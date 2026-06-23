A few weeks ago, I saw this announcement from Fight Club International.

I remembered that I had been sitting on the print ‘n’ play files for Take That Hill! since late last year so I decided to put them to use before they became irrelevant.

Now, despite the slight delay, Take That Hill! is currently available for wishlisting on Steam!

As an ardent proponent of digitized micro-wargames (going as far as penning an open letter to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth), I can’t wait to see how the digital version of this truly remarkable game turns out.

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Why have I played Take That Hill! in particular?

Professor Phil Sabin, the original designer, has given some of my favorite wargaming talks. I’d like to highlight these two he gave at the King’s Wargaming Network (KWN) and the Center for Applied Strategic Learning (CASL) respectively.

Also, this game was always on my to-play list, I had seen so many wargamers mention and praise it as one of the best examples of educational wargaming.

In fact, it has even inspired several interesting remixes that I hope to get to eventually including David Manley’s Take That Island!, Fight Club’s Take That Street!, and Hearts of Oak’s Take That Bridge!

Why did I struggle with Take That Hill! at first?

I didn’t struggle at all with the basic rules.

Take That Hill! really is the manual wargame primer that Fight Club promises it to be. As mentioned in the AAR of my initial play-through (which you can see here on X, LinkedIn or Bluesky), I really should have played this much earlier in my wargaming journey!

Even the first set of advanced rules (Blue Fire Support) was straightforward, and actually made the game much easier to win on the blue side.

However, I did need clarification about the next set of advanced rules (Low Light). I could understand that each side gets to activate illumination for one turn but wasn’t sure whether or not both sides benefit when either side’s illumination is up. Ed Farren (co-founder at Fight Club) clarified to me that both sides benefit (the penalty on firing and rallying is lifted) when either side’s illumination is up.

Rules aside, I have to admit that I’m struggling to win on the second last level of the advanced rules (Red Defences), the best I have managed so far is a draw.

I’m determined to make sure that just like with previous levels, I first secure at least three wins before moving on to the last level (Advanced Morale).

What do I like about Take That Hill! so far?

1. How super easy it is in basic mode, gets even easier with Blue Fire Support, but becomes next to impossible to beat as you add more advanced rules. I can see why this belongs in any professional military education (PME) classroom.

2. The aesthetics are on point. Both the map board and the counters are beautiful, with nice icons. And the counters are well-sized and easy to move, even when you need to stack two in one hex.

3. All the rules are right there on the map board so once you read through the details the full rules booklet, you don’t have to keep going back as there’s a quick reference right there.

What don’t I like about Take That Hill! so far?

As usual, I’m nitpicking here but the game seems to be too dependent on luck. Even when you have (what I believe is) the right strategy down pat, you can easily lose due to a couple of bad die rolls, especially in the Rally stage.

And this goes the other way too. On several occasions, I caught myself making some lucky shots during the Firefight stage that ended up turning what would have been a loss into a draw or what would have been a draw into a win.

As mentioned earlier, I’m still struggling to get past the second last level of the advanced rules (Red Defences) and the best I have achieved there so far is a draw. Even that draw came from a lucky 6 die roll in the Firefight stage of the second last turn that enabled me to suppress the enemy, and a lucky wire flip in the last turn that meant my accidental choice of approach turned out to be the right one.

But perhaps this is actually accurate in that war at this very tactical level is very dependent on luck. We also can’t forget that Carl von Clausewitz stated that "no other human activity is so continuously or universally bound up with chance" like war.

Also related, check out wargame designer Evan D’Alesandro’s presentation titled What do Dice Represent in Combat Resolution? and his episode on the 20-Sided Gamified Podcast where he discussed dice in wargaming.

What are my top player tips for Take That Hill! so far?

SPOILER ALERT! Skip this part if you want to explore the game for yourself from first principles!

1. Lay out your sections in a line with the HQ platoon attached to the one in the middle so that it can provide fire support while the two sections on the edges try to flank the enemy on the hill (whichever of these two pulls ahead goes ahead as the flanking force, the one that gets left behind provides fire support along with the section that the HQ platoon attached to).

This way, you’re also able to provide automatic rallying to that section on the middle (The platoon HQ automatically rallies from spent to fresh as do any sections that are in the same hex.) and also provide rallying support to whichever of the two sections on the edges gets left behind (A section must roll 3-6 to rally itself. If adjacent to the Platoon HQ the section rallies on 2-6.)

2. DO NOT allow the enemy to have a beaten zone of two hexes, you’ll take too many hits, particularly on that vital section with the HQ platoon which you need to put down suppressing fire. So push out the sections at the edges first before moving the one in the center with the HQ platoon such that the enemy is only ever able to fire on just one closest section in any given turn.

3. You will rarely go wrong with this strategy: section with HQ platoon at B3 providing suppressive fire, one section next to it also providing suppressive fire, third section maneuvering to the hill to flank the enemy.

4. Cross your fingers and hope for good luck, especially with the rallying rolls. Besides managing to suppress the enemy with your fire, this is the second most important factor for victory. There’s nothing as frustrating as when you manage to successfully fire on the enemy but your units fail to rally so your vital window of suppression goes to waste in the next turn.

What game design lessons have I learnt from Take That Hill! so far?

1. The utility of double-sided counters to represent depleted units and to represent hidden information hence enabling A-type deception (as articulated in Stephen Downes-Martin’s Wargaming Deception Working Group Report )

2. Two counters, one track. I know I would have created two separate tracks for Hits and Turns if it was up to me but this is actually a super neat implementation that I will be looking to borrow in one of my future micro-wargame designs.

3. How compact a micro-waragame can be: 16 hexes! I thought Sebastian Bae’s CALLSIGN was impressive for managing to fit in just 24 hexes but this game has raised the bar. I wonder if it’s possible to design a single-digit hexes game!

What warfare lessons have I learnt from Take That Hill! so far?

1. “Don’t move unless someone is shooting, don’t shoot unless someone is moving.”

I have come across this line a couple of times while listening to military podcasts, it was great to finally play it out and see how suppressing fire from one unit actually aids the movement of another unit. And of course, I can’t talk about suppressing fire with giving a hat tip to Cyril Figgis from one my favorite TV shows ever, Archer.

2. “Fix and flank”

Related to the point above, this is one of the standard tactical moves that we have been discussing in the various tactical decision games that Bruce Gudmundsson has been running lately over at the Decision Game Club. Once again, it was great to finally play it out and see how suppressing fire from one unit can fix the enemy and enable another unit to move and flank.

3. The reality of casualties

Even when I did manage to successfully take the hill, the Hits counter was always somewhere above zero (except a few times when I was playing with only Blue Fire Support advanced rules, no Low Light or Red Defences). I couldn’t help but realize that in real life, that would mean that at the very least several soldiers are injured (most likely some killed). Tactical wins are almost always paid for in blood.

4. Time is of the essence

This game really highlights how quickly you can fail to achieve your tactical mission if you get bogged down in just one turn, let alone two in a row. Every time you hesitate to move forward, misfire at the enemy or fail to rally, your chance at victory slips away. This highlights to me that unlike the strategic level where you can afford to be cautious and contemplative, at this tactical level, you have to stay sharp and aggressive until you reach the objective.

5. The importance of morale (rallying)

As mentioned earlier, this is the second most important factor for success in this game after successful suppressive fire and there’s nothing as frustrating as when you manage to successfully fire on the enemy but your units fail to rally so your vital window of suppression goes to waste. Take That Hill! really drives home the importance of giving your soldiers a clear why to stay motivated when the bullets start flying.

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Wait! What’s hiding in that Fiction Corner?

Captain Sara Lindqvist has been annotating historical wargame decisions for 4 months when she finds the 2017 entry from Exercise Trident Juncture — a withdrawal decision whose stated reason she knows is false, because she was a lieutenant on the exercise staff and she was in the room.

The general who made it is now SACEUR. The false annotation is not a scandal; it is the kind of institutional politeness that doctrine produces and operations are built around.

What stops her is not the politics but the question of what happens when a platform trained on official reasons builds a model of how commanders decide — and whether that model will ever be able to see the phone call that actually made the decision.

She calls a Norwegian friend who also knows the exercise, and the conversation that follows is the one she needed.

Read the full story on Patreon (available to both free and paid subscribers).

Lastly… what’s that over there in the Business Corner?

The latest episodes of Mafia from Founders Fund.

I’m still chuckling at how the mafia won so hard in one these that one of the townspeople was celebrating at the end, not realizing that she had lost!

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha is a freelance wargame researcher, analyst and designer. With a background of over 10 years in the B2B marketing and fintech startup spaces, Rwizi is also building Social Funds, the gamified social finance app designed to help young Ugandans budget, save, and fund their goals together.