now, all 13 stories of the Love, Lies & Wargames series are up on my Patreon and free to read! This was a fun pilot project inspired by Netflix’s Love, Death & Robots animated short story series.

However, going forward, I plan to explore this intersection of wargaming and fiction a bit more seriously. Think Peter W. Singer’s “useful fiction” aka “FICINT” but with a wargaming focus.

Lastly… what’s that over there in the Business Corner?

Okay, this is not about business per se but it was pretty cool to learn about the history of the merchant-ruled Italian city states and the difference between a scientist and an inventor.

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha is a freelance wargame researcher, analyst and designer. With a background of over 10 years in the B2B marketing and fintech startup spaces, Rwizi is also building Social Funds, the gamified social finance app designed to help young Ugandans budget, save, and fund their goals together.