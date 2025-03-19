Last month, the Washington National Guard’s 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team (Cascade Rifles) hosted their inaugural Maneuver Warfare Symposium, discussing the reality of warfare in the 21st century and how units must adapt to fight outnumbered and win.

I know this because a few nights ago, my YouTube algorithm managed to throw one of the recorded talks from the symposium into my feed. This was right when I was looking for a juicy defense/geopolitics podcast to use as background noise while I locked into my usual newsletter research on X.

Intrigued by Dr. Jim Greer’s name in the title, I decided to give it a try. (I vaguely recognized his name from my previous rabbit-holing into military design community, Archipelago of Design: I must once again highlight Thomas Danger’s recent appearance on their Tension podcast, discussing wargaming as a tool for strategy and collaboration). Little did I know that I was about to find my top story for this week.

The other four speakers at the symposium (Robert Leonhard, Dr. Brian Steed, John Antal and Brigadier General Landry of the Canadian Armed Forces) gave great talks too but this one in particular is the one that neatly tied my passive armchair-general rabbit-holing to my active wargaming research.

How? Well, Dr. Greer’s talk addressed the following three key questions:

1. What does electronic warfare look like today?

Electronic warfare is inescapable on the modern battlefield:

· Counter-PNT (affects precision weapons’ accuracy, renders them ineffective)

· Counter-UAS (protects the force from the menace of loitering munitions/FPV drones)

· Counter-C4ISR (continuous denied, degraded, and disrupted communications)

The modern battlefield is transparent, with ubiquitous sensors and shooters. You need smaller and more dispersed command posts hidden in plain sight.

Your comms WILL get jammed: no ifs, no buts (denied, degraded and disrupted communications are the norm, not the exception). And it seems this is particularly true right in the heat of the battle as the opposing forces get into closing distance of each other.

In fact, my impression is that as a soldier on the modern battlefield, you only know for sure that the enemy is really closing in when you lose your comms. It seems that if you’re lucky, they will be fluctuating on and off (like those flickering lights scenes in one of those stereotypical 2000s horror flicks).

Dr. Greer highlighted that in Ukraine, a Russian brigade has about 40 electronic warfare systems that are electronic attack and in addition, it has on almost every vehicle and almost every squad a little mini counter-GPS and counter-UAS jammer that’s relatively short-range (30 to 50 meters, but that’s enough to make an FPV drone or quadcopter miss its target or fall out of the sky and crash to the ground).

2. Why has electronic warfare become so vital?

Dr. Greer stressed that holistically protecting the force on the move is necessary for successful offensive operations, highlighting that in Ukraine, it takes a brigade’s worth of assets to protect one company so it can attack 500 meters, otherwise the company just gets wiped out.

“The way we usually do a brigade attack is two battalions upfront with one battalion in reserve ready to follow and support, plus some artillery supporting it. This has been flipped all the way around, it’s eight companies supporting one company with as much electronic warfare, fires and everything else you can get.”

He further noted that protection has become the most important warfighting function (more important than maneuver and fires) because if you cannot protect yourself, you cannot survive long enough to do anything else i.e. you have to build a little bubble around you that protects you so you can maneuver from place to place.

3. What does the primacy of electronic warfare mean?

According to Dr. Greer, this means you need mission command not top-down command.

Even mission command in general is not enough: for effective operations with denied, degraded and disrupted comms you specifically need John Boyd’s “organic design for command and control” (ODC2 in short – yes, I just made that acronym up): where people can see what’s in front of them and know what do.

If they’re waiting for orders, those orders are never coming!

According to Boyd, organic design for command and control is about:

· Appreciation (understand and visualize)

· Leadership (describe and direct)

How do you achieve ODC2? You need harmony.

Remember that John Boyd’s concept of patterns of conflict suggests that harmony, variety, rapidity and initiative are the key qualities to permit one to shape and adapt to an ever-changing environment.

Where does harmony come from? Trust.

And implicit communication (figuring out what do based on, “Hey, my commander and I have talked through this fight a whole bunch of times”) as opposed to explicit communication (waiting for orders, “My commander will tell me exactly what to do.”)

How do you get implicit communication?

· common organizational SOPs

· common doctrinal language

· PME and training (obviously)

· and most importantly, leader development

Well, how do you develop leaders?

· Wargames (ding, ding, ding!)

· Simulations

· Rock drills

· Map problems

· Tactical Exercises Without Troops (TEWTs)

· Tactical Decision Games (TDGs)

According to Dr. Greer, the bottom line is that you need to get as many reps as possible (however and wherever you can) if you want to have leaders who can execute mission command and do maneuver warfare. After a while, everybody’s thinking the same - which is vital for effective ODC2.

He recommends that every company commander (probably platoon leaders too) should have a set of little miniatures in their cargo pockets. You can use these to explore surfaces and gaps, for example, in a quick 5 to 10 minute map problem as you wait in the motor pool, exploring a wet gap crossing.

I noticed that despite listing wargames first under his leadership development recipe, Dr. Greer mainly shared examples on map problems and TDGs (I assume due to the time constraint on his talk). On that note, I have to highlight the bundle of microgames (designed to be played in 30 minutes or less) in the Georgetown University Wargaming Society (GUWS) Google Drive folder.

So… how many wargame reps do you have as a team?

My main takeaway from Dr. Greer’s talk is that unit cohesion is key (I’ve also recently seen this highlighted by Edward Luttwak), especially in terms of the distributed (yet harmonious) decision-making that’s needed on today’s transparent battlefield. It reminds me of the mission command-like leadership style one needs to run a fully remote tech startup without falling prey to the common pitfalls of working from home.

The armchair general in me deduces that leaders need to deliberately and consistently mind-meld with their subordinates in shared cognitive exercises (such as wargames, TDGs, map problems, etc.) in order to synthesize, grow and harden what I’m calling the “Tactical Intuition Network (TIN)” of their unit… such that when the comms lights go out (like they inevitably will), you can still “see in the dark” as a team.

I also think this TIN can even be tracked (and hence improved) by easily measurable metrics such as:

· total number of wargame/TDG/map problem sessions a unit has played together

· average number of wargame/TDG/map problem sessions played by the unit per week

· wargame/TDG/map problem sessions played per capita (total divided by unit headcount)

Consider this: a platoon made up of soldiers who are individually superstars in their respective specialties but have played less than 10 wargame/TDG/map problem sessions together versus one made up of soldiers who’re individually just above average in their respective specialties but have played over 100 wargame/TDG/map problem sessions together.

Who do you have your money on to keep dancing in unison when the jammers cut the music? (Get it? …when the JAMMERS cut the MUSIC??? *slaps knee hysterically*)

