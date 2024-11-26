- THE TOP STORY -

Maneuver Chess: Integrating Think-and-Fight Drills into Military Training

- MORE STORIES -

First Monday in October (designed by Talia Rosen), currently live on Kickstarter (shape the judicial philosophy of the Supreme Court and advocate for or against famous cases in American history):

Are game designers leaving X for Blue Sky?

Good questions:

- Fight Club International asks, “What on the list below should we wargame in 2025 and why?” (Image showing LSCO conditions and LSCO implications, courtesy of TRADOC G2 LSCO OE update appendix): https://x.com/Fight_Club_Intl/status/1859689061251940520

- “My son is really getting into knights, but I am not a medievalist. What are your favorite fast play medieval rules?” https://x.com/RedcoatAndrew/status/1860313722461336027

Good insights:

- “We use this game (Friedrich) as a practicum at School of Advanced Military Studies (SAMS) to appreciate warfare before the Napoleonic era and pre-formal operational art”: https://x.com/jameskgreer77/status/1860040306051403890

Latest games:

- Hope and Glory 2: A UK resilience matrix game: https://x.com/yasN2010/status/1858277868381651342

- Operation Bøllebank from @SnafuDST designed by @6xW_a: https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1858618620668002516

- One Hour WW2, designed by Clint Warren-Davey: https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1859039682539254101

- GHQ: The Lost Boardgame (by Kurt Vonnegut and Geoff Engelstein): https://x.com/markherman54/status/1859714801381015933

- Diluvium (from Nuts! Publishing): https://x.com/DiceAndNames/status/1859757549328925104

- NATO Joint Warfare Center designed a resilience wargame for Joint Force Command Naples focusing on aspects of resilience through civil preparedness. The wargame was linked to STEADFAST DUEL 2024, NATO’s largest CPX this year, directed by the JWC. The wargame allowed players to better understand how shocks such as natural disasters, failures of critical infrastructure, or hybrid or armed attacks may affect national resilience factors and present challenges for NATO’s ability to operate during a crisis. Discussions highlighted the important role of civil-military cooperation and building strong partnerships between NATO, nations and other actors: https://x.com/NATO_JWC/status/1859905943363899539

- Resist! (available on Board Game Arena): https://x.com/SaltPeppergames/status/1859888593931759716

- Wolfpack (by Mike Bertucelli): https://x.com/craig6968/status/1860180963315318844

- AFWI Educational Game (US Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific framed around a multi-domain air centric fight in INDOPACOM): https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1860669758250578248

Latest articles:

- Rob van Tol explains combat, as part of his OCS Refresher Guide: https://x.com/MultiManPub/status/1858264256426475960

- My Favorite Wargame Cards – A Look at Individual Cards from My Favorite Games – Card #14: Seychelles from Twilight Struggle: Red Sea - Conflict in the Horn of Africa (by Grant Kleinhez): https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1858864549622907391

- Using Wargames to Understand Sustainment in LSCO: https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1858866624180203588

- Copying game mechanics: is it legal? (published by TiraTu): https://x.com/tiratugames/status/1859311317481390427

- In a continuing series of Event Card Spoilers covering the upcoming New Cold War, 1989-2019 from VUCA Simulations in the 6th entry we take a look at Card #25: 3rd Decade Deck – Xi Jinping: https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1859604533510332860

- Is the board game market in crisis? (published by TiraTu): https://x.com/tiratugames/status/1859673674535616823

- Seven Reflections of a “Red Commander” - What I’ve Learned from Playing the Adversary in Department of Defense Wargames: https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1859945016115765322 and https://x.com/ArmyUPress/status/1860428106818846909

- Battle Lab: Defining “Logistics” for Wargames (What are you trying to model in the game & why? And what levers do the players have to pull on w/in that model to make changes to inputs/outputs in the game?): https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1860101858691277153

- Abraham Lincoln Through the Lens of "For The People" by Clio’s Board Games (part of the Leader Ratings through board games series): https://x.com/AndrewBucholtz/status/1859747926895165825

- Educate the Educators: Institutionalizing Wargames in the Marine Corps’ Training Command (by Nicanor A. Galvan): https://x.com/jvll32/status/1860269154093175258

Latest videos:

- Multiplayer Wargames, Monthly Debrief S4E10: https://x.com/NKGames/status/1859319531040371077

- Blood & Treasure: Modelling the Role of Contractors in Afghanistan (GUWS webinar by Dan Bullock): https://x.com/Bublublock/status/1859262165007442230

- Evan D’Allesandro and Joshua Kovan did a presentation at Connections Oz on Designing for Validity (TLDR: designing for validity is not about designing for validity, but writing the design so it can be validated): https://x.com/EM_DAlessandro/status/1859665459764920365 and https://x.com/EM_DAlessandro/status/1859711403357274299

- Presentations for Connections Oz - the professional wargaming conference in Australia: https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1859825622425665854

- 3 part video series dramatizing the wargaming done by the Western Approaches Tactical Unit (WATU) and its impact on the Battle for the Atlantic. "Operation Raspberry: How The Allies Turned German U-Boat Tactics Against Them": https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1859947481762550020

Latest podcasts:

- GMT Talk Ep. 11 (we chat w/ Ben Hull, Andrew Stead, & Colin Parsons about the upcoming Fields of Fire Deluxe Ed. and Deluxe Ed. Update Kit, FoF Vol. III: The Parachute Regiment, and more): https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1859396250292175216

- Mentioned In Dispatches Season 13 Ep 11 (discussing 4X games set in space & talk about gameplay in 4X games, classic tropes, processor power, and more): https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1859977344435278023

Latest books:

- Euro War Games, currently live on Kickstarter (book on the history and future of wargames in Europe): https://x.com/dystopeek/status/1858928516307530229 and https://x.com/Nutspublishing/status/1858977778215109006

- Mark Herman’s book (Wargames according to Mark: An Historian’s View of Wargame Design): https://x.com/gengelstein/status/1859060399938625900 and https://x.com/CiotogC/status/1859321289753731340

- Stuart Ellis-Gorman’s review of Paper Time Machines by Maurice Suckling: https://x.com/DrCrossbows/status/1859450576016375951 and https://x.com/craig6968/status/1860509787277971872

Latest newsletters:

- GUWS Newsletter: https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1858948352689176908

- Tuesday Newsday: https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1859041001802739783

- GMT Games Monthly Update: https://x.com/mk20336/status/1859955122878795796

Latest interviews:

- The Players’ Aid interviews Matthias Cramer designer of Lenin’s Legacy: https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1858503265786224788

- Dan Bullock interviews Talia Rosen, designer of First Monday in October: https://x.com/Bublublock/status/1858898753194803386

Awards:

- Congrats to the design team of Lucas Cockburn, Neco Cockburn, and Alex Goss for winning the second Zenobia Award with their "The Porters" game! https://x.com/SDHistCon/status/1858530169650040954

- Finalists for the 2024 Bobby Nunes Memorial Award: https://x.com/SDHistCon/status/1860146288777658783

Coming soon:

- One Hour WW1 and One Hour Napoleon, coming in 2025: https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1858249307260145745

- Palmares (by Artur Carlvalho), looking for playtesters: https://x.com/arturthekingg/status/1858255077611298877

- The new game from Ben Madison is coming soon. Sword of Orthodoxy: Byzantium 421-1453 from White Dog Games: https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1858341190900371556

- Progress on Clint Warren-Davey’s COIN-inspired classroom game on 1st century Israel: https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1858346047162196012

- Fight Club International playtesting their potential Iranian future matrix wargame: https://x.com/Fight_Club_Intl/status/1858461651353096434 and https://x.com/Fight_Club_Intl/status/1860489215269556267

- Battle Commander Volume I - Napoleon's Italian Campaigns, currently live on Gamefound designed by Sound of Drums): https://x.com/SoundofDrums22/status/1859220746465083425

- Onoda, currently live on Gamefound (designed by Salt & Pepper Games): https://x.com/SaltPeppergames/status/1859250173714547053 and https://x.com/SaltPeppergames/status/1859655091843891603 and https://x.com/SaltPeppergames/status/1860231876830789912 and https://x.com/SaltPeppergames/status/1860607825061216401

- Playtesting Arcs: https://x.com/SergPang/status/1859538689937784993

- Hammer & Sickle, currently available for pre-order on P500 (designed by Alex Knight, published by GMT Games): https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1859737070882914710

- Digital version of Sebastian Bae’s "Littoral Commander Indo-Pacific" wargame, early access version coming in April 2025: https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1859586571298890014

- World Crisis: First World War in Europe, currently available for pre-order on P500: https://x.com/ricker_79/status/1859780627274531055

- Microverse, currently available for pre-order on P500 (designed by Sam London, published by GMT Games): https://x.com/mk20336/status/1859955122878795796

- Coast Watchers (designed by Volko Ruhnke, published by GMT Games): https://x.com/mk20336/status/1859956711114858955

- Echo from the Dark, currently available for pre-order on P500 (sci-fi COIN game, published by GMT Games): https://x.com/TheGamingGang/status/1859994105293729817

- Alastair Kocho-Williams presents an early prototype of his game, Beneath a Black Flag: the Makhnovist Insurgency in Ukraine: https://x.com/akochowi/status/1860032258012512419

- Spanish Navy & Marine Corps expansion for Sebastian Bae’s "Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific" wargame: https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1860310902534525190

- Lorenzo Nannetti is testing the first draft of Jialong 2028, his new scenario for Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific: https://x.com/LorenzoNannetti/status/1860723030554489194

Events:

- The Armchair Dragoons annual ACDC is coming up (17-19 January): https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1858609877377065209

- The Armchair Dragoons monster consolidated wargaming event calendar (live shows, game nights, cons, conf's, etc. all in one one giant sync matrix): https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1858611009755152748

- MdG24 Online Wargame Convention (12 – 15 December): https://x.com/OnlineMdG/status/1859553792179437636 and https://x.com/BardulosEl/status/1859880431149339083

- The Players’ Aid My wrap up of their trip to the San Diego Historical Games Convention (SDHistCon) 2024 – Nothing But Thank You’s! https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1859952168901771459

Latest reviews/gameplay:

- Gameplay example from The Great Battles of Alexander from Mark Herman & the late Richard Berg, published by GMT Games: https://x.com/HandC_Joe/status/1858545227180450132

- Combat Commander - After Action Report - Scenario 38 - Not One Step Back: https://x.com/whovian223/status/1858552833001615590

- Latest InsideGMT article from designer Alex Knight, "Propaganda and Strategy in Hammer and Sickle": https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1858608077093957968

- Sword of Orthodoxy: The Rise and Fall of Byzantium: https://x.com/rbkasten/status/1858612526902088005

- Dan Thurot’s review of Crossbows & Catapults (from Restoration Games): https://x.com/DanThurot/status/1858689291083542693

- Latest InsideGMT article from designer V.P.J. Arponen, "Order & Opportunity: November 2024 Development Update": https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1858986602829418992

- Dan Thurot’s review of Duel for Middle-Earth: https://x.com/DanThurot/status/1859029724825256156

- Latest InsideGMT article from developer Marco Poutré: "The Medical Breakthroughs of the Armée d’Orient in Egypt (Part 2)": https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1859355379278414068

- Mountain Navy reviews Forward Defense ’85 (designed by Ethan Redrup, published by Strategist’s Den Games, 2024): https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1859353586964324776 and https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1859438684925235638

- XCOM meets Company of Heroes with a dose of brutal realism" – that’s how PCGamesN describes Forgotten But Unbroken (a tactical WW2 game): https://x.com/micro_prose/status/1859379195572351376

- Sea Power: Sino-Soviet War – The Red Fleet Strikes Back: https://x.com/micro_prose/status/1859499991871418784

- Meeple Lady reviews Giant John Company, Shakespeare’s First Folio, Hell-Raisers in Kanawha County (SDHistCon 2024): https://x.com/MeepleLady/status/1859286205994762271

- Patrick’s Tactics & Tutorials plays Combat Commander: https://x.com/Farsol4/status/1859603250510541202

- The Boardgames Chronicle plays Traces of War from VUCA Simulations (presenting German Case Blue offensive in southern Russia during the 1942): https://x.com/mk20336/status/1859689631933182065

- Operation: CHARNWOOD (Battle for La Bijude): https://x.com/TheGascon/status/1859764434664817014

- Iron Squad, by Princeps Games: https://x.com/PrincepsGames/status/1799492578628284657

- Latest InsideGMT article from Jon Carter and Fred Schachter: "Congress of Vienna at Nov. 2024’s SDHistCon Gaming Convention": https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1859996598123843737

- Joe Byre reviews Comancheria: https://x.com/joebyer/status/1859957852527624601

- Resilience (Patrick Ruestchmann's solitaire/cooperative game about crisis management): https://x.com/PastorJoelT/status/1860148729451630733

- The Players’ Aid unboxing video for The Landing: Gallipoli 1915 from Catastrophe Games (published by ConsimWorld): https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1860310040013340845

- The Players’ Aid unboxing video for The Great Northern War from Conflict Simulations Limited (published by ConsimWorld): https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1860313212257771696

- Grant Kleinhenz shares his thoughts in this solitaire video review for Ottoman Sunset: The Great War in the East, 1914-1918 3rd Edition: https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1860674571025740150

Latest photos (game spreads):

- Burning Banners: https://x.com/markherman54/status/1858864557315194959 and https://x.com/tiratugames/status/1859302669883670701

- Red Beach One: https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1858866843823599707 and https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1860221636336844919 and https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1860211546665943292

- Enemy Coast Ahead: https://x.com/vanlast2/status/1859312298587980203

- Friedrich: https://x.com/WargameReviewer/status/1859922730176708706

- Under Siege: https://x.com/WargameReviewer/status/1860061559726440958

- 12 Hours at Maleme: https://x.com/depablo_miguel/status/1860057956680892429

- A Gest of Robin Hood: https://x.com/BdmL_jeux/status/1859658835444760967

- Hegemony: https://x.com/kimataka1/status/1860240075185070116

- Through Ice and Snow: https://x.com/Dr_Orkote/status/1860279515244614066

- Taal’s Fury: A Campaign for Littoral Commander (scenario designed by Ian T. Brown): https://x.com/enumura/status/1860198097693081614

- War of the Pacific (1879 – 1881): https://x.com/Nichiyou_Kai/status/1860249976758239733

- Port Arthur: https://x.com/Santiagoalgamec/status/1860375020750385258

- Fire in the Lake: https://x.com/Franjmariscal/status/1860293373204013319

- Terraforming Mars: https://x.com/vanlast2/status/1860391254934102158

- Combat Commander: https://x.com/MBoardgaming/status/1857838969905721677

- Twilight Struggle: https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1858544503553958125 and https://x.com/rlingure/status/1860445696219922460

- Kurland 1945, part of the OST Front series: https://x.com/antony1959/status/1860461607769481473

- Blood Rage: https://x.com/pancop2/status/1860598687862489422

- The MOG: Mogadishu: https://x.com/JuddVance/status/1860501000907358625

- (unidentified): https://x.com/jagd_tiger/status/1860510207006408987

- (unidentified): https://x.com/RooksAndKingz/status/1858955443416297822

Latest photos (people):

Incidents:

- Armchair Dragoons website was down for a bit, ostensibly due to bots, came back up and then went down again a day or so later, bounced back again: https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1860311797074473065

Wargaming Weekly is curated, written and published by Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha.