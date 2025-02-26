* THE TOP STORY *

Has the wargaming world lost its greatest artist?

“When most gamers talk about their favorite wargame, they often are referring to a designer or series or game mechanism. It is easy to forget, however, that wargames are a form of art. An essential artistic element of any wargame is the art or graphic design. When one first picks up a wargame, the first impression is almost always from the cover.” - Rocky Mountain Navy Gamer

I couldn’t agree more. In his Georgetown Uiversity Wargaming Society (GUWS) webinar titled “The Magic Circle: The Psychology of Effective Game Design”, James Fielder highlighted that, “Games work because they leverage liminality, the magic circle, synthetic experiences, and presence.”

Liminality refers to a state of being in-between or transitional, often experienced during significant changes or rites of passage. It basically describes the ambiguity and disorientation that occurs when someone is no longer in their previous state but has not yet transitioned to a new one.

Coined in 1938 by Johan Huizinga in his book Homo Ludens, the “magic circle” is a concept that captures the fundamental nature of game design and player experience. Huizinga suggested that little distinction exists between spaces of religious ritual and playgrounds.

In his view, courts of law, religious buildings, and sports venues shared a common quality—they function as temporary alternate realities within ordinary existence, designed for particular activities. Over 60 years later, Katie Salen and Eric Zimmerman further developed Huizinga's magic circle concept in their book Rules of Play: Fundamentals of Game Design, published in 2003.

I believe that the first step into that liminality, towards the magic circle is the cover art. It’s where you attention is first grabbed, where you start to buy into the game, where your intrinsic motivation starts to kick in – it’s where the game really starts to cast its spell on you. If every game is a temple, then cover art is the ceremonial doorway through which worshippers (players) must pass to enter the sacred space.

Of course, the role of art in wargaming doesn’t stop with cover art. Maps, counters, and other pieces are all important avenues for graphic designers to draw the players deeper and deeper into the game’s magic circle.

I only got to know about iconic wargame artist Rodger MacGowan just late last year when I came across his recently released book, “The Art of Rodger MacGowan” durig my weekly research for this newsletter (mentioned in issue #007). And then a few weeks ago, I saw that the recent Palisades fire had destroyed his home.

So it was quite heartbreaking when I saw the news this past weekend that he had passed away via this post by Locked ‘n’ Loaded Publishing sharing a screenshot where his family members, Steven and Mae MacGowan, described him as “a river to his people”.

As someone who literally named himself after the river that feeds his hometown, this immediately stuck with me. I thought to myself, “That’s a very interesting choice of metaphor for your loved ones to use in sharing the news of your passing.”

So I did a little digging and found out that it’s a reference to a line from Lawrence of Arabia by Anthony Quinn: “The Turks pay me a golden treasure, yet I am poor because I am a river to my people.” (I also found out that Will Smith talked about it in his 2015 Esquire interview, saying he would get a “I AM A RIVER TO MY PEOPLE” T-shirt made.)

Rodger MacGowan was truly was a river to his people. From the size of his body of work (hat tip to Nicola for sharing this) and the deluge of condolences from wargamers all over the globe, it’s clear to see that he flooded the world of wargaming with a lifetime’s worth of artistic gems.

I wasn’t surprised to find out that he’s the one who made the cover for Twilight Struggle, still the only wargame I’ve played so far. So on that note, I plan to dedicate my next win to him.

Rest well, Rodger. Thank you for all the beautiful art you shared with us!

Jobs in wargaming! (4)

1. WARGAMING JOB ALERT Join ACO's wargaming effort at NATO's Strategic Warfighting Headquarters in Mons, Belgium https://linkedin.com/posts/activity-7298269798801592320-uUbs?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_android&rcm=ACoAADCjXscBV6123mqbQ6ZTx9Og5Tab0OlZgaE https://x.com/wargamingweekly/status/1892665396534067274

2. WARGAMING JOB ALERT Calian is hiring wargaming experts for contracts in Europe https://linkedin.com/posts/jason-keats-31158713_nato-calianeurope-wargaming-activity-7297601911732490240-uXzd?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_android&rcm=ACoAADCjXscBV6123mqbQ6ZTx9Og5Tab0OlZgaE https://x.com/wargamingweekly/status/1894015273755148439

3. King's MA or PhD student? The King's Wargaming Network is recruiting King's students for its annual Analyst Training for Analytic Wargaming Programme. Future details in the attached link. https://x.com/kclwargaming/status/1894121576234180641

4. CNA is hiring for a Research Analyst to join their Gaming and Integration team in the Operational Warfighting Division. Staff at this level will be leading smaller/less complex activities or will be serving as an important contributing team member on projects. https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1891835007435419870

Games coming soon! (29)

1. Took part in a demonstration of a #wargame for @16AirAssltBCT today. The @dstlmod designed game, called "Kestrel's Hover", will be used to train Brigade planners on the intricacies of airborne & air assault operations. Good bit of terrain mix, including dense urban terrain. https://x.com/Stu_Lyle/status/1891910748219056150

2. After a little bit of work, I've mapped the ROC Military Police's regional offices. Exact deployments of the companies in the Field Armies and the 202nd's units are still to be done. I've also learned that Steetview coverage on Matsu is a bit lacking. https://x.com/EM_DAlessandro/status/1891934669974786387

3. ICYMI The February Wargame Watch sponsored by Form Square Games is super sized with 38 games from publishers like @ColumbiaGames, @trafalgarEd, @PlayRenegade, @worth2004, @nevawargames, @gmtgames, @MultiManPub, @MarkHoltWalker, @hollandspiele +more! https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1891891653801054559

4. "Ukiyoe" will be on sale at Game Market 2025 Spring. It is a card game in which you hold a solo exhibition of ukiyo-e and gain fame. 2 to 4 people, 20 minutes, 10 years old and above, 1500 yen Game design: Michael Schacht Game development: Toshiki Sato Artwork: TANSAN Sold by: Sato Family https://seesaawiki.jp/satofamilie/d/%a5%a6%a5%ad%a5%e8%a5%a8 https://x.com/toshikis227/status/1890716177996935230

5. Digital Rebel Fury cometh... Rebel Fury PC | US Civil War Game | Fredericksburg Playthrough | GMT Ga...

via @YouTube https://x.com/markherman54/status/1892205124337959163 and https://x.com/mk20336/status/1892699239098077561

6. Here is the TTS module of "Through Spring and Autumn" (in English) for online playtest: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3154627276… Here is the BGG page: https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/439880/through-spring-and-autumn… (the English rulebook PDF will be available here soon, or just DM me and ask for it). Thank you for playing my game! https://x.com/qiao_roy/status/1894339462303195280 and https://x.com/qiao_roy/status/1892235165864194327

7. Iwo Jima: Hell on Earth is coming soon! Secure your copy now! https://nevawargames.com/product/iwo-jima-hell-on-earth/ https://x.com/nevawargames/status/1892242547507913125

8. Check out Task Force Admiral | Limited "First Team" Physical Edition by MicroProse on @Kickstarter https://x.com/DasKriegsmarine/status/1892173056954499318 and https://x.com/micro_prose/status/1893852954420981968

9. OUT IN 1 WEEK ! It's almost time for you to meet the real-life stars of Fat Bear Week in our board game Katmai. Play bears along Brooks River & trigger special abilities to catch salmon in this delicious tactical competition. 25 Feb US / 27 Feb UK: https://bit.ly/4fmhUY3 https://x.com/OspreyGames/status/1892525626952765570

10. I just backed Afrika Korps 1941 on @Kickstarter https://x.com/cardboardpusher/status/1892056937472168362

11. Manacaster Digital 1.0 will be going live next week - go waitlist it on Steam! https://store.steampowered.com/app/3262610/Manacaster/ https://x.com/manacaster_game/status/1892576937849077795

12. I've finished a sample of the box for my homemade game Fox Two!! I don't know if it will continue like this, but it might be completed sooner than expected... https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1892131712898916818 (This is about Fox Two!! Air Combat in 1988, a game being developed by Moritsuchi)

13. The Task Force Admiral Kickstarter has been fully funded in less than 2 hours! A huge THANK YOU to our incredible community for making this happen so fast. But we’re not stopping here—there’s still time to back the project and unlock stretch goals that will make this collector’s edition even more special! Let’s take this campaign to the next level. Join the Kickstarter now: https://kickstarter.com/projects/microprose/task-force-admiral-limited-first-team-physical-edition https://x.com/micro_prose/status/1892376393498988785 and https://x.com/DrydockDreams/status/1891866112775815552 and https://x.com/DasKriegsmarine/status/1892173056954499318 and https://x.com/DrydockDreams/status/1892955572431208921 and https://x.com/micro_prose/status/1893164608040386649 and https://x.com/micro_prose/status/1894346101454463027

14. Forge your legacy https://x.com/MrPresidentGame/status/1892328959754297700 and https://x.com/mk20336/status/1892699239098077561 (This is about the digital version of Mr. President from GMT Games, being developed by Exia Labs)

15. Zagubin 2.0 has already received an improved map, which marks the key objects for the course of the game. Earlier, I redesigned the event cards graphically, which gained a more attractive form. There are new scenarios to be created, which will also feature new players. https://x.com/MakowiecPawe/status/1892223615149420582

16. I just backed WWII Commander: Market-Garden from @compassgamesllc on @Kickstarter https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1892639433154789634

17. Time for a brewski and some vassal play-testing. I'm playing my game "Gallipoli: Ordered to Die.: It's a quick playing, simple wargame covering the battles in Anzac Cove in 1915. No dice, no cards, just pure strategy. The scenario here is "The Landing" which is the initial Anzac amphibious landing on 25th April. The Turks were initially scattered and outnumbered but held the high ground and were able to retain their control of key terrain like Chunuk Bair. The Anzacs have to move fast to seize good terrain first - not easy in a WW1 setting where casualties are enormous and progress is slow. https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1892662634610360528

18. Please back our Space Wargame Primer 'Sweeping Satellites' via the @FoundationDietz (who also brought you Littoral Commander) so we can get this game physically into the hands of budding Space Operators. https://dietzfoundation.org/product/sweeping-satellites/ https://x.com/Fight_Club_Intl/status/1892554933079036190

19. Great to see in the recent February 2025 GMT's Update (https://mailchi.mp/91fbfa4b523b/february-20-update-from-gmt-new-p500s-big-digital-news-production-updates-and-more…) the near-final sample Card Art for Coast Watchers. The game looks so elegant! @gmtgames #volkoruhnke https://x.com/mk20336/status/1892697468770439652

20. We are getting more info today (https://mailchi.mp/91fbfa4b523b/february-20-update-from-gmt-new-p500s-big-digital-news-production-updates-and-more…) about one of my long-awaited COIN games - China's War 1937-1941. Below you can see both Box Cover as well as Box Back Sneak Peek for China's War. Waiting for final publication! @gmtgames https://x.com/mk20336/status/1892698609897926965

21. While Australian legal gears grind slowly in re LC:AUS, we've got a different one underway. This is a rough preliminary cover. It'll be run at Origins in June. #wargames #education https://x.com/FoundationDietz/status/1892931097173823863 (This is about Sebastian Bae’s Littoral Commander: Space Force)

22. After correcting the errors in the cards, Operation Barclay will be available in stores in March https://x.com/SaltPeppergames/status/1892914668148027692

23. We keep playtesting Race to Berlin before the Gamefound camping begins! Learn more here: https://gamefound.com/en/projects/portalgames/race-to-berlin https://x.com/trzewik/status/1892551635043303507

24. Finally...the English translation and TTS module for "Spring and Autumn" is done...expect to upload and make it public soon. https://x.com/qiao_roy/status/1893092571649376616

25. Yesterday we were trying out the first final copy of #NewColdWar in @AlterParadox. It was time to come to the association in our city. The facilities are very cool, we were very comfortable!!! https://x.com/newcoldwar89/status/1893230091326374241

26. We’re getting close folks. After lots of iterating with the graphic designer, we’ve got the look for #ManeuverWarfare locked in, and then we’re on to the next step. #wargaming @FoundationDietz https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1893425843898028057

27. I've now mapped out the usable beaches, ports, large fishing harbors, and civilian airports. I would love to dig more into the usable beaches, but english language sources are pretty thin unfortunately. https://x.com/EM_DAlessandro/status/1893722309870899357

28. The One Hour series is growing beyond just me. @FarrenEdward has now started making One Hour English Civil War. Even his first draft prototype looks good! But we need some help from all you ECW buffs, like @CharlesVasey . The One Hour series relies on an Action > Response system. Each nation has a standard list of Actions like Build, Offensive, Strategic Move and Upgrade. Next to each Action is a list of Responses. When you take an Action, other nations can jump in and do one of the listed Responses, interrupting the usual turn order. The Responses are usually non-standard strategies or operations. In One Hour WW2 it's things like Submarine Warfare, Strategic Bombing, Kampfgruppe, Joint Offensive (USA and UK working together), Chinese Nationalists, etc. In One Hour Napoleon, it's things like Spanish Guerrillas, Russian Cossacks, British Subsidies, Intercept, Maneuvre, and many more. What we need is a list of Responses for the English Civil War. I'm not an expert on the topic but I've come up with a few: ●Royal Standard: Royalists place a bunch of free units with the King's Court. ●Clubmen: interferes with enemy Reserves. Represents local militia resisting the military efforts of both sides. ●Privateers: Royalists could use this to prevent Parliamentarian naval movement, as Navy ships are diverted to hunting down pirates. ●Ironsides/Cavaliers: a bonus in battle, representing the elite cavalry of each side. You get the idea. What else should we add? Keep in mind we already have rules for the entry of the French, Irish and Scots Covenanters. https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1893475128358388173 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1893488195578257426 and https://x.com/FarrenEdward/status/1894076704928174466 and https://x.com/FarrenEdward/status/1894078084132807088 and https://x.com/FarrenEdward/status/1894076352493412724

29. Been working on a new game that’s considerably smaller in scope than the last project (which I’ve temporarily parked). In this solo board game, playable in an hour, you’re an evil space bastard: UNDER THE STAR-EMPEROR’S HAND. https://x.com/Yugblad/status/1893270669216923815

Games worth noting! (22)

1. Colonel Hartmann is a LLM-supported avatar, the result of two days of playtesting a #wargame for #PME in the Bundeswehr (German Federal Armed Forces) with experts in AI, XR, and software engineering. https://x.com/enumura/status/1891986757161304127

2. I played the much talked about "The Other Side of the Hill". It's a strategic ETO game with a strong resource management element. The system is very guiding, and there are few choices or competitive elements in the beginning. http://blog.livedoor.jp/nightstork/archives/52923623.html https://x.com/matildamk2/status/1891439420256981049

3. Join us later today for out solo livestream of @gmtgames Next War: Iran, Strategic Surprise scenario. Having completed setup, Saudi & Iran square off, with Russia & France providing air support beyond direct US intervention. 9:30pm/4:30pm GMT/EST. https://youtube.com/live/6ViLjqauWhw https://x.com/Blue_Tweezers/status/1892257232504418612 and https://x.com/Blue_Tweezers/status/1892614689894412304 and https://x.com/Blue_Tweezers/status/1892615619125616838 and https://x.com/Blue_Tweezers/status/1894085143440314465

4. Harvest is a Japanese import from @ForGamesJapan that has been recommended to me a bunch despite it being known as a mean game. It's small, it's fast, and it's got plenty of opportunity to mess with the other players. And it looks great. https://x.com/DiceTowerChris/status/1892425154732458420

5. [New Arrivals] IED's "Command Magazine Japanese Edition No. 181: Invasion of Hokkaido, Invasion of Japan" is now in stock. The game included with this issue is a work designed by Daisuke Sato, released as the fourth installment of the SS series by Sho Kikaku in 1988. It also includes the expansion rules for "Pacific Heat," which was released in "Simulator." https://x.com/boardwalkOK/status/1892501305395982837 and https://x.com/teitoku/status/1892213590850953458

6. "One you won't want to miss" - @TabletopMag Battalion is our board game of balancing disorder & choosing the moment to strike as an ancient general – try it for yourself! Read the full review: https://bit.ly/414RR1P / OUT NOW / https://bit.ly/3Zknrtk https://x.com/OspreyGames/status/1892349743507873904

7. Back on track today with the #BUS . I understand that it is a practically unobtainable Splotter. Very different from its brothers in terms of difficulty, complexity and mechanics. Simple, fun and to the point. With a core action system reminiscent of Dominant Species. https://x.com/MrIns0mnia/status/1892306718735909000

8. A Game of Thrones: The Board Game (Second Edition) I was finally able to play! It's a good old fashioned "multiplayer game" with some serious fighting going on. The basic system is a plot system, and the order in which the games are solved is determined by the seating order of each house. And this seating arrangement changes from time to time due to bidding. The victory condition is to capture seven castles or fortresses. However, this time we've included the expansion "Mother of Dragons," and the victory conditions for House Targaryen are different. This has plunged the continent of Westeros into chaos. Since the premise is all about fighting, this game is not for everyone, but for GameSlot fans who don't mind that, I highly recommend it! https://x.com/horiba_wataru/status/1892156652922789959

9. BMP-3 annihilation by FPV drones continues... The FCSS system allows for testing of subsequent versions of shields, this time the nets have been additionally equipped with ERA reactive armour. The FPV UAV consumption has not increased dramatically, but a slight difference can be noticed. https://x.com/MakowiecPawe/status/1892673834093887727

10. #FieldsOfFire Well, starting at the beginning. Following the FM 7-10 manual for training infantry platoons and companies. https://x.com/vanlast2/status/1892288433365627233

11. Are you looking for some quick playing, modern #wargames? Then grab a set of my "Crisis in Korea" with @CatastropheGam2! https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1892687146131083561

12. Unboxing Oblique Check out the latest game from Hollandspiele. A game of bluff and deception, cutting supply lines, and big beautiful blocks! #boardwargames https://x.com/cardboardpusher/status/1892737459089191119 and https://x.com/cardboardpusher/status/1892785747100316010

13. This is the box cover of Hubris from @gmtgamesa grand strategy game covering 220–165 BCE, from Raphia to Pydna and the Circle of Popilius. Players lead the Ptolemies, Seleucids, or Macedon, navigating war, diplomacy, and dynastic struggles. How do you like it? #BoardGames https://x.com/WojennikTV/status/1892884152619241807

14. Participation in the OWS 1-25 workshops at the MCU was a complement to achieving the ability to organize professional training and analytical games at the tactical and operational level for the needs of the Polish Armed Forces units in @AWL_Wroc https://wojsko-polskie.pl/awl/articles/aktualnosci-w/warsztaty-gry-wojennej-operational-wargame-system/#gallery-3 https://x.com/MakowiecPawe/status/1892955275931308377

15. Check out Cody's Top Ten Spaceships on a Map Games (February 2025). If you like this video, please subscribe to our YouTube channel: @worth2004 @FFGames @gmtgames @LederGames @GreyFoxGames @CrossCutGames https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1892747241372217443

16. https://fasaststcs.com <-- This is for Star Trek Tactical Combat Simulator game. It is active and regularly updated. it is an excellent resource that keeps this great game fresh with new ships, scenarios, campaigns, variant's, and a blog. https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1892722292758614054

17. The Civil War 1861 - 1896 by Victory Point Games. Designed by Eric Lee Smith, published in 1983. Winner of 1983 the @CharlieAwards for Best Pre-20th Century game. What I would label as the ultimate grand strategy game surrounding the American Civil War. https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1893212251127193655

18. The first Army Educational Wargame is here! Major’s Gambit @USACGSC @ArmyUniversity designed for @TJLythgoe by @GUWargaming @SebastianBae students. Fight! Adapt! Win! Contact me for purchasing - DOD and Allies only. https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1894109347967308101

19. [New release] "Command Magazine Issue 181" is now on sale. The included game is "Invasion of Hokkaido." This work, designed by Daisuke Sato and released by Sho Kikaku in 1988 as part of the SS series, is a competitive war game themed around the invasion of Hokkaido by the Soviet Far East Army and the defensive battle between the Japan Self-Defense Forces and the US military (SDF). https://x.com/YS_RPGSHOP/status/1893498822434644154

20. Power management is at the heart of this game. Power must be allocated to weapons, shields, and engines. You have a finite amount. You have to get inside the head of your enemy and break their OODA loop to win. https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1894183254246174744 (This is about Star Trek: Starship Tactical Combat Simulator)

21. Arctic training…below the Arctic Circle. @us_sams ASLSP students used an Arctic based wargame to learn about a region they could find themselves leading forces in as the Army focuses on Arctic conflict. @smarkg52 #EducatetoWin #TeamArmyU #ContinuousTransformation https://x.com/ArmyUniversity/status/1894001842129953133

22. The Last King of Scotland: The Uganda-Tanzania War 1978-1979 https://x.com/kyoronoi/status/1893902176809832618

* BUBBLING IDEAS *

Good game questions (2)

1. “#wargaming Twitter—anyone know of any games focused on the Battle of Wake Island that are NOT the 1981 or 2018 tabletop games?” – Ian T. Brown https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1893697258589221221

2. “The question I have about AI is how does it handle exceptional commanders? There are leaders who are force multipliers. I understand there is the underlying math of force capabilities that can be simulated. Can exceptional leaders be simulated, particularly in the context of future conflicts when they are unknown.” – David Kennedy

Good game insights (25)

1. “#Wargames need attrition. You’ll get plenty of self-styled experts lecturing on how it’s not a metric, but it still matters. Stating this does not ignore or downplay any other factors.” – Old School Wargamer https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1891925237207285915

2. “I have assigned some homework for my game design students. They have to read the rules for Ticket to Ride and Settlers of Catan. We will be playing them in class tomorrow. They will then have to write a report on what makes these games good and the mechanics they use. Many of these kids have never played a "real" board game before so I think these two "gateway" games will be a good start. By the end of the year I plan on having them play War of the Ring, Star Wars Rebellion, Twilight Inperium, Axis and Allies and some of my own designs. Gotta start somewhere though!” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1892138181665173581

3. “I do not advocate for any particular game. While assigned to the German Armed Forces Staff College in Hamburg, Germany, I used the Naval War College’s War at Sea system extensively. I have written on the game’s use as a training tool, and, while I am an unabashed fan, the game would require significant modification even beyond that made for its use as part of the Advanced Division Office Course.6 It has a large footprint, with hundreds of dice and other bits and pieces that do not lend themselves to routine shipboard use. It would require considerable simplification to be made so.” – Jared Samuelson https://www.usni.org/magazines/proceedings/2025/february/heave-and-prepare-be-board-gamed from https://x.com/NavalInstitute/status/1891638776968994918 (He also talk about other games worth noting such as Neil Byrne’s Navtag, Larry Bond’s Harpoon, Command: Modern Operations, Command: Professional Edition, Sebastian Bae’s Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific, and Nick Bradbeer’s Swarming Boats)

4. “Any mechanic that is meant to make a character feel “lucky” must necessarily be hidden from the player and totally outside the player’s control. “You’re lucky so reroll if you get a one,” doesn’t create the right aesthetic. Neither does, “Here’s a pool of luck points to spend.” I ain’t saying the player can’t know they’ve got the ability or trait or whatever and they absolutely should see the result - “That was lucky: you ducked at just the right time to pick up a copper penny” - but the actual mechanism should be resolved in secret, unreliable/unpredictable, and never be invoked by the player.” – The Angry GM https://x.com/AngryGamesInc/status/1891833090416271465

5. “A lot of these kids like Uno. They're playing Catan and Ticket to Ride for the first time and it's blowing their minds. They're getting a hint of what games can be.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1892349259569148370

6. “I'm teaching a course on board game design for 8th graders. I think I'll eventually launch an online course for adults too. In teaching this topic, it can be way too easy to get bogged down in design theory. I can talk for hours about concepts like design-for-effect, loss aversion, matching theme to mechanics, etc. But the best way to make good games is to play a lot of games, and to play-test the hell out of your own designs. So, a lot of time needs to be devoted to this. My role is mentor as much as teacher. I'm not going to just transmit information. I'm going to get in there and help with the play-testing and then offer specific advice depending on the particular games being made.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1891963011516269032

7. “Blood and Fury is in many ways a “lifestyle game” in the same vein that Advanced Squad Leader can be for some grognards. There is so many gaming opportunities inside the box; the 21 scenarios immediately deliver 84 discrete play opportunities. Factor in the Design Your Own scenario and Battle Generator rules and the play opportunities become endless. One could conceivably spend the rest of their “gaming lifetime” playing nothing but the World at War 85 series… and would likely enjoy every minute of it.” - Rocky Mountain Navy Gamer https://rockymountainnavy.com/2025/02/19/wargame-sitrep-25-10-nothing-wrong-with-our-bloody-tanks-today-in-world-at-war-85-blood-and-fury-keith-tracton-lock-n-load-publishing-2024/ from https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1892339624036520104

8. “About to teach my 8th grade game design class about euro games. Going to provide them with a simple definition, which they will copy down in their books: "Euro games get their name from having mostly European designers (especially German). They have these features: •Low luck. •Peaceful theme, usually economic. •Focus on efficiency. •Lots of interesting decisions. Euro games are very popular, because: 1. Not everyone enjoys combat-related themes. Most prefer peaceful themes. 2. Turns and actions are usually simple and quick to resolve, e.g. place a worker. 3. Positive reinforcement – you grow your resources and assets over time and often get “free” stuff, which feels good. 4. Less luck means more pure strategy. 5. They are nice to look at - coloured wooden cubes, easily understood graphics, etc." After this, we will be playing a few classic euros over several lessons. Then the students will have to write reviews of the games they played, showing which mechanics they can identify and what makes the game good/bad. This is all part of the research phase before they get on with making their own designs.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1892326736760885346

9. “Whispers of a new competency for basic instructional wargaming exist, but even if included in the 2024 PCCs, this will require significant time and resources to train unit Officer Instructors to run educational games proficiently. Additionally, few ROTC courses have extra time, and an already burdened weekly schedule leaves little for adding extra training on top of current requirements for Midshipmen. To the collective groan of students and instructors alike, adding wargaming to officer training will necessitate a standalone time slot in weekly schedules, rather than shoehorning wargaming into existing time. Furthermore, Officer Instructors will need professional training to standardize implementation and enable cross-unit competition.” – Jack Tribolet https://cimsec.org/wargaming-the-future-educating-the-fleet-in-multi-dimensional-warfare/ from https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1892206290463539251

10. “worker placement, one of the most influential mechanics in modern board games, is still in its early stages of development. compared to centuries-old game mechanics like roll-and-move or trick-taking, its full strategic depth and design potential remain largely unexplored.” – tablehogs https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1892685627138646419

11. “Risk cops a lot of hate. It was originally made in 1959 and doesn't really hold up compared to modern wargames. But I've just read a positive review of Risk on bgg from an experienced player. He makes an interesting point - the game is based on a single core mechanic (attacking and dice-based combat) which is clearly linked to the victory condition (taking over the map). And he's right - you have to give credit to Risk for honing in on one thing and having simple rules that clearly revolve around a core concept. I would criticise Risk not for being too simple, but for being far too long for what it is. If it played in under an hour it would be fine as an introductory or gateway game. The review is here: https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/393718/a-fans-review-witherblunt-responses-to-criticisms” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1892369625226367438

12. “In essence, wargames and RPGs are the same beast—games of strategy, conflict, and story, where players govern outcomes in a structured, interactive world. The distinction is superficial; they’re two sides of the same coin.” – Old School Wargamer https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1892657597582344555

13. “One of the things I love about both GMT and Riot is how player-focused they are. I feel lucky to be connected to game-makers who put the player at the center of everything they do. And when I read what players have to say about Mr. President, they see what I see—an ambitious and immersive sandbox sim about being POTUS, but one that’s hard to get into. From table space to chasing down rules to curating the Crisis deck for each scenario, there are barriers in paper that a well-executed digital version can sweep away.” – Ananda Gupta https://mailchi.mp/91fbfa4b523b/february-20-update-from-gmt-new-p500s-big-digital-news-production-updates-and-more from https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1892668749783683470

14. “On the whole, Habemus Papam walks a thin line. There is an undeniable theatricality to the machinations of the Camerlengo, the sturm und drang of its competing objectives, even the lurid expediencies embraced by its cardinals. It has that voyeur’s thrill of peeking into forbidden places and reading between the lines of power. In spite of all that, I wish it had found stronger footing. As it stands, this is another formidable effort from Gradaille and Salt & Pepper — but it’s still a few votes short of papabile.” – Dan Thurot https://x.com/DanThurot/status/1893055422292205622

15. “The oldest problem in multi-player strategy games (3+) is that when 2 players fight each other, the player(s) who don't fight benefit. They sit out and hoard their resources, then swoop in and win. This might not necessarily be a problem. Maybe it's built into the design. But often it feels bad when the player who sat out and did nothing gets to win. There are many ways around this problem: 1. Incentivise aggression: make it so that players who fight earn a reward. Maybe it's gold, experience, etc. I haven't played them, but games like Blood Rage and Runewars apparently do this very well. 2. Incentivise exploration: reward discovering new territory and venturing beyond your little home base. Clash of Cultures is good for this, so are most Civilisation-derived games. 3. Focal Point: force everyone into the middle of the map. In games like Scythe and Twilight Imperium, the centre of the map is valuable. It lures players into a position where they will most likely fight each other. 4. Overlapping victory conditions: In COIN games there are typically 4 players. Often each faction will have one goal that is diametrically opposed to one other faction. Maybe I need Support and you need Opposition, and those two things are the inverse of each other. So we have to compete in a specific area. 5. Teams: force players into 2 sides, e.g Axis and Allies. These teams might even shift, like in Struggle of Empires. The point is - you can't really sit it out that much if you're part of an alliance and you know who your enemies are. 6. Secret Objectives: this is not my preferred solution for encouraging action amongst all players, as the uncertainty can go both ways and make you more cautious, not less. But if a lot of the secret objectives revolve around seeking out the enemy or dominating parts of the map, then it can work. 7. Area Control: If the core scoring mechanism of the game is area control, then you have to get out there and contest the battle space. Very straightforward. I'm sure there are others, these are just off the top of my head.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1892864743276499081

16. “I think in Wargames you could handle this problem by rewarding active attackers with buffs, multipliers or even new, upgraded CRTs or increased abilities once they reach a certain level of conflict experience. Like "battle-tested" or something After so many "attack" actions, they'd level up in that metric over an inactive player. Stronger attacks, more HP, etc. This would incentivize inactive players to get involved, and perhaps even attack someone who was on the verge of leveling up to prevent it from happening, especially if it's near their region. But, this could also lead to a player almost always attacking, though, just so they could quickly level up and then start taking over things. However, as long as any sort of conflict causes them to incur a gradual (proportionate) loss of resources, that would act as a natural balance against too much aggression, I think. For example, you might go out and attack all your neighbors just to get beefed up attacking powers But in doing so, now you may have lost all your mobility, because you wasted all your reserve foods (and soldiers) and can't venture out too far as a result. You now might have the meanest and most potent squad around, but there's only a handful of you left, so you have to pick your battles wisely and likely stay closer to home instead of venturing out too far. That's a good, logical and in-universe balance IMO You may have a more dominant force, but as long as the combat system reduces your size logically, weaker players can still challenge you because of their greater size (which is counter-balanced against yours by lack of experience and no buffs) or, more amusingly, they can just avoid your stout lil force and just work around you, because you don't have the supplies to move around that much anyways haha Which comically could also make the stronger force into the less active one, eventually Surely, some genius has worked this all out in a well-known game that I'm just unaware of already, and found out it's completely exploitable for some easy reason I've overlooked, but hey, it's food for thought anyways.. maybe..” – James https://x.com/chessandpoker/status/1893308692268761215

17. “Antonio Vaquera has brilliant ideas to develop solitaire methods for wargames. He came up with a proposal for solo play with The King in the North. I said that's impossible having double fog of war ! I was wrong, we've been testing and solo rules work fine, the bot can even win!” – Jose Rivero https://x.com/JRiveroDesigner/status/1892872386690654406

18. “This looks pretty cool. A 2 player wargame where one side is the Allies AND the Germans on the Eastern Front, while the other player is the Soviets AND the Germans on the Western Front. The use of wooden blocks to mark an abstract front line is cool too. Vaguely reminds me of Race to the Rhine, which is also a logistics focused game.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1892834070444593198 (This is about Race to Berlin, which is in playtesting)

19. “Unhappy King Charles is a CDG, or card-driven game. The first game of this type was arguably "We the People" by Mark Herman @markherman54. In this game, cards were either an event card OR an operations card. Operations cards let you move, recruit, battle and do other normal actions. In subsequent CDG's like Ted Raicer's classic "Paths of Glory", the cards were dual-use. Events AND ops, with the player choosing which one to use. So you might draw a card for the Russian Revolution but decide to use the 4 Ops on that card for some battles on the Western Front. This reflects, in a very indirect way, the greater state capacity of the great powers in World War One. For a CDG on the English Civil War, Charles Vasey thought it appropriate to follow the model of We the People and not Paths of Glory. Players represent factions within a country, and rely on a quasi-feudal system to mobilise forces. In game terms, they can play events, but do not have the flexibility to choose between event and operations for every card. So players have far less power over their own forces and populations, as befitting a faction in a 17th century civil war. This decision - deliberately limiting players options due to the historical constraints like state capacity - is exactly the kind of stuff I love reading about. I haven't made up my mind yet, but Unhappy King Charles might be going on my very long wish-list of games.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1892734309917954205

20. “Right now, Worthington are working on a graphic makeover for One Hour WW1, the sequel to One Hour WW2. Kickstarter will launch in a few months. Here are the designer's notes I wrote for the game, shared here for those who are interested:” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1892729885631873441

21. “A lot of games focus on engine building. In fact, I would say nearly all euro games are fundamentally engine builders. Many strategy and wargames are as well. What does this mean? Well, consider an extremely simple and boring game. You have two actions to choose from each turn: 1. Gain 1 Gold. 2. Spend 1 Gold to gain 1 Victory Point. Obviously, you will just go 1, then 2, over and over again. This is not an engine builder, as you are not getting more efficient over time. But we can introduce a few more actions to make this interesting: 1. Gain 1 Gold per Mine. 2. Spend 2 Gold to build a Mine. 3. Spend 3 Gold to gain 1 Victory Point. Now we have the beginnings of an engine builder. The number of Mines is the strength of your engine. More Mines = more Gold every time you do the first action. We can add further bells and whistles to the engine: 1. Gain 1 Gold per Mine. 2. Spend 2 Gold to build a Mine. 3. Spend 2 Gold to build a Town. 4. Gain 1 Victory Point per Town. Now, players might choose to invest in being more efficient at gaining Gold OR more efficient at gaining Victory Points. Let's say you don't know exactly when the game will end, but you start with 6 Gold. What do you do? Now we are getting into some genuinely difficult choices. You can keep extrapolating on this very simple framework - adding more resources, more types of buildings, more actions, more ways of getting points, etc. The point is, you are continually adding assets that make your actions progressively more efficient over time. People like these kinds of games because they are continually getting more stuff and it makes them feel smart. Mastering engine building is one of the first things you should figure out as a game designer.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1892722043956949100

22. “A good terrain key is absolutely necessary in a wargame. Good players will know how to make terrain an asset in their strategy.” – Team Snafu & SDT https://x.com/SnafuDST/status/1893013939115429976

23. “It’s exciting to get an offer from a publisher. Don’t let that lull you into accepting a contract that isn’t good for you. A publisher’s first draft of a contract is almost never a take-it-or-leave it offer. In fact, it is sadly common for publishers to leave out key things like an advance on royalties, and instead wait for you to ask. If designers more consistently ask for good contracts, we can move industry standards forward.” – Tabletop Game Designers Association https://www.ttgda.org/contract-basics from https://x.com/ttgda_org/status/1893001400206139672

24. “There seems to be a bit more acceptance than before about modern asymmetric conflicts and their complexity, with games on campaigns and specific battles in Afghanistan (A Distant Plain, Zurmat) and Iraq (Second Fallujah, We Are Coming Nineveh), and some reflection on hypothetical future wars (the Next War series, of course). These games can be great for Professional Military Education (PME) and making their players think about the complexity and possibilities of these situations without having to work out the details.” – Brian Train https://madsciblog.tradoc.army.mil/505-brian-train-on-wargaming-irregular-and-urban-combat/ from https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1893653331806970028

25. “5 player psychology insights that will help your game design: 1. Loss Aversion: the negative emotions from losing something are stronger than the positive emotions from gaining something. So, people hate losing stuff more than they like gaining stuff. Give your players rewards more than punishments. If you must punish a player in some way, it might be better to reward their opponent. 2. Hatred of down-time: People can't handle much more than 2-5 minutes of down-time (time spent not interacting with the game in any way). So make it possible for other players to interfere in each other's turns, or make turns very short. 3. Peak experience = end game: Make the game end when it is at the most exciting point. This will maximise the positive emotions and keep players wanting to play again. If there is a peak and then a slow, boring end game, players will forget the peak. 4. No player elimination: don't make players just drop out of the game and sit there watching until it ends. Always have some kind of catch-up mechanism, or allow players to re-enter at a similar level. 5. Meaningful decisions: should be a very clear and direct feedback loop between a decision made by the player and their progress towards the victory conditions of the game.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1894322848946426028

*MEDIA CRUNCH*

Interviews (6)

1. Here's a video that's different from what I usually see. It's an interview with Nico Eskubi, about the design process in wargame maps. Note - video is in Spanish https://x.com/MultiManPub/status/1891969146461540713

2. MdG 24 - One Hour Wars Series with Clint Warren-Davey Finally we have available the presentation of the One Hour Wars Series that we had the pleasure to enjoy in our MdG24 with its designer. We hope you enjoy it

https://x.com/mesadeguerra/status/1891835726746042685

3. I was delighted to chat with @gengelstein about Kurt Vonnegut's GHQ, including the game's unstuck-in-time innovations, Vonnegut's efforts to portray the war, and the importance of preservation. Listen here: https://x.com/DanThurot/status/1892641422957809755

4. I am really interested in WWII Pacific Theater games. When I saw a new title on horizon - Iwo Jima: Hell on Earth - I reached to its designer, to learn more. Please enjoy my interview with Jose, link below. https://theboardgameschronicle.com/2025/02/23/interview-with-jose-neva/… @nevawargames @consimworld https://x.com/mk20336/status/1893664719451386164

5. MdG24 - Interview with Mark Herman Mark Herman is one of the all-time greats in the wargaming hobby, and we had the incredible opportunity to interview him at our recent MdG24 Convention so we could ask him about his games and series.

https://x.com/mesadeguerra/status/1894306133407388085

6. Our interview with Stephen Rangazas Designer of COIN Series Multi-Pack II: The Guerilla Generation: Cold War Insurgencies in Latin America from @gmtgames @consimworld https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1894377152276996363

Books (5)

1. Command Magazine Issue 181 is on sale today! The appendix is ​​"Hokkaido Invasion", designed by Daisuke Sato and released as part of the SS series in 1988. It also includes the later expansion rules "Pacific Heat". A special article celebrating the 30th anniversary has also started. Official page https://commandmagazine.jp/magazines/single/?id=30991… https://x.com/K2_PUBLISHING/status/1892415639463264278 and https://x.com/K2_PUBLISHING/status/1891747214227128367 and https://x.com/DSSoc_official/status/1891757904488706062 and https://x.com/hkokado/status/1892548630915191095 and https://x.com/hexingames/status/1892782590093848979 and https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1893101015655653543

2. Wargame: Formazione, sviluppo e leadership nelle organizzazioni militari (Wargame: Training, Development and Leadership in Military Organizations) Coming soon to all bookstores (by Andrea Bernadi and Carolina Buffagnotti) https://x.com/Bernardi_UK/status/1891513741537141074

3. The latest BANZAI magazine https://x.com/horiba_wataru/status/1891773444188143832 and https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1892491976689295821

4. New!!! FM 1-02.2, Military Symbols is the standard for properly constructing land operations associated military symbols for communicating instructions to subordinate units, commanders, and staffs from company through corps. Link: https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN42848-FM_1-02.2-000-WEB-1.pdf… https://x.com/USArmyDoctrine/status/1892607693505896701

5. Armored Wargaming: A Detailed Guide to Model Tank Warfare https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1894181086537625742

Events (5)

1. Flashpoint Campaigns: Southern Storm is debuting its first tournament. Registration is open and the tourney official starts February 28th. https://matrixgames.com/news/flashpoint-campaigns-southern-storm-winter-tournament https://x.com/Matrix_Wargames/status/1892132247550988442

2. Professional Wargaming in France (Georgetown University Wargaming Society webinar on March 4th, 2025 - 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM) https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1894371680920723553

3. Spyships, Satellites, and SAMS (Georgetown University Wargaming Society webinar on April 8th, 2025 - 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM) https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1894371680920723553

4. The @KingsCollegeLon website has been updated with further details, sign up instructions and details of King's Wargaming Week 2025! @warstudies @KCLSecurity Find out more: https://kcl.ac.uk/events/kings-wargaming-week-2025 https://x.com/kclwargaming/status/1892214030690894305

5. Interested? See here: https://discord.gg/3uSmG8gx?event=1343667543520313444… #CMO @Fight_Club_Intl https://x.com/CommandDevTeam/status/1894127695048454352 (This is for Team vs Team Rapid STAFFEX (Command: Modern Operations))

Newsletters (3)

1. Company News, New Releases, and Was No One Paying Attention for 30+ Years? ~ #TuesdayNewsday Another Tuesday, another round of wargaming news! https://wp.me/pae4WL-aCr

2. GUWS Newsletter: February 18th - https://mailchi.mp/f47c013c1e05/guws-newsletter-march-17439683 https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1891835007435419870

3. GUWS Newsletter: February 25th - https://mailchi.mp/9be9d5c44fee/guws-newsletter-march-17439819 https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1894371680920723553

More games spotted in the wild! (87)

1. The Commissar’s House https://x.com/wargamadelic/status/1891237954867122599

2. Burning Banners https://x.com/yamada_youkou/status/1891851102682747107 and https://x.com/pancop2/status/1893146110916751462 and https://x.com/SUPER_UGAU/status/1893231073955352764 and https://x.com/SimotsukiNegi/status/1893195771509370949 and https://x.com/hitoajitarin/status/1893428297423302804

3. Standard Combat Series https://x.com/wargamadelic/status/1891782276121260203

4. Storm Over Normandy https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1891962236262072531

5. For The People https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1891962635530231995 and https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1892139219423724015

6. 1775: Rebellion https://x.com/Stu_Lyle/status/1891985334889595171 and https://x.com/jyunpapa/status/1892426701776576653

7. Advanced Squad Leader https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1891999056475328701

8. Wolfpack https://x.com/AgustiBarrio/status/1891993657911193999 and https://x.com/AgustiBarrio/status/1893582443749179756

9. Littoral Commander https://x.com/Aaron_MatthewIL/status/1892084205602955617 and https://x.com/estrategasofa/status/1892576711868366926 and https://x.com/enumura/status/1893284255964279099 and https://x.com/yamada_youkou/status/1893280731516018852 and https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1893281580942270691 and https://x.com/akochowi/status/1893356450468000119

10. JADO https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1892135848101269580 and https://x.com/BWargamero/status/1893358909512991204

11. Congress of Vienna https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1891928465366011957 and https://x.com/SanchoMateos/status/1892211225041174638 and https://x.com/markherman54/status/1893703295325159776

12. Red Flag Over Paris https://x.com/fredserval/status/1892152368231305371 and https://x.com/nikoalokin/status/1894010486749859878 and https://x.com/nikoalokin/status/1894069878228701361

13. Fields of Fire https://x.com/Kalinote1/status/1892148775872778394 and https://x.com/vanlast2/status/1893611953970405497

14. OCS: The Forgotten Battles https://x.com/antony1959/status/1892258180719145099 and https://x.com/antony1959/status/1892621301979693562 and https://x.com/antony1959/status/1893318908905484383 and https://x.com/bigboardgaming/status/1893441307365834799

15. War Room https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1892357456036024444

16. Arnswalde 1945 https://x.com/ao90926049/status/1891839989572374601 and https://x.com/ao90926049/status/1892504893920833810

17. To The South: The Honshu War, 1950 – 53 https://x.com/YS_RPGSHOP/status/1892416937914663050 and https://x.com/yasN2010/status/1892358857826980327 and https://x.com/chibagame/status/1892505272880349526 and https://x.com/YS_SAPPORORPG/status/1892481845524156462 and https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1894156543072805224 and https://x.com/masatoshi_san/status/1893879332126208042

18. Lee vs Grant https://x.com/kimataka1/status/1892458978585518087

19. Most Exciting Day of Socotra https://x.com/DSSoc_official/status/1892499434547671176 and https://x.com/DSSoc_official/status/1893168307370447286

20. Nothing Left to Bomb: The Skies Over Malta, 1940 – 1942 https://x.com/matildamk2/status/1892518606564397310

21. The Soft Underbelly: 1943 – 1945 https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1892569351091302407

22. Brian Asklev’s 1812: Napoleon’s Fateful March https://x.com/ggoma816/status/1892535508363776206

23. Great Western Trail: New Zealnd https://x.com/iammartanight/status/1892360909244318177

24. 1868 Boshin War https://x.com/tsukasafumio/status/1891834088446886312

25. Limits of Glory https://x.com/rubbishdog21/status/1892179557471670425

26. Fields of Fire https://x.com/carlos_moreno82/status/1892559019463618734

27. Berlin 1945 https://x.com/estrategasofa/status/1892670892993397183

28. ISS Vanguard https://x.com/SergPang/status/1892671725843714192

29. Army of the Potomac https://x.com/markherman54/status/1892596624557593031

30. Endeavor Deep Sea https://x.com/Yugblad/status/1892686573180752227

31. Pacific Fleet https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1892877103697162507 and https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1894138006224998431 and https://x.com/hkokado/status/1894312084873383981

32. The Battle of Mackinac Isaland https://x.com/SvenFu/status/1892834431615762483

33. Red Storm: Southern Flank https://x.com/agm84/status/1892699123607863412 and https://x.com/enumura/status/1892771475863867844 and https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1892716856869585045 and https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1893790310867607791

34. Labyrinth: The Rise of Al-Qaeda, 1993-2001 https://x.com/enumura/status/1892771727299477787

35. One Hour World War II https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1892724102139687193

36. SETI https://x.com/LitoraLudo/status/1893029852204224869

37. Plains Indians Wars https://x.com/nikoalokin/status/1892993366956101657

38. Air & Armor Wurzburg https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1893116799379460295

39. Triumph & Tragedy https://x.com/kimataka1/status/1893162950023881137

40. Drive on Stalingrad https://x.com/kimataka1/status/1893183231014355110

41. On To Richmond https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1893213738221601178

42. Holland ’44 https://x.com/mesadeguerra/status/1893239221487358119

43. Manila: The Savage Streets, 1945 https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1893296485736886287

44. Bone Wars https://x.com/MrIns0mnia/status/1893307675032580347

45. We Are Coming Nineveh https://x.com/ao90926049/status/1893282879150416130

46. Gettysburg: A Time For Heroes https://x.com/SanchoMateos/status/1893278000373711239

47. Stalingrad ’42 https://x.com/pancop2/status/1893122043077632376

48. Stalingrad Roads: Battle on the Edge of the Abyss https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1893333465224855693

49. Stonewall’s Last Battle https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1893395057706750314

50. Stonewall in the Valley https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1893395378034352402

51. Thunder on the Mississippi https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1893395928800993384 and https://x.com/Farsol4/status/1893842856353165787

52. Atlanta is Ours https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1893396289716380014

53. Hood Strikes North https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1893399463575851250

54. Stonewall Jackson’s Way II https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1893400091391647955

55. Roads to Gettysburg II https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1893400554178498616

56. Battle Above the Clouds https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1893401276299227566

57. Hoplite: Warfare in the Persian-Hellenistic Age 4th-5th Century BC https://x.com/esparver73/status/1893077289853731271

58. Invasion of Japan https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1893452062991737213

59. Bulge 20 https://x.com/SergeantPero/status/1893502860538585343

60. Air Bridge to Victory: Operation Market-Garden https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1893563381451493687

61. Ukraine ’43 https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1893584011613643245

62. The Plum Horror Island https://x.com/luba/status/1893597735565099237

63. Star Wars: Rebellion https://x.com/sikkoukakari/status/1893617542159347914

64. Boxcars https://x.com/hitoajitarin/status/1893655170925420922

65. Dien Bien Phu: The Final Gamble https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1893662294627737829

66. The Dark Valley https://x.com/PastorJoelT/status/1123291918954196993

67. Commands & Colors: Napoleonics https://x.com/JuddVance/status/1893216759072583763

68. Xia: Legends of Drift System https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1893737552315634025

69. Architects of the West Kingdown https://x.com/Yugblad/status/1893324922497188181

70. Next War Poland https://x.com/Kobedad/status/1893751519435985111

71. Race for the Galaxy https://x.com/vanlast2/status/1893702850229727317

72. Spacecorp 2025 – 2300 AD https://x.com/elmundoverdees/status/1893505003156886002

73. Here I Stand: 500th Anniversary Edition https://x.com/esparver73/status/1893765512984703247 and https://x.com/cliosboardgames/status/1894130294531219956

74. Arcs https://x.com/LegendaryTacti1/status/1894069994629046397

75. Washington’s War https://x.com/vanlast2/status/1894081445490008545

76. The White Castle https://x.com/javiercalvo/status/1894084860513296397

77. In the Shadows: Resistance in France 1943-1944 https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1894148660088164611

78. Stargard Solstice https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1894156543072805224

79. Downfall: Conquest of the Third Reich https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1894156543072805224

80. Fighting Formations: US 29th Infantry Division https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1894156543072805224

81. Advanced Squad Leader https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1894175934397186145 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1894393683505459678 and https://x.com/DougCreutz/status/1893810355429945485

82. Imperium https://x.com/CharlesO28759/status/1894210439611064728

83. Purple Haze https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1894245568463212558 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1887103492474478946

84. German-Soviet War 1941 https://x.com/moonblogger/status/1890616332430737690

85. Norman Conquests https://x.com/pendragon2716/status/1894386869619888418 and https://x.com/pendragon2716/status/1894406255860678864 and https://x.com/pendragon2716/status/1894411315827069079 and https://x.com/pendragon2716/status/1894430144976359830 and https://x.com/pendragon2716/status/1894419187252203898

86. Battles in the East Volume 2: Uman Pocket and Guderian’s Final Blitzkrieg https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1894452413660115424

87. Red Strike https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1894203144348791229

