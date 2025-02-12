* THE TOP STORY *

Nuclear wargaming will always have a soft spot with me because it’s what alerted me to wargaming as a whole. While researching applications of gamification in government and policy about three years ago, for a writing gig I had at the time, I was fascinated to discover that the RAND Corporation used to run wargames about nuclear escalation during the Cold War as part of the U.S. government’s efforts to figure out how to win against the USSR without plunging the world into nuclear Armageddon.

The idea of playing games to explore all the various ways how we could blow up the world as we know it was so hilariously interesting to me I had to continue down this wargaming rabbithole. It struck me as a righteously heretic adventure of the mind to literally toy with war like this, nuclear war at that. There’s something inherently (and I dare say, deliciously) nonchalant about wargaming as a discipline: to look the horror of industrial-scale death in the eye, smile and say, “Let’s play!”

Anyway, the Georgetown University Wargaming Society (GUWS), my favorite wargaming knowledge hub, has now hosted two webinars on nuclear wargaming and both have been very interesting:

- The first one, by Robert McCreight (from back in November 2020), highlighted to me how much nuclear war is about messaging – sending, receiving, and interpreting a message the right way is so crucial. This extends to nuclear wargaming too with all the elaborate protocols for handling, deciphering and discussing messages in the approach he described.

- The second one, by Jim Gifford (from earlier this month), highlighted to me that a nuclear strike is not the end of the world (and hence shouldn’t be the end of the game) i.e. if you’re not vaporized when the bomb goes off, you’re very likely to stay alive and since radiation decays quickly, even the battlefield will quickly be available again for “play” – grim but true.

I sure hope these webinars reach the nuclear warfare practitioners and policy makers that they need to reach all over the world because catastrophic decision-making in that realm is an existential threat for all humanity, especially today with the number of nuclear states now standing at 10 (U.S., Russia, Britain, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel, North Korea, and Iran).

The closest I have personally come to nuclear wargaming so far is the DEFCON level tracker in Twilight Struggle (it’s actually how I got my first ever win against the AI player) and the cards that move it up or down such as Duck and Cover, Olympic Games, Nuclear Test Ban, Cuban Missile Crisis, Nuclear Subs, SALT Negotiations, Summit, How I Learned to Stop Worrying, “We Will Bury You”, ABM Treaty, Soviets Shoot Down KAL-007, and Glasnost.

Two nuclear-related observations from playing Twilight Struggle (always against the AI player) so far:

· I often find myself feeling more comfortable with the DEFCON level at 2 than 3, 4 or 5 (less to worry about knowing my opponent can no longer do coups in battleground countries), and;

· Hence, I often find myself pushing the DEFCON level to 2 to remove as much opportunity as possible for my opponent to do coups in battleground countries (also to avoid getting penalized in victory points at the end of the round for not doing enough military operations)

This DEFCON level abstraction in Twilight Struggle has definitely made me far more mentally comfortable with nuclear escalation as a concept and pushed the possibility of asymmetric escalation to the back of my mind (and yet that’s one of the wild cards that Robert warned should be kept in mind).

Even the “danger alert horn” sound that the game app plays whenever the DEFCON level changes is no longer as scary as it was when I first started playing the game, in fact it’s rather exciting these days.

Robert highlighted 8 possible outcomes that the strategic variables of nuclear war delineate:

1. both sides inflict catastrophic damage (conflict ends/game over)

2. both sides absorb nuclear exchange intact (conflict frozen)

3. both sides absorb nuclear exchange intact (retain second strike option)

4. one side destroys the other conclusively (survives exchange)

5. both sides launch first wave strike (reserve second wave capability)

6. one side executes surprise attack (decapitates/destroys enemy)

7. de-escalation and recall fails (compensatory attack follows)

8. limited surgical strike signals intent (other side backs down)

Jim’s talk is basically about the need to pay more attention to the 7 that are not “both sides inflict catastrophic damage”, especially #2, #3, #5, #7, and #8. However, Robert also talked of the possibility of outcomes beyond these 8, and of a third reality where nobody wins and nobody loses.

I think this is where UFOs step into the picture (or should I say, float into the picture with gravitational propulsion). Ever since the Pentagon UFO videos came out, it’s now comfortably within the Overton window to openly talk about how we share the air and sea domains with exotic craft of non-human origin, and that they have been observed to have a keen interest in American nuclear weapons.

Therefore, I believe one of the considered outcomes in nuclear wargaming should be non-human intervention: nuclear wargaming should have a UFO event card/scenario i.e. something along the lines of “UFO deactivates our nukes!” How should the conventional fight be continued if necessary? How should the information warfare fallout of such an event be handled? What effect would that have on morale (both military and public)? I think these are all important questions to consider.

And as far as how that should be approached, I can’t recommend this article recently published on PAXsims by Joe Chretien (about his First Contact matrix game) highly enough. Lastly, if you haven’t watched it yet, I also highly recommend this documentary I recently came across about the silent war between France and the U.S. during the Cold War (despite being ostensible allies) and General de Gaulle’s patriotic pursuit of the bomb in order to secure his country’s strategic interests.

Nuclear Wargaming: It shouldn’t just be Game Over! https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1888049219681861864 and https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1888600045689123030

Good game questions (3)

1. “What’s one thing in your #indiegame or #indiegamedev journey that made you think, “YES, this is AWESOME!”?” – Indie Games Developer Magazine https://x.com/igdmag/status/1886038698929611034

2. “Need some advice - especially from people who have worked with a Netlfix IP. What are the chances of making a board game based on American Primeval? And who to contact?” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1887817610739540233

3. “For the wargamers out there... If someone said they were interested in the genre and didn't play one before, what would you recommend?” – Marky X https://x.com/Marky_X_/status/1887829916617421224

Good game insights (31)

1. “Believe it or not, this is the first game in an evolution (and change of hands) that led to my game Nothing Left To Bomb from @SnafuDST. Thanks @yasN2010 for letting me mess with your system! Hopefully I did not ruin it in the process” – Nicola https://x.com/6xW_a/status/1887141243316056444

2. “When we started "discovering" new mechanics implied by our game's balance math - the math is so tight it basically implies game places "spaces" which we stumble across more so than invent...” – Manacaster Game https://x.com/manacaster_game/status/1886103815373406284

3. “I'm probably one of the few people in board gaming that doesn't like asymmetrical factions or player powers. Almost every single time I see a game with them, it often boils down to "you will play this way or lose" Very few games do this well, such as Cosmic Encounter or Root.” – MarkyX https://x.com/Marky_X_/status/1887140484973523119

4. “Of course that's your contention. You're a first-year board gamer. You just watched SUSD’s Heat review, so now you think push-your-luck racing is peak design. That’ll last until next month, when Ark Nova convinces you every game needs three tracks moving in opposite directions. Then you’ll watch Tom Vasel, start claiming Terraforming Mars needs better graphic design, and throw around terms like "multi-use card depth" and "engine builder." Until one day, you sit down, play Carcassonne, and realize — board gaming was never about deck-building, engine efficiency, or asymmetric factions. It's about wanting to punch your friend in the face because he stole your farmland.” – tablehogs https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1886910183160602652

5. “A House Divided. This is such an excellent wargame. My copy (published 1989) is second-hand, bought from someone in the US. Still gets use though! It's a perfect example of a simple wargame. Very sparse in terms of rules. The unit promotion system means you need to win battles to rapidly grow your force - creating incentives to fight rather than sit around waiting. The battle rules are just dice-based but still great - you get multiple rounds, reinforcements can arrive during the battle and there are effects for fortifications, river crossings and other cool stuff. It captures a lot of Civil War dynamics with very few rules, and the map is entirely functional and clear. It's amazing what the design pulls off with nothing but a map, counters and some standard six-sided dice. I know GMT is remaking this classic game, but I find the original is still an absolute gem.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1887080737729630241

6. “Some interesting discussions about One Hour WW2 are happening over on bgg. One in particular caught my attention, because logistics is close to my heart. A player has asked why each nation's supply lines require their own Fleets on the map. For example, the USA can't just use UK Fleets to form a supply line for their units. They need American ships to do this. In the game, Fleets represent not just warships but all the naval units required to operate across the seas, including transports. Of course, the Allies did share their logistical networks to some extent. But it was a very important design decision that each nation can only use their own fleets. Primarily, it was done because it also forces nations to operate in historically plausible areas. If you could share fleets, you would have absurd situations like Soviet Armies strategically moving to the Philippines, or the USA building armies in Stalingrad. It forces players to plan ahead and build up supply lines in stages. For example, if the USA wants to invade Italy they first need to build up in the Atlantic, then the Mediterranean. Otherwise they could just zip straight to France on turn 1, using UK fleets. In any case, these questions are good because they open up the thought processes that went into the design.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1886906415148884098

7. “#wargaming When supposedly smart people say stupid sh__ Left pic: This is from 1976 Article by Ben King. What kind of people think they are smart saying this? This is not at all about realism in games was about and that's not what accurate means in this context....at all. Right Pic: The wrong continues with two examples that explained to be identical accuracy. Again the word accuracy is wrong, and the first is more ralistics. It doesn't matter if you like it or things too complex it still more realistic. It is pompous strawman to bring up the horrors of war in these debates. Have some class, and logic. An argument from authority is low brow and it's just plain insulting when used in this context. Realism is what this dude calls accuracy.” – Old School Wargamer https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1887608363359555916

8. “To make your game simple and easy to play, you need to nail the core gameplay loop. When players ask "It's my turn, what do I do?" The best way is something like this - "pick a thing from this obvious array of options." You have a hand of cards - pick a card and play it. You have workers and a bunch of slots - put a worker on a slot. You have an action menu - choose one thing from the menu. If you can explain this in a few seconds, players can actually get to playing the game and then learn as they go.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1887329708532244881

9. “Small groups such as the Strategic Studies Group, Deep Blue, and others have largely failed to achieve influence over Navy warfighting development regardless of the merit of their ideas. What is needed is a critical mass of officers with rigorous wargaming and research experience populating fleet units and staffs, like what occurred in the years from the Naval War College’s founding up to World War II. However, the college in recent times has demonstrated little interest in updating its core courses or expanding its wargaming programs to replicate its interwar-period success. Therefore, clear direction from OPNAV and SECNAV is required.” - Robert C. Rubel https://cimsec.org/restore-wargaming-focus-to-the-naval-war-college/ from https://x.com/wargamingweekly/status/1887409972176474591

10. “What I hope is that we will more formally integrate gamified learning (or gamification, however you wanna term it) into the the public education system in the United States.” – Jason Matthews https://www.wilsoncenter.org/video/serious-games-past-present-and-future-jason-matthews from https://x.com/JasonDCMatthews/status/1887608060509634892

11. “This is truly a very fresh design among all COIN or COIN-related titles; while Volko Ruhnke moved to his new Levy & Campaign series, a lot of new authors continue the COIN genre. But rarely every those deviated from the well established, know and pretty procedural solutions we have seen in Cuba Libre, Fire in the Lake or Falling Sky. Not in Vijayanagara.” – The Boardgames Chronicle https://theboardgameschronicle.com/2024/08/17/first-impressions-for-vijayanagara-from-gmt-games/ from https://x.com/mk20336/status/1886500897766957292

12. “This new version of classic Bonaparte at Marengo (2003) has the redesigned map which gives you wide open spaces for various maneuvers; the modified combat system is full of drama and hidden information; and the novel locale-based morale system brings additional tactical considerations. Since fights are resolved without dice, luck is very much limited and it is the skills which counts.” – The Boardgames Chronicle https://theboardgameschronicle.com/2024/09/22/review-triomphe-a-marengo/ from https://x.com/mk20336/status/1886822350198317541

13. “I appreciate the new & fresh Levy & Campaign game mechanics and their interdependency very much. We have here the Influence Points, which are both victory points and way to pay for many actions. Intentionally omitting sieges and storms makes the game much quicker. The simultaneous fight in battles allows attacker much better chances of success. All of this combined creates a very appealing and tasty experience!” – The Boardgames Chronicle https://theboardgameschronicle.com/2024/06/29/review-plantagenet-cousins-war-for-england-1459-1485/ from https://x.com/mk20336/status/1887176255415455761

14. “A lot of geography textbook diagrams would make excellent fantasy wargame maps.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1887735049618882988

15. “Today’s wargame reinforced a crucial lesson: when the mechanics couldn’t fully simulate the complexity of the terrain, students had to rely on their own analysis & judgment to draw conclusions. Exactly the kind of critical thinking we aim to develop.” – Alex Buck https://x.com/RCRBuck/status/1888002173621125463

16. “The educational purpose of any wargame requires a clear definition, and the best results will invariably be achieved by using a wargame tailored to a high degree to that specific purpose, and the better defined that purpose is, the more effective the wargame will be as an educational instrument. Accordingly, sducational wargames have to be seen as highly specialized precision instruments, not as blunt objects.” – Jorit Wintjes https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/educational-wargaming-capability-some-thoughts-jorit-wintjes-w45xf/?trackingId=YfmZXkxZQ%2Bmqz2l6l3Xwjw%3D%3D from https://x.com/CoSimG/status/1888301178989019591

17. “The Naval Academy is doubling down on the educational value of wargames through Saturday morning battalion training sessions, the activities of the student-led Wargaming Society club, wargame scenarios in history department classrooms, and the incorporation of wargame modules into the new Maritime Warfare (NS300) course taught by the Professional Development Department.” - BJ Armstrong and Marcus Jones https://cimsec.org/do-you-have-to-do-analysis-to-call-it-a-wargame-actually-no/ from https://x.com/CNX_ONL/status/1887975292498493465 and https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1887918379110957377

18. “This may read like the opening scene to a science fiction book or movie. Instead, it is the initial scenario for a matrix game called First Contact that I co-developed with David Runyon in my spare time and have subsequently facilitated for organizations such as SETI, the Army Mad Scientist, and NATO ACT (North Atlantic Treaty Organization – Allied Command Transformation). For those familiar with matrix games, First Contact includes some minor changes. Science is added as an instrument of national power, and event cards played each round introduce a second global challenge that requires action at the national level.” – Joseph Chretien https://paxsims.wordpress.com/2025/02/06/its-the-end-of-the-world-as-we-know-it-first-contact/ from https://x.com/enumura/status/1887867834757488664

19. “World Order brings international relations theories—Realism, Liberalism, and Constructivism—to life through gameplay. Players can adopt Realist strategies by focusing on power and military strength, explore Liberalist ideals through diplomacy and trade, or embrace Constructivist approaches by building alliances based on shared values. These mechanics provide a practical, interactive way to understand global politics and the interplay of these core theories.” - Varnavas Timotheou https://masirax.org/en/when-games-help-people-understand-strategy-wars-and-politics/ from https://x.com/HegemonicP/status/1887146744531583010

20. “Roleplaying by @us_sams #ASLSP participants during Matrix #wargaming provides an opportunity for military professionals to consider the subjective perspectives of leaders & influences - how they perceive, interpret, and deliberate strategic problems.” – Mark Greenwald https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1889025465072955543

21. “There's a thing I really like in Scythe and Andean Abyss that you don't see in many wargames. And that is resources that are on the map, and can be captured and moved around. In Andean Abyss, it's cocaine shipments. In Scythe, it's wood, oil, metal and food. This is more exciting than having resources as an untouchable, abstract, off-map stockpile. It means they can be stolen, so you need to protect them. And if the enemy is sitting on a big stockpile, you have a good reason to attack them! More wargames should have this. For example, I've seen games about the Battle of the Bulge where the Germans can capture American fuel supplies for their tanks. Good stuff.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1889232669210186197

22. “Scythe and Root are mirror images of each other. Scythe looks like a big brutal wargame with giant mechs but its actually a resource-collecting euro. Root looks like a cutesy woodland romp but it's actually a cut-throat wargame. Both these games are very popular because they are excellent games with good graphics from reputable publishers. But they have caused a lot of confusion over the years when people actually open the box and start playing!” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1889102239132008744

23. “In game design, it's very easy to forget the link between your theme and your mechanics. In my opinion, theme should come first. Some examples: -If the game is about survival in a dangerous environment, players should be able to die and lose. -If the game is about exploration and discovery, there should be lots of unknown information that you reveal as you play. -If the game is about trade, players need meaningful reasons to swap one type of thing for another. -If the game is about a race or movement, then pieces should physically move. -If the game is about war, there should be ways for players to damage and remove each other's pieces. A lot of this sounds rudimentary but it's surprisingly easy to get lost down the path of clever mechanics and forget what the theme is meant to be.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1889100016595419362

24. “Games can never model how effective a weapon is. That's what testing, experimentation, modeling, and exercising is for. Games can show how humans, organizations, campaigns change based on assumptions we put into about weapons capabilities.” - Jacquelyn Schneider https://x.com/JackieGSchneid/status/1888985416680018088

25. “A long time ago I started making a social deduction game based on the diplomatic maneuvrings of Native American tribes in the Ohio River Valley in the 18th century. Might come back to it one day. But one thing I really liked was that each resource was spent to do a specific action. So you needed to spend Guns to Raid or Ambush, spend Tobacco to call a tribal council, Wampum beads to shift turn order, etc. You got resources by trading with the various factions in the game. The French, British and Americans provided Rum and Guns in exchange for Fur and Tobacco, while the Iroquois and Huron provided Bows, Wampum and other native goods in exchange for Rum and Guns. So you needed to establish relationships with multiple factions to get a good action economy rolling. And those relationships you built up would determine victory - the player most strongly allied to the dominant faction at the end of the game would win. So if you thought the British were going to win, you would trade and negotiate with them a lot to build up your alliance. The cool thing was the action economy, resources and diplomacy were all tied together into a single system based on cards. And this is my point - you can make a single component do lots of jobs depending on where it is placed. The cards did essentially all the heavy lifting in this system, while the placing of troops and forts on the map was fairly simple.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1888871801629052930

26. “There's an interesting phenomenon that I noticed when researching Axis and Allies 1941. This is a version of the classic wargame with much fewer pieces and much fewer spaces on the map. It's meant to be quicker and simpler than the original. But among experienced players it can actually go just as long, or longer, than the original. Why? Because the comabt is still dice based. With much fewer pieces, losing an individual unit to an unlucky die roll is more devastating. Like, if Germany loses a few tanks it will cripple them. So, experienced players get really cagey, too scared to attack lest they lose a single piece and thetefore suffer an irreversible setback. Paradoxically, if the game had way more pieces and therefore way MORE dice-rolling, luck would be way LESS important. More dice gets you closer to zero dice, in effect. This is partially why I designed One Hour WW2 to be totally playable without dice.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1888522835276034090

27. “One of the things I like about Axis and Allies 1914 is the idea of contested territories. Spaces on the map can contain units from both sides. Battles only go for one round (instead of fighting to the death) so it is very common to have lots of contested territories. Now, this is intended to simulate trench warfare, which is does fairly well. Slow, grinding attritional warfare where it takes a long time to take ground. But contested spaces has another benefit - it basically doubles the strategic depth of the map without adding any additional spaces. It gives the players a feeling of having more territory to fight over, because it's a multi-stage process to actually take control of a space. I've used the same idea in several designs and it works well, without having to add very many rules or make the map any bigger.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1888867925941211593

28. “Merchants and Marauders is a classic pirate game and has a great little supply-demand economic engine that I really like. Each port has a resource in demand. You can sell that resource for $6 each. You can also buy resources at ports. You draw 6 cards, and return any that show the resource that is in demand. If you draw 3 of something, it only costs $1 to buy. If you draw 2 of something, it costs $2. If you draw only 1, it costs $3. So you get fluctuating prices without a separate "market board" or anything like that. Very nifty little system.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1888440165288566813

29. “Classroom wargames don't need to be complicated. You can just draw stuff on a whiteboard. This was a 6 player medieval/Viking themed game set roughly in the 11th century. Players could build towns, castles, ships and armies. Ships could be sent exploring, which might uncover new land. Battles are deterministic - armies worth 1 each, castles triple the defenders strength, highest number wins. Each turn players could choose from a set of actions like Trade, Tax, Explore, Build, Attack, etc. A lot of fun and easily adaptable to other time periods.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1888526056849641703

30. “The "meta-game" is what happens just above or outside the actual game. A few successful designs have pulled an aspect of the meta-game down into the actual game. Two examples: -Deck-building, popularised by games like Dominion. Building your deck was normally something done well before you actually play the game. Constructing a deck while you play was quite an innovation. I remember playing Magic and spending more time building a deck than actually playing - in fact building the deck was the funnest part of the game. Deck-builders are fantastic for bringing this aspect directly into play. -Player alliances. In a multi-player game it is natural for players to form temporary alliances. Some games make this formally part of the rules. Struggle of Empires by Martin Wallace does this in an interesting way. You bid for alliances every round, and if you win the bid you can force another player to be your ally. Then they can't attack you. Counter-intuitively, you want to ally with your natural enemy - the player most likely to attack you. It gives you breathing room to focus on weaker enemies and build up. Other games do this meta-game stuff too - these are just the first two to come to mind. But I think there can be great potential in looking at other things that happen around, above and beyond the table.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1888504371958468863

31. “It's excellent. The alliance mechanic in particular is one of the most innovative systems I've seen in a multi-player wargame. You bid to force another player to be your ally, and you will end up wanting to do this to your natural enemy.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1888379891747635675 (on Struggle of Empires)

