From: Your Self-Appointed Armchair Deputy Secretary for Wargaming

Re: The Leg of the Tour You Haven’t Done Yet

Mr. Secretary,

You’ve been to Maine. You’ve toured shipyards. You’ve stood on factory floors and looked workers in the eye and told them America is back. The Arsenal of Freedom tour is exactly the right signal to send to an industrial base that’s been starved of urgency for decades.

But there’s a stop missing from your itinerary.

I watched your Arsenal of Freedom speech. Read every word. The transformation you’re driving (killing JCIDS, standing up PAEs, commercial-first acquisition, the Wartime Production Unit) it’s the boldest Pentagon overhaul since Rumsfeld’s September 10th speech.

And unlike Rumsfeld, you might actually get to finish what you started.

You’re rebuilding the arsenal of freedom. Outstanding.

But here’s what nobody’s asking: Who the hell is rebuilding the wargaming of freedom?

The Problem (That Sounds Familiar)

You talked about an adversary that “governs by dictating in five-year plans,” that “stifles free thought and crushes new ideas,” that “disrupts the defense of the United States.” You were talking about the Pentagon bureaucracy.

Well, Mr. Secretary, I’m here to tell you that educational wargaming has the exact same problem.

Analytical wargaming? We’re good. Command PE and the other providers of serious operational simulations are handling that mission. But educational wargaming (the reps and sets that turn boot lieutenants into tactical decision-makers who don’t freeze when the shooting starts) that’s stuck in 2001. Hell, it’s stuck in 1991.

The Marine Corps University has the Wargaming Cloud… and credit where it’s due, it’s the cutting edge of educational wargaming today. It’s hosting the second Top Tactics tournament right now. It’s the right idea, pursued with genuine seriousness under the visionary leadership of Tim Barrick.

But it’s still desktop-based. Still primarily institutional. Still psychologically tethered to the classroom.

It’s the beachhead, not the landing. The question is: who takes it the rest of the way?

What We Need (And I’ll Keep This Simple)

The transformational opportunity is this: take wargaming mobile, social, and ubiquitous. Put it in warfighters’ pockets. Make it something they want to do, not something they’re required to do during a two-week PME course.

Think about your Wartime Production Unit. Think about your Portfolio Acquisition Executives. Now apply that same urgency to how we train decision-making at scale.

We need a platform that is:

As addictive as TikTok – Because repetition builds muscle memory. Warfighters should be running tactical problems the way they scroll social media.

As socially high-status as Snapchat – Make wargaming visible. Make performance shareable. Make excellence aspirational within military culture.

As community-centric as Discord – The bonds formed through gameplay create mentorship networks, peer learning, and shared tactical language.

This isn’t about making training “fun.” It’s about creating a cultural product that proliferates continuous wargaming outside the classroom. Reps and sets for tactical decision-making. Every single day.

What the Platform Actually Needs (Results Over Paperwork)

You talked about moving from a system where process matters most to one focused on outcomes. Where we evaluate results, not paperwork. Here’s what that looks like for educational wargaming:

1. Social Infrastructure

Streaming capabilities like Twitch: Let junior officers watch senior leaders play. Make tactical excellence visible and teachable.

Integrated chat and social features: The friendships and professional networks formed through competitive wargaming are force multipliers

Profile systems that showcase progression: Make expertise visible. Make improvement trackable.

2. Competitive Ecosystem

Year-round tournaments: Both user-organized and institutionally sponsored. Keep the competitive fire burning 365 days a year.

Points, leaderboards, badges: You know your audience, Mr. Secretary. Type-A warfighters respond to competition. Give them something to chase.

Seasonal campaigns and special events: Prevent stagnation. Maintain engagement.

3. Content Pipeline

New micro-wargames every week: You talked about magazine depth for munitions. We need magazine depth for scenarios. A steady stream prevents library stagnation.

Creates demand for wargame designers: Which supports simulation officer courses, wargame design education, and a healthy ecosystem of professional development.

4. Access and Security

Open registration for civilians: Especially veterans and defense industry professionals. Let them understand what warfighters face.

Classified environments for active duty: Because some scenarios require SIPR-level separation.

Graduated access controls: Balance openness with operational security.

5. AI Integration

AI opponents for solitaire play: So a Marine in Okinawa can run scenarios at 0300 without needing to coordinate with seven other people across three time zones

AI adjudicators for PvP play: Eliminate the friction. Accelerate gameplay. Make decisions, see consequences, iterate.

The Culture War (Because Everything Is)

You were right to call out DEI in your speech. “DEI has failed at every level of every organization.” Absolutely correct.

Here’s the thing about wargaming: it is inherently meritocratic. You can’t fake competence when you’re running a tactical problem against a peer competitor. The scenario doesn’t care about your demographics. It cares whether you can make decisions under pressure.

Educational wargaming done right creates a culture of visible, undeniable excellence. Leaderboards don’t lie. Tournament brackets don’t lie. When a brand-new butter bar beats a field-grade officer in a contested logistics scenario, everybody learns something.

This is the warrior ethos you talked about at Quantico extended into how we train, compete, and learn. Personnel is policy. And the policy should be: make tactical excellence visible, measurable, and socially valuable.

The Market Gap (And Who Could Fill It)

So here’s what I’m proposing, Mr. Secretary: add a wargaming leg to the Arsenal of Freedom tour.

Not a shipyard. Not a munitions plant. A different kind of arsenal… the one that loads decision-making capacity into warfighters’ heads before the shooting starts.

Mr. Secretary, you asked for accountability. You asked for speed. You asked for results. You even stood up the Joint Acceleration Reserve, a funding pool specifically designed to move promising solutions straight into the fight and keep good ideas from dying in the Valley of Death.

So here’s my assessment: nobody is building this yet. The opportunity is wide open.

But four companies could do it if they had the vision and the urgency you’re demanding from your Portfolio Acquisition Executives.

One of them might be exactly the kind of promising solution the JAR was built for… and could even make a hell of a tour stop!

Why they could do it: Great distribution through the War on the Rocks audience. They already understand the PME space. They have credibility.

The gap: Would need to build mobile expertise and adopt a social-first design philosophy. They’re thinkers, not necessarily product builders at scale.

Why they could do it: Proven track record digitizing complex wargames (Twilight Struggle, Fort Sumter, etc.) for both iOS and Android. They understand mobile. They know asynchronous play mechanics. They know what makes games sticky.

The gap: Would need to build relationships in the PME community and understand institutional requirements. Commercial gaming and military education aren’t the same market.

Why they could do it: Strong VC connections to fund an ambitious platform. Already digitizing commercial wargames (Mr President) for Steam. Co-founder Jonathan Pan is ex-Marine with deep target audience knowledge. They’re doing CoA analytical wargaming already (Blue, Recon and Keystone tools).

The gap: Would need to pivot from analytical tools toward engagement-focused educational products. It’s a different design philosophy.

Why they’re the top candidate: Already digitizing PME-specific wargames (Company Commander, Division Commander, Littoral Commander) for desktop. Already in the USMC tournament ecosystem (Top Tactics, Commandant’s Cup). They know the audience. They know the institutions. They have the technical chops for both consumer-grade boardgame digitization and military-specific requirements.

The gap: Would need to develop social features and mobile-first architecture. Also, slight problem… they’re British. But given the Five Eyes relationship and shared wargaming culture, I’m willing to overlook the accent if you are.

Why This Matters (And I’ll Make It Direct)

You said: “We mean to increase acquisition risk in order to decrease operational risk.”

Perfect. Apply that logic here.

Right now, we’re taking massive operational risk by limiting tactical wargaming to scheduled classroom time. We’re sending people into harm’s way without enough decision-making reps. We’re hoping that two weeks of PME creates the muscle memory they’ll need when rounds start flying.

That’s insane.

By making wargaming mobile, social, and continuous, we dramatically increase tactical repetitions for junior leaders. We create communities of practice that span units and services. We make professional development visible and aspirational. We generate data on decision-making patterns that could inform doctrine.

And most importantly: we lower the barrier to entry for civilian defense professionals who need to understand what military operations actually look like.

You want burden-sharing with allies? You want industry partners who understand the battlefield context for the systems they’re building? You want a defense industrial base that thinks like warfighters?

Give them a way to play the same games our warfighters are playing.

The Bottom Line (Because You Don’t Do Wasted Words)

You’re transforming how we buy weapons. You’re transforming how we generate requirements. You’re transforming how we sell to allies.

But weapons are useless if the people employing them haven’t developed the decision-making capacity to use them effectively.

Wargaming is a warfighting function. And right now, our approach to educational wargaming looks exactly like the JCIDS process you just killed… slow, bureaucratic, disconnected from how humans actually learn.

The company that builds this platform won’t just create software. They’ll reshape the culture of military professional development for a generation. They’ll create the decision-making arsenal that complements your munitions arsenal.

So here’s my question, Mr. Secretary:

When you’re done touring shipyards and munitions plants, when you’re done accelerating Golden Dome and standing up the Wartime Production Unit, when you’ve got your Portfolio Acquisition Executives running at warp speed...

Who’s going to build the Arsenal of Wargaming?

Because right now? In a nutshell?

Nobody.

But somebody should.

And when they do, they’ll need the same top cover you’re giving to your acquisition reformers. They’ll need the same urgency. The same bias for action over process. The same willingness to increase acquisition risk to decrease operational risk.

This is a 1939 moment. You said it yourself. Enemies gather. Threats grow. If we’re going to prevent war, we must prepare now.

That preparation includes making sure every warfighter, from private to general, has done their reps. Has made their mistakes in simulation instead of in combat. Has developed the pattern recognition that comes from running hundreds of scenarios, not dozens.

You’re rebuilding the arsenal of freedom.

Let’s rebuild the wargaming of freedom too!

Consider this your unsolicited pitch from your self-appointed armchair Deputy Secretary for Wargaming. I don’t have a parking spot at the Pentagon. I don’t have a security clearance.

Heck, I’m not even American! However, given that I’m a proud child of Pax Americana (born just four years after the collapse of the Berlin Wall) and an even prouder citizen of America’s most reliably effective East African security partner since the end of the Cold War, I think we can umm… overlook this minor detail, haha!

But all jokes aside… I do have eyes, and I can see the gap.

The question is whether you’ll fill it.

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

PS: Here’s some of the inspiration behind this letter:

Tim Barrick hosted by Kurt Hoenig on the Red Diamond Wargaming podcast

Keith Martin-Smith hosted by Kurt Hoenig on the Red Diamond Wargaming podcast

Can Silicon Valley Save America? (a16z podcast)

114. Data to Dominance: AI & Gaming to Create Decision Advantage with Jon Pan (The Convergence – The Army Mad Scientist’s Podcast)

118. Sinews of War: A gaming Approach to Sustaining the Force (The Convergence – The Army Mad Scientist’s Podcast)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha is a freelance wargame researcher, analyst and designer. With a background of over 10 years in B2B marketing, Rwizi is also a Co-Founder, Co-CEO and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Lupiiya Books, the gamified crowdfunding app designed to help young African entrepreneurs turn their family, friends and social media followers into proper business investors.