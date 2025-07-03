At the International Military Academy, cadets Emma Rodriguez and Alex Zhang are locked in fierce academic competition while secretly harboring crushes on each other. Unbeknownst to both, their tactical communications instructor, Captain Sarah Mitchell, has been subtly manipulating their radio chatter…

Read the full story on Patreon where you can now support Wargaming Weekly for as little as $5 per month. I’ll be sharing a wargaming-themed fiction short story there every week as part of this “Love, Lies & Wargames” series. Thank you!