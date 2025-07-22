In 1914, Europe's general staffs had spent decades perfecting their mobilization plans through meticulous staff exercises and strategic studies. Yet for all their professional preparation, they stumbled into a four-year catastrophe that none had anticipated or wanted.

The Schlieffen Plan worked flawlessly on paper but shattered against the reality of Belgian resistance and French resilience. Russian mobilization proceeded exactly as German planners had gamed it, which was precisely the problem - it triggered German preemption based on railway timetables rather than political necessity.

A century later, as nuclear-armed powers conduct increasingly sophisticated strategic exercises and analytical games, we face a fundamental question: does our growing proficiency at simulating conflict make actual war more or less likely?

The tools have evolved dramatically, from Prussian Kriegsspiel to RAND's political-military games to today's AI-assisted campaign analyses, but the core tension remains. We game war to understand it, but does understanding lead to prevention or merely more effective prosecution?

The question is not whether wargaming affects the likelihood of war… it clearly does. The question is whether that effect ultimately serves peace or merely more sophisticated violence.

The answer depends on how we understand wargaming's three distinct contributions to strategic stability:

1. "War comes from miscalculation" – Stephen Kotkin

Kotkin's insight from the last of his three-part “Sphere of Influence” lecture series at IWN Vienna back in 2017 cuts to the heart of why nations stumble into catastrophic conflicts: they fundamentally misread their opponents' capabilities, resolve, and red lines.

Analytical wargaming forces decision-makers to inhabit their adversary's strategic perspective, modeling not just what they might do, but why they would do it given their constraints, culture, and objectives.

When both sides engage in rigorous wargaming, they develop more accurate mental maps of each other's decision-making processes, reducing the dangerous gap between perception and reality.

Consider how miscalculation drove World War I. Leaders on all sides believed the conflict would be brief and decisive, failing to grasp how industrial warfare would unfold. Modern wargaming could have revealed the grinding reality of trench warfare and the true costs of mobilization.

Today's great power competition demands this analytical rigor: if Chinese strategists better understand American responses to Taiwan scenarios, and Americans better model Chinese escalation thresholds, both sides are less likely to stumble across tripwires that neither actually wanted to cross.

The paradox is that better enemy wargaming serves everyone's interests: your opponent's clarity about your capabilities and resolve actually makes you safer.

2. Wargaming as deterrence

Deterrence relies on credible capability, and wargaming excellence sends unmistakable signals about military competence. The mere knowledge that an opponent has stress-tested their strategies against multiple contingencies makes aggression less attractive.

When your forces demonstrate sophisticated understanding of multi-domain operations, adaptive planning, and complex scenario management through wargaming, potential adversaries must assume this translates to battlefield effectiveness.

This deterrent effect operates on multiple levels.

At the analytical level, adversaries recognize they face strategists who have gamed out likely responses and contingencies. But perhaps more importantly, a military culture visibly steeped in educational wargaming signals depth of strategic thinking that extends throughout the officer corps.

When potential opponents observe that your junior officers cut their teeth on complex historical scenarios, that your staff colleges emphasize competitive wargaming, and that your professional military education (PME) systematically develops strategic intuition through simulation, they must assume they're facing not just competent commanders but an entire military intellectual apparatus trained to think several moves ahead.

This extends beyond pure military deterrence into what could be called "institutional deterrence" - the recognition that you're confronting an adversary whose entire strategic culture has been shaped by rigorous scenario-based thinking.

The US Marine Corps’ reputation for being at the cutting edge of both analytical and educational wargaming gives America’s adversaries good reason to think twice. China's growing emphasis on wargaming in PME signals a maturing military that potential opponents must take seriously, not just because of their hardware, but because of the strategic sophistication their officer development programs demonstrate.

The key insight is that wargaming proficiency becomes part of your deterrent posture.

Adversaries who know you've systematically educated your leadership through complex gaming are less confident in achieving surprise or easy victory. Superior wargaming doesn't just make you stronger; it makes you visibly stronger, which is the essence of deterrence.

3. Wargaming as an outlet for bloodlust

Human societies have always channeled aggressive instincts through ritualized combat, from gladiatorial games to chess. Wargaming serves this same psychological function for military and political leaders, providing a sanctioned space to exercise competitive dominance, strategic thinking, and the thrill of victory without actual bloodshed.

When decision-makers can satisfy their need to "win" against adversaries through intensive gaming scenarios, they approach real-world crises with less emotional investment in proving their mettle.

This cathartic function operates at both individual and institutional levels. Leaders who have fought brutal campaigns on game boards, experiencing both crushing defeats and brilliant victories, develop a more mature understanding of war's costs and uncertainties.

They've already had their moment of glory and tasted bitter failure in consequence-free environments. The gaming table becomes a pressure valve, allowing strategic communities to work through their competitive drives and martial fantasies before sitting down to actual negotiations or crisis management.

The ancient Greeks understood this principle through athletic competition, channeling rivalry into structured contests rather than perpetual warfare between city-states.

Modern wargaming serves a similar civilizing function, transforming potential violence into intellectual competition. When your generals have already "conquered" their counterparts in simulation, there's less psychological pressure to do so in reality.

However, wargaming is not a panacea for humanity's oldest problem

No amount of strategic simulation can reconcile China's desire to achieve regional hegemony with America's commitment to maintain the post-Cold War world order, or bridge the fundamental gap between Ukrainian sovereignty and Russia’s NATO expansion anxieties.

When core national interests truly clash, when zero-sum calculations dominate, even perfect information and crystal-clear thinking may not be enough to prevent conflict. The board cannot eliminate the deeper currents of history, geography, and identity that drive nations toward collision.

Yet within these constraints, wargaming offers something invaluable: the possibility of informed restraint. It cannot eliminate miscalculation entirely, but it can reduce the most dangerous forms: the kind that stem from ignorance rather than genuine disagreement.

It cannot purge all bloodlust from human nature, but it can provide safer outlets for competitive instincts that might otherwise seek expression through actual violence.

Most importantly, it can help distinguish between conflicts that are truly unavoidable and those that result from misunderstanding, miscommunication, or misplaced confidence.

The real promise of wargaming lies not in ending geopolitical competition but in civilizing it: keeping the eternal struggle for power, influence, and security within bounds that preserve both strategic effectiveness and human survival.

In an age when miscalculation carries nuclear consequences, this modest ambition may be the most profound contribution wargaming can make to world peace.

The goal is not to eliminate competition between nations, but to ensure that when they compete, they do so with eyes wide open to the true costs and likely outcomes of their choices.

In the end, wargaming offers strategic maturity in place of strategic naivety… and in a world of nuclear weapons and great power rivalry, that difference may be everything.

