My obsession with micro wargames continues unabated… and I have now tapped into a new vein of print ‘n’ play gold thanks to Fight Club International, starting with Readiness — a micro wargame where you perform the role of Joint Chiefs of Freedonia, a fictional global power.

Why did I play Readiness in particular?

I had previously downloaded it as part of Sebastian Bae’s Indo-Pacific Micro Games Series but then I later saw a Fight Club International post highlighting that this version was obsolete and that there was an updated version in the Analogue Games section on their website.

However, upon visiting the website, I saw that access was restricted to Fight Club members and since I didn’t feel ready to apply for membership, I put it at the back of my mind and decided to first finish the long list of other micro wargames that I already had on my plate.

But then recently, Major Ed Farren (co-director of Fight Club International) nudged me to try it, highlighting that, “There aren’t many games that help explain the realities of military readiness to civilian audiences—especially policymakers. This game (which involves no combat) is designed to show what happens when expectations outpace what the system can realistically deliver, and how even well-intentioned commitments can run into the limits of people, equipment, and time.”

So I applied for membership, got accepted and was finally able to access the game’s print ‘n’ play files!

Why did I struggle with Readiness at first?

I didn’t struggle. The rules were thorough, clear and coherent except for one small typo and a simple oversight in the victory conditions.

However I had to work my way carefully through the first three pages of rules, repeatedly flipping back and forth, just to come up with an initial game setup. By the time I was done with my setup, I was so excited and exhausted at the same time that I had to take a break before getting into Turn 1!

Funny thing is that as soon as I got into the fourth page with the sequence of play, I realized that I had completely bungled my setup! I only managed to make it to Turn 6 before running out of political support. I guess that means I didn’t survive the Senate hearing, haha!

Funnier thing is that on my second attempt, when I thought that my improved understanding of how to approach the game setup would enable me to beat the game, I actually didn’t make it much further… once again running out of political support, this time in Turn 7!

Funniest thing is that on my third attempt, when I thought that my improved understanding of how to approach the game setup combined with my experience of two attempts would enable me to beat the game, I once again ran out of political support in Turn 6!

What do I like about Readiness?

1. The weight of the Joint Chief role hits you immediately before you even reach Turn 1, as you try to figure out how to distribute your 23 units across the 6 theatres plus the Preparing and Recovering spaces. And once you get going, there’s so much to keep track of and so many difficult decisions to make. It strongly reminds me of Mr President by GMT Games.

2. The game can’t be beaten… at least in my opinion, so far. Call me a ludomasochist (yes, I just coined that) but there’s something about a game that’s (next to) impossible to win that’s just so compelling to me. As soon as the threat levels start rising, especially in the red theatres, your resources get stretched beyond capacity and you start having to make serious sacrifices on the Military Morale and/or Budget Reserve track to meet the increased Op Value requirements in the theatres. However this inevitably catches up with you and you still end up failing to meet those requirements before Turn 10.

3. Despite being many (58 in total), the markers are easy to cut out (not too small, nice square shape). They are also easy to move around the board without nudging each other (this is a complaint I had with Sebastian Bae’s The Beachhead and Ian T. Brown’s Popeye in the Goo).

4. The rules are very clear, they go into great depth (like I have previously highlighted, micro wargame designers shouldn’t be afraid to sacrifice brevity for clarity when it comes to rules)

5. The aesthetics are so on point. I love choice of font, the choice of colors, the icons on the markers, the background images of the theatres, as well as the symmetrical layout with blue theatres on the left, red theatres on the right and homeland spaces in the middle.

What don’t I like about Readiness?

Here, I’m largely just nitpicking but nonetheless…

1. The game can’t be beaten. Yes, I know I said I’m a proud ludomasochist but I also have to admit that the A type last-born in me wishes the game offered me more room to win. Or maybe I just need to tinker some more with it and figure out an optimal decision path that I’m still blind to for now.

2. The points calculation of winning/scoring is not clear. Major Farren clarified to me that you add the turn number you are on at game over to the values of the three track markers (Budget Reserve, Military Morale and Political Support) to get your final score.

3. It’s not a micro wargame. I honestly don’t see this game being played in 30 minutes or less given how much pausing to think it requires. I think it will always take at least an hour… but it’s totally worth it since it’s engrossing from start to finish.

My improvement suggestions for the next version of this game:

1. Remove the small typo under Operational Effect in the sequence of play.

2. Explain the points calculation better under Winning/Scoring. Also, a more explicit grading system (like Ian T. Brown’s Popeye in the Goo and my African Election) would be great.

3. A tracker for the $4 billion overspending allowance. With everything that a player already needs to keep track of, it’d be nice to have one less thing to commit to memory.

What are my top player tips for Readiness?

Usually, this is the part where I have a “SPOILER ALERT!” notice warning you skip ahead if you want to explore the game for yourself from first principles but for once… I have none! I mean, I have lost terribly thrice in a row!

But gun to my head, the only one I can offer is this: keep your SOF Task Group rotation intact at all costs (always have one deployed in the Counter Terrorism & Piracy Theatre, one in Recovering, and one in Preparing) even if this might mean taking a bigger morale hit on extending a Navy Squadron in theatre if the threat level goes up when you don’t have an extra Navy Squadron prepared.

To be honest, the ultimate cheat code is right there in the sequence of play…

What wargame design lessons have I learnt from playing Readiness?

1. Include a set of post-game discussion questions

I love that the designer(s) of this game included this. Everyone talks about how the real value of wargaming is in the post-game discussion but this is the first time I have come across an educational wargame that explicitly prompts and guides that discussion.

2. It’s okay to design an unbeatable wargame

Given the gravity of the role that this game simulates, this is not a game that should be easy to beat within a handful of attempts. And this design choice made even more sense to me once I got into the post-game discussion questions ‘cause the bitter lessons from playing the game make questions 3, 4 and 5 even more relevant.

What warfare lessons have I learnt from playing Readiness?

As mentioned above, the game provides 7 post-game discussion questions so I’m going to use those for this section:

1. Modernisation. Look at the number of modernised units in play. Do you think that Freedonia’s military is really ready for modern combat? Consider, that all your unmodernised units have been operating for around a decade without an update and may have been in service for a decade before that.

Nope, I wasn’t able to modernize enough units in any of my three attempts so far. To be honest, modernization always fell by the wayside after Turn 3 once more pressing priorities of meeting Op Value requirements set in as threat values started rising across multiple theatres.

2. Super Weapons. How useful were the super weapons in the game? What were the trade-offs you had to make to employ them?

I haven’t yet tried using these, I’m still holding off on using the advanced rules for now.

3. Force Structure Mix. Do you think Freedonia has the right mix of Army, Navy, Air Force and SOF for the theatres it was asked to operate in? Discuss how you would break down the 23 unit limit between the services. After you have done this what do you think the ‘ideal’ number of units would be (above 23) to meet the demands placed on the military.

The current mix is not that bad but I think I’d sacrifice two Air Force Wings for two extra Army Brigades since the Army is a strict military requirement for both Homeland Defence and Peacekeeping/Enforcement while the Air Force is the only service that doesn’t have a theatre where it’s a strict military requirement.

I think the 6 Navy Squadrons and 3 SOF Task Groups work just fine, especially once you get them in a nice rotation where you break them into three combinations of 2 Navy Squadrons & 1 SOF Task Group each, with one combination deployed in the Counter Terrorism & Piracy theatre, one in Recovering, and one in Preparing.

So basically, my suggested breakdown for the 23 unit limit would be 10 Army Brigades, 4 Air Force Wings, 6 Navy Squadrons and 3 SOF Task Groups. And I think the ‘ideal’ number of units would be more like 27 (2 extra Army Brigades and 2 extra Navy Squadrons). With the Air Force Wings still at 6, this would probably give me more room to send some of them to Reserve and maybe even Storage in order to earn budgetary boosts of $1 billion per unit and $2 billion per unit respectively.

4. Defence Policy. Do you think Freedonia’s Government committed the military to too many theatres at one time? Would it have been better to focus on fewer theatres to ensure operational effect?

Yes, think Freedonia’s Government committed the military to too many theatres at one time. And yes, it would have been better to focus on fewer theatres to ensure operational effect.

I think the needs of the Military Diplomacy and Peacekeeping/Enforcement thatres in particular could feasibly be handed off to the civilian diplomatic corps and partner/allied forces respectively so that the military can focus on just Homeland Defence and the red adversary theatres (Counter Terrorism & Piracy, Rogue Regional Power, and Great Power Deterrence).

5. Budgets and Funding. Do you think the military was given enough fiscal resource to both prepare for operations and modernise itself?

In all my attempts, the Budget Reserve marker always ended up at 4 or 5 (always the best performing of the three) so yes, I think the $8 billion per turn budget was enough, especially given that we have a $4 billion overspending allowance over the course of the game and that once the threat levels start going up, you quickly find yourself not even having enough units in Preparing to spend on.

So in my opinion, the problem isn’t with the fiscal resource. The real issue is political support. I think the military needs more political support than budget funding. In the game, while it’s relatively easy to recover from a drop in the budget marker, it’s next to impossible to recover from a drop in the political support marker i.e. “If a Red Theatre is chosen and the threat level is at its maximum and the Op Value is greater then reset the Threat Level to the lowest value and gain one Political Support” meaning that:

1. You have to make the necessary budget sacrifices to “over-resource” a red theatre whose threat level is at its maximum, which is expensive. At maximum threat level, the cheapest (Counter Terrorism & Piracy) requires at least 3 Navy Squadrons and 1 SOF Task Group and the most expensive (Great Power Deterrence) requires at least 4 units with at least one from each of the three legacy services and 3 in total modernized.

2. And then hope that in that same turn, the thread adjustment roll lands in that “over-resourced” theatre so that your budgetary sacrifice doesn’t go to waste… just to move the political support marker up by one point. This is why I gerrymandered my Threat Adjustment die roll during my initial play-through to make sure it landed on Counter Terrorism & Piracy which I had strategically over-resourced… even though it was all for naught since I couldn’t proceed to Turn 7 as the Political Support marker had already touched zero meaning game over!

So perhaps more political support for the military would be reflected in the game design by tweaking the Operational Effect phase to include something like, “Gain one Political Support level for every red theatre where your Op Value surpasses the threat level.” We can also keep “If a Red Theatre is chosen and the threat level is at its maximum and the Op Value is greater then reset the Threat Level to the lowest value and gain one Political Support” in the Threat Adjustment phase.

6. Inter Service Rivalry. Do you think all service chiefs (players) acted in the best interest of the team or were rather playing to better their own service. Are any two services naturally aligned?

I have only played this game solo so far.

7. Real World Examples. What events occurred in the game that you can relate to in real life, either in your own or another country?

While playing, I was actually thinking about how this game could be relevant/adapted to the Joint Chiefs of my country’s military, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), or whatever our equivalent is.

First of all, we would need to do away with the Navy Squadrons since Uganda is a land-locked country and replace them with a few Marine Units. We would also need fewer Air Force Wings, more Army Brigades, and more SOF Task Groups.

Secondly, when it comes to the theatres:

1. Homeland Defence: relevant, as with any country, especially given Uganda’s volatile Great Lakes neighbourhood.

2. Military Diplomacy: relevant, especially given the UPDF’s recent cooperation activities with Rwanda, Zambia, Canada, China, and the US, among others.

3. Peacekeeping/Enforcement: relevant, especially given the UPDF’s activities in the Central African Republic (CAR) and Somalia.

4. Counter Terrorism & Piracy: only the first half is relevant to the UPDF’s activities under AUSSOM in Somalia.

5. Rogue Regional Power: not that relevant, I would adjust this to “Regional Stabilization” to reflect the UPDF’s cooperation with the FARDC in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and with the SSPDF in South Sudan

6. Great Power Deterrence: not relevant, I would replace with Counter Insurgency (from the Alternative Theatres in list in the Optional Advanced Rules) to reflect the UPDF’s operations against the ADF in the DRC and against Al-Shabaab in Somalia.

All in all, I have a better appreciation of how hard the job of the top brass is despite their relatively cushy lifestyles compared to the boots on the ground.

Lastly… what’s that over there in the Business Corner?

Another banger from Dwarkesh Patel, the reigning king of AI podcasts, this time featuring Richard Sutton, one of the founding fathers of reinforcement learning (RL), who thinks large language models (LLMs) are a dead end.

“Why are you trying to distinguish humans? Humans are animals, what we have in common is more interesting. What distinguishes us, we should be paying less attention to… If we understood a squirrel, we’d be almost all the way there to understaning human intelligence.”

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

