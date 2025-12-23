My micro-wargame obsession… has finally been abated!

And who’s the culprit?

Messiah aka the “Jesus COIN game”, a 2-4 player wargame covering the events in Roman-occupied Palestine in the 1st century (approximately A.D. 30-70) designed by Clint Warren-Davey.

Clint is an Australian wargame designer whose feet are firmly planted in both the professional and hobbyist wargaming worlds. On top of designing commercial wargames such as One Hour World War II, Werwolf: Insurgency in Occupied Germany, 1945-1948 and Gallipoli: Ordered to Die, he has also wargamed with the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

And with his cutting-edge efforts in wargame education (he’s literally teaching wargame design to his eighth graders at St. Peter’s Catholic College), Clint is also the history teacher I wish I had back when I attended a Catholic high school!

(Shameless plug yet again to my appearance on Lux Capital’s Riskgaming podcast hosted by Danny Crichton where I mentioned this.)

PS: Clint’s latest religious-themed wargame Reformation: Fire and Faith is currently available to wishlist on Neva Wargames’ P300. You can also check out his interview with The Boardgames Chronicle where he goes into more detail about it.

Why did I play Messiah?

I literally wrote about it on Christmas last year.

And then proceeded to declare it my most anticipated wargame of 2025 at the start of the year.

And then scrambled to sign up as a playtester when Clint made the call.

But then I chickened out once it dawned on me that I’d really have to play four factions solo!

I didn’t think I could handle that.

And then I got lost in a stream of micro wargames for the rest of this year.

But Messiah was always at the back of my mind… along with the guilt of knowing I signed up unprovoked for a playtest that I never came through on.

So this month I decided that I had to make sure I came around to it before the year ended, especially now that I have built up quite some solo playtesting muscle across various wargames.

Plus, with the main character’s birthday right around the corner, I figured the timing couldn’t be better! Though to be honest, it is indeed better suited as an Easter game.

Please DM Clint on X if you too would like to playtest this game.

Why did I struggle with Messiah at first?

I didn’t struggle at all, the rules are so clear and the language is so simple.

I nearly got confused by the Christians’ gospel stack (you have to play Matthew first, then Mark, then Luke and finally John) and the cards whose strength is determined by the related cards to be played in front of you i.e. Torah Study strength is determined by number of Scribes in front of you (Pharisees) and Collect Taxes strength is determined by the number of Tax Collectors in front of you (Romans). However, I managed to quickly put two and two together.

I only needed one small clarification about the Hide card (for Christians and Zealots), it says “You cannot be affected by other factions this turn” but if we’re being strictly accurate, it should be “You cannot be affected by other factions this round”

1st attempt: Romans and Pharisees won (Jesus was neither arrested nor crucified)

2nd attempt: Zealots and Christians won (This time, Jesus was arrested but not crucified)

3rd attempt: Romans and Pharisees won (Once again, Jesus was arrested but not crucified)

4th attempt was very interesting!

- Galilee became the center of the action

- Romans arrested and crucified Jesus early in the game

- Romans attacked and swept Galilee

- Romans’ order reached 10 for my first time ever after pacifying twice in a row

- But then unfortunately, right in the last round of the game, in the Romans’ turn, I realized that I had accidentally been counting the Crucifixion card as one of the Tax Collectors! So on multiple occasions, the Romans has received and used more gold than they should have.

- Anyway, the Romans and Pharisees were going to win the game, especially thanks to how they had taken Jesus out early in the game, seriously hampering the Christians but more importantly how they (especially the Pharisees) consistently persecuted the Zealots, forcing them to discard cards (including the prize Jewish Revolt), there were about five rounds where the Zealots found themselves with no cards in their hand whatsoever

5th attempt was even more interesting!

- Galilee became the center of the action again

- Then grew even hotter

- Pharisees arrested Jesus, and also played the Herod card (removing one Christian)

- Romans crucified Jesus right after, another Christian removed and Faith tanked to zero!

- Christians use drafting to recover faith with gospels, Galilee still hot thanks to Roman recruitment

- Galilee gets even hotter after more Zealot action and Roman recruitment

- And then with one well-timed Attack card, the Romans cleared Galilee!

- This was the first time I really played the game. I realized I had been misplaying the Mob card all along (every time the Romans cleared the mob with the Disperse card, I would also remove this Mob card, not realizing that it’s supposed to stay there, available for the Zealots to bring the mob back any time).

- Romans and Pharisees still managed to win, with Tiberius Caesar getting gold for some crucial last minute pacification.

- And for the first time, the Christians were completely wiped off the map! Only Paul and Didache off map contributed to the Christians’ final score.

What do I like about Messiah?

1. It’s so easy to play all 4 hands (contrary to my fears all year long!)

2. It’s so easy to understand (very plain language, plus a clear example)

3. It’s so much fun to play (takes 2-3 hours but the time really flies)

4. The aesthetics are so on point (the map puts you right in the scene and the cards gave me strong nostalgia for the beautifully illustrated bible stories in Jehovah’s Witnesses pamphlets that I came across a couple of times in my childhood).

5. No need for dice (160 cards shuffled across four decks produce more than enough randomness)

All in all, you can really feel Clint’s deep experience as a commercial wargame designer in how smooth the game feels. Having played several wargames by beginner designers (including my own), I was wincing at how much effort I knew it took to make everything click so well.

What don’t I like about Messiah?

Purely nitpicking here: no cut-out markers provided for the three tracks (I improvised with some from Supply & Steel by Fight Club International)

What are my top player tips for Messiah?

SPOILER ALERT! Skip this part if you want to explore the game for yourself from first principles!

These are the key strategies for each faction (particularly in 2-player mode)

Romans:

- Arrest and crucify Jesus in the same turn so that you don’t have to suffer the card discard penalty at the end of every turn that he stays arrested. Also, the earlier in the game that you do it, the better (really hampers a lot of the Christians’ cards so that you properly focus on containing the Zealots who can do more damage to you)

- Hold onto your tax collection cards until you have at least 2, preferably 3 tax collectors in front of you (use drafting if necessary)

- Pacify once you have enough gold to buy a lot of order, don’t allow yourself to end the game while still holding gold

- But wait to Pacify until you control at least three spaces

- Persecute, persecute, persecute (especially those Zealots, especially when you can catch them with a few cards in their hand, meaning they don’t have enough to cushion and hence have to release some ‘big hitters’ like Mob and Jewish Revolt, but Christians too, especially when their faith is already at max and hence the extra faith they get from being persecuted has to go to waste)

Pharisees:

- Hold onto your Torah Study cards until you have at least 2, preferably 3 Scribes in front of you.

- If necessary, use drafting to jump-start your Scribes stack.

- Collect tithes and do your temple sacrifices so that Faith doesn’t grow too far beyond Tradition while you’re building your Scribes stack.

- Hold onto your Debate cards until the Christians are forced to spend their Faith while your Tradition is maxed out and then you can play two of these per turn to steadily wipe them out.

- Persecute, persecute, persecute (especially those Zealots, especially when you can catch them with a few cards in their hand, meaning they don’t have enough to cushion and hence have to release some ‘big hitters’ like Mob and Jewish Revolt, but Christians too, especially when their faith is already at max and hence the extra faith they get from being persecuted has to go to waste)

Zealots:

- Be aggressive, don’t hold cards for too long since you’re going to be the main target of Roman and Pharisee persecution. Throw down those heavy hitters (especially Brigands and No Lord But God) as soon as you get them

- If you’re lucky enough to not be forced to discard them, make sure you play the Mob (once it’s in front of you, you can persistently wreck Romans’ order every turn by placing the mob in Jerusalem, especially great when Romans are already broke and/or have already used up their Disperse and Attack cards) and Jewish Revolt (take over Jerusalem while wrecking Romans’ order), these are your ‘big hitters’.

- Focus your efforts on trying to secure one space, you don’t have the manpower to attempt multiple (Galilee seems like your best chance in my opinion given the cards that specifically attack it)

- Assassinate, assassinate, assassinate (especially those Romans, let the Christians help you deal with the Pharisees)

Christians:

- When Jesus is on the map, travel as soon as you can in order to maximize those cards that grant you extra followers in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria

- If necessary, use drafting to find Matthew and jump-start your gospel stack

- Preach (especially when Jesus is on the map, affects both Pharisees and Romans) and Pray (works well in combo with Preach when Faith and Tradition are neck to neck)

- Keep Faith ahead of tradition as much as you can to starve the Pharisees of extra tithes and more importantly to prevent them from debating your followers off the map (even if this means holding off a bit on adding followers to the map, you can always compensate with off-map followers)

Aside from those mentioned above, these are some of the other powerful cards for each faction (particularly in 2-player mode)

Romans:

- Pontius Pilate (get more cards)

- Recruit (crucial for gaining control of spaces and building numbers before you play the Attack card)

- Legion Deployed (this is basically Recruit on steroids)

- Attack (very effective violence, yet quite affordable)

- Tiberius Caesar (get more cards or more gold)

- Pacify (great for buying order after all your violence)

Pharisees:

- Caiaphas (get more cards)

- Jesus Arrested (only if Romans already have Crucifixion and hence can tag team perfectly to take Jesus out in one round without any discard penalties)

- Judas Iscariot (hasten the arrest of Jesus for a modest fee)

- Temple Siege (great for relieving pressure from Zealots in Jerusalem)

- Simeon Ben Gamliel (also great for relieving pressure from Zealots in Jerusalem)

- Temple Guards (reinforce Jerusalem while weakening the Zealots)

- Ananus Ben Ananus (gain on Tradition, get more cards, hurt the Zealots… if you can stop giggling at his name for long enough to focus!)

Zealots:

- Eleazar Ben Simon (get more cards)

- Brigands (bankrupt the Romans while wrecking their order)

- John of Giscala (take control of Galilee, spy on the Pharisees)

- No Lord But God (strike Romans and Pharisees at the same time)

- Idumeans (reinforce in Jerusalem while attacking the Pharisees)

Christians:

- Miracle (great boost in Faith, especially when Jesus is on the map)

- Virgin Mary (great boost in Faith, doesn’t need Jesus on the map)

- Peter (get more cards for a modest drop in Faith)

- Road to Emmaus (great source of recurring Faith)

And these are good cards to discard when persecuted or assassinated (particularly in 2-player mode)

Romans:

- Temple Destroyed

- Caligula

- Gessius Florus

Pharisees:

- No King But Caesar

- Jesus Arrested (only if Romans have already played it)

- Judas Iscariot (only after Jesus has already been arrested)

- Mob

Zealots:

- Hide

- Simon the Zealot

Christians:

- Hide

- Simon the Apostle

- Travel (only if Jesus has already been arrested or crucified)

More two-player mode tips:

- Romans and Pharisees: Play Romans as your main effort and use the Pharisees as the supporting effort to persecute the Zealots and get them off the Romans’ back (since it’s way easier for Pharisees to hit their victory condition of 10 Tradition, especially once you have three scribes in front of you)

- Zealots and Christians: Play Zealots as you main effort and use the Christians as the supporting effort to frustrate the Romans and get them off the Zealots’ back (since it’s way easier for Christians to hit their victory condition of 10 followers on the map, especially with off-map followers like Didache and Paul)

- Both sides: Keep an eye on the four decks so that you know when the game is about to end, the last thing you want is to run out of turns while still holding onto your ‘big hitters’.

The ultimate hack?

Go through your opponents’ decks before the game begins and memorize or note down how many of each vital card the deck has, then keep note as the game progresses so that you know exactly when to strike with your own.

What wargame design lessons have I learnt from playing Messiah?

1. You can have 4 factions but not all have to have counters on the map (my beginner designer mind would have tried to put all 4 on the map)

2. You can have 4 factions but not all have to have a tracker (once again, my beginner designer mind would have tried to have one for each)

3. Use a ton of cards to do away with dice (I recently updated my African Election game that initially had no dice, partly because I felt it lacked enough randomness)

4. Do your (history) homework (solid research makes for a richer game)

4. Most important: the power of playtesting. Clint is always harping on about this and I won’t lie, I lowkey rolled my eyes when he said you have to playtest your game at least 20 times before inviting anyone else to do the same.

But this game has shown me the power of that rigorous designer playtesting… ‘cause finding such balance with 160 cards definitely can’t be pulled off with just a handful of playtest rounds. And it’s clear that Clint walks his talk, both from the quality of this game and from the playtest reports he has shared about it.

What warfare lessons have I learnt from playing Messiah?

After about 5 years of quietly exiting, I formally left Catholicism roughly 8 years ago when I legally changed my name (dropping my Christian first name) and told my family about my atheism.

So I’m a bit conflicted about how much I’m enjoying this game… am I a fake atheist now?! Haha!

Which brings me back to my click-baity headline: Can this wargame make an atheist love the story of Jesus?

Yes, it absolutely can!

Why? It made me see and appreciate the political dimension of Jesus’ story that I had never been exposed to so viscerally.

1. Lesson from the Romans: Strike early and strike hard, but don’t hesitate to bribe your victims (define your victory clearly and then take whatever path you need to get there, kinetic or otherwise)

2. Lesson from the Pharisees: Study your Torah (set aside the time to regularly read your doctrine, history, and military theory; every officer worth their salt should actually be a warrior-scholar)

3. Lesson from the Zealots: Follow the money, disturb the peace (the attacks that hurt Romans the most are the ones that affect their gold and order, replacing soldiers is quite easy for them)

4. Lesson from the Christians: The power of morale (their Faith goes up when they’re persecuted, what an army!)

And on that note… Merry Christmas!

