“Amateurs play strategy, professionals play logistics.”

I have never taken this long to play and review a micro-wargame!

I started playing Supply and Steel way back in November last year.

Since my first attempt, I have:

And yet somehow… I never completely gave up on it!

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Why did I play Supply and Steel in particular?

1. I’m keen to explore the impact of logistics in warfare since the more I read, the more it seems like logistics is the key deciding factor in who wins just about every war across time and space.

2. I haven’t played that many WWII micro-wargames, this is just my second after Robert Shala’s Balkan Partisans (from Sebastian Bae’s recent Warfighting Micro Games Series).

3. It was next on my exploration of Fight Club International’s Micro-Games Collection after Readiness and Battle for Mosul (though I did end up sneaking in Take That Hill! before it).

You can see my first complete play-through on X, LinkedIn or Bluesky.

Why did I struggle with Supply and Steel?

The rules.

I kept messing up the movement rules especially while retreating.

First I caught myself allowing the Allies to retreat into spaces they hadn’t occupied before (basically retreating forward, which doesn’t make any sense in hindsight) so I had to restart.

Then I caught myself allowing the Germans to retreat into spaces they hadn’t occupied before (just because they were right behind the ones they currently occupied) so I had to restart again.

Then even after fixing both of those, immediately after my first complete play-through, I realized that I had broken the Bomber stacking limit at some point and later on also realized that I had been moving the tanks just one space per turn (instead of two as stipulated), which is probably why the Allies lost.

Then even after fixing that, it was only during my fifth play-through that I realized that the 6 German supply cubes per turn are supposed to be placed 1 per German flag on the map edges (I had been putting more than one cube per flag all along!) even though that somehow didn’t stop the Allies from winning in my second attempt.

…and my third attempt.

…and my fourth attempt.

…and of course, in my firth attempt too, when the rule was now in effect.

All in all, I really regretted my decision to not print out the rules and only print out the map board and counters. Scrolling and squinting at the PDF on my phone screen (while missing key rules over and over) was definitely a higher price to pay than whatever I saved on printing!

Nonetheless, the game seems to still be a work in progress so in case you give it a go yourself, here are some clarifications I have received from the designer, Ed Farren, that might come in handy for you:

- During setup, that one German infantry unit that stays unassigned should be in La Haye

- No, you cannot retreat “forward” into enemy territory not can you break the stacking limit of contested or friendly spaces (This is the Allied player’s problem of having so many units in Normandy it makes retreat a nightmare if the Germans can push one back)

- No, you cannot move supply cubes into spaces completely controlled by your opponent (that’s the core tension of the game, that you have to actually control your supply lines and yet also keep pushing your combat forces beyond them)

- You can move supply cubes to unoccupied spaces, just not ones that you haven’t had some presence in previously (think of it as wanting to know the area is clear before sending your logistics there)

- If a fresh unit is hit by an enemy Fighters unit while trying to enter a space, it still enters but on its spent side. Similarly, if a fresh unit is hit by an enemy Fighters unit while trying to leave a space, it still leaves but on its spent side.

- A unit cannot move from one contested space to another contested space

- When moving two road links at once, tanks cannot move through a contested space, they have to stop

The only two things I still need clarification on are:

1. Is it compulsory for players to use up their supply cube allocation per turn?

I assume it’s not i.e. the Allies can choose to use less than 8 cubes (if they’re already sufficiently supplied upfront and it’s the last turn) and the Germans can choose to use less than 6 cubes (if some are positioned on a flag at the edge where it’s impossible to reach a target unit).

However, I think this presents an opportunity for players to be gamey that might need to be resolved: when it suits them, the Allied player could easily decide not to move any supply cubes and hence “starve” the German player too since the log cap marker would stay at zero.

2. Does the game end as soon as the Allies control the six vital spaces or do they have to wait for the end of the turn to declare victory? I think the latter makes for a more interesting game since it gives the German side one last chance to deny the opponent victory.

What do I like about Supply and Steel?

1. It’s hard enough. Even the games where the die rolls largely go your way and the Germans are not that aggressive, you still have to work hard to secure all the six vital spaces!

2. The example of play is really helpful, helped me get through that important first turn

3. The map board is beautiful (I enjoyed gluing it together) and so are the counters

What don’t I like about Supply and Steel?

I’m nitpicking here but nonetheless:

1. Spaces easily get cramped, especially when they have both Allied and German units, plus logistics cubes (though I don’t see a way around this to be honest)

2. I don’t think it counts as a micro-wargame, I haven’t managed to play it in under 30 minutes! One hour at best (though, as usual, I’m not really mad at it)

What are my top player tips for Supply and Steel?

SPOILER ALERT! Skip this part if you want to explore the game for yourself from first principles!

For the Allies:

- Always have a Bomber unit ready and one rearming (don’t use both in the same turn) so that you’re always able to soften up any fresh German units for your ground units, especially those Panzers.

- Break through Caen as soon as possible so that you can easily rush to the vital spaces of Bernay, Nonant and Allencon (which have no combat penalties from urban or bocage terrain).

- Place your fighters strategically to strangle Caen i.e. one in Caen and one in neighboring Houlgate (make it hell to resupply into Caen from Houlgate or to retreat out of Caen to Houlgate).

- Tanks win the fight (infantry just support and hold territory) so prioritize moving them from your resupply zone into the main fight via the English Channel.

For the Germans:

- Fight for Caen as hard you can ‘cause once the Allies break through it, they can easily rush to the vital spaces of Bernay, Nonant and Allencon (which have no combat penalties from urban or bocage terrain).

- Push forward beyond the last line of vital spaces (especially Avranches, Domfront, and Nonant) as soon as you can, so that you enough spaces to fall back to as you retreat and resupply.

- That way, you get to slow the Allies down and stand a chance of stopping them from achieving their victory condition. If you sit back and wait for them to come to you, you’re cooked!

Also, the designer was kind enough to include his own strategy suggestions too!

What wargame design lessons have I learnt from playing Supply and Steel?

1. Representing reduced unit strength with double-sided counters (I saw this in Battle for Mosul too)

2. Point-to-point movement system (this actually influenced my design of The Shadow Fleet)

3. The more you use a certain resource, the more of it is available to your opponent (log cap tracker)

What warfare lessons have I learnt from playing Supply and Steel?

1. The importance of logistics (no wonder it’s turning out to be the most widespread application of both aerial and ground drones outside the headline-making combat roles)

2. The importance of air dominance in the logistics fight (it’s ironic how the units that are least affected by ground logistics lines are the most influential to controlling those lines)

3. The importance of tanks. The tank has been declared dead over and over but it somehow keeps resurrecting. Yes, drones can kill tanks but they can’t hold territory. And yes, infantry can hold territory but they need tanks to breach the obstacles on the way to said territory.

OPEN TO WORK: Do you need help with content marketing or game co-designing for your wargaming services/products? I’m currently open to gig work in defense, academic, civic or business wargaming as a part-time remote freelancer (10 – 30 hours per week). Please DM me on LinkedIn via the Wargaming Weekly page or my personal profile to book a free consultation call. Like the Gen-Z kids like to say… lemme cook!

Wait! What’s hiding in that Fiction Corner?

Having recently published the season finale of A Dash of Salt, I’m yet to start on my next “useful wargaming fiction” series so for now, here’s a throwback to The End Game by Ian T. Brown, which won third place in the ADC Sci-Fi Writing Competition back in 2021.

Read the full story here.

Lastly… what’s that over there in the Business Corner?

This recent interview of Africa’s richest man and the brain behind the world’s largest oil refinery, Aliko Dangote.

I can’t wait to see the refinery that he plans to construct here in East Africa!

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha is a freelance wargame researcher, analyst and designer. With a background of over 10 years in the B2B marketing and fintech startup spaces, Rwizi is also building Social Funds, the gamified social finance app designed to help young Ugandans budget, save, and fund their goals together.