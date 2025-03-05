This France 24 article titled “For military staff across Europe, wargaming is all the rage” has been making the rounds on wargaming Twitter (as seen here, here, here and here).

The article profiled a wargame simulation held at the École Militaire military training base in Paris on February 11, by Future Combat Command (CCF) alongside two youth organisations. The CCF is a branch of the French military tasked with responding to new military threats. The event gathered more than 500 people.

The French continue to take the lead in European wargaming, having hosted the first Wargaming Initiative for NATO (WIN) event in 2022. WIN began in 2022 as a bilateral initiative between France and Italy, which went on to hold WIN 23 in Rome the next year.

I can’t wait to see the YouTube video of yesterday’s Georgetown University Wargaming Society (GUWS) webinar titled “Professional Wargaming in France” by Patrick Ruestchmann, the deputy director, wargaming, with the French Joint Staff / Joint Center for Concepts, Doctrines and Experiments.

The UK is very serious too, with the work done by Dr. David Banks (who’s quoted extensively in the article) and others at King’s College London’s King’s Wargaming Network. Furthermore, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) released an Influence Wargaming Handbook in 2023, which GUWS also did a great webinar about.

The Germans are not sleeping on wargaming either, especially given their historical ties to the founding father of modern wargaming: Prussian Kriegspiel. And last year, Germany hosted WIN 24 in Hamburg. Dr. Christian Nitzl has also brought the The German Wargaming Center and the Center for Intelligence and Security Studies (CISS) to my attention via this LinkedIn comment revealing that both are conducting research on and with wargaming.

I haven’t yet come across much about their professional side, but the Spanish have one of the most vibrant hobbyist wargaming communities outside the Anglosphere (I think they even go toe to toe with the Japanese) – and I wouldn’t have guessed when I initially started researching wargaming!

I’ve been pleasantly surprised to come across vibrant Spanish wargaming communities like Mesa de Guerra and notable Spanish wargame designers like Daniel Hernandez, whose wargame El Colapso (The Collapse), explores religious and political conflict in the 1600s Europe.

So, what’s standing in the way of Europe’s wargaming renaissance?

Last night I finally came around to listening to Thomas Danger on Episode 12 of the Tension podcast by Archipelago of Design, and it turns out the timing was perfect given the episode’s overlap with this newsletter’s top story. Recently taught in the UK and now practicing in Denmark, Thomas is the perfect example of the European Wargaming Renaissance (EWR) – yes, I’m calling dibs on coining that, haha!

Just look at his bio and tell me this is not EWR excellence in the flesh:

“Thomas Danger holds a master of War Studies from King’s College London, where he was introduced to the world of wargaming. Thomas Danger has been working since 2023 as a professional wargamer, at the Royal Danish Defence College (RDDC), in the Institute of Military Operations (IMO). Thomas mainly focuses on creating educational wargames for the Danish Defence College and the Danish Armed Forces. Thomas is also the co-founder of the Strand Simulations Group, a wargaming company based in the UK.”

Thomas highlighted three problems that need to be addressed in (European) professional wargaming:

1. Stigma around games i.e. getting the “Are you serious right now?!” look when you suggest games as a means of exploring a matter as serious as the waging of war. The France 24 article highlights this too:

2. Most military officers in service today still misunderstand wargaming to only mean course-of-action wargaming i.e. there’s an over-indexing on analytical wargaming in the armed forces’ leadership.

3. Lack of institutional memory i.e. organizations’ wargaming knowledge residing in the heads of individuals (which is partly why this wargaming renaissance has been necessary in the first place).

What would I suggest if I was a decision maker in the European wargaming scene?

1. Make wargaming the coolest kid on the block!

It’s not enough to just take away the stigma, we need to move the needle all the way to the other side of the spectrum and make wargaming cool – like how Silicon Valley made being a startup founder cool despite the high failure rate associated with taking that path.

Wargaming units should become the most prestigious units in their service arms and/or joint organizations. Forget its obvious utility, wargaming should also be seen one of the most high-status things that every soldier should aspire to do regularly, just like not missing PT.

It’s cool to see some quirks of wargaming culture (like cool patches and signing wargame event posters) organically developing. I think these should be nurtured into a rich, proud and very well-detailed tradition – something like what the U.S. Marine Corps has.

What about attracting status chasers? Well, we can cross that bridge when we reach it. I’m confident that wargaming as a field will manage to handle the ramifications of becoming the cool kid (just like Silicon Valley is handling the side-effects of making startup founders high-status during the ZIRP era). For now, it’s more urgent for wargaming to shake off the awkward look and become the Chad at the party.

And what’s better for shifting perceptions than Hollywood? The story of the Western Approaches Tactical Unit (WATU) is the greatest (European) wargaming story never told… okay, technically not never (it turns out there’s a TV show that has been made about it but it hasn’t made the splash it should have).

It’s high time someone made a great WATU pitch to Netflix - all the ingredients for a smash viral hit that can really shift the zeitgeist around wargaming are there: heroism, war, diversity, and romance.

2. More wargaming education and more educational wargames

For the former, the argument for more educational wargame training has been made very clearly in this article on The Maneuvrist by Nick Galvan, the Deputy Officer-in-Charge of the Marine Corps Center for Learning and Faculty Development-East

For the latter, the intricacies of educational wargaming as a capability have been thoroughly explored in this LinkedIn article by Jorit Wintjes, senior lecturer in the department of history at Julius-Maximilians-Universität in Würzburg, Germany.

Hat tip to Sebastian Bae for sharing both of these here and here, and being a strong activist for educational wargaming:

3. More AI and more ghostwriters

Like I recently shared in issue #014, the AI revolution is coming to wargaming too. However, while startups like Onebrief and Exia Labs are trying to infuse AI into wargaming on highly technical level, there’s low hanging-fruit for non-technical wargamers to pick e.g. speech-to-text generators for in-game decision tracking and post-game interviews.

I also think that in order to build the robust institutional memory necessary to make wargaming stick (this time round) like Thomas Danger highlighted, wargaming units should have full-time ghostwriters assigned to shadow game designers, moderators and players.

These ghostwriters should be in charge of documenting the game development process from start to finish and helping said game designers, moderators and players flesh out their experiences, learnings and findings in well-written articles, reports and books that can attract more talent, research and funding to wargaming.

A parting thought: continuing this Renaissance analogy: who’s building the Florence of wargaming? Who will be the Medicis of the European Wargaming Renaissance?

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

Wargaming Weekly is curated, written and published by Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha, a freelance writer, game designer and startup entrepreneur. Wargaming Weekly is a curiosity chronicle of Rwizi's exploration of the wargaming world… for the love of games in general, for the desire to contribute to the growth of wargaming in particular as a discipline, and lastly, for the hope of finding cutting-edge game design innovations to bring back with him to the startup world.