My obsession with micro wargames continues unabated. So after taking a well-deserved recovery break from my 9-day micro wargame playtesting marathon, I was ready to get back on the wagon and reach back into Sebastian Bae’s Indo-Pacific Micro Game Series and get into Popeye in the Goo by Ian T. Brown.

Why did I play Popeye in the Goo in particular?

First of all, I recently attended a Military Operations Research Society (MORS) webinar hosted by Ian. I remembered that his micro wargame was still on my to-do list after I asked the presenter, Patrik Hulterström from The Swedish Defence University Center for Wargaming, for his opinion on micro wargames. Are they worth the heavy design effort that goes into them given their typically low replayability? (as articulated by David Kennedy aka The SoS Bunker in this note)

Secondly, it’s a pure logistics game, no shooting whatsoever. And you know what they say, “Amateurs talk strategy, professionals talk logistics.” Well, allow me to amend that adage slightly to “Amateurs play strategy, professionals play logistics.”

Lastly, the game has a very interesting title. I couldn’t help thinking to myself: “Popeye in the Goo? What’s the story behind that?!”

Why did I struggle with Popeye in the Goo at first?

First of all, I cut the markers out wrong. I got carried away with my blade and didn’t pay enough attention to the dotted lines until the game designer pointed it out.

Secondly, I had to pause play multiple times to get clarifications from the designer (who’s also busy with rolling out both his latest Maneuver Warfare wargame and his latest Snowmobiles [and] Grand Ideals book on top of co-hosting the Marine Pulse podcast). So this micro wargame ended up dragging out over nearly a week.

In fact, Ian if you’re reading this, I could use a few more clarifications:

1. A squall line doesn't form if one hex of its marker lands in as hex already occupied by a tropical depression or another squall line, right?

2. What happens when an aircraft that’s embarked on an amphib is left in a vacated hex after the amphib moves off the board? Is it considered a forced takeoff i.e. it has to land on the next turn?

3. An aircraft can take off or land at home field or amphib “Essex” with no penalty if either is covered by a rain cell, right? I know the rules are explicit about this being possible for a squall line but from your clarifications about the home field and “Essex” having precision navigational aids, I assumed that this “immunity” is valid for a rain cell too since it seems to be a “weaker” weather effect that a squall line.

Lastly, as usual, I was slowed down by having to post every turn of my first play-through on social media. You can check it out here: on X, LinkedIn or Bluesky.

At this point, I have accepted this inevitable delay as a “cost of doing business” in running this newsletter and have even grown to appreciate the attention to detail that this documenting process forces me to pay to these micro wargames.

What do I like about Popeye in the Goo?

1. The fidelity. I have never served in a Marine Air/Ground Task Force (MAGTF) and most likely never will but this game managed to transport me right into the mindset of someone actively serving in one and carrying out this kind of aviation-based logistics mission. Everything felt so real:

· the weather effects, especially the movement of the squall lines across the board (I never thought I’d play a wargame where I’d have to pay attention to the direction of the wind!)

· the aircraft having to make “empty-handed” trips back to the home field, while still navigating their way around any weather effects

· the aircraft having to land in the very next turn after they take off

· the expeditionary advanced bases (EABs) and amphibs having limits to how many aircraft they can hold

· having to choose between “more range but less cargo” with the MV-22s and “less range but more cargo” with the CH-53s

· having to decide when to request for a tanker to get extra range (or risk being stranded) or request for airborne warning and control system (AWACS) to move through a squall line (or change plans and keep it for later)

· having to rush to supply the amphibious vessels before they drift off the board

2. It was so delicious on the second play-through where I was more familiar with the rules and didn’t have to document every turn, though I still took about an hour to get through it. I’m actually not sure that this game can really pan out in under 30 minutes (as indicated) though I’m not really complaining.

3. It’s so easy to play as both the MV-22 player and the CH-53 player since it’s a purely cooperative game.

4. The tension of rolling for the tropical depression in my second play-through was so nail-biting, especially after experiencing its devastating effects in my first play-through.

5. The final scoring of this game reminds me of that in my own solitaire business wargame titled African Election where your performance is ranked like school grades from A to D.

What don’t I like about Popeye in the Goo?

The markers are hard to move around but the designer already anticipated that. I used my physical dice as the recommended small weighted object.

That aside, here are my recommendations for how this game could be improved:

1. Provide counter markers for the assault support request (ASR) tracker sheet. I had to borrow counters from Spider’s Thread by Walter Kunkle and they actually fit in perfectly!

Spider’s Thread has actually become my go-to source of extra counters whenever I need some for a micro wargame that doesn’t have enough. I’ve been eating my words after having complained that there were too many counters to cut out when I first played it!

2. Explicitly mention that aircraft are to be stacked at the home field in pre-game setup and maybe even specify what order to stack them in.

3. Assign names to the expeditionary advanced bases (EABs), I didn’t like that I had to refer to them as “top left”, “top right” and “bottom left”. I mean, if the aircraft and vessels have call signs, why not the bases?

4. Don’t be afraid to add one or two more sheets to the micro-game “dumbing down” the rules and maybe even providing a guided play-through. I think if someone has already committed to printing the game out, one or two more sheets of paper won’t make them change their mind and yet they could make that all-important first play-through way smoother.

One of my favorite micro wargames to date, Ambush from the Depths by Curtis Miller from the Institute of Defense Analyses (IDA) is 8 pages long with super detailed rules, turn structure, and examples of play.

And that’s not a problem at all because despite the extremely technical topic of submarine warfare that it tackles, the depth of guidance provided enables you to play the game without needing further clarification (aside from one small typo). Plus, once you get the hang of it, you can literally play the game in 5 minutes!

I think micro wargame designers should feel free to sacrifice brevity for clarity, the “micro” in “micro wargame” should be about how long the game takes to play not necessarily how much space its board and rules occupy.

5. Digitize it! This is yet another micro wargame that I strongly believe would benefit from having a digital version with automated adjudication and of course, easier movement of the markers.

What are my top 10 player tips for Popeye in the Goo?

SPOILER ALERT! Skip this part if you want to explore the game for yourself from first principles!

1. Use one MV-22 and one CH-53 to max out EAB(5) (bottom right) in Turn 1 so that you can focus on the other EABs and the amphibs for the rest of the game

2. Focus on maxing out the amphibs first before the remaining EABs (the amphibs are drifting off the board, the EABs are literally going nowhere)

3. Use one MV-22 and one CH-53 to max out amphib "Essex", preferably in one swoop (i.e. take off from home field and land in the same turn)

4. Use one CH-53 to max out amphib "Harper's Ferry", preferably in one swoop (i.e. take off from home field and land in the same turn)

5. Use two MV-22s to max out amphib "Denver", preferably in one swoop (i.e. take off from home field and land in the same turn)

6. Use one MV-22 and one CH-53 to max out amphib "Essex", preferably in one swoop (i.e. take off from home field and land in the same turn)

7. Use two MV-22s and one CH-53 to max out EAB(7) (top right)

8. Use one MV-22 and two CH-53s to max out EAB(8) (top left)

9. Don't hesitate to use AWACS and Tanker requests as soon as it becomes necessary, don't try to keep them for later (for example, you'll definitely need a tanker request to get your CH-53 back to home field from amphib "Essex" in one swoop as it will drift out of range)

10. That tropical depression is coming at some point, brace for impact!

On my first play-through, it landed right on top of my home field in Turn 7 just when I had started thinking that it was never coming!

On my second play-through, it threw a wrench in what I strongly believe was destined to be a flawless full-points operation, with both my MV-22s getting trapped mid-flight.

The amphib “Denver” that they were headed to suddenly became unavailable for landing thanks to the tropical depression and they couldn’t go straight back to the home field because a squall line had also formed right behind them. I had to pull off an emergency landing on amphib “Harper’s Ferry” for one MV-22 (after moving the CH-53 “Shocker” back to home field) and a tanker request to make sure the other MV-22 could go around the squall line and reach the home field.

My plan never quite recovered from that disruption. I was only able to get 2 ASRs to amphib “Denver’ before it drifted off the board but I actually still managed to perform better than my first play-through, scoring 30 ASRs in total!

What game design lessons have I picked from Popeye in the Goo?

Stick to your personal preferences. At the end of the day, it’s your game!

Yes, square counters could have turned out easier to cut out and maybe even easier to move around but would they have been as beautiful? Would they have inspired the same level of creativity, dedication and ownership from the designer?

I have also learnt that it’s possible to have a high level of fidelity in a micro wargame while still delivering a very enjoyable player experience.

What have I learnt about warfare from playing Popeye in the Goo?

Air transport at sea is hard! I’m so glad that it’s not my day job to fly through or around storms and land on moving amphibious vessels or remote island bases. Hats off to all the brave Marine Corps assault support aviation pilots out there rolling dice with the weather gods every day!

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

