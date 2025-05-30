Wargaming Weekly

I appreciate the spirit of this article and I don’t disagree with your vision. I would offer the cliche, “culture eats strategy for breakfast.” And I’m not referring to strategy used in a war game. I’m referring to the organizational culture. The USMC is a good example. Their culture has embraced WGing over time and it appears embedded in there culture. I would offer that until the organization is nimble enough to embed and embrace WGing, it may be limited to the leaders force of personality. I would also offer organizational incentives to Wargaming for both the leaders and service members to sustain WGing as a consistent element within an org with both bottom up and top down incentives, which takes time. Lastly, I would not assume the military has the same level of understanding of WGing, thus a consistent narrative is necessary to sustain WGing at all military echelons to create shared understanding of the sustained value that WGing provides. Being a good teacher and communicator of this craft may be just as important as being a good wargamer to ensure the organization sustains it as part of their culture, like the USMC has done.

