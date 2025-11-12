A few weeks ago, I found a message in the Wargaming Weekly LinkedIn inbox from Kevin Johnston. After introducing himself as an Army veteran, PhD student, and member of Fight Club USA, Kevin proceeded to offer me an interesting invitation…

Well... you know me, I’m a sucker for a wargaming invitation! And even though I only had a vague idea of what DFCs are all about (and forgot to read the explainer PDF he shared), that Saturday, I was there!

How did it go? Well, in a nutshell, my experience of my first DFC was… overwhelming!

My mind that is so used to micro wargames was aching for clearly defined victory conditions and available resources, my fingers were itching for dice to roll and counters to move, but when my lungs gasped for the clear rigid kriegsspiel air they have grown so accustomed to, all I got was… fog of war.

Fortunately, my more experienced Decision Game Club playmates reassured me that this was a perfectly normal reaction and that getting comfortable with this uncertainty about objectives, conditions, and resources is a core part of the DFC experience.

And I must admit: by the end of the class, I was actually starting to find my groove. In fact, that hour was over way faster than I would have wanted, I felt like I was just getting started!

I have since attended one more DFC session (though this one was about the adventures of Colonel Benjamin Church, America’s first Ranger) and while not as overwhelming as my first one about the native American chief, Little Turtle, it was still a lot for me to deal with.

I decided to interview Kevin Johnston to learn more about his journey with DFCs and wargaming in general.

Rwizi: Your origin story feels like a natural place to start—how did you end up in wargaming in the first place? What was the light bulb moment for you?

Kevin: Wargaming began for me as a six year old learning to play chess with my dad. Growing up, I was always interested in military history and that naturally led me to games like Risk or Stratego. As I got older, I began to play game like Age of Empires or Empire Earth on the computer. So it was always there as I grew up.

A singular lightbulb moment for me would be when I started learning under Professor Bruce Gudmundsson at Dickinson College. He utilized the Socratic Method in history, the Decision Forcing Cases technique, that just made history come alive in a way that enthralled me. I knew one day I would want to teach history like that as well.

While I was in the Army Reserves, I had a chance to become a Functional Area 57 (FA57) modeling and simulations officer. The course was taught at Fort Belvoir, and was led by Jeff Hodges with an amazing team of teachers. Their passion for the field was truly inspiring, and the course made me a better Soldier and a better leader.

Rwizi: Is wargaming really shaping decisions in policy/strategy today or is it all just flashy headlines?

Kevin: I’m not at the policy level, so I can’t answer honestly. Wargames have been used continuously by professional militaries since the introduction of Kriegsspiel in the 19th century. What I can tell you is that wargames successfully predicted the outcomes of key battles of history including Midway during the Second World War and the Battle of Tannenberg during the First World War. Each of those is a cautionary tale and a success story.

Rwizi: How exactly do DFCs differ from other types of wargames? What drew you to them in particular?

Kevin: If you made a venn diagram of traditional history lectures and wargaming, the DFC would be the middle slice. Traditional lectures give an accurate telling of the past but teach students who are passive. Wargames engage students but do not teach the past accurately. The DFC teaches engaged students historical events accurately. It is an excellent way to learn and to develop leadership skills at once.

Rwizi: Tell me more about your Decision Game Club. Why and when did you start it? How is it connected to Fight Club USA?

Kevin: Fight Club USA is the sponsor of my DFCs. It is an amazing organization of wargamers and military veterans committed to education and furthering knowledge for the next generation. When I started talking to the CEO, Steven Lohr, he was incredibly supportive of the idea.

He said Fight Club USA would be happy to take me on in a volunteer leadership role. Since joining, I’ve learned a great deal about teaching, about how to lead a dynamic discussion, when to step in, when to let the participants take over. It’s been an amazing experience.

My DFCs began last January, when I began a series of cases on the UK war in Vietnam in 1945-1946. Since then, I’ve covered that conflict, as well as the Japanese war for Taiwan in 1895 and the Northwest Indian Wars of the 18th century.

My decision to start teaching was based on a personal realization: I want to join the family trade and become a teacher. At the moment, I am pursuing a PhD in International Affairs at Old Dominion University, and when I complete that degree I want to become a college professor. When I made that realization, I knew I needed to get experience designing classes and teaching students, so it made for an easy decision.

Rwizi: What is the biggest achievement so far at the Decision Game Club that you’re most proud of, and why? What is the biggest benefit that members highlight getting out of it?

Kevin: The biggest achievements are when the people who participate take something away from what I teach and use it themselves. Multiple participants have told me that they now see historical events through a new lens, and that’s very meaningful feedback.

When Eleanor Ross asked me to teach a class on developing DFCs at the Women’s Wargaming Network, she sent me a card saying how many students had learned from the class and were planning to look into it themselves.

One student, Kathleen Caffrey, had a further discussion with me about creating a series of DFCs about the French Resistance hiding artwork from the Nazis. A friend of mine, Kathleen O’Brien, has become a colleague as we created the series of classes on the Northwest Indian Wars. Every one of those achievements is deeply meaningful to me.

I hope the members take from it what I took from it as an undergrad: history is a series of difficult decisions made by complex people. What looks simple from the outside and from later on is usually a complex maze of events that are fascinating to study as a participant.

Rwizi: Lastly, what is your dream for DFCs and wargaming as a whole? On the other hand, what gives you nightmares?

Kevin: My dream is that DFCs and wargaming will play a bigger role in how history is taught. That future students will have opportunities to understand history by engaging with it, and seeing the intricacies of leadership. That would be amazing.

My nightmare is the opposite of my dream. History will continue to be taught as a passive subject, in a way that does not engage students. People will view history as something they have to learn, not something they get to learn. They will fail to understand that understanding history is crucial to comprehending the present, and to creating the future.

For more about the Decision Game Club, please see this page on the Military Learning Gateway.

Also make sure to follow Kevin Johnston on LinkedIn for updates on future wargames, such as this latest one for the next one slated for this Saturday.

Learn more about Fight Club USA on LinkedIn or via their official website: https://www.usafight.club/

PS: While we’re on the subject of DFCs, I’d like to highlight a couple of things worth checking out:

1. Bruce Gudmundsson at The Tactical Notebook (who Kevin mentions in his first response above) has just completed a six-part decision-forcing case (DFC) called “Snow,” which features Security Unit Mollenhauer, a provisional German battalion fighting Soviet partisans in Russia in February 1942. (I discovered this via Shadowbox Decision Games: Warfighters)

2. Ghostlines (Black Sea) by Dr. David Atkinson (co-founder at ImaginAND) is an AI-generated, near-future Hypothetical Decision-Forcing Case (HDFC) that you can literally play in ChatGPT!

