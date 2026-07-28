AUDIENCE WARNING: This post is longer than usual. No, like really long. So you better get comfortable first…

A few weeks ago, Jesse Nimons posted this in the ExpertTheory group on LinkedIn.

I immediately signed up.

A couple of weeks later, I bagged my first ever gold in a wargame on the Providence platform!

Why did I choose to play The Price of Hasakah?

My runner-up streak in Providence Game Nights was still going strong!

So I had to take another shot at finally winning first place in a Providence game.

Also, I had played Who Owns Hasakah before (my very first game on Providence back in January), but with human referees.

So when I saw the opportunity to play in Hasakah again, but AI-adjudicated this time, I jumped at the opportunity!

The best part? Unlike the usual Providence games that are just 3 turns long, The Price of Hasakah was 4 turns long. This allowed us to get deeper into the scenario, and allowed me in particular to set up my decisive final move perfectly.

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So, what exact moves did I play in The Price of Hasakah?

Let’s start with the setting…

You can see the full Scene Setter and Rules document here.

Next I checked out my team briefing to know my goals.

You can see the full Team Packet (Pregame) document here.

Once the game started, I received my Team Packet for Turn 1

And these were the headlines in the newsfeed:

· Chaos and Calculus: ISIS Attack Exposes Syria’s Rare Earth Gamble (March 5, 2028 | Lara Arslan, The Washington Post) · No Minerals Without Security: The World’s Blind Spot in Hasakah (By Dr. Fares Atassi | Middle East Policy Review | March 6, 2028) · UN Report on Forced Labor Spurs Islamic NGO Calls for Syria to Review Rare Earth Exports (March 7, 2028 | Leila Haddad, Al-Monitor) · Hardline Shift in Tehran Fuels Regional Jitters Over Syria’s Future (March 6, 2028 | Saeed Mahmoud, Reuters) · Turkey and Israel Clash Over Hasakah’s Rare Earth Future (March 7, 2028 | Selin Kaya, Anadolu Agency) · Eight Killed as ISIS Ambushes UN Survey Convoy in Hasakah (March 3, 2028 | Omar Sabbagh, Associated Press) · “No Stones Without Security”: An Interview with Dr. Narin Osman, Hasakah Local Council (By Yusuf Sayigh | Syria Direct | March 6, 2028)

You can see the full News Feed (Turn 1) document here.

I could tell that I had a lot on my plate: a new, vulnerable regime (SAR) balancing the interests of two great powers (US and China), a semi-autonomous force with ambitions of full independence (SDF) and the paranoia of a trigger-happy neighbor (Turkey). I was going to have to play nice and not rock the boat too much (or at least too early).

As for messages…

The US opened by framing this as a “once in a generation opportunity,” arguing China couldn’t secure Syria’s rare earth supply chains against ISIS or match American sanctions relief and legitimacy. In exchange for a cut of REE wealth via a Hasakah-to-coast corridor, they wanted me to co-manage with local forces (the SDF) and open my airspace for unilateral US airstrikes.

I was glad to see the US reach out first because I already knew that I needed a partnership with them.

I pushed back on airstrikes as counterproductive and proposed a joint ground operation, with my forces leading and the US providing logistics, advisors, intel, and special forces. The US agreed strikes weren’t ideal, offered intel, logistics, and drones (respecting my territorial integrity) plus SDF deconfliction, but wouldn’t commit SOF on the ground — asking instead for fair REE revenue-sharing between me and the SDF.

I then asked for funding and training to build my own SOF units, agreeing to negotiate revenue-sharing with the SDF. The US accepted, offering SOF trainers at bases in Jordan, and proposed formal language: US support (intel, logistics, drones, resources, Jordan-based training) in exchange for my commitments to pursue REE revenue-sharing with the SDF, fight ISIS, secure the Hasakah-to-Mediterranean corridor, and avoid combat with the SDF — with the US pledging not to back Kurdish independence so long as the SDF isn’t persecuted. I accepted.

I could tell that SAR-SDF cooperation was a key objective for the US and I was willing to play along for as long as I needed to, especially for that SOF training and other military support.

The SDF proposed joint military operations against ISIS, and I welcomed the cooperation, asking what resources they could bring. They offered ground troops and suggested splitting the fight geographically — SDF taking the north while I handled the east along the Iraqi border, together securing both borders.

I countered that SDF operations in the north carried risk of provoking Turkish cross-border incursions, so I proposed swapping roles: as the official Syrian army, I’d handle the north as well as the heavy lifting of all urban operations while the SDF handled the eastern border, where there’s less political exposure for them.

I also argued a single operation wouldn’t be enough to eliminate ISIS permanently, pushing instead for a persistent joint campaign combined with tighter border security to cut off foreign fighter flows and expanded employment programs to reduce local recruitment.

Despite the validity of my stated objectives (de-risk with Turkey and persistently fight ISIS) my real objectives were to bloodlessly get the SDF out of their strongholds on the northern border (while isolating them to the east) and to give SAR forces plausible reason to occupy and infiltrate the urban centres of Hasakah.

I sent greetings to China to open our lines of communication and they sent greetings back, albeit too late for us to discuss anything substantive in this turn.

So for Turn 1, I made the following moves…

Public Action 1:

Private Action:

Public Action 2:

Once all our actions were resolved, I received my Team Packet for Turn 2

And these were the headlines in the newsfeed:

· Strategic Shifts in Syria: Security Deals and Diplomatic Realignments Redraw Lines in Hasakah (March 29, 2028 | Nadia Khouri, The Washington Post) · Sovereignty Theater: Why Syria’s Security Overture Serves Power, Not Protection (By Dr. Farah Serkis | Al-Monitor | March 29, 2028) · New U.S.–Syrian Framework Marks Shift in Rare Earth Diplomacy (March 29, 2028 | Yara Hassan, Al-Monitor) · Beijing Condemns ISIS Attack, Offers Aid Amid Human Rights Tensions (March 27, 2028 | Li Wei, South China Morning Post) · UK Launches Strikes on ISIS in Hasakah as Global Resource Tensions Mount (March 18, 2028 | James Bradbury, Syria Direct) · SDF Highlights Kurdish-Led Operations Against ISIS Amid Legitimacy Debate (March 24, 2028 | Hana Abbas, North Syria Monitor) · U.S. Drone Strikes Hit ISIS Cells, Tensions With China Surface Over Mineral Ethics (March 26, 2028 | Emma Johnson, The Washington Post) · Voices from Hasakah: Humanitarian Navigation Amid Security and Blockade Threats (By Leila Haddad | Al Jazeera | March 30, 2028)

You can see the full News Feed (Turn 2) document here.

I was disappointed to see that the UNDP had refused my offer despite my best diplomatic wrapping. I also wasn’t happy to see the UK launching strikes without my knowledge and approval. However, the good news was that my deal with the US was looking solid.

As for messages…

The US proposed swapping outreach partners — they’d approach the UNDP while I reassured Turkey that the SDF was under control and that humanitarian operations were strengthening ISIS.

This was perfect! The US had enough leverage to get the UNDP on my side. And I was more than happy to reassure Turkey since I didn’t want to have to keep looking over my shoulder as I focused on the SDF.

The US then told both me and the SDF that Turkey had drawn a redline against direct RRE payments to the SDF, offering instead a bank-administered fund (USD/Euros) splitting proceeds between me and Northern Syrian communities at our agreed ratio — fee-free for five years, then 1% per transaction, US-subsidized until self-sufficient.

I agreed to the swap and shared my prior UNDP outreach, offering military escorts, movement-notification rules, embedded liaison officers, and intelligence-sharing, backed by US logistics and SOF training. I asked to see the US’s Turkey message in return.

That message assured Turkey the US would never recognize an independent Kurdistan and supported cooling separatist rhetoric, framed the REE push as a national-security/supply-chain issue, and asked Turkey not to oppose inter-Syrian revenue-sharing deals — offering eased defense export restrictions and shared ISIS targeting intel in exchange.

I was so relieved to learn that the US was really helping with easing pressure from Turkey. I had a plan to get the Turks off my back once and for all… maybe even quietly get them on my side.

The SDF proposed a joint venture — a “Syrian Mineral Extraction Company” — jointly owned and run, with them handling extraction and me handling the supply chain and exports. They also pushed back on being pressured by Turkey’s “red line,” reaffirming openness to a revenue-sharing deal with me.

I agreed to the joint venture concept, proposing an 80/20 split favoring me as the national government handling exports, though I accidentally sent the SDF a message meant for the US about the dollar-denominated fund. I also asked the SDF’s take on that US proposal and whether they’d requested the British airstrikes last turn (they never responded to this I particular but I let it go to “fry bigger fish”).

The SDF rejected 80/20 as unfair, countering with 50/50 control and revenue, and dismissed Turkey’s “red line” as likely a US bluff to gain financial leverage — proposing they could form the joint venture without US backing. I held firm that 80/20 was justified given national-level responsibilities, while agreeing Turkey’s threat might indeed be a US pressure tactic (needed to show that we agreed on something).

The SDF then proposed 50/50 control with a 60/40 revenue split favoring me, formalizing it as a draft joint venture agreement (SDF handling extraction, me handling transport and export). I countered at 50/50 control but 80/20 revenue, citing national recovery costs; the SDF moved to 65/35, citing their extraction and ISIS-defense burdens, with a nod toward revisiting the split later.

I could tell that securing significant mineral revenue and control was a key objective for the SDF and I was willing to play along for as long as I needed to, especially for continued US military support for our anti-ISIS cooperation and my continued occupation and infiltration of Hasakah’s urban centers.

I accepted 65/35 “for the sake of Syrian unity”, and packaged it with the earlier anti-ISIS operation agreement into a single proposal: joint persistent operations in Hasakah (me covering the north/Turkish border plus urban operations, SDF the eastern/Iraqi border) alongside formation of the Syrian Mineral Corporation under the 50/50 control, 65/35 revenue terms. The SDF agreed to submit the deal.

I acknowledged China’s strong condemnation of ISIS’s deadly attack and asked if they were open to reaching out to the UNDP to accept our enhanced security protocols to prevent similar attacks in the future. They said they had done so.

I was giddy: two great powers both reaching out to the UNDP on my behalf? They would definitely accept!

So for Turn 2, I made the following moves…

Public Action 1:

Private Action:

Private Action 2:

Once all our actions were resolved, I received my Team Packet for Turn 3

And these were the headlines in the newsfeed:

· Syria’s Fragile Alliances Tested Amid Leaked Uyghur Talks and Anti-ISIS Push (April 15, 2028 | Hala Danesh, The New York Times) · The Real Rare Earth Risk: What Happens If Damascus Bows to Beijing? (By Dr. Samir al-Kurdi, Middle East Policy Review | April 15, 2028) · Damascus and SDF Announce Joint Offensive and Rare Earth Venture (April 13, 2028 | Farid Jabbour, Reuters) · Kurdish-Arab Coalition Signals New Era in Hasakah Security—But Doubts Remain (April 13, 2028 | Noor Agha, Al Jazeera) · U.S. Escalates Ethical Minerals Campaign and Deploys Carrier Group (April 13, 2028 | Marie Fisk, Financial Times) · China Gains Observer Role in Hasakah Humanitarian Survey Restart (April 11, 2028 | Vivian Koh, South China Morning Post) · Beijing Sends Humanitarian Aid to Blockaded Hasakah, Links Aid to Uyghur Dilemma (April 14, 2028 | Zeynep Tan, Anadolu Agency) · UNDP Urges Unconditional Humanitarian Access in Hasakah Amid Security Crisis (March 31, 2028 | Leila Haddad, UN News) · U.S. Drone Strikes Clear Path for Syrian-Kurdish Anti-ISIS Campaign (April 14, 2028 | Julian Schnitt, The Washington Post) · SDF Launches “Fair Trade Minerals” Campaign to Assert Local Control (April 12, 2028 | Cihan Dara, North Syria Monitor) · Beyond Security Theater: An Interview with UNDP’s Hasakah Mission Chief (By Yara Hassan, Syria Direct | April 15, 2028)

You can see the full News Feed (Turn 3) document here.

I was pissed off at China for leaking false talks and the fact that they had reached out to the UNDP for their own interests not on my behalf like they had suggested. But the game is the game… and hey, at least my US-supported anti-ISIS cooperation with the SDF was in motion and most importantly, clandestine SAR-Turkey ties for intelligence on SDF networks had been established.

As for messages…

That Chinese leak falsely spun my UNDP outreach into anti-Uyghur talks, prompting the US to caution me against a China deal — citing risks of destabilization, China’s poor track record (pointing to the DRC), and reaffirming their own profit-sharing offer with a 5%-above-market floor price for 20 years.

I clarified to the US that the leak was false and that I had no intention of expelling Uyghur soldiers or striking any deal with China, while privately telling the SDF the same and framing China as trying to strong-arm its way into our joint venture. The SDF agreed China’s “red line” was likely fabricated leverage.

The SDF and I aligned on two priorities: sustaining anti-ISIS operations (me on the Turkish border, them on the Iraqi border, with intelligence sharing) and jointly countering China’s misinformation campaign, including a proposed joint press conference denouncing Beijing.

I relayed to the US that we were open to a US/Europe consortium funding RRE development — starting with humanitarian aid, then jobs, education, and health — and sought clarification on the “5% above market” plan, which the US confirmed was a 10-year bonus rate for non-Chinese RRE sales.

I pitched the SDF a combined plan: intensified ISIS operations plus information warfare against recruitment in displacement camps, joint intelligence targeting ISIS funding networks, and a joint press conference denouncing China while announcing the US/Europe funding package. The SDF was receptive but noted the US had actually offered them 20 years (not 10) on the bonus rate and pushed to lock in the longer term, folding it into a joint draft action combining the press conference and funding announcement.

The US then proposed formalizing this as a three-way agreement under an “Ethical Minerals Initiative” — financing RRE extraction, an export corridor, processing sites, and social programs, with a 35/65 SAR/SDF revenue split and a guaranteed 5%-above-market purchase price (initially said as five years, corrected by the US to twenty) contingent on the SMC not selling to China.

I then sent the SDF a final consolidated 150-word joint action covering continued anti-ISIS operations and information warfare, a joint press conference denouncing China’s human rights abuses and disinformation, and the US-financed processing plant, export corridor, and social programs with the 20-year 5%-above-market purchase guarantee tied to Ethical Minerals Initiative standards. The SDF agreed, I forwarded the same text to the US asking them to post only the final paragraph, and the US confirmed agreement — finalizing the three-way deal.

I was determined to make China pay for doing me dirty and I was glad that my US and SDF partners were fully on board.

I didn’t bother reaching out to China again but the US sent me a message saying China was offering intelligence on a possible ISIS attack near Hasakah in exchange for not being excluded from future ethical mineral mining frameworks for mining and processing in Hasakah.

So for Turn 3, I made the following moves…

Public Action:

Private Action:

Once all our actions were resolved, I received my Team Packet for Turn 4

And these were the headlines in the newsfeed:

· Syria’s Unlikely Alliance Denounces China, Launches Exclusive Western Minerals Plan (August 28, 2028 | Kareem Abdul-Rashid, Reuters) · SAR-SDF Coordinated Operations Challenge ISIS Networks in Northeast (August 27, 2028 | Amal Hanoun, North Syria Monitor) · US Expands Precision Strikes in Syria, Humanitarian Ops Begin in Earnest (August 28, 2028 | Sarah Masters, The Washington Post) · China Offers Reconstruction Package as SMC Holds to Western Framework (August 29, 2028 | Vivian Koh and Leila Haddad, South China Morning Post / Al-Monitor) · Qamishli Anniversary Bombing Leaves Dozens Dead, Including Foreign Advisors (August 23, 2028 | Omar Sabbagh, Reuters) · Jordan Opens Southern Aid Corridors as Hasakah Crisis Deepens (May 3, 2028 | Nour Nasser, Al Jazeera) · Insurers Issue Cautious Assessment After Qamishli Bombing (May 6, 2028 | James Bradbury, Reuters) · “After Qamishli: Can the New Minerals Deal Survive the Violence?” (By Laila Sabri, Syria Direct, August 30, 2028)

You can see the full News Feed (Turn 4) document here.

This was a mixed bag. I had successfully isolated (but not completely sidelined) China but the Qamishli anniversary bombing was making my sustained US-supported anti-ISIS cooperation with the SDF look ineffective. However, I saw an opportunity to not let this crisis go to waste.

As for messages…

The US signaled openness to letting other nations — even China — join the RRE agreement, provided they accepted the same Ethical Extraction standards and 5%-above-market terms, clarifying this wasn’t a push, just a concession if needed for stability (and reiterating that sidelining Uyghur soldiers still wasn’t worth it). The SDF took this as license to test China’s interest.

Separately, the US floated an NPC outreach to Arab tribal sheikhs in eastern Syria offering development grants and employment in exchange for local HUMINT networks against ISIS infiltration; the SDF worried this would read as Western interference and proposed instead that the US, SAR, and SDF jointly bring in a neutral country — settling on Saudi Arabia after I suggested it over Jordan, given Saudi’s deeper pockets and appetite for a diplomatic win.

The SDF and I agreed to a joint NPC action offering Saudi Arabia the same SMC terms as the US/Europe deal, which I proposed “spicing up” with an in-person joint SAR-SDF delegation to Riyadh to signal unity and respect to the Kingdom; the SDF incorporated this and we both submitted it.

Despite the validity of my stated objective (signal unity and respect to the Saudis) my real objective was to quietly get as many senior SDF leaders as possible out of their security bubbles, in preparation for my final move…

Separately, the US asked whether I’d accept SDF soldiers joining the joint SOF training program in Jordan; I declined, citing optics concerns as the sovereign national army, and the US said they hadn’t raised the idea with the SDF anyway.

I was so relieved once again to see the US being an honest and cooperative partner.

I flagged intelligence suggesting China might attempt to sabotage SMC infrastructure in retaliation for being excluded from the three-way deal, and asked the US about a joint preemptive action.

I didn’t have any concrete intelligence to be honest, I was just going off a paranoid hunch from my previous “The Great Panic” and “After Maduro” games where the China player had made destructive “spoiler” moves in the last turn after being sidelined (unleashing serious economic sabotage in both cases).

The US agreed to build a joint plan covering both tribal outreach and China risk, but then proposed a centralized “Security and Resource Protection Intelligence Mechanism” under absolute US administration to process intelligence from both SAR and SDF territory. Both the SDF and I rejected this as overreach — the SDF viewed it as an attempt to seize control of the SMC itself, and I agreed, noting it went beyond our original agreement.

I pushed back to the US, asking to keep our existing intelligence-sharing model instead; the US clarified their concern was internal leaks from ISIS sympathizers rather than a power grab, and accepted keeping the current arrangement, asking only that tribal-chief intelligence be shared with them.

The ISIS sympathizers rationale actually made sense so I decided I would borrow that for my own plans.

I then sent a revised joint action focused narrowly on pooling intelligence to preempt Chinese sabotage of SMC infrastructure, including possible sponsorship of another ISIS attack; the US agreed, and I relayed this to the SDF as a joint US-SAR submission, hoping they’d join in protecting the three-way partnership’s assets.

However, I didn’t actually have any intention of submitting this revised joint action…

Meanwhile, China confirmed the SDF had approached them about joining the SMC and said they were prepared to formalize it but wanted Damascus’s ratification directly, framing it as a chance to deepen ties “beyond minerals.” I asked China whether decommissioning Uyghur commanders was still a strict condition.

China indicated willingness to “ease up” on the Uyghur issue without dropping it entirely, prompting me to ask what specific concessions they had in mind; when China turned the question back on what I was willing to offer, I proposed that the Uyghur commanders would not be promoted further and would be quietly retired after ISIS’s defeat, then asked China to name their own concession. They didn’t.

I knew that we were both just running the clock down at this point, none of us actually planned to commit to something substantial this late in the game.

So for Turn 4, I made the following moves…

Public Action 1:

Public Action 2:

Once all our actions were resolved, I received my post-game Team Packet.

And these were the headlines in the newsfeed:

· Damascus Seizes the Reins as Hasakah’s Rare Earth Gamble Reshapes Syria’s Political Landscape (By Lina Abdel-Rahman | September 7, 2028 | Reuters) · SDF Leadership Swept Aside in SAR-Led Crackdown, Deal Reshapes Hasakah Control (By Kareem Rostom | September 7, 2028 | Associated Press) · China Rejoins Hasakah Minerals Framework Under EMI Standards (September 9, 2028 | Reuters) · UNDP Accepts Expanded Chinese Logistics Support in Hasakah (September 9, 2028 | UN News) · U.S. Expands Jordanian Aid Corridor and Opens EMI to New Partners (September 9, 2028 | The Washington Post) · In Post-SMC Hasakah, Global Supply Chains Flow—But at What Cost? (By Adrian Tseng | November 15, 2029 | The Economist) · Order Restored, Trust Lost: The Price of a “United” Hasakah (By Maysaa El-Sayed | September 8, 2028 | The New York Times (Opinion)) · “Still Breathing, Still Afraid”: Voices from the Shadow of Change (By Yazan al-Rashid | September 9, 2028 | Syria Direct)

You can see the full News Feed (Postgame) document here.

My plan had worked flawlessly!

We also got the final outcome report…

…featuring the team performance statements, starting with mine.

…and then the SDF’s.

…and then the US’s.

…and lastly, China’s.

Next, the report shared the critical turning points of the game…

…and the comparative analysis.

…and the lessons learned.

…before closing off with recommendations.

You can see all my game files in this Google Drive folder.

In summary, I finally won!

What are my top player tips for The Price of Hasakah ( and Providence in general) ?

Now that I have finally won a Providence game, I can authoritatively write this section… instead of having to outsource it like last time with The Great Panic, haha!

My top tip? Just like Eleanor Ross and Caroline Gilmore advised me in my pilot episode of the Wargaming Weekly Podcast: alliance and betrayal.

But for context, here are some more practical details I can share:

1. Always have both a public and private action

Providence gives you a 150-word limit per action per turn but you can split that between two actions: one public and one private e.g. 100 words for your public action and 50 words for your private action. You can use the public action for a joint action you have negotiated and the private action to advance your own secret agenda. Just make sure that your private action is a feasibly private action that doesn’t end up being reported in the news feed. Clandestine intelligence/counter-intelligence operations/deals are perfect for this.

2. Always use your NPC actions

It’s basically a free extra move! Don’t let it go to waste. You can use it to win soft power points (by reaching out to an NPC publicly) or for hard power (by reaching out to an NPC privately). Once again, as demonstrated by my cooperation with Turkey, clandestine intelligence/counter-intelligence operations/deals are perfect for NPC actions (though in hindsight, it was probably a bit too reckless of me to lay out my entire plan for the SDF to the Turks like that).

3. Talk to everyone

This is how you build alliances, and also how you read others’ motives. If they don’t respond, that in itself is a response. If they are responding but not committing to an action, that’s a signal that they are probably wasting your time while cooking up something against you. However, you also have to make peace with the possibility of your talks being leaked, even falsely, as China (which turned out to be played by Rob McKenna) demonstrated.

4. Negotiate well-detailed alliances

Especially with stronger powers. The more details the better, don’t leave any words on the table. Grab as much as you can and hide your real motives under seemingly benign requests. This is not just true for joint actions. Even with your own unilateral public and private actions, the more articulate and specific you are, the better. Make sure to read the action-writing tips in your Scene Setter and Rules document, they actually work.

5. Time your betrayals well

Aim for that last turn so they have no chance to retaliate, simple.

What didn’t I like about playing The Price of Hasakah?

Last turn mania. Like I just shared in my last tip above, betrayal in Providence is a dish best served right in the last turn when the victim has no chance to retaliate. I think this is something that ExpertTheory is going to have to eventually account for, especially as more experienced players like me pick up on it.

Betrayal aside, I think a winning strategy of making relatively dramatic moves in the final turn is slowly emerging across Providence games and I fear this might skew gameplay way more towards “gameism” (playing to win) than realism (playing as you would in reality). However, I can also see how one could make the case for last turn mania actually being a realistic representation of how people/countries act.

Personally, last turn mania is something I have previously mitigated in one of my recent micro-wargames, The Shadow Lines: Russia. Unlike the original The Shadow Lines by Viltė Radzytė, my expansion runs 8–10 rounds with a bilateral continuation roll at the end of Rounds 8 and 9, both sides roll simultaneously; both 1–3 ends the game, both 4–6 continues, split results re-roll until consensus. I introduced this to discourage players against attempting uncharacteristically reckless moves in the last turn.

Also, I noticed that unlike Who Owns Hasakah, ISIS was not an active player in The Price of Hasakah: only the SAR, the SDF, the US and China were actively represented. I’m sure the design team at ExpertTheory had their reasons but I think the game would have been even more exciting and challenging with ISIS as an active player that could be directly negotiated with.

Lastly, in my review of The Great Panic I shared that my only gripe is that the Providence platform is too text-heavy and that it could definitely use some image generation capabilities to spice up the news feeds, perhaps some kind of map-based dashboard too.

However, I have to say, having tried to integrate AI image generation into one of my own recent vibecoding projects, I can see why ExpertTheory is choosing to do without it, at least for now – it’s too expensive (in terms of tokens burnt) and the results are often not worth it.

What warfare lessons have I learnt from playing The Price of Hasakah?

1. Everyone has factions, exploit them!

I can’t remember which exact wargaming webinar it was, but I remember someone talking about how one of the mistakes we often make is playing large entities out (such as China and Russia) as if they have perfect internal coherence. For some reason, this really stuck with me and I leveraged it here.

No one has perfect internal unity. Find the cracks and contradictions within your opponents’ organizations and then capitalize on them. Heck, even individuals have multiple personalities inside them!

2. Tap into the power of intelligence!

I was gathering intelligence on the SDF’s factions right from the start and stayed collecting intelligence on them in every turn so when I made my decisive move at the end, it was very feasible.

If nothing else, I hope my legacy in the Providence community becomes that of the guy who forced and/or inspired other players to pay more attention to (counter)intelligence as part of their routine actions, as indicated in one of the recommendations in the Closing Document, “Teams should be encouraged to invest more in resilient internal security and counterintelligence capabilities…”

3. Timing is everything!

Even when you have the right intelligence, you have to pick the right time to act on it. If I had moved earlier, I might not have gathered enough intelligence by then to make my synchronized decapitation of the SDF as successful as it was, especially given I would not yet have secured the intel from the Turks.

Furthermore, with even just one more turn, the SDF could have somehow reconstituted themselves and the US could have punished me for going against my earlier promise of cooperating with the SDF.

4. A solid partner is worth their weight in gold!

The truth is I wouldn’t have won if the US wasn’t an honest and cooperative partner throughout this game. The US could have easily cooperated deeper with the SDF behind my back but they didn’t, choosing to stay transparent throughout.

Ultimately, betrayal works when you’re the only one doing it. If everyone is backstabbing, then the alpha gained by everyone cancels itself out. So big salute to Deron Daugherty (who turned out be the US player) for having enabled me to betray the SDF without interruption from his end of our three-way partnership.

5. May the die always roll in your favor!

Both Clausewitz and Napoleon talked about the importance of luck in warfare and it was evident in this game too. I was lucky that the message I accidentally sent to the SDF instead of the US happened to be one that actually reinforced me as a trustworthy partner.

I’m completely speculating here but this probably contributed to the SDF (which turned out to have been played by William Hearnshaw, our previously unbeaten ETO leader) being way more relaxed about my intentions and leaving himself vulnerable to my final move.

PS: I have since won another Providence game! And it was also my first time playing as China!

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Wait! What’s hiding in that Fiction Corner?

Minister Katrin Haas asks who is responsible when the AI’s assumptions are wrong, and the 4-second silence that follows is the most honest answer she receives in the entire briefing.

She has been watching accountability disappear inside German institutions for 18 years and she knows what institutional silence sounds like, and this is the sound of a room that has not asked itself the question before.

After the briefing she keeps one person behind — the most junior officer in the room, a major who said nothing but whose face changed when she asked — and closes the door, and what he tells her is more precise than anything the briefers said, and will cost him something, and he says it anyway.

Read the full story on Patreon (available to both free and paid subscribers).

Lastly… what’s that over there in the Business Corner?

This Palmer Luckey interview…

…and this Nathan Nwachukwu interview.

Two defense tech startup founders on two different continents, same eccentric style! How cool is that?!

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha is a freelance wargame researcher, analyst and designer. With a background of over 10 years in the B2B marketing and fintech startup spaces, Rwizi is also building Social Funds, the gamified social finance app designed to help young Ugandans budget, save, and fund their goals together.