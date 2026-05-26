AUDIENCE WARNING: This post is longer than usual. No, like really long. So you better get comfortable first…

Daveed Gartenstein-Ross recently posted this in the ExpertTheory group on LinkedIn.

I immediately signed up.

A couple of weeks later, I bagged silver in the first ever AI-adjudicated wargame on the Providence platform.

Congratulations to the winner William Hearnshaw who played Team Russia so skillfully!

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SPECIAL SALUTE to my first top-tier patron: Christopher Nordahl

Why did I choose to play The Great Panic?

I wanted to win!

I’ve been to a bunch of Providence Game Nights.

Always on the podium, never in 1st place.

What will it take for me finally win first place in a Providence game?!

Also, I had played The Great Panic before, but human-adjudicated with World War Z author Max Brooks serving as guest referee. So when the opportunity to play it again, but AI-adjudicated this time, I jumped at it!

So, what exact moves did I play in The Great Panic?

Let’s start with the setting…

You can see the full Scene Setter and Rules document here.

Next I checked out my team briefing to know my goals.

You can see the full Team Packet (Pregame) document here.

Once the game started, I received my Team Packet for Turn 1

And these were the headlines in the newsfeed:

· Karachi Burns, Albuquerque Bleeds: Global Institutions Stagger as Outbreak Turns Catastrophic (January 26, 2030 | Mara Blanchard | The New York Times)

· The Real Threat Isn’t Zombies. It’s Our Own Denial. (Nikhil Sethi | The Atlantic | January 26, 2030)

· Karachi Descends into Chaos as Outbreak Overwhelms City (January 25, 2030 | Sana Zahid | Dawn)

· ‘Slow Zombies’ Myth Fuels Dangerous Complacency Worldwide (January 25, 2030 | Emilio Vasquez | CNN)

· Bucharest ‘Zombie Challenge’ Stunt Goes Viral, Authorities Alarmed (January 25, 2030 | Eliza Popescu | The Guardian)

· Survivor Recounts Terror During Albuquerque Outbreak (January 25, 2030 | Julia Parker | The Washington Post)

· “It’s Not Fear That Kills Us—It’s Denial”: An Interview with Dr. Yvonne Marsh, CDC Infectious Disease Expert (January 26, 2030 | David Kim | NPR)

You can see the full News Feed (Turn 1) document here.

As for negotiations, Russia reached out and we talked about potentially setting up a joint research facility in Alaska but they were insisting that “Russian scientists cannot be prevented from travelling to and from Russia” and that didn’t quite sit right to me, I wanted full control… so we entered Turn 2 without a resolution on that.

The European Union also reached out about collaborating but they didn’t have any specific useful patents they could share at that time, so that didn’t go anywhere either.

So for Turn 1, I made the following moves…

Public Action 1:

The United States announces an emergency $3 trillion federal stimulus package tied to states accepting full federal authority (CDC, FEMA) on a simple three-point agenda: 1. discretionary martial law, 2. strict adherence to federal perimeter and quarantine advisories, and 3. accelerated vaccine research. States will reserve the right to implement any independent intervention efforts that do not conflict with those three. At the same time, the White House press secretary arranges for Fareed Zakaria to interview the survivor of the Albuquerque outbreak and for President Vance to sit down with Joe Rogan for a candid interview where Vance will share with Rogan previously unseen footage of the infected’s resilience and ridicule Andrew Tate as being “cuck” for “play-fighting” a restrained zombie, the message is “real men are protecting their families not jestermaxxing for views”. The goal is to restore federal-state cooperation while fighting the disinformation right at the source.

Public Action 2:

NPC Outreach: The United States contacts the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), asking to set up a joint US-ASEAN taskforce to combat the outbreak (starting with unified messaging against the viral disinformation, aiming to progress to tighter security/intelligence cooperation and joint vaccine research), especially given that the problem has started right in their backyard. The goal is to take advantage of this crisis to permanently increase US influence in China’s neighbourhood.

Once all our actions were resolved, I received my Team Packet for Turn 2

And these were the headlines in the newsfeed:

· Crisis at the Gates: Borders Harden, Trust Erodes Across a World on Edge (February 2, 2030 | Samantha Choi | The Washington Post)

· When Security Burns Humanity: India’s Border Wall of Despair (February 2, 2030 | Dr. Anjali Bhatt | The Hindu)

· U.S. Stimulus Tied to Federal Power Faces Turbulence Amid Outbreak (February 2, 2030 | Michael Fenwick | Reuters)

· Chinese Doctors’ Outbreak Triggers Moscow Backlash, Raises Doubts (February 2, 2030 | Andrei Medvedev | Moscow Times)

· U.S. and ASEAN Partner to Combat Outbreak, Counter Disinformation (February 2, 2030 | Linh Tran | South China Morning Post)

· EU Locks Down: Border Controls, Travel Halts, and Safe Zones Redefine European Life (February 2, 2030 | Julia Meier | Financial Times)

· India’s Troop Surge Locks Down Frontier With Pakistan as Border Incidents Mount (February 2, 2030 | Rohan Pillai | Times of India)

· Human Traffic Jams: Migrants Blocked and Stranded at EU’s Eastern Border (February 2, 2030 | Eva Toth | Politico Europe)

· Russia Claims Calm Leadership, WHO Endorses Coordination Amid Fractured Responses (February 2, 2030 | Aleksandr Petrov | TASS)

· Tate Rebuttal Stream Ends in Chaos as Outbreak Hits Influencer World (February 2, 2030 | Kelly Simms | BBC News)

· Nuclear Fears Ignite as Karachi Air Base Falls Silent (February 2, 2030 | Zahra Masood | Al Jazeera)

· Black Market Networks Drive Silent Spread of Outbreak (February 2, 2030 | Robert Galvez | The Guardian)

· Chinese Leak Sparks Global Furor Over Outbreak’s True Timeline (February 2, 2030 | Andrea Salazar | Le Monde)

· Inside Brussels: An Interview with Sofia Laurent, President of the European Council (By Daniel König | Der Spiegel | February 2, 2030)

You can see the full News Feed (Turn 2) document here.

As for negotiations, Russia continued to reach out about a potential joint research facility in Alaska but without any travel restrictions on their scientists and I insisted on having the final say on travel permissions, telling them, “We can think of a few scenarios where it would make sense to restrict (or at least, delay) their departure from the joint research facility. But look, if you’re not comfortable with this arrangement, we totally understand - you can always find another international partner that can accept your terms.”

The EU reached out to request the assistance of USEUCOM and its subordinate elements in managing the security of their sealed zones and assuring the flow of aid supplies to them but we were not able to coordinate on that in time because they still hadn’t fleshed out exactly what they would offer me in exchange.

So for Turn 2, I made the following moves…

Public Action 1:

The United States leverages the stimulus to not only accelerate vaccine research in an operation dubbed “Project Hopespeed” but also to maximally deploy National Guard and federal authorities to maintain public order and cordone off non-cooperative municipalities, along with targeted “preventative” arrests of hardline governors, and populist/militia leaders as well as tighter border security. The message is clear: carrot time is up, anyone not in line now gets the stick. President Vance also sits down again with Joe Rogan to play out an hour-long tabletop wargame that simulates how the country could fall apart if federal authority is not respected in this key time, with Rogan playing US president and Vance playing an unspecified adversary leader, fanning the flames of disinformation to drive revolts. The goal is to crack down hard on the spread of the infection while subtly framing disobedience as a foreign-sponsored psy-op from China or Russia.

Public Action 2:

NPC Outreach: Building on earlier success with ASEAN, the United States contacts the African Union (AU), asking to set up a joint US-AU taskforce to combat the outbreak (starting with unified messaging against the viral disinformation, aiming to progress to tighter security/intelligence cooperation and joint vaccine research), especially given that Africa crucially hosts the world’s youngest population. The US subtly nudges the AU to denounce Russia and China in particular for not doing much for the continent since the outbreak: “You only ever want us for our critical minerals. The Americans, as usual, stand with us in our critical time of need”. The goal is to take advantage of this crisis to significantly roll back the growing Chinese and Russian influence in Africa.

Once all our actions were resolved, I received my Team Packet for Turn 3

And these were the headlines in the newsfeed:

· Cooperation and Discord: World Powers Face a Perilous Future (March 1, 2030 | Jamie Whitaker | The New York Times)

· The Perils of Crisis Opportunism: Why Europa Is Losing Its Soul (March 2, 2030 | Dr. Sabine Keller | Süddeutsche Zeitung)

· Russia Proposes Joint Alaska Research Facility Amid Crisis (March 1, 2030 | Emily Carter | Reuters)

· ‘Project Hopespeed’ Brings Federal Clampdown as U.S. Doubles Down on Vaccine Race (March 1, 2030 | Marcus Lee | The Washington Post)

· US and African Union Form Joint Taskforce for Outbreak Response (March 1, 2030 | Ayo Okafor | BBC News)

· EU Unity Plan Misfires as Populists Decry Russian Role in Eastern Zones (March 1, 2030 | Clara Weber | Financial Times)

· China Offers Billions and Scientists—but ASEAN, US Stall on Response (March 1, 2030 | Linh Lai | South China Morning Post)

· Markets Roil as Dollar Sells Off, Eyes on Asia Holdings (March 1, 2030 | Daniel Lim | Bloomberg)

· Alarm as Missing Masroor Device Tracked Toward Indian Border (March 1, 2030 | Priya Singh | Times of India)

· Masroor Nuclear Crisis: Secrets, Survivors, and a Missing Warhead (March 1, 2030 | Nadine Khan | Al Jazeera)

· Outbreak Origin Debate Escalates as Competing Theories Divide (March 1, 2030 | Sarah Mahajan | The Guardian)

· “We Are Trying to Contain the Unthinkable”: An Interview with Dr. Rakesh Talwar, Indian Ministry of Defence (By Priya Ghosh | The Hindu | March 2, 2030)

You can see the full News Feed (Turn 3) document here.

As for negotiations, Russia continues to probe about Alaska (but I was not budging on my terms) and was also asking if I had any information about the missing nuclear material. I said I knew nothing but would reach out if I got any information even though India had just shared that their intelligence showed that the missing nuclear warhead was headed to Iran and wanted to collaborate on retrieving it.

I reached out to the European Union asking if they were still interested in USEUCOM assistance in exchange for a joint vaccine research facility and joint financial intervention efforts. They agreed.

So for Turn 3, I made the following moves…

Private Action:

Through USCENTCOM, USSOCOM, USSPACECOM, Indian Army Para (SF) and R&AW, Indian and American personnel jointly conduct operations on Pakistani soil to locate, secure, and transfer the missing nuclear device to IAEA custody.

Public Action 1:

USEUCOM steps in to help the EU with security. The EU hands over all its research findings and sends its top epidemiology experts to a joint research facility in North Carolina. The European Central Bank also agrees to maximally support the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve in their direct market intervention efforts. CDC starts rolling the Project Hopespeed vaccine out locally in major metro centers, then globally starting with our Five Eyes partners, then our recent joint research partners (EU, ASEAN, AU), also looking to share it with India and our neighbours in the OAS. The goal is to circumvent the WHO (which we feel has been compromised by China) while maintaining global leadership.

Public Action 2:

NPC Outreach: The United States contacts the Organization of American States (OAS), asking to set up a US-led OAS taskforce to combat the outbreak (fighting disinformation, tightening security/intelligence cooperation and joint vaccine research), especially given our recent Project Hopespeed breakthrough. The US subtly nudges fellow OAS members to denounce Russia and China in particular for not doing much for them since the outbreak. The goal is to take advantage of this crisis to significantly roll back the growing Chinese and Russian influence in our backyard of the Americas.

Once all our actions were resolved, I received my post-game Team Packet

And these were the headlines in the newsfeed:

· Dollar Dims, Vaccines Roll Out, Borders Fray: A World Reshaped by Outbreak’s Endgame (By Elise Hammond | March 8, 2030 | BBC News)

· Project Hopespeed Vaccine Distributed as Dollar Slides, Borders Realigned (By Gabriela Ortiz | March 8, 2030 | Associated Press)

· Three Years On: Life in the Rzeszów Safe Zone (By Tomasz Lewicki | February 21, 2033 | Polityka Magazine)

· Power Without Trust: Europe’s Safe Zones and the Price of False Assurance (By Dr. Sabine Keller | March 8, 2030 | Süddeutsche Zeitung)

· “Just Us Now”: Voices from the Vaccine Queue (By Amina Dar | March 8, 2030 | The Guardian)

You can see the full News Feed (Postgame) document here.

We also got the final outcome report…

…featuring the team performance statements, starting with mine.

…and then China’s.

…and then the EU’s.

…and then Russia’s.

…and lastly, India’s.

Next, the report shared the critical turning points of the game…

…and the comparative analysis.

…and the lessons learned.

…before closing off with recommendations.

You can see all my game files in this Google Drive folder.

Why did I struggle with The Great Panic?

1. Time zone

Because I’m in EAT, the deadline fell at around 3am my time so I had to stay up late after a normal busy weekday to negotiate and slide in last-minute actions (as with previous Providence Game Nights).

2. I missed having a team

I specifically wish I had been able to consult the people I played Team USA with in After Maduro: Gillian Zeuli (my voice of prudence) and Jamil Jaffer (my voice of belligerence).

3. It’s a really stressful scenario

Zombies crawling around. Social order collapsing. Missing nuclear device. Throw in the fatigue from being up and about all day then having to stay up late to negotiate and submit last-minute moves.

What did I like about The Great Panic?

1. NPC Outreach

I hadn’t seen this in any of the previous Providence Game Nights and I absolutely loved it! It’s basically a free extra move and my instinct was to spend it on continental bodies like ASEA, AU and OAS.

2. Not having a team

Yes, I know what I said but I did enjoy being able to make my own decisions without consulting anyone else. I’m especially proud of running a wargame inside a wargame (hat tip to Leonardo di Caprio’s Inception) and Project Hopespeed, my clever play on the real-life Operation Warp Speed.

3. It’s a really stressful scenario

Again… yes, I know what I said but the extreme stress of the scenario makes it so enjoyable to play. Because the chances of catastrophic failure are so high, there’s little to pressure to figure out the “right” move… any move is better than no move.

And with 24 hours per turn unlike the usual 20 -30 minutes, I had more than enough time to think my actions through and edit them to fit the 150-word limit.

What didn’t I like about The Great Panic?

I didn’t win!

Yes, I’m being a sore loser here but you’re telling me I managed to:

· literally troll Andrew Tate to death

· play a viral wargame with Joe Rogan

· keep the US from collapsing into utter chaos

· discover the zombie vaccine in record time

· distribute it to nearly the whole wide world

· AND avoid complete collapse of the financial system

· despite China’s best efforts to bury us all with them

…but somehow I still didn’t come out on top?!

Boooooooo! *throwing 10,000 rotten tomatoes*

But all kidding aside, I think my only gripe is that the Providence platform is too text-heavy. I think it could definitely use some image generation capabilities to spice up the news feeds. Perhaps some kind of map-based dashboard would also be nice.

What are my top player tips for The Great Panic?

Since I came in second place (and still haven’t won gold in any Providence game), I figured that it was only right that I reach out to our winner, William Hearnshaw (Team Russia) for this section. And he was kind enough to respond, here are his thoughts on the game and his top tips verbatim:

Game mechanics

- The freedom of NPC outreach had pros and cons. Not providing a list of NPCs meant that players could “choose their own adventure”. In this game it seemed that Players all chose different NPCs. None of the NPC interactions removed the realism of the world but that was possibly a risk. It would have been interesting to see how the AI would have adjudicated if two players asked opposite things from an NPC

- Each turn as 24 hours means the ability to read the public and team specific document drops and then consider options over the day before submitting a turn. This means more purposeful and considered turns rather than heat of the moment/impulsive moves (mostly....)

Top tips

- Don’t be too framed by your player. Being linked to a known nation state fixes you geographically in the game and gives you certain strengths and weaknesses but don’t feel like you have to inhabit that state’s persona. Be free to act as you wish without being constrained by your own thoughts on what that character/state might do in real life

- Open communication. A turn was 24 hours and so there was lots of opportunity for communications. Some players were very communicative, others barely responded to Russia’s messages. How you respond to state’s will definitely shape their thinking of you....

- Known length of game. This game was turn/time based not event based. Personally I disliked it but I understand why it worked (And it did work). But with only 3 turns, the third had to try and be decisive, the first two more shaping. In a longer game or where it would end on an outcome rather than time there would likely be more decisive actions earlier than the final turn.

What wargame design lessons have I learnt from playing The Great Panic?

1. The power of open-ended worlds

Unlike the micro-wargames that I’m used to, with clear boundaries and limited actions, the Providence platform enables wargames where just about anything is truly possible… and that’s both exciting and overwhelming at the same time.

2. Soft factors are important

The game is far less about things going boom and more about the mushy stuff: fighting disinformation, trading intel, building partnerships, gaining influence, deceiving/misleading… yes, you can lean heavy on kinetic means but those can only take you so far.

And on that note, I have to highlight that all the presentations at Connections Online 2026 (which was largely about wargaming soft factors) are now up on the Armchair Dragoons YouTube channel.

2. AI adjudication can work

I’m proud to have participated in what will hopefully be cited for years to come as one of the earliest case studies of successfully AI-adjudicated wargames!

What warfare lessons have I learnt from playing The Great Panic?

1. The power of soft power

I think my successful anti-disinformation efforts and my global vaccine diplomacy are what earned my silver medal despite China’s attempt to take me down with them by selling all their US assets. And clearly, William’s deft handling of Russia’s soft factors is what secured his gold medal.

2. Stay aggressive even in a crisis

Even in a global crisis (maybe, especially in a global crisis), make time to hit the other side hard. I think I was thinking too long-term instead of making some really hard, short-term dents on Russia and China. I didn’t really do enough to give them some really nasty fires to put out.

3. Talk to everyone, adversaries especially

I honestly didn’t do enough with negotiations. I made no attempt whatsoever to talk to China. India had to reach out to me first. I took forever to come to the EU’s help. And the whole time, Russia used our stalled Alaska talks to paint me in a bad light.

Yeah, if I’m being honest… I didn’t deserve first place.

Let’s wait and see about next time!

OPEN TO WORK: Do you need help with content marketing or game co-designing for your wargaming services/products? I’m currently open to gig work in defense, academic, civic or business wargaming as a part-time remote freelancer (10 – 30 hours per week). Please DM me on LinkedIn via the Wargaming Weekly page or my personal profile to book a free consultation call. Like the Gen-Z kids like to say… lemme cook!

Wait! What’s hiding in that Fiction Corner?

Colonel Erik Vassvik reads the top 20 scenarios over cold coffee at his kitchen table at 0500 and scenario 19 stops him completely — an AI-generated provocation so precisely calculated that its annotation cites 847 simulated Russian responses in support of its logic.

He drives to the garrison before his wife wakes up and finds his intelligence officer, Lieutenant Haakon Berg, and asks him to read it. Berg reads it and says the logic is sound. Vassvik says yes. Berg asks what’s wrong with it.

Vassvik knows the answer and will not give it, because the answer is the kind of thing that has to be found rather than told, and Berg is 27 years old and has 30 years of this ahead of him, and the 40 minutes before the morning brief are the only classroom available.

Read the full story here.

Lastly… what’s that over there in the Business Corner?

I would be lying to you if I said that I understood even 10% of what was discussed in this video but nonetheless, I absolutely love that Dwarkesh has started doing these blackboard-style episodes.

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha is a freelance wargame researcher, analyst and designer. With a background of over 10 years in the B2B marketing and fintech startup spaces, Rwizi is also building Social Funds, the gamified social finance app designed to help young Ugandans budget, save, and fund their goals together.