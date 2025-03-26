Yesterday, I finally came around to trying out a game that has been on my radar for a while now – Call Sign (designed by Sebastian Bae for CNA), specifically designed as an accessible introduction to wargame design.

This is officially the second wargame I have ever played!

However, it’s a first in five special ways!

1. It’s my first micro-wargame

2. It’s my first print ‘n’ play wargame

3. It’s my first physical wargame (I had only previously played Twilight Struggle via mobile app.)

4. It’s my first hex and counter wargame (This was supposed to be Rebel Fury but my laptop’s operating system is too outdated to run Steam so I’ve had to put it on ice until I sort that out.)

5. It’s my first wargame designed by Sebastian Bae (I still think he’s the most influential wargame designer/educator of this third golden age of professional wargaming in the Western world)

How did I arrive at playing Call Sign?

In last week’s issue, I covered micro-wargames as one of the possible ways of getting the vital reps that Dr Jim Greer highlighted as important for enabling the organic design for command and control (ODC2) that’s necessary to fight and win on a battlefield dominated by electronic warfare - where denied, degraded and disrupted communications are the norm, not the exception.

I had also seen Sebastian Bae recently tweet about how the game was a huge hit at the recent Paris Defense and Strategy Forum.

So the FOMO got the best of me and I finally wrestled my printer, downloaded a dice app on my phone and prepared my inner armchair admiral for this foray into naval aviation!

What I like about playing Call Sign so far

The game features:

· Very few units whose capabilities and limitations are quick to learn (and cutting them out reminded me of art and crafts classes from my childhood)

· A very compact map (26 hexes in total with only 22 hexes worth of actual maneuverable space) but so much action can happen in there

· An easy and straightforward combat resolution system

Most importantly, the action is quick, especially on turns where there’s no combat to resolve.

The only thing I don’t like is the placement of the regeneration cells. I was actually a bit confused about them at first thinking they were part of the maneuverable space. I’d suggest that they be placed distinctly off the main map just behind their respective carriers, maybe even represented as circles instead of hexes.

“AI player, where art thou?!” Why I kept messing up the rules!

According to Sebastian, a game of Call Sign is supposed to take less than 30 minutes but between having to play both sides and adjudicator, taking photos to tweet, having to restart due to messing up the rules, taking naps and walks between restarts, stopping to take notes for this newsletter, and occasionally just pausing to chuckle to myself at how neat this game is, I ended up spending a total of about 3 hours on this initial play-through!

However, I’m confident that I’ll be able to bring this time way down going forward ‘cause the rules for this game are not complicated at all even for a novice civilian hobbyist like me (so I think they’re even more straightforward for experienced professional military experts). It’s just that the Twilight Struggle mobile app has spoiled me and gotten me so used to wargaming with automated adjudication against an AI player.

This is why I struggled a bit with the learning curve of having to be my own AI opponent/learning bot on my very first attempt. I had to restart the game a couple of times after catching myself not following some of the rules:

· First it was “Roll 1d6. If the result is 5 or less, place one destroyed unit adjacent or on top of the carrier” (I caught myself regenerating units without rolling.)

· Then it was “Roll 1d6. On a 4 or less, reduces all enemy combat values by 2 against units in its hex.” (I caught myself jamming without rolling.)

On that note, the general turn sequence to keep in mind when playing Call Sign is:

1. Roll for initiative (to figure out who goes first and determines combat order)

2. Roll for unit regeneration (then skip to checking fuel ranges if there’s no combat)

3. Roll for evasion or jamming (if there’s combat to resolve)

4. Roll for combat resolution (if there’s combat to resolve)

5. Check fuel ranges before rolling for initiative again (mainly applies to fighters)

What are my top 5 player tips for Call Sign?

SPOILER ALERT! Please skip this part if you want to explore the game for yourself from first principles!

1. Use C2 as early and as much as possible. The game restricts you to moving just one counter per turn, making the C2 special ability very important as it literally doubles your ability to maneuver your fighters, tanker or bomber. So the sooner and the more often you play it, the better your chances of out-maneuvering your opponent. (See example here)

2. Whenever you have the chance, attack your opponent’s tanker to automatically kill the fighter it’s sustaining at the end of the turn from being out of fuel range, instead of attacking the fighter itself. Fighters being held back by fuel ranges makes tankers important which in turn makes tankers great targets. (See example here)

3. Only a bomber can reliably deliver the killer carrier hits you need to secure victory in Call Sign. In my opinion, once your opponent understands how the Jam special ability works, your fighter’s combat power will be reduced so low that it’s unlikely to make a hit even if it makes it to the carrier. (See example here)

4. Create a solid shaft for your spearhead, aimed straight towards your opponent. I recommend placing your C2 adjacent to your carrier and your tanker adjacent to that C2 so that you can easily (yet securely) project a fighter deep into enemy territory (fueled by the tanker) while simultaneously maneuvering a bomber into position (enabled by the C2). (See example here)

5. Create a dilemma for your opponent whenever you can. You need a nice tanker-fighter-bomber combo to win, with the well-fueled fighter keeping the defenses busy while the bomber slowly creeps into position. (See example here)

One more thing to consider: the Jam special ability seems to be best played as a last gasp defense when your carrier is under threat of imminent attack. Think about when you want to generate it: early on as the very first move or only when you’re really in danger? The former might mean that you sacrifice initiative on attacking forces (and hence quickly end up on the defensive) while the latter might mean that you’re not able to deploy adequate firepower to destroy the opponent’s unit that’s attacking your carrrier (and hence end up losing from suffering carrier hits in consecutive turns).

What are my top 3 take-ways from my first play-through of Call Sign?

1. The key wargame design lesson that I think Sebastian conveys with this game is: keep it simple, stupid! Once again, it’s amazing how just 6 counters per side, 22 hexes worth of maneuverable space and simple dice-rolling combat can teach so much about something as complex as carrier-based warfare.

2. This game is BEGGING to be digitized: very few pieces, a map small enough for mobile (possibly even in portrait mode), and just a handful of moves that are all easy enough to program a simple AI opponent. I bet play time could easily be reduced to less than 10 minutes!

3. Lastly, I think the key insights Sebastian seeks to convey to professional military practitioners with this game are:

· the importance of command and control as a force multiplier (with the C2 special ability)

· the importance of protection as a warfighting function (with the Jam special ability)

· the importance of sustainment for force projection (with the tanker unit)

· the importance of disrupting adversary logistics first rather attacking their sharp end directly (with the vulnerability of fuel range limits on the fighters)

· the importance of creating dilemmas in maneuver warfare (Dilemmas are actually the first D in my “4Ds of Combined Arms Attack” mnemonic but like I said in issue #010, that’s an armchair general article for another day!)

All in all, I can’t wait to play Call Sign some more now that I have a strong grasp of the rules and basic strategy. But more importantly, now more than ever, I can’t wait to try out that whole pack of Sebastian’s Indo-Pacific micro-wargames!

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

…

