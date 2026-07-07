A few days ago, I saw this announcement from Fight Club International.

Having recently reviewed the original Take That Hill!, I couldn’t wait to see how the digital version of this remix would turn out.

I even made sure to include it in the inaugural edition of Fight Club Monthly, the Fight Club International newsletter that I’m going to be curating henceforth.

Now I did get distracted so I missed the first two days of the challenge (Friday and Saturday), but on the third (Sunday), I finally settled down and got into it…

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Why was I so eager to play Take That Bridge! in particular?

I swear I thought about designing Take That Bridge! before discovering that it existed!

Like I mentioned in my review of Take That Hill!, it has inspired several interesting remixes that I hope to get to eventually including David Manley’s Take That Island! and Fight Club’s Take That Street!.

Before I discovered Take That Bridge!, I was secretly hoping that once I was done playing all the advanced rules of Take That Hill! and had a thorough grasp of it, I too would be able to design another remix of it some time later this year as part of my ongoing monthly micro-wargame design challenge.

However, a few weeks ago, I came across this LinkedIn post by Ian Robinson.

That led me to this video…

…and this paper.

I was equal parts disappointed and excited that someone had beaten me to designing a Take That Bridge! My plan was to eventually come around to downloading the print ‘n’ play files later this month and perhaps come around to actually playing and reviewing the game later next month.

But then Fight Club dropped a digital version and of course, I couldn’t resist it!

Why did I struggle with Take That Bridge! at first?

1st attempt: Despite the fact that I had recently played Take That Hill!, my brain somehow forgot that I could move more than one unit during the Move phase.

2nd attempt: I didn’t pay enough attention to keeping my HQ well protected so it was eliminated along with 8 other sections and I was unable to take the bridge.

3rd attempt: I was still bumbling through the game with no clear strategy so I lost all my units… but hey, at least I managed to keep my HQ alive this time.

Fortunately, I did manage to find victory at last in my 4th attempt and continued to successfully take the bridge for all my next 10 turns (victories ranging from casualty-less to Pyrrhic) before losing again on my 15th attempt.

I wasn’t kidding in my AAR after the first 10 attempts (on Medium difficulty) when I said that I would be playing this game again, on Hard difficulty this time.

As a Fight Club member, I still have access to the game even though the 3-day challenge when it was open to the public is now closed.

So I took a break and got back into it last night and today morning.

I found that we could now select specific maps on top of choosing difficulty modes.

You can check out the full details of how all my 20 attempts so far have gone on X, LinkedIn or Bluesky.

What do I like about Take That Bridge! so far?

1. It’s digital!

It was so great for me to be able to skip the print ‘n’ play phase of a micro-wargame and leapfrog to the digital version. No need for me to go to town looking for a printer then come back and spend an hour cutting out the counters and gluing them together. Also, maximum movement ranges are automatically shown when you click a unit in the Move phase. Line of sight can also be automatically shown. And most importantly, no need for me to keep stopping to roll dice.

2. It plays really fast!

As mentioned in my AAR, you can have sessions in under 15 minutes (particularly in Medium mode). Even in Hard difficulty mode, I was able to complete sessions in 20 – 30 minutes so I can do 5 back-to-back attempts before running out of steam where I would have done 2 or 3 at most in the same with the print-n-play version. Reps and sets, reps and sets, reps and sets!

3. It’s easy to get into!

Thanks to its different difficulty levels, the game can easily be played by anyone no matter their experience level in wargaming and/or military operations – from beginners to experts. Of course, as an alumnus of the Take That Hill! school of infantry tactics, I started with Medium difficulty before becoming comfortable enough to try Hard difficulty. I respected myself too much to touch Low difficulty, haha!

What don’t I like about Take That Bridge! so far?

As usual, I’m nitpicking here but the AAR is not customized for zero losses. It seems the dev team behind this game just didn’t anticipate that anyone would manage to take the bridge without any casualties so the text is hard-coded to always talk about KIA and wounded.

But this is non-critical and can easily be fixed. All in all, I have to say the dev team behind this project has done a wonderful job digitizing such a fun, educational wargame!

My only suggestion for improvement?

Add one more difficulty level (call it Expert difficulty) where enemy units are able to move within a 1-hex range of their starting point. I think this would add a very delicious layer of extra consideration to every move.

What are my top player tips for Take That Bridge! so far?

SPOILER ALERT! Skip this part if you want to explore the game for yourself from first principles!

PS: Most of these are inspired specifically by my experience with the hardest map I have played so far (Sennelager) which is heavily wooded and hence forces very close combat.

1. Give your enemy as few shots on target as possible

Yes, it’s World Cup season so we’re doing football references!

If you notice that a hex is within line of sight an enemy unit, avoid it especially when you’re still maneuvering into your most favorable firing positions. No matter how convenient it may be to go through it, or how far the enemy unit may be.

2. Take your time to maneuver carefully into your most favorable positions

Contrary to my initial fears, 30 turns is actually a long time. And once you get into the right positions, you can seriously deplete the enemy in 2-3 turns and then get moving to the bridge much faster under far less danger. So don’t hesitate to spend 6 to 10 turns moving in silence instead of rushing to exchange fire in unfavorable positions.

3. Avoid the road, flank the enemy’s prepared kill zone

You will notice that the enemy’s units are well positioned to ambush you if you go straight up the road. So go through the woods, close to the sides of the map if need be so that you basically fold the prepared ambush onto itself and only get on the road after clearing most of the enemy units.

4. Pick the enemy off one by one

I think this is what the professionals call “defeating in detail”. You want to sequence your attack such that you surround and attack one or two enemy units at a time with two friendly units each (localized outnumbering) from an angle where none of the other enemy units can relieve/support them with their own fire (have no line of sight).

5. Suppress two instead of eliminating one

Whenever you find that two friendly units are within good firing range so you have the choice between trying to suppress two enemy units or trying to eliminate just one, choose the former. It makes more sense to suppress two enemy units instead of eliminating just one since that means less shots fired at you in the enemy’s Fire phase, and hence fewer chances of you getting hit. You can always eliminate the suppressed enemy units in the next turn if they fail to rally.

5. Cross your fingers and hope for good luck…

…especially with the rallying rolls. Besides managing to suppress the enemy with your fire, this is the second most important factor for victory. There’s nothing as frustrating as watching a unit that is already pinned fail to rally, knowing that it’s still within the enemy’s line of sight so could easily be eliminated in their next firing phase.

What game design lessons have I learnt from Take That Bridge! so far?

Just one: I should come around to digitizing my own micro-wargames sooner rather than later!

I did try to vibecode my very first micro-wargame Ugandan Chess but this was back in the first half of 2025 when vibecoding agents were not as powerful as they are today… and to be honest, the version I tried to vibecode then was still so unnecessarily complex that my failure actually inspired me to “dumb it down” to the version I eventually published.

What warfare lessons have I learnt from Take That Bridge! so far?

All the 5 lessons from Take That Hill! still apply:

1. “Don’t move unless someone is shooting, don’t shoot unless someone is moving.”

2. Fix and flank

3. The reality of casualties

4. Time is of the essence

5. The importance of morale (rallying)

Furthermore, I have learnt specifically from the Sennelager map that fighting in heavily wooded battlefields is slow, nasty business. I now have even more respect than ever for my country’s troops, the UPDF, who have been fighting ISIS-affiliated rebels in the thick jungles of DR Congo for years now.

Lastly, about the core question of the paper: what is the best course of action for sides facing each other in the open with identical numbers? Overlapping or distributed fire? Well, as shown by the authors, distributed firing is best when facing equal numbers of enemy troops under identical chances of hitting.

I would have guessed overlapping fire at first but after playing this game and seeing how focusing on suppressing as many enemy units as possible first (as explained in player tip 5 above) is key to winning the game has reinforced to me that distributed fire is the way to go.

But I’m still going to need to make time to throw this PDF into Claude so it can help me actually understand all the complex theory, maths, and graphs in this paper!

Until then, I can’t wait to continue exploring kill zone probability theory with more sessions of Take That Bridge!, particularly the Baltics and Ukraine maps that I’m yet to play out.

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Wait! What’s hiding in that Fiction Corner?

Marcus Webb is 29 and on the overnight shift and at 3 a.m. the APL platform generates 17 scenarios that don’t fit any of the 11 categories in the taxonomy — not errors, not anomalies, clean outputs with standard architecture that simply describe something the training data has no name for.

calls his supervisor and she tells him to log it and flag it, which he does, and then he keeps reading, because he has understood something about what he is looking at that requires him to be certain before he hands it to someone who might give it the wrong name.

By 0400 he has written the definition 3 times. He is still not satisfied with it. The sun will be up in 3 hours and he is the only person alive who has read all 17 and he needs the language to be exact before the day shift arrives and the thing gets a name it might never recover from.

Read the full story on Patreon (available to both free and paid subscribers).

Lastly… what’s that over there in the Business Corner?

This episode of the Manifold podcast featuring Beff Jezos (Guillaume Verdon), founder of the Effective Accelerationism (e/acc) movement.

If I start throwing the word “hyperstition” around, you know exactly who to blame!

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha is a freelance wargame researcher, analyst and designer. With a background of over 10 years in the B2B marketing and fintech startup spaces, Rwizi is also building Social Funds, the gamified social finance app designed to help young Ugandans budget, save, and fund their goals together.