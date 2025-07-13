Dr. Elena Vasquez, a military psychologist, uses advanced VR therapy to help veterans process PTSD by having them replay traumatic battles in controlled, gamified environments where they can achieve different outcomes. Her star patient, Colonel James Reid, shows remarkable progress until Elena discovers that Reid's memories don't match any known military conflicts…

Read the full story on Patreon where you can now support Wargaming Weekly for as little as $5 per month. I’ll be sharing a wargaming-themed fiction short story there every week as part of this “Love, Lies & Wargames” series. Thank you!