Marine archaeologist Dr. Sarah Kim and her team discover what appears to be a perfectly preserved 18th-century warship on the ocean floor, complete with naval battle scenarios frozen in time like a maritime museum diorama. As they explore the ship using remote submersibles, Sarah becomes obsessed with the vessel's mysterious captain…

Read the full story on Patreon where you can now support Wargaming Weekly for as little as $5 per month. I’ll be sharing a wargaming-themed fiction short story there every week as part of this “Love, Lies & Wargames” series. Thank you!