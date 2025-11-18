Yes, it’s been exactly one year since I started this newsletter! And thanks to your unwavering support, despite addressing such a super niche topic, Wargaming Weekly now has over 300 subscribers here on Substack and over 2,000 followers on X, LinkedIn and Bluesky combined!

Thank you to each and every one of you for reading, liking and sharing any of the content that I have curated or written over the past one year!

However, I’d like to take this opportunity to give special thanks to the following 20 (groups of) people:

1. Sebastian Bae

· For being my ghost mentor with the Georgetown University Wargaming Society (GUWS) webinars he has hosted

· For finding and following the Wargaming Weekly X account before I even thought anyone was actually reading anything I was writing!

· And for enabling me to play high–quality wargames for FREE with his print ‘n’ play micro wargame collections. You can check them out here and here.

2. Armchair Dragoons

· For giving me such an ego boost with my very first #TuesdayNewsday highlight from Wargaming Weekly #008

· And for consistently featuring me ever since so much that they now even miss me when I delay!

3. David Kennedy aka The SoS Bunker

· For being the first person to recommend my Substack on theirs

· For inspiring me to evolve my newsletter format with this comment

· And for consistently commenting “No” to my click-baity headlines!

4. Ian Curtiss

· For reaching out to let me know that my work is impactful

· And for alerting me to the existence of economic wargaming

5. Tom Walker

· For reaching out to let me know that my work is impactful

· And for being one of the 5 inspirations behind my African Election micro wargame

6. James Buckley

· For reaching out to let me know that my work is impactful

· For inspiring me to move my Love, Lies & Wargames fiction series to my Patreon

· And for giving me my first ever marketing content writing gig in wargaming

7. David Atkinson

· For reaching out to let me know that my work is impactful

· And for putting me on to the idea of building wargames that can be played directly in ChatGPT

8. Edward Farren

· For giving me my first ever wargaming interview

· And for opening the door for me to finally access and play Fight Club’s analogue wargames

9. Christopher Gates

· For reaching out to invite me to the Riskgaming podcast

· For the prep questions he shared (Even though we actually didn’t get into most of them in the episode, I have since adopted some of them for my own interviews and this very newsletter is actually inspired by one of them!)

· And for editing my Riskgaming podcast episode so beautifully!

10. Danny Crichton

· For hosting me on the Riskgaming podcast

· And for asking me such great questions (Even though they were mostly different from the ones I had prepared to answer, he made me so comfortable and guided the conversation so well!)

11. David Banks

· For being the brains behind King’s College London’s Wargaming & Strategy certificate course, which has given me both my first wargaming micro-credential and my most popular post so far!

12. Evan D’Allessandro

· For the quick conversation we had a few weeks ago during the Women’s Wargaming Network microwargame design class where he revealed to me that at some point, he was designing a wargame per week. It really inspired me to get my numbers up!

· When you see me putting out more of my own micro wargames come 2026, just know a big part of that will be because of the fire Evan has lit under me!

13. Kevin Johnston

· For putting me on to decision-forcing cases (DFCs) and the Decision Game Club

· And for giving me my second wargaming interview

14. Jason Matthews & Ananda Gupta

· For being the brains behind my absolute favorite commercial wargame, Twilight Struggle

· Thanks also to GMT Games and Playdek for being visionary enough to make a mobile app version (available on both Apple Store and Google Play), I know for sure that I still wouldn’t have experienced the joy of playing the Cold War if they hadn’t made it so accessible.

15. Clint Warren-Davey

· For the superb wargame design gems that he shares nearly everyday on X

· And for showing me how far wargaming can really go in education, he’s literally teaching wargame design to eighth graders!

16. Every wargame designer whose work I have reviewed so far

· Sebastian Bae, Curtis Miller, Clint Warren-Davey, Mark Herman, Walter Kunkle, James Moorhouse, Sophia Valle, Luke Miller, Rachel McVicker, Robert Shala, Patrick Feng, and Ian Brown.

17. Everyone who has given a webinar on the Georgetown University Wargaming Society (GUWS), King’s Wargaming Network (KWN) and Fight Club International (FCI) YouTube channels

· For the free professional wargaming education you have given me

18. Everyone who has written any of the articles I have shared on the Wargaming Weekly social media channels

· For the insights and inspiration you have given me

· And for the free content you have given me to curate!

19. Joris Beerda & Yu-kai Chou at The Octalysis Group

· For having helped me discover wargaming by bringing me close enough to it with the gamification-related blog writing work they gave me back in 2022

20. My dear mother!

· For funding 80% of my tuition bill for the KCL Wargaming & Strategy certificate

· And for keeping both food in my belly and a roof over my head so that I’m able to focus on cutting out markers and throwing dice despite being un(der)employed

Okay, enough of the sappy stuff! Let’s get into the meat of this newsletter’s topic…

These are the 5 most important trends shaping the world of professional wargaming as we enter 2026, that I have noticed from researching and writing about wargaming over the past year:

5. More mainstream attention

YouTube influencers are getting hip to professional wargaming:

· Johnny Harris’ video on wargames has over 2 million views

· Invicta’s video on wargames has over 1 million views

· Perun was recently invited to an unclassified NATO wargame (…and yes, I’m very jealous!)

Mainstream media is not getting left behind either:

· Sky News recently did a 5-part podcast series titled The Wargame about a hypothetical Russian attack on the UK

· NHK’s recent two-part historical drama titled Simulation: Defeat in 1941 about Imperial Japan’s Total War Research Institute which ran wargames and simulations in the lead-up to WW2

· Apple TV has a series titled War Gamers that even has an episode dedicated to the WRENs of WATU (I still insist that we need a whole Netflix series for this)

I think we need more of these, and like I have previously said, wargaming needs a Sydney Sweeney x Timothee Chalamet blockbuster in particular!

4. More business/economic wargaming

Business wargaming is resurging along with the renaissance in military wargaming. More business wargaming consultancies are popping up, more companies are setting up internal wargaming divisions.

Ever since the COVID pandemic that cascaded into the Russo-Ukrainian war, we have been in this era of perpetual polycrisis where decision training and strategic foresight are more important than ever for corporate decision makers and business wargaming is stepping up to fill that gap.

Furthermore, I have previously written about the lack of games about economic warfare in the commercial wargaming world but professional wargaming has stepped up:

· Lux Capital’s Riskgames by Ian Curtiss (Powering Up and Southwest Silicon)

· Finley Grimble at Knightsbridge recently conducted a wargame about rare earths and critical minerals

· Viltė Radzytė has designed The Shadow Lines, a micro wargame about US-Iran economic warfare, for her Bachelor’s thesis. I recently played it and will be reviewing it soon.

3. More commercial PME wargames

We’re seeing a reversal of the typical trend where military wargamers use commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) wargames. For example, Mark Greenwald regularly shares about using COTS wargames like Race to the Rhine, Race to Moscow, Root, Napoleon 1806, etc. as part of the officer training he conducts at the US Army Command and General Staff College.

Now, more games are leaving the professional military education (PME) world and finding commercial success:

· Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific by Sebastian Bae is the prime example of this. It has been translated into German and Japanese and has a bunch of expansions. No wonder he’s now referred to as the “Taylor Swift of wargaming”, he has really gone diamond!

· Battlegroup Clash: Baltics by James Buckley of Sapper Studio is following in the footsteps of Littoral Commander. It’s the commercial version of the Battlegroup Wargame System (BGWS) developed for the British Army by Vedette Consulting.

· Maneuver Warfare by Ian Brown, in my opinion, is going to be the next banger in this trend. It’s designed for Marines (and meant to literally fit in their pockets) but has huge potential to be a commercial hit, especially since it’s being published by the same Dietz Foundation that gave us Littoral Commander.

As commercial wargames born out of professional wargames, Hedgemony by RAND and Horizons by King’s Wargaming Network fall under this trend too, even though they’re not necessarily for PME.

2. Epistemology of wargaming is the hottest academic topic

Everyone who has played a wargame intuitively knows that wargaming imparts knowledge on the player but no one knows exactly how to measure that knowledge.

And yet like Ian Brown highlighted in his recent Armchair Dragoons article reflecting on the first ever Polish wargaming symposium, this ambiguity deeply influences decision-makers’ ability to make the necessary sacrifices to make more time for wargaming.

David Banks at King’s College London has one of the best epistemology of wargaming talks, and the King’s Wargaming Network has several other webinars specifically dedicated to this topic, from Elizabeth Bartels, Kate Kuehn and Natalia Wojtowicz.

I think we need to see (and are going to see) more academic work on this going forward.

1. AI in wargaming

No one can escape AI, especially not the wargaming community!

Now on Part 5 (and with Part 6 already locked and loaded), my Are we ready for AI-powered wargaming? series is damn near ready to become its own spin-off newsletter! Check out Part 4, Part 3, Part 2 and Part 1 to learn more.

· Dr. Jacquelyn Schneider, director of the Hoover Institution’s Wargaming and Crisis Simulation at Stanford University, has experimented with LLMs in nuclear escalation

· AI is being tested in exercises from INDOPACOM to Air Force DASH to SETAF-AF wargames

· Various institutions (from DARPA to dstl to Johns Hopkins) are investigating AI in wargaming

· More papers being published around AI in wargaming (for example, here and here)

· Urban wargaming expert David Burden has built an Urban WarGamer chatbot that you can query about all his work

· Dr. David Atkinson has designed Ghostlines (Black Sea), an influence wargame based on NATO doctrine that you can play directly in ChatGPT.

However, professional wargaming veteran Ezra Sidran is skeptical about LLMs as a whole and Sebastian Bae warns about being too eager to take humans out of wargames.

In my opinion, the key questions that need to addressed are:

· Are we actually ready for AI-powered wargaming?! (Is the wargaming community really ready for both the opportunities and pitfalls presented by AI or do we need more time to prepare?)

· Are large language models (LLMs) the best route for infusing AI into wargaming? Or should we be looking more into reinforcement learning (RL)? Or perhaps a whole other AI training approach that no one is paying enough attention to?

· Do we even need AI-powered wargaming in the first place?!

That’s it folks, those are the top 5 trends in professional wargaming that I’ll be watching closely over the next one year.

Once again, if you want to hear me ramble on some more about the present and future of wargaming, starting with my origin story of running an underground casino in a Catholic high school, feel free to listen to my episode on the Riskgaming podcast!

Or you can just read the Substack summary instead…

Lastly… what’s that over there in the Business Corner?

A startup has split the atom!

Can we get an economic wargame about the American nuclear renaissance?! (Yes, Ian Curtiss… I’m looking at you!)

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

