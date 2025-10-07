Wargaming Weekly

Wargaming Weekly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jordan Nuttall's avatar
Jordan Nuttall
8h

Hello friend, this is my second week on Substack, and I’m trying to connect with more interesting minds, so I thought I’d comment!

I write about history with a philosophical edge, drawing mainly from old books and architectural studies.

Here’s one of my recent pieces on star forts, if you’re curious:

https://open.substack.com/pub/jordannuttall/p/star-forts-and-cymatics?r=4f55i2&utm_medium=ios

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Wargaming Weekly
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture