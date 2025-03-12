DOGE has done like Miley Cyrus in 2013 and come in like a wrecking ball!

USAID has made the most headlines in the American press with at least 20 projects closed but in my neck of the woods, it’s the PEPFAR cuts in particular that have made serious waves. In fact, the UNAIDS president just “offered Trump a deal” yesterday. (Though I’m crossing my fingers on him accepting it, haha)

When I heard that DOGE was coming for the Pentagon next due to its chronic failure to pass audits (seven in a row now), I thought the infamous F-35 program would be the first victim of Elon’s axe. Until I came across this tweet from Dr. Jacquelyn Schneider, one of the leading American wargaming experts:

My ears perked up. Not long after, I came across this one:

I was gripped. I tried to get further comment from Dr. Schneider for this newsletter but I still haven’t heard back from her. (I don’t blame her to be honest, she’s most likely very busy preparing for her Women of Wargaming event this Friday)

So I decided to focus on just finding more details about the specific grant that Dr. Schneider is talking about.

Upon searching for “jacquelyn schneider minerva grant” I landed on her Hoover Institution bio which mentions a Minerva grant on automation. (Related to this, Dr. Schneider is currently rolling out her new book, The Hand Behind Unmanned, on the history of America’s military drones.)

For a second, I thought this was the grant Dr. Schneider was talking about but I remembered that she had specifically mentioned wargaming space deterrence and war in space.

I decided to first go down that rabbit hole a bit more nonetheless and search “minerva grant on autonomy”. I got the link to the project’s page on the Minerva website as the top result but the site is now down (for DOGE repairs, I guess):

However, I did manage to find this press release on the University of Pennsylvania website announcing the grant back in 2018.

Upon going back to the “jacquelyn schneider minerva grant” results, I couldn’t find any about the space wargames so I decided to refine my search to “minerva space wargaming grant” and once again, the Minerva page popped up as the top result (and the only relevant one to be honest).

That’s when I remembered that the Wayback Machine exists so I decided to run the link through it and found the last archive from February 28th, 2025.

Dr. Schneider’s program is obviously doing very important (and super interesting) work and I sure hope their funding gets reinstated soon. Also, roughly a year ago she appeared on CIMSEC’s Sea Control podcast to discuss her Foreign Affairs article on what wargames reveal. She also recently penned a great open letter LinkedIn post to Secretary of State Pete Hegseth sharing 4 key wargaming mistakes he should avoid.

However, I have realized that her program’s clash with DOGE’s cuts is just a microcosm of a larger battle between efficiency and effectiveness, between the logic of peace and the logic of war, between the realm of common sense and the realm of strategy.

Common sense vs. strategy: What should we use?

This week was another instance of me coming across the perfect YouTube video to go with the newsletter’s top story. Just the other night, I watched this interview of national security advisor and author, Edward Luttwak, from 1987 by the University of California Television.

In the interview, Luttwak explains the essence of strategy and how Robert McNamara (and his team of whiz kids) implemented what were “indeed efficiency improvements that were not war effective” during the disastrous Vietnam War.

I highly recommend watching the full video it but my top 5 takeaways are:

1. If you do the common sense thing in war, your enemy will be waiting for you and defeat you so in order to prevail, you have to go against common sense systematically in every choice.

2. The logic of peace is to specialize, reproduce and mass produce while the logic of war is redundancy, coverage and multiplicity because there’s an enemy there who’s ready to exploit any specialization on your part to outmaneuver you.

3. The logic of strategy clashes with the logic of civilian life (common sense) because the logic of strategy is essentially the logic of destruction. Civilian operators are driven by economies of scale (efficiency) while it comes as second nature to soldiers to provide for redundancy (effectiveness).

4. Very often the effective is inefficient and the reason it is effective is precisely because it is inefficient.

5. Before WW2, civilians gave very little money to the military but also left them alone and they often did the right thing. Since WW2, they are given much more money but also with more interference and penetration and a lot of the stuff although it sounds smart and sounds right from the point of view of common sense, is in fact very bad.

So contextualizing the interruption of Dr. Schneider’s space wargaming program by DOGE with the insights from this Edward Luttwak interview leaves me with three key questions to pose:

1. How can the wargaming community cut through the noise and impress the importance of its programs upon the powers that be at DOGE? (Elon is already a hardcore gamer, it shouldn’t be hard to flip him into a fanatical wargamer, right?)

2. Will DOGE manage to balance both the logic of peace and the logic of war as articulated by Luttwak? (Knowing where to stop being the Department of Government Efficiency and be the Department of Government Effectiveness)

3. How can the Pentagon enter Nassim Taleb mode and use the “black swan” that is DOGE as an opportunity to make anti-fragile gains? (Shaking off the interference and penetration of civilian thinking to emerge as a stronger, readier and more EFFECTIVE military)

Lastly, I have to highlight that DOGE is not the only wrench that this second Trump administration is throwing in the gears of American wargaming. As professionals like Dr. Schneider deal with slashed grants, the tariffs are about to squeeze the hobbyists too!

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

…

PS: Wanna see what else caught my eye in the world of wargaming this week?

See the rest of the newsletter here:

Part 1: Jobs in wargaming

Part 2: Games coming soon!

Part 3: Games worth noting!

Part 4: Good game insights

Part 5: Game media crunch

You’ll notice some LinkedIn links this time, not just X as usual. I have decided to pay more attention to the LinkedIn wargaming community since my last newsletter went mini-viral there and is now my best-performing one so far in terms of views and subscribers attracted. Lastly, this is not wargaming per se but this video of a guy who gamified his roommate’s chores is hilarious!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Wargaming Weekly is curated, written and published by Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha, a freelance writer, game designer and startup entrepreneur. Rwizi currently serves as Co-Founder, Co-CEO and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Lupiiya Books - the social finance app that is gamifying the fundraising process for young African entrepreneurs. Wargaming Weekly is a curiosity chronicle of Rwizi’s exploration of the wargaming world… for the love of games in general, for the desire to contribute to the growth of wargaming in particular as a discipline, and lastly, for the hope of finding cutting-edge game design innovations to bring back with him to the startup world.