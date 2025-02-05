* THE TOP STORY *

Has board game crowdfunding been abused?

During my latest weekly browsing of the wargaming world on X, I came across an interesting exchange.

It started with this game designer, Daddy Warpig, criticizing a certain publisher’s product quality.

“How is it that Catalyst’s Shadowrun has gotten worse and worse over three full editions? Their rules sets are so awful, it’s up to the GM to carry the game on his back. This may make them technically playable in the sense that a giant carrying a dead horse is technically engaging in horse racing, but that doesn’t make them well designed games. Changing your core mechanical concept every edition doesn’t make anything better when all of the surrounding material implements it so poorly. Also, frequently the core is awful as well. And I’m not even going to talk about Catalyst’s political abuse of audience and authors (like @bpardoe870). Isn’t past time we got a good Shadowrun game this millennium?”

Game reviewer MarkyX quoted Daddy Warpig’s tweet in agreement, even sharing a specific example.

“Catalyst has a long term reputation of constant cock ups with their products. Even their board game lineup and kickstarter projects had questionable history. Some of us remember this mess with the horrible component quality and awful game on top of it”

Then another game designer, Mystic Jojo, responded to MarkyX with an interesting question.

“What I don't get is how they manage to sell so much of the Battletech stuff and then somehow STILL need to do another kickstarter every time they want to make a new set of minis. At some point, shouldn't at least SOME of the profit get re-invested in their production?”

And that’s when MarkyX dropped some jewels.

“I'll give you an industry secret: Crowdfunding is less about the sales and more on the marketing. FOMO, "premium editions" to increase profit margins, giving a "discount" to the MSRP are all tactics to get you to back them. It's also a good product test to see how much interest there is. Plus with Kickstarter, if your funding goal is reached, it creates momentum. People prefer to back a fully funded Kickstarter than without. You also appear in search engines on Kickstarter, which is quite good. It's a marketing platform that transfers the risk from the company to the customer, since they are funding everything.”

Game analyst/researcher James added his voice to MarkyX’s in a long but poignant rant:

“The last line re: Crowdfunding is 💯

"It's a marketing platform that transfers the risk from the company to the customer"

Let's face it.. most boardgames suck. They have 1-2 cool things, with lots of fluff cobbled on

So how do you move subpar products? You need a sales team 🫡

Enter the so-called "Kickstarter Pipeline" 😑

An industry built upon looking past the many faults of coming-to-market games, and instead hyping up the interesting mechanics, while purposefully ignoring the #1 question that should factor into ANY boardgame buying decision:

"After I play this game once, and experience the hyped-up hook, the cool theme and art and all the other pretty parts, will I ever reasonably see myself wanting to play it again?" 🤔

The answer, invariably, is NO.

But, money is money.. and the electorate is ready to BUY without many reservations. So the conveyor belt is loaded and ready, and it's not stopping anytime soon.

Additionally, somewhat strangely, there is always a good-sized chorus of well-intentioned supporters of the process that will move to defend it, and they actually cite some very valid counter-arguments IMO.

An example: Thousands of people get to make a living by helping to move games and bring more people into the hobby, regardless of the quality and staying power of the games they happen to be shilling at the moment, and, overall, that's awesome for all of us.

I can live with that.

Another, more defiant, take I've often seen:

What's it matter to you if I buy a game for $70 that I only end up playing once? Besides, that's cheaper than a nice meal / night out AND I got entertainment from it, so shut it buddy, and if you don't like it, then just keep your money in your pocket!

Awesome.

I won't point out that this logic fails catastrophically when applied to just about any other aspect of purchasing. Buy whatever you want, I guess..

But.. would you pay $30 for a gallon of milk? And why not? I receive sustenance from it AND it's cheaper than what I paid to watch that crappy movie remake that my kids talked me into watching.. so why don't you keep your mouth shut and let me enjoy my premium milk?? 😡 😆

And don't even get me started on the mostly-planned Expansion aspect of the Crowdfunding marketing "scheme" currently popular in boardgame culture..

I say "mostly-planned" because if the base game happens to get popular, then a $30 expansion will have ✨ magically 💫 just happened to have been waiting in production for that very occasion..

Many games are often now *purposefully* designed in modular ways that will allow additional content to be easily worked into their ecosystem.

If your game has factions, new factions are expansion content.

If your game is mostly card based, you guessed it.. new cards can be added, and at significant markup.

It's Sales 101 that if people would pause at buying a game for $90 because it had 12 extra (while very cool) cards added to it, but would gladly buy the base game at $60 and then pay the comparatively lesser and more reasonable price of $30 for planned expansion content, then, if you like having money, you should go that route 👍

Anyways, this is just another rambling post that has unsuccessfully thrown a single rock against the massive solid-steel behemoth and wildly-wielded tank that is the Crowdfunding culture.. which is craftily taking $$$ out of your pocket and handing you back, in many cases, what will pretty quickly become just another pretty decoration for the background of your Youtube videos.

But hey.. at least I tried!! 🥹

-James”

This exchange was particularly interesting to me because I had just come across a post from wargame reviewer, Grant Linneberg talking about a publisher that’s launching a new funding model.

“Neva Games announces it's starting a P300 system. Just like GMT's P500, you don't pay until the game is near ready to ship. https://pushingcardboard.com/articles/23-news/331-neva-monthly-update”

Neva Games, the publisher behind this, responded with a clarification.

“Actually, we are proposing a hybrid between a pre-order campaign (P-300) and a crowdfunding campaign. We won't collect payments until the goal is reached and the games are ready to print, not just before shipping. It is explained here: https://nevawargames.com/incoming/”

This hybrid system is actually called “Incoming! P300” and I lifted more info about it from their website.

“Our Incoming! system lets us create high-quality games at fair prices by printing limited quantities based on customer demand.

Why Participate?

Prioritize the games you like by booking your favorites.

Support us as a small, independent wargames publisher.

Booking is free—payment is requested only if the project goal is met, enabling swift production and shipping.

Development Stages:

New Additions: Newly listed titles. Towards the Goal: Games need 300 bookings to proceed. Goal Reached: Games with 300+ bookings. Pre-launch: Two games near production start. Collecting Payments: Payments for 500+ orders trigger printing. Shipping: Fulfillment begins after printing.

Learn more about Pre-launch.”

Intrigued, I decided to ask Claude to help me brainstorm what unexpected challenges they might face in succeeding with this model:

“Here are three counterintuitive challenges Neva Games might face with their P300 model:

The Psychological Value of Loss: While eliminating upfront payment seems customer-friendly, it might actually reduce commitment. Behavioral economics shows that people value things more when they've already invested in them (the sunk cost fallacy). By removing the initial payment, Neva might inadvertently reduce the emotional investment that makes crowdfunding backers such passionate advocates. GMT's P500 works partly because wargamers are already a highly committed niche - this might not translate to a broader audience. The IKEA Effect in Reverse: A key unstated benefit of traditional crowdfunding is that backers feel like they're "building" the game alongside developers through stretch goals, updates, and community engagement. The P300 model, by being more transactional and focusing on the finished product, might lose this powerful psychological effect where people overvalue things they feel they've helped create. The Paradox of Premium Pricing: Counterintuitively, the "fair prices" approach might hurt them. In crowdfunding, artificially inflated MSRP combined with "exclusive" Kickstarter pricing creates a perceived value that drives sales. By being more transparent about true costs, they might actually make their games seem less valuable to consumers who have been conditioned to expect the "crowdfunding discount" game. The "Chivas Regal effect" suggests that higher prices can sometimes increase perceived quality and desirability.”

I sure hope Neva Games is able to overcome the above challenges and whatever else comes in the way of its hybrid Incoming! P300 model. As a fintech founder that’s building a gamified crowdfunding product of my own (albeit for startups and small businesses not boardgames per se), I have already pondered the potential for my platform to be abused by people gaming the system when it gains traction. So I’ll be keenly watching to learn from how Neva Games’ idea performs as far as capping that kind of behavior goes.

Furthermore, I think such innovation is very timely given the looming impact of Trump’s tariffs on the boardgaming industry, as highlighted by MarkyX in another tweet.

“Btw if you are curious how tariffs can easily impact board games, this post by veteran game publisher Steve Jackson games gives the situations. There is no noteworthy tabletop manufacturing industry in the United States https://www.sjgames.com/ill/archive/2024-11-10”

Fingers crossed for you, Neva Games!

* MORE STORIES *

A moment of silence (2)

1. Unfortunately, we have more sad news to share today. Our GMT family is mourning the sudden passing of Carla Horger, co-designer with her husband Jeff of our Thunder Alley series of racing games. For those of you who'd like to donate in Carla's memory and help Jeff cover expenses, there's a GoFundMe campaign here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-jeff-horger-in-honoring-carlas-legacy Our sincere condolences to Jeff and to all of those who have known and loved Carla. May she rest in peace. https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1886195693976789273 and https://x.com/RBMStudio1/status/1886265165865165080

2. Yesterday over 30 club members, friends & family got together at @nycwargames in memory of our fellow member Mike who passed away suddenly this week. As I noted, we all find our way to the club seeking opponents but what we find are friends, family & community like none other. https://x.com/kimbervanry/status/1886274374124085517

Games coming soon! (17)

1. Grail Games' 2025 Pocket Game Collection, now live on Kickstarter https://x.com/gorudago/status/1884274050933088728

2. Iwo Jima from Neva Games https://x.com/nevawargames/status/1884269010147237959 and https://x.com/nevawargames/status/1884725334865547320

3. Until the Bitter End – Tanks – Battle of the Bulge Print ‘n Play currently on Kickstarter https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1884236731165335849

4. Hubris, which takes you right into the grandeur and pettiness of the ancient Hellenistic kingdoms! https://x.com/cliosboardgames/status/1884708188466872377

5. New Cold War from VUCA Simulations https://x.com/VUCASimulations/status/1884937204213874888 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1884954686169452623 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1884592147879350673 and https://x.com/newcoldwar89/status/1886104907863806445

6. The Vassal module of the Rome's Greatest Challenge prototype in P500 @NACWargames is turning out spectacularly and will soon be finished for mass testing. Volunteers are sought to participate in the testing, whoever wants to participate, let me know https://x.com/Franjmariscal/status/1884679843624702419

7. The Lions of El Alamein on @Kickstarter from @VentoNuovoGames https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1885042283411599751

8. Evan D’Alessandro got to run Jaws of the Dragon in Oxford https://x.com/EM_DAlessandro/status/1885042434800816624

9. Hearts of Iron: The Boardgame, now live on Gamefound https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1885077923704824196

10. VASSAL module for Red Dust Rebellion is complete https://x.com/PastorJoelT/status/1885552511161164160

11. I have been working with @trevormbenjamin on our first ACW game (Rebels Against Rebellion), which is about Southern loyalists in East Tennessee battling against the Confederacy. Join me at @SDHistCon's Winter Quarters for the first public demo! https://x.com/djackthompson/status/1885982524901327278

12. There are not many wargames about the Spanish American Wars of Independence. Libertadores is going to be one which covers the whole War (quite ambitious I know). @dramaplastika gave me a hand with the nice board. I hope we dont need to wait much for it, as is real fun, I promise https://x.com/JRiveroDesigner/status/1886181131227111869

13. South Mountain 1862 / 1862 War in Virginia -2 New Games, now live on Kickstarter https://x.com/worth2004/status/1886395548464296077

14. The Spanish Armada campaign of 1588 changed the course of European history. That deserves a wargame and Javier Nieto has done one! I made this prototype board for him. He is looking for a publisher by the way... https://x.com/JRiveroDesigner/status/1885743417814126891

15. Napoleon in Egypt: The Battle of the Pyramids, now live on P500 https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1886489035474186468

16. The Second American Civil War (from WDG, the makers of JADO) https://x.com/WDG_GavinHu/status/1885895959621915021 and https://x.com/agm84/status/1885997700971209057

17. Table of organization and equipment (TO&E) editing interface from ORBAT Mapper https://x.com/orbatmapper/status/1884318697432707148 and https://x.com/orbatmapper/status/1886097115564110031

Games worth noting! (16)

1. Fight to the Fight (2022): Designed by Harley Morgan, Jiseung Oh, and Lee Schafer. The game explores the challenges of strategic lift within a contested theater within a hypothetical war in 2027 between the PRC and the U.S. over control of Taiwan. https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1883985892475392350

2. A Gest For Robin Hood, which is part of their Irregular Conflicts Series, an introduction to the COIN Series of games https://x.com/LegendaryTacti1/status/1884723220378513873

3. Russo-Turkish War 1877 – 1878 https://x.com/kimataka1/status/1884937740653117716

4. Guerre Eclair from @Nutspublishing today here at @SDHistCon This is a small fast playing wargame in the Combat Rations series. https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1855451062964249030

5. Today @USACGSC @ArmyUniversity it’s Friday @USFightClub1 Today the first battle of Bull Run using Revolution Games #BlindSwords “The Day was Ours”. Students making military decisions https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1885463378262397388

6. My graduate #wargaming students played "Game of Thrones Risk" -- the traditional introductory game featuring several foundational game mechanics. It is one of my favorite classes because the students get so fierce and competitive. https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1885327371768664489

7. Planning is underway for @NATO Ex STEADFAST DUEL 2025 (STDU25)! @NATO_JWC conducted an analytical wargame in preparation for STDU25. During the wargame, participants engaged in dynamic discussions that not only raised awareness about the STDU25's complex scenario, but also helped identify challenges to improve future exercise design and planning efforts. The JWC Wargaming Branch builds and delivers custom-made wargames for @NATO commands. These wargames can be stand-alone events or integrated into JWC-directed large-scale command post exercises. https://x.com/NATO_JWC/status/1885333059253186922

8. Various expansions for the fantastic Purple Haze from @___PHALANX https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1885452515501592965

9. Today, @CoSimG ran a Prussian Kriegsspiel at the @FueAkBwHH. We used a set of rules published in 1867, an original Prussian Kriegsspiel map dating to the same year and a set of tokens based on the 1867 rules. After five intense hours, one side achieved a rather decisive victory. https://x.com/CoSimG/status/1885783445042790881 and https://x.com/CoSimG/status/1886398239336694127

10. This was quite the haul today from @gmtgames In the Shadows, Fields of Fire Deluxe, Fighting Formations US 29th Infantry Division and Congress of Vienna! Some great games in this bunch. https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1885813004630945965

11. I hadn't heard of Orapa Mine until it was on Tom's Top 100 Games of All Time list this week. It's a deduction game where you're trying to guess the other player's gem configuration based on which pathway an ultrasound wave exits depending on where you send it in from. Brilliant. https://x.com/DiceTowerChris/status/1885876975996108971

12. Just received a copy of The Fall of Röhm 3rd Edition from Minden Games. The theme on this one makes me a bit icky as you play the bad guys but it looks pretty unique. I’ll give it a try! https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1886094832600273272

13, Among my most anticipated historical board game releases of 2025: Oblique, a test to your logistical planning, operational daring, and tactical acumen in the campaigns of Frederick the Great! @hollandspiele Read more: https://x.com/cliosboardgames/status/1886097350449369332

14. Sherlock Holmes Detective Conseil https://x.com/luba/status/1885725262693728731

15. Aerodrome is one of our favorite miniatures #wargames. It is always a hit with our members. Who doesn't love some old school WWI dogfighting?! https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1886403064808014021

16. Spent the day playing through the 1971 classic SPI wargame Grunt. A classic game: simple rules, lots of tactical depth, and lots of narrative flavour. #boardgames #COIN https://x.com/EssPete/status/1886467175877370202

More games spotted! (13)

1. Quebec from @ColumbiaGames https://x.com/bigboardgaming/status/1884968360049324369 and https://x.com/bigboardgaming/status/1884968504194953291

2. Nevsky https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1884504420031029583 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1884881070816215498

3. Okinawa: The Last Battle of World War II from Best with 1 https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1884383868884549783

4. NATO Brigade Commander https://x.com/enumura/status/1885513950214971436

5. NATO Division Commander https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1886339594406252831

6. Littoral Commander https://x.com/AirPir_Southern/status/1885790261579800790 and https://x.com/enumura/status/1886710224134004960

7. Votes for Women https://x.com/craig6968/status/1885920817940213763

8. Next War Poland https://x.com/Kobedad/status/1886151144407208399

9. Congress of Vienna https://x.com/markherman54/status/1885899775322575290

10. Task Force Admiral https://x.com/micro_prose/status/1886590726563107047

11. ISS Vanguard https://x.com/MrIns0mnia/status/1886714725636936142

12. The Forgotten Battles https://x.com/Sober_Loki/status/1886575025576091649

13. Take That Hill! https://x.com/USFightClub1/status/1885867392598786090

* BUBBLING IDEAS *

Good game questions (4)

1. “Question. Let's say I make One Hour American Civil War. Should it be 2 player: North and South? Or 4 player: Union West, Union East, CSA West, CSA East? I'm leaning towards the latter. Would be cooler with the Action-Response system to have more players.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1883754830591856688

2. “Fight Club Türkiye recently played my "Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific"! It is always inspiring to see educational #wargaming being leveraged by our allies & partners. What other games would you suggest to Fight Club Türkiye?” – Sebastian Bae https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1884612674060689831

3. “Name a better gateway wargame than Axis and Allies. Need recommendations.” Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1884485737736986785

4. “This game has come to my attention - Burning Banners. It's a thematic fantasy wargame, hex-and-counter but not too grognardy. Anyone have experience with this? Thinking of getting it for my usual Twilight Imperium/Axis and Allies gaming group.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1886288096326746162

Good game insights (25)

1. “This is from 1977. "Rapid Combat Results - the Combat Calculator" This particular instance is set to Panzer Leader. This is an alternative to original combat system. It is meant make attrition more meaningful.” - Old School Wargamer https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1884106793842028886

2. “Youtube does appear to be hating on Wargaming and TTRPG accounts. I made a commitment to Stream Yards till March. Stream yards goes from kind of pricey to F-ing absurd prices after that. In March I will use Rumble's crappy app as it is free. I'm poor.” – Old School Wargamer https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1884353471262122139

3. “If you're used to reading about modern military history, a few things will surprise you when reading ancient/medieval military history. For example: -Generals would seek battle because their army was close to starvation and they had to reach a decision before dispersing men to forage for food. -Armies would maneuver to pass through land that wasn't yet exhausted, purely to forage for food. Sitting in one spot with an army for more than a week was extremely difficult, as local food supplies would run out. -You would storm a city to trade lives for time. Especially considering more time besieging a city means you need to bring more food. -You would fight to capture rather than kill high-status enemies, purely to ransom them back for money. -Cavalry would function as a cloud of skirmishers that screened the army while on the move. Flank protection, screening, reconnaissance and foraging was the day-to-day life of a cavalryman. -Field battles were extremely rare. Raids and sieges were the norm. -If harvest time was approaching, you had to fight a battle soon so you could send men home to harvest crops. -Mercenaries were extremely common, because few states had the luxury of standing armies and few states had the level of nationalist sentiment required to call up citizen-militias. -Feudal lords and other noblemen had limited terms of service and would go to war with the expectation of loot and plunder. So, you might sack a city purely to keep these guys in the field rather than any strategic consideration. -Men didn't wear their armour all the time, especially marching. You kept it in the baggage train, and put it on before a fight. -The javelin remained a mainstay of most armies for thousands of years. Extremely common and useful weapon. That's just off the top of my head. But worth keeping in mind if you're making these kinds of games.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1884351610815668256

4. “I don't think a game designer should be afraid to tell Game Masters, Content Creators, and Players that certain game mechanics should not be touched, hacked, or otherwise fracked with in any way because they are holding together some deep, important aspect of the game's design, pace, flow, etc. I know a game designer can't actually stop people breaking the game, but they should have the balls to put up warning labels that say, "This will break the game and you are not qualified to touch it. If I see you touch it, I will call you out. I will not give you my blessing or any advice other than 'Stop.'"” – The Angry GM https://x.com/AngryGamesInc/status/1883331308484538735

5. “Good rule of thumb: Your rules should be sufficiently robust that you don't need a ton of special rules, exceptions or unique abilities.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1884762717095067865

6. “If you like quality, fast-playing wargames, Worthington are one of the best publishers around. And they can actually get a Kickstarter finished and get the game in your hands.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1884372989564838003

7. “Wargaming is sor of like golf, it is often the refuge of the wealthy, the senior leaders and it does not get a lot of play at different echelons typically” – Sebastian Bae https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1884228732396748942

8. “What makes a game "epic" ? I just listened to an old podcast, where Geoff Engelstein and Ryan Sturm were discussing this question. They settled on a few criteria: 1. Chronological and geographical breadth. The game should cover a lot of space and time. 2. Growth: players should have greatly different abilities, assets and characteristics by the end of the game. 3. High stakes: The game should be based on something that affects the lives of large numbers of people, e.g. the story of a nation. 4. Conflict: Or more specifically, intelligent opposition. This is necessary to create tension. There also needs to be a clear decision at the end and a clear winner. 5. Game length: At least 2.5 hours, i.e. the same as a movie. Players should even feel a sense of "exhaustion", but in a good way. Like they've just been through a challenging experience. 6. Memorable: Player experience and player memory are very different. You may have had fun while playing but then when someone asks you what happened in the game you can't really answer. An epic game should have a clearly memorable story. 7. Asymmetry: each player or faction should feel different. They need a "personality." For example, one nation 8. Unity of theme and mechanics: the mechanics can't be too abstract. Players should feel a connection between what they are doing in the game and the real world things being represented. By these definitions, essentially zero euro games count as epic. In contrast, I can think of several wargames that I own that do count: Axis and Allies, Twilight Imperium, Star Wars Rebellion and War of the Ring. But this raises the question - is it possible to make a truly epic euro game? A game using euro mechanics and with a theme that is not explicitly about war, that still fits all the above criteria? This would certainly be an interesting design challenge!” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1884895364064456765

9. “Fong’s approach is clever in all the right ways, full of changes to the trick-taking and shedding templates that are subtle without being too vague and a tone that’s empathetic without coming across as preachy. The illustrations, too, suit the game’s mood. There are awkward moments, true, but they exist alongside trips to the farmer’s market, a conversation over coffee, walking arm-in-arm down the street. It’s a reminder that not every burden is some profound trauma. They can be little hurts, unnoticed slights, even the burden of good times that are no more.” – Dan Thurot https://x.com/DanThurot/status/1884688162259370027

10. “Wargames as event planning are fun to attend, and most who attend them come away convinced they learned a great deal. Yet, these event-style wargames produce little in terms of ways forward, innovation, or useable answers. Further, they frequently create negative learning and reinforce existing biases due to the lack of any foundational research or ancillary support studies. Regardless, wargame providers continue to conduct them to the exclusion of more analytically robust designs of research that incorporate smaller, more focused games into broader discovery efforts, and resistance to change appears to be high.” – Jon Compton https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1884682979823202452

11. “Not every game, every module, nor every campaign needs to be “for everyone”. A gaming concept that is dumbed down so no one hates it is a concept that no one loves. Better to be hotly loved by the few than lukewarm acceptance by the many. This is my creed.” – Sandy Petersen https://x.com/SandyofCthulhu/status/1883672583339659400

12. “Just listened to an interview with veteran game designer Rob Daviau. He has some good advice on play-testing. Examples: -When you're arguing over numbers, you're close to being done. The question of "should this card be a 3 or 2?" is a lot easier than "should the game have cards?" 2. When you think you're 80% done, you still have 80% to go. 3. For a game that takes an hour to play, you want to be testing a few dozen times, in addition to external play-tests. 4. Things to look for when you're observing play-testers: when do they lose interest, which rules are they forgetting, when do they decide to "check out" of the game. 5. Tabletop Simulator is OK for trying the initial concept. But you need to get components printed and see how it looks and plays on the table. 6. Rules need to be far more clearly worded in a competitive game than in a co-op game, because people will argue over them more. Here is the interview:” - Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1884434060728230356

13. “The board game industry is not as strictly competitive as other industries. If I sell you a Ford, it means you won't buy a Toyota. But if I introduce you to Axis and Allies, you'll probably also buy Twilight Imperium, War of the Ring, Star Wars Rebellion and a million other games. The various designers and publishers out there making games are all contributing to a hobby that is continually creating lifelong fans willing to try a variety of products.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1884378418667753495

14. “If you want the mystery of discovery and exploration in a game, there needs to be a very large decision space. Necessarily requires a lot of cards/pieces or a big map or both.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1885229694460555611

15. “In 2015, then-Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work energized the world of defense wargame practitioners in a call to revitalize wargaming. Alas, Work’s clarion call to the wargame practitioner community was not the first. The War Game: A Critique of Military Problem Solving by Garry D. Brewer and Martin Shubik (Harvard Press, 1979) made similar calls in the late 1970’s. Perhaps the most disappointing part of reading The War Game is just how many of the recommendations made to improve defense wargaming are still relevant—and needed—today.” - Rocky Mountain Navy Gamer https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1885388523320099030

16. “Victory points are a bit of an abstraction. But sometimes you need them, when the subject matter necessarily involves lots of different goals. Like determining who "wins" the Thirty Years War. Or who has the "best" farm/nation/civilisation. Or who has resolved a diplomatic crisis in the most effective way.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1885230722056937528

17. “Victory points are useful in some types of games. For example, if you're gaming Iwo Jima, the Japanese will 100% lose militarily, and they know it. Give them VPs for killing Marines & wrecking equipment and they can win even by losing. Which IMO is what they did historically.” – Sandy Petersen https://x.com/SandyofCthulhu/status/1885474062220284213

18. “Operational tempo is a really important concept in wargame design. How many battles, and at what level of intensity, per unit of time. Most theatres of WW2 are typical examples of high operational tempo. Lots of huge battles all the time. Armies, corps and divisions being deployed and chewed up every week or so. Lower operational tempo might include many medieval campaigns or the French and Indian War. Very few big battles, mostly smaller ones, with long stretches of time in between. Often new designers will have an operational tempo that is too high for the theatre they're portraying. They want lots of action and battles every turn. What you need to do is make a rough timeline for how a typical game will go. Then reverse engineer an action economy (based on cards, chits, action menus, etc) that will produce this timeline.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1885074708892402042

19. “A wargame without friction is like a workout without sweat. If you’re not struggling, you’re not improving.” – Alex Buck https://x.com/RCRBuck/status/1885678334748549630

20. “Real history is just as interesting as any sci-fi or fantasy. It just feels like hard work, because everyone's first introduction to it is in school and it's taught badly. A great history education should feel just as exciting as Lord of the Rings or Star Wars or whatever.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1885977077750644945

21. “I will be teaching a course on game design for 8th grade students this year. This is how they will be assessed:” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1886621705579454560

22. “Whereas @compassgamesllc took a more COIN-like approach with 2040: An American Insurrection it looks like @WDG_GavinHu has a more “traditional” #wargame design approach, albeit with partial fog of war and a card element too.” - Rocky Mountain Navy Gamer https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1886031979986010467

23. “Having operated in many of the roles covered in Fields of Fire, I genuinely believe that Fields of Fire gives the most accurate portrayal of what it is like to command troops. The whole system of Commands (and never having enough to do exactly what you want) and the fact your units do their own thing to some extent and don’t perform all your orders perfectly when in contact, definitely rings true to my experiences of command. I used to love hex and counter games, but after playing Fields of Fire incessantly for the last 4 or so years, having large stacks of counters doing exactly what you tell them to do doesn’t feel quite right!” – Colin Parsons https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1886052213430075765

24. “Played the Explorers and Pirates expansion for Catan the other night. This is a great example of an expansion done well. It adds a few new features to the base game which are simple in terms of rules but open up a whole new play experience. Namely, ships that can move and explore new territory. This adds a lot of dynamism to a game which doesn't include movement at all in the base game.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1885783562378514759

25. “No wargame will teach a junior officer how to patch a pipe, safely handle a firefighting hose, learn line-handling commands, or run through the variable action button sequence necessary to engage an inbound antiship cruise missile. But it could teach why those skills are necessary, how demand for them arises, and what decisions might have caused or averted those needs.” - Jared Samuelson https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1885748863501226236

*MEDIA CRUNCH*

Interviews (1)

This week's guest is Head of Production at @gmtgames, Kai Jensen. We talk about getting games out of the door, development and grief...but which games did she choose? https://x.com/5games4doomsday/status/1886369066660581765

Books (6)

1. The War Game: A Critique of Military Problem Solving (by Garry D. Brewer and Martin Shubik) https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1884220222628061596 and https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1885388523320099030

2. If you are looking for great wargaming books, you have to look check out the History of Wargaming Project! http://wargaming.co/index.htm https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1885421602461929533

3. Ground Combat: Puncturing the Myths of Modern War, by Ben Connable https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1885704455372312885

4. The Dutch Naval Air Force Against Japan, by Tom Womack https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1886709819681464381

5. Command Magazine Issue 181, on sale February 20th! https://x.com/K2_PUBLISHING/status/1886249535317717236

6. EuroWarGames: The history, state and future of professional and public (war)gaming in Europe https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1886478769155924347

Events (9)

1. Join us for @GUWargaming Social Game day on Feb 9th! All are welcome! https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1884589861857898982

2. Join The Troubles designer Hugh O'Donnell on February 12th for his free Zoom seminar entitled Gamifying Sensitive Conflicts: the Troubles of Northern Ireland. https://x.com/compassgamesllc/status/1884652129366773826

3. We're 10 days out from SDHistCon Winter Quarters 2025 on Saturday, Feb. 8. Badges are still available! Come check out great events, such as Sebastian Bae discussing his Littoral Commander series (3 p.m. CET/9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT): https://x.com/SDHistCon/status/1884649529737089154

4. The 2025 ACDC After Action Review https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1884797223893930095

5. International Conference on Policy Simulation "Connections Japan 2024/25” Toward the Development of Policy Simulation/Wargaming as a Methodology https://x.com/JackieGSchneid/status/1884465215003107686

6. Connections Online 2025, 7-12 April 2025 https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1885103751964278950

7. If you're headed to Orlando next week for the Military Virtual Training & Simulation Summit, come check out a great panel discussion on February 5th we've been honored to be invited to speak on with our engagement manager @RooksAndKingz https://x.com/BattleRoadDigi/status/1885405126069796890

8. Join us for @GUWargaming Social Game day on Feb 19th! All are welcome! https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1886235705979855026

9. The Georgetown University Wargaming Society (@GUWargaming) has an impressive schedule of guest lectures on #wargaming -- on a range of topics from nuclear gaming to commercial historical gaming. All free, virtual, and open to anyone. Go sign up! https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1886412621714256307

Newsletters (1)

The latest Tuesday Newsday from Armchair Dragons https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1884350622302151011

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Wargaming Weekly is curated, written and published by Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha, a freelance writer, game designer and startup entrepreneur. Rwizi currently serves as Co-Founder, Co-CEO and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Lupiiya Books - the social finance app that is gamifying the fundraising process for young African entrepreneurs. Wargaming Weekly is a curiosity chronicle of Rwizi’s exploration of the wargaming world… for the love of games in general, for the desire to contribute to the growth of wargaming in particular as a discipline, and lastly, for the hope of finding cutting-edge game design innovations to bring back with him to the startup world.