My obsession with micro wargames continues unabated… and my latest foray is into one of the works of the “host” of the series himself!

The Beachhead by Sebastian Bae. You can check out my initial play-through on X, LinkedIn or Bluesky.

Why did play The Beachhead in particular?

I actually tried to play another game first (Production Lines, also by Sebastian Bae) but I didn’t have enough d20 dice. I thought it would be a great segue from my conclusion about the importance of Foreign Military Sales (FMS) in the fight for Taiwan after playing Rachel McVicker’s Battle for the Ballot – Taiwan 2027.

So given that I wasn’t logistically ready to play Production Lines I decided to “settle” for The Beachhead since it’s by the same designer but with a more affordable dice requirement. By the way, the irony of not having enough logistics to play a logistics wargame is not lost on me, haha! And speaking of logistics wargames, Nick Galvan recently shared his top 5 logistics wargames with me…

Lastly, what sealed the deal for me was when I noticed that this game models will to fight, a topic I have previously brainstormed about. I figured, why not see how a real pro actually does it!

Why did I struggle with The Beachhead at first?

I didn’t struggle, both the game setup and turn sequence were easy to understand. I just needed a couple of simple clarifications from the designer.

What do I like about The Beachhead?

The tension is nail-biting right from seeing how the initial Will to Fight turns out for each position in the game setup to the last combat resolution roll. One Pre-Combat Action gone wrong can irreversibly swing the game to your enemy’s favor.

Also, it actually lives up to its micro wargame promise of being playable in 30 minutes! My initial play-through was slow as usual because I had to document it but after that, all my sessions were done in exactly half an hour.

What don’t I like about The Beachhead?

The Battalion counters were hard to move without nudging others, I had to use a pencil especially when moving them to their respective Casualties boxes. And this was after placing them vertically (with some space between them) instead of horizontally (stacked right on top of each other) as recommended.

However, my biggest gripe with the game was that even after playing it 5 times, I still didn’t get to use some Pre-Combat Actions on both sides (Special Forces for PRC, Anti-Ship Attacks for ROC and Coastal Artillery for ROC) because I didn’t find it optimal at any point to attempy them.

I found that with just two Pre-Combat Actions per turn (and just six turns to play) it usually made more sense to do one of these three:

· go hard on the offensive with Close Air Support (ROC) or Long Range Fires (PRC)

· replace lost Battalions with Reinforcements (ROC) or Second Wave/General Advance (PRC)

· prevent Will to Fight from dropping to zero with Rally the Flag

I don’t know if it was the designer’s intent to show the relative futility of these actions or if it’s just my personal style of play that’s unable to leverage them.

So I decided to experiment with creating my own “house rules” modifications that I thought would make the three “unused” Pre-Combat Actions more attractive:

1. Anti-Ship Attacks (ROC): Make this remove 2 enemy Battalions from the enemy Reserves instead of just one, the 3+ die roll requirement can stay.

2. Coastal Artillery (ROC): Change this to “For this turn, all friendly Battalions reduce enemy Battalions on rolls of 1 & 2 and reduce enemy Will to Fight on rolls of 5 & 6”; the 4+ die roll requirement can stay.

3. Special Forces (PRC): Change this to a 4+ die roll requirement instead of 5+, the “remove one enemy Battalion from the enemy Reserves” can stay.

This is what I found out from playing a few rounds with these modifications:

Anti-Ship Attacks (ROC): I still didn’t find myself using this despite the modification. Close Air Support and the improved Coastal Artillery were better options for going on the offensive. Despite the lucrative possibility of taking out two enemy Reserve Battalions, Rally the Flag or Reinforcements were often more urgent when Close Air Support and the improved Coastal Artillery didn’t make sense.

Coastal Artillery (ROC): I actually used this several times, especially in turn one. It’s a game changer that can quickly knock the PRC out of a position by reducing Will to Fight to zero. At the very least, it can significantly drain the PRC’s Battalions in a position forcing it to focus on replenishing with Second Wave or General Advance in the next turn instead of delivering more of those deadly Long Range Fires.

Special Forces (PRC): I still didn’t find myself using this despite the modification. Long Range Fires was still the better option for going on the offensive. One enemy Reserve Battalion just isn’t worth the risk of failing to make that 4+ roll especially given that Rally the Flag or Second Wave were often more urgent when Long Range Fires didn’t make sense.

So from my brief experiment, the only “house rules” modification I’d keep is the improved Coastal Artillery. Would this stretch the game’s abstraction too far beyond the reality of this capability? Would it tilt the game too far in favor of the ROC? I’m not sure, maybe… maybe not. Sebastian, if you’re reading this, let me know what you think!

What are my top player tips for The Beachhead?

SPOILER ALERT! Skip this part if you want to explore the game for yourself from first principles!

For the ROC player:

1. Close Air Support is your best friend (you will sometimes be disappointed because it requires a 4+ die roll but when it lands in your favor it’s always impactful. Also, there’s nothing as satisfying as when the PRC uses a Second Wave action to land 2 units in a position only for you to immediately wipe them using your Close Air Support)

2. Play Reinforcements when you’re running low on units in a certain position. Fortunately, it only requires a 2+ die roll but unfortunately, you only get to add one Battalion.

For the PRC player:

1. Long Range Fires is your best friend (you won’t often be disappointed since it requires a 3+ die roll and there’s nothing as satisfying as when the ROC uses a Reinforcements action to land a Battalion in a position only for you to immediately wipe it along with another Battalion in another position using your Long Range Fires)

2. Play Second Wave when you’re running low on units in a certain position, try General Advance if you need to replenish multiple positions.

For both players:

1. Rally the Flag once your Will to Fight in a given position drops to 1, nothing else is more important at that point. You should probably actually do this when it drops to 2 since it’s not entirely impossible to take consecutive hits in combat resolution if your opponent has two or more Battalions in that position.

2. Sometimes, make your opponent go first in the Pre-Combat Actions, especially when you can tell that they need to deploy from Reserves or raise critically low Will to Fight in a certain position. That way, you can target the freshly deployed Reserves as soon as they land… or gleefully chuckle if their die roll fails.

What wargame design lessons have I learnt from The Beachhead?

More dice! One thing I have noticed about Sebastian Bae’s wargame design style is that he doesn’t hold back on using a lot of dice as compact, removable tracks in his games.

As mentioned earlier, I failed to play his other game that I wanted to try before settling for this one because I didn’t have enough dice. And back in July when I tried Violent Victory (the urban warfare micro wargame he co-designed with Rachel McVicker), it forced me to grow my dice collection by 300%!

In fact, I think if he had designed my African Election solitaire business wargame, he would have replaced all five tracks with a handful of d10s!

So I think I need to borrow a leaf (or perhaps a branch) from Sebastian and get over the scarcity mindset I have when it comes to dice because it seems leveraging them as tracks is the key to designing spatially dense micro wargames without sacrificing too much playability.

What warfare lessons have I learnt from The Beachhead?

Amphibious operations and beach defenses are such a bloody affair! No matter which side won in this game, it wasn’t lost on me how high the casualties stacked. Every win turned out to be a Pyrrhic victory.

