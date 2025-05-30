Yesterday, two interesting wargaming articles dropped with very bold calls.

The first, from the Modern War Institute, argued: "To escape the current malaise, the first step is simple but radical: Make general officers fight each other. At least quarterly, officers should compete in time-constrained, decision-forcing games linked to major warfighting scenarios and emerging threat capabilities."

The second, from CIMSEC, declared: "But how many uniformed wargamers does DoD need? As a minimum, every combat arms Lieutenant Colonel and unrestricted line officer Commander should be a wargamer. Every officer with an Operations Research designation should be a wargamer. Every military strategist should be a wargamer. Every flag officer should be a wargamer."

While I agree with the general direction of both articles, I do feel there’s room for more ambition.

I think quarterly competitions are nowhere near enough.

Let’s face it, they should be… wargaming weekly! (slaps knee, keels over in acute laughter)

No, but seriously, if wargaming deserves to be taken as seriously as many stakeholders have said it should, then it should feature on every general officer's weekly roster of tasks—just like physical fitness training is expected of every soldier, regardless of rank.

Professional athletes don't train once per quarter and expect peak performance. Neither do surgeons, pilots, or any other profession where split-second decisions carry life-or-death consequences.

If it was up to me (wearing my armchair Secretary of Defense hat), I would suggest that officers be required to wargame competitively on the following three rhythms:

1. Weekly competitive solitaire wargame via a digital platform so that players can compete on shared public leaderboards in leagues with points earned every week over a season of say three months.

This doesn’t have to have career implications, can be purely for bragging rights and building ‘reps and sets’. However, this solo play should be buttressed with non-competitive wargaming within their units:

· Weekly analytical wargame with their commander if they’re a general staff officer or with their general staff if they’re a commander

· Weekly educational wargame with NCOs and/or enlisted

2. Monthly competitive educational wargame with fellow officers over a weekend-long tournament, with public rankings and career implications.

3. Quarterly wargame design competitions, on the weekend that that month’s educational wargame tournament would have been, judged by a panel of wargaming experts.

Basically, these would be hackathons where general officers compete within a 24 to 48 hour window to design the best wargame possible based on a given objective, also with public rankings and career implications.

Because if you want all officers to be hardcore wargamers, I think it won’t be enough for them to be good at playing wargames, they will also need to be good at designing them. They can compete to create an educational wargame design one quarter and then an analytical wargame design the next quarter.

Plus, these design competitions could deliver something even more precious than wargaming. In my opinion, they would be great practice for Systemic Operational Design (SOD) – a concept the American military has struggled to adapt despite recognizing its huge potential.

When officers must rapidly prototype scenarios, question assumptions, and iterate on complex problems under time pressure, they're developing the exact cognitive flexibility that SOD demands. The rapid cycle of hypothesis-test-adapt in wargame design mirrors the iterative, assumption-challenging approach that Ben Zweibelson, Shimon Naveh, and Ofra Graicer champion in their SOD framework.

Anyway, back to my ideal competitive wargaming schedule, that would translate to an annual total of:

· 48 weekly solitaire wargames (earning points in a league)

· 8 monthly weekend-long educational wargame tournaments

· 4 quarterly design competitions judged by panels of experts

There’s no way such a rigorous schedule of competitive wargaming (plus 96 weekly non-competitive wargames within their units) wouldn’t produce hardcore wargamers, even if it was only implemented at 50% of the target.

But that’s a lot of time to spend on wargaming.

So here's the brutal question that must be addressed: what will be sacrificed to make time for officers to become hardcore wargamers?

I assume these officers' current schedules don't have chunks of free time waiting to be filled with wargame activities. So which activities that they currently do will need to be eliminated?

I don’t know but one thing I know for sure is that some difficult decisions will have to be made.

Lastly… what’s that over there in the Business Corner?

In the spirit of last week’s newsletter on AI in wargaming, this week’s Business Corner is about AI too.

Sitting right at the intersection of AI and geopolitics, Dwarkesh Patel is one of my favorite podcasters and this week he dropped a double banger of interviews.

In the first interview, he spoke to Sholto Douglas and Trenton Bricken, two core engineers from the Anthropic team that is behind my favorite AI tool, Claude.

And in the second interview, he talked to China expert Victor Shih about the rise of Xi Jinping, the inner workings of the CCP, and how they are thinking about AI.

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

PS: I’m soft-launching my wargaming consultancy! If you have a wargaming project (be it defense or corporate) that you think could use the brain of a millennial B2B marketer/startup founder who reads way too many PDFs and watches way too many YouTube videos on wargaming, military theory and product management, then please feel free to reach out to me via via X or LinkedIn. Like the kids like to say nowadays… lemme cook!

…

SUPPORT MY NEWSLETTER!

If you enjoy this newsletter, you can support me in any one of the following three super-specific ways:

1. Leave a comment below! (Punching a good hole in any of the facts or arguments shared above.)

2. Hire me for a wargaming consulting gig! (I’m currently available for content writing and/or game co-designing roles for both defense and corporate wargaming projects as a part-time freelancer i.e. 10 – 20 hours per week. Please DM me via X or LinkedIn to book a call.)

3. Give me a warm intro to your friend at a16z! (Preferably someone who’s on either the a16z speedrun team or the a16z Games team. I’m looking for brutal feedback on a speedrun application my startup made last year: once again, please DM me via X or LinkedIn to sync.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Wargaming Weekly is curated, written and published by Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha, a freelance writer, game designer and startup entrepreneur. Rwizi currently serves as Co-Founder, Co-CEO and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Lupiiya Books - the social finance app that is gamifying the fundraising process for young African entrepreneurs. Wargaming Weekly is a curiosity chronicle of Rwizi’s exploration of the wargaming world… for the love of games in general, for the desire to contribute to the growth of wargaming in particular as a discipline, and lastly, for the hope of finding cutting-edge game design innovations to bring back with him to the startup world.