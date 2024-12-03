- THE TOP STORY -

Wargaming is big in Japan! (…and China too)

- This account called ‘News on Tabletop Wargaming in Asia’ (@notwia) https://x.com/notwia has opened my eyes to Chinese video sharing website, Bilibili https://bilibili.com/, specifically via this tweet: https://x.com/notwia/status/1861003900637335939 It could be a gateway into the Chinese wargaming scene

- Bonsai Games Online: https://bonsai-games.net/ (specifically discovered from this tweet: https://x.com/yasN2010/status/1859757582291976352) seems like the Japanese version of Boardgame Geek. It could be a gateway into the Japanese wargaming scene

- This account called ‘News on Tabletop Wargaming in Asia’ (@notwia) https://x.com/notwia has also opened my eyes to Baidu https://baidu.com/, the largest internet search engine in China, specifically via this tweet: https://x.com/notwia/status/1863176214929711451 It could be another gateway into the Chinese wargaming scene

- My previous exposure has only been to the Anglophone world but this past couple of weeks (this week especially) has brought Japanese and Chinese wargaming into focus. I have noticed the high volume of reviews, unboxings, and play-throughs from Asian accounts, especially after following @notwia. Asian wargamers seem to have very vibrant wargaming communities on their own social media platforms and offline too.

- UPDATES ON PAST STORIES -

Maneuver Chess: Integrating Think-and-Fight Drills into Military Training

- https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1861777063700480055

First Monday in October (designed by Talia Rosen), currently live on Kickstarter (shape the judicial philosophy of the Supreme Court and advocate for or against famous cases in American history):

- https://x.com/tcgamer/status/1862883513906942359

- https://x.com/fortcircle/status/1861099895840559393

- https://x.com/JasonDCMatthews/status/1862895110096076948

Are game designers leaving X for Blue Sky?

- https://x.com/SoundofDrums22/status/1861038794671001666

Incidents:

- Latest on Armchair Dragoons website issues: https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1861283008453513522 and https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1861364927887229272

- MORE STORIES -

Games:

- Combat Armor: The Deloyer War of Independence https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1861288446909915395

- World at War 98 Case Blue '42: https://x.com/Romero_Wrg/status/1861487872550875411

- Cole Wehrle shares the official development kit for Arcs: https://x.com/colewehrle/status/1861515464095986158

- Midnight Maneuver (2022) Designed by Matt Tetreau, Brodd Ladd, and Carolina Ramos for Georgetown University Center for Strategic Studies. The game explores the tradeoffs between managing emissions and other facets of maritime operations, including C2, fires, and maneuver: https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1861756945276805224

- The Pratzen: Austerliz, 1805 https://x.com/markherman54/status/1862842944333521014

Coming soon:

- Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific https://x.com/FoundationDietz/status/1861120690054668354

- Hammer & Sickle, currently available for pre-order on P500 (designed by Alex Knight, published by GMT Games): https://x.com/LandandFreedom1/status/1860487757392425303

- Onoda, currently live on Gamefound (designed by Salt & Pepper Games): https://x.com/SaltPeppergames/status/1861535210581475648 and https://x.com/SaltPeppergames/status/1862798169425244453 and https://x.com/FGradaille/status/1863172288671093228

- Evan D’Allessandro is playtesting ABF: https://x.com/EM_DAlessandro/status/1861799266303279299

- Clint Warren-Davey continues work on his Old Testament game, inspired by 7 Wonders: https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1862278435504328961

- Model's Counterattack (a game about the tank battle of Radzymin, fought in the summer of 1944 on the Eastern Front), currently live on Kickstarter: https://x.com/andreapavan76/status/1862467317621285265

- Mark Greenwald playtesting his upcoming game Arcs at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College: https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1862563250648289744

- OCS 1945 in is playtesting: https://x.com/antony1959/status/1862977737809432980

Articles:

- Educate the Educators: Institutionalizing Wargames in the Marine Corps’ Training Command (by Nicanor A. Galvan): https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1861401042958598311

- My Favorite Wargame Cards – A Look at Individual Cards from My Favorite Games – Card #15: Ambush and Local Guides from The Wars of Marcus Aurelius: Rome 170-180CE from Hollandspiele (by Grant Kleinhez): https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1861757338857635968

- Top wargames suggestions for Christmas 2024 (The Boardgames Chronicle) https://x.com/mk20336/status/1863223756740505878

Insights:

- Our electives at @USACGSC and @ArmyUniversity teach leaders how to make military decisions using data. #wargaming MDO: https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1860820393667297304

- You have to respect Phalanx as a publisher - their graphics (including promotional materials like these videos) are absolutely top-notch. https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1861336180635377919

- Data literacy is the “the ability to read, work with, analyze and communicate with data,” and another reason to practice making military decisions using #wargaming as it gives you that data in a safe to fail environment: https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1862603105864491461

Memes:

- https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1862881601547391326

Videos:

- The 2024 ACDC Keynote: https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1861146330736755069

- October 2024 Monthly Debrief Video (discussing multi-player wargames): https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1862126989991165972

- NAC Bunker November 2024: https://x.com/NACWargames/status/1862453820598431881

Podcasts:

- Systems Confrontation – Maneuvre Warfare with China (discussing the "systems destruction and confrontation" approach by the PLA): https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1861533915338403929

- Mentioned In Dispatches Season 13 Ep 11 (discussing SDHISTCON): https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1862476404178174381

- The Emerging Emphasis on Enlisted Wargaming: https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1863270831826018524

Books:

- Mark Herman’s book (Wargames according to Mark: An Historian’s View of Wargame Design): https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1861526411317592117

- South Atlantic War, Third Edition (by Ed Kettler) is an in-depth treatment of the naval and air campaign during the Falkland/Malvinas Islands War of 1982. It contains nineteen scenarios, linked with narratives of the land actions, putting them in context: https://x.com/MarianoSciaroni/status/1861796934672847121

- Orders: Ukraine (by Brendan B. McBreen): https://x.com/Fight_Club_Intl/status/1861970097855733837

- Against the Odds magazine: https://x.com/kimataka1/status/1861366461895450830

Newsletters:

- GMT Games November 2024 Monthly Update: https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1859722023360188756 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1861034080642417123 and https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1861204754179014690

Interviews:

- The Players’ Aid interviews Jose Antonio Rivero designer of Berlin 1945 – The Fall of the Reichstag: https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1861399651095654808

- Armchair Dragoons presents the Noble Knight Games Interview with Dan Leeder: https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1861804931692233010

- Dan Bullock interviews Joe Smith: https://x.com/Bublublock/status/1861850910885896328

Awards:

- Finalists for the 2024 Bobby Nunes Memorial Award: https://x.com/board_game_wire/status/1861811744143786043

Milestones:

- The Players’ Aid saw a 4% rise in traffic from October 2024 to November 2024: https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1863266486531313950

Events:

- The Armchair Dragoons annual ACDC is coming up (17-19 January): https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1861146793859285239 and https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1862105944106119542 and https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1862523553171546353 and https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1863320554536579499

- The Armchair Dragoons monster consolidated wargaming event calendar (live shows, game nights, cons, conf's, etc. all in one one giant sync matrix): https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1861147914501775362

- MdG24 Online Wargame Convention (12 – 15 December): https://x.com/OnlineMdG/status/1861142230162923792

- Donate to support GUWS events: https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1861157962170913099

- The 8th Annual Bellota Con (23 – 26 January): https://x.com/WargameReviewer/status/1861525785485463689

- Inaugural FoxCon – 2024 (DG is trying to carve out a spot on a popular weekend against SDHistCon and Compass Games, which both have longstanding conventions on Veterans’ Day weekend): https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1862958143354864098

- Triangle Wargame Day from 1-6pm at @thegamersarmory in Cary NC: https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1863208461468672194

Reviews/Play-throughs:

- First Battle of Bull Run: https://x.com/notwia/status/1860641512931172637

- Fleet Battles: https://x.com/Haruichi0/status/1860616859470664065

- Russo-Japanese Campaign: https://x.com/kow_kow_kow/status/1860460864291373220

- Operation Bøllebank: https://x.com/6xW_a/status/1860804386160619608 and https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1861906830814826670

- Armored Brigade 2: https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1860899007343542491

- The Battle of the Bulge: https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1861032036192096456

- Archipelago (review by Clint Warren-Davey): https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1861257193519227152

- Labyrinth: The War on Terror 2001 – ? https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1861261414578434328

- The Sword of Rome: https://x.com/Jasagui/status/1861453021521055744

- How to win at Friedrich as an attacking faction (by Clio’s Board Games): https://x.com/cliosboardgames/status/1861515270868647945

- 7 Wonders (review by Clint Warren-Davey): https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1861532345435816430

- The Other Side of the Hill (1942 campaign, review by The Blue Tweezers): https://x.com/Blue_Tweezers/status/1861515602830999834

- Red Sun Black Cross: https://x.com/notwia/status/1861726915230675095 and https://x.com/notwia/status/1861727167085969893 and https://x.com/notwia/status/1862090058557472953

- Forging Spetsnaz: https://x.com/notwia/status/1861727418559386026

- Paths of Glory: https://x.com/notwia/status/1861729179902808444

- How to Play with Each Major Congress of Vienna Game Power: Russia (2024 Edition): https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1861831804933775707

- Tattered Flags: Into the Whirlpool https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1862302492215656631

- Guryev’s Headquarters: https://x.com/notwia/status/1862451441102946597

- Astride Hell’s Highway: https://x.com/notwia/status/1862451690806423984

- Napoleon's Last Gamble: Battles of the Hundred Days https://x.com/notwia/status/1862451942565228989

- Invasion: Leros: https://x.com/notwia/status/1862452194538398158

- Normandy: The Beginning of the End https://x.com/notwia/status/1862452446091448635

- Four Battles of Army Group South: Rostov https://x.com/notwia/status/1862452697863266736

- GBoH: SPQR https://x.com/notwia/status/1862452948959453584 and https://x.com/notwia/status/1863177724476444914

- Prelude to Vicksburg: Chickasaw Bayou, December 26-29, 1862 https://x.com/notwia/status/1862453200688701581

- España 1936: https://x.com/notwia/status/1862453452057567376

- Ukraine '43: https://x.com/notwia/status/1862453703820898557

- MBT: https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1862454966788722863

- Grant Kleinhenz shares his First Impression thoughts on the very interesting solitaire print and play tactical wargame Operation Biting: https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1862494478944055301

- 1812: The Invasion of Canada https://x.com/notwia/status/1862816343130517683

- WWII Commander: Battle of the Bulge https://x.com/karel1600/status/1862308379454280167

- Triplanetary: Space Combat in the Solar System 2001: https://x.com/masatomaikata/status/1862782932890571192

- Salerno ’43: https://x.com/notwia/status/1862816595053334703

- Grant Kleinhenz shares his thoughts in this video review for the solitaire hex and counter game Vive L’Empereur 2nd Edition from Blue Panther: https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1862844837604589615

- The Great Battles of Alexander: Macedonian Art of War ‐ Expanded Deluxe edition https://x.com/notwia/status/1863176214929711451

- Joint All Domain Operation: https://x.com/notwia/status/1863176466386620542

- Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific: https://x.com/notwia/status/1863176718426534019

- Duel in the Desert: Rommel's Campaign in North Africa: https://x.com/notwia/status/1863176969879162896

- OCS (hypothetical US vs USSR 1944 scenario): https://x.com/notwia/status/1863177221755838916

- Battle of Auerstedt: https://x.com/notwia/status/1863177473283838146

- Risorgimento: Italy's Wars of Liberation 1848-1866 https://x.com/notwia/status/1863177976373743845

- Velikié Louki 1942-43 https://x.com/notwia/status/1863178227616800916

- Deux Années de Gloire: Two Years of Glory https://x.com/notwia/status/1863178479514390749

- Quatre Batailles en Espagne: https://x.com/notwia/status/1863178731033915752

- Sturm Nach Osten: https://x.com/notwia/status/1863178982742478904 and https://x.com/notwia/status/1863185525810573400

- Panzers along the Terek: Operation Ordzhonikidze – November 1942, 48th Panzer Korps: Battles on the River Chir and 57th Panzer Korps: Russia, December 1942: https://x.com/notwia/status/1863179234577105109

- The Battle of South Caobang: https://x.com/notwia/status/1863179486269001970

- BCS: Arracourt: https://x.com/notwia/status/1863183766438732085

- No Retreat! The Russian Front: https://x.com/notwia/status/1863184016091811906

- Last Loyalists: https://x.com/notwia/status/1863184267817472229

- Battle of Yu-Dong: https://x.com/notwia/status/1863184519563755952

- The Hunt for Eritrea: https://x.com/notwia/status/1863184771129704920

- Great Decisive Battle: https://x.com/notwia/status/1863185022942949705

- Velikié Louki 1942-43 https://x.com/notwia/status/1863185274374689166

- Reluctant Enemies: Operation Exporter https://x.com/notwia/status/1863185777590669808

- Deutschland unter Geld: https://x.com/notwia/status/1863186029336993991

- D-Day at Iwo Jima: https://x.com/notwia/status/1863186280948940885

- China's War of Liberation: https://x.com/notwia/status/1863186532653539429

- Grant Kleinhenz shares his thoughts in this video review for the unique solitaire wargame That Others May Live: Combat Search and Rescue – Vietnam: https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1863213050238521520

Photos (game spreads):

- The MOG: Mogadishu 1993 https://x.com/shimahokke4/status/1857993258741506434 and https://x.com/shimahokke4/status/1860271410243076406

- Bastogne: https://x.com/ao90926049/status/1859204687679078495

- War of the Pacific: 1879-1881 https://x.com/Nichiyou_Kai/status/1860249976758239733

- The Breakthrough of Kampfgruppe Peiper: https://x.com/NoBomba_NoLife/status/1860577021069607244 and https://x.com/jagd_tiger/status/1862070538694426682

- Nobunaga Fuun-roku: https://x.com/JhonCamel/status/1860266877039313352

- 300: Earth and Water: https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1860812948723442092

- Crimea: https://x.com/Santoanzas/status/1860779430236348634

- Votes for Women, Red Dust Rebellion, The Red Burnoose - Algeria 1857: https://x.com/arturthekingg/status/1860782963392180477

- Operation Biting: https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1860834783774785718

- Commands & Colors: Medieval: https://x.com/CCCPVostok/status/1860799950382092545 and https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1861911447585935606

- Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific: https://x.com/EM_DAlessandro/status/1861102802740576421

- BULGE20: https://x.com/pendragon2716/status/1861055124556370380

- Triomphe a Marengo: https://x.com/takafumiyamagu1/status/1861017710702014474

- Time of Crisis: https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1861148134845350200

- 13 Days: https://x.com/cliosboardgames/status/1861152911620821348

- Brujeria: https://x.com/tiratugames/status/1861166263680069678

- PanzerArmee Afrika: Rommel in the Desert, April 1941 - November 1942 https://x.com/gameape/status/1858884033658450071

- Blitzkrieg to Moscow 2: https://x.com/moushiran1/status/1860539179480084802

- Turning the Tables: https://x.com/aimitadashi/status/1861025857512657009

- Napoleon at the Berezina: https://x.com/kimataka1/status/1861366461895450830

- Border Reivers: https://x.com/vanlast2/status/1861111780732227807

- 1793: Patriots & Traitors https://x.com/WargameReviewer/status/1861521297995391377

- Battle Commander: https://x.com/WargameReviewer/status/1861524528448373044

- Panzers Along the Terek: https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1861535026560803300

- Operation Mercury: The Invasion of Crete https://x.com/karel1600/status/1860529079453384858

- Purple Haze: https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1861881309284507975 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1861927021699359181 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1861953855119863917

- A Just and Cruel War: https://x.com/ClubBatallador/status/1862002450779045974

- Operational Wargame Series (OWS): https://x.com/ConscriptsDc/status/1861867825842802820

- Panzer Keir: Battle of Kharkiv https://x.com/ami_wargame/status/1862066541598249306

- Conquest of Shinshu: https://x.com/aimitadashi/status/1861689300154491177

- Atlantic Sentinels: North Atlantic Convoy Escort, 1942-43 https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1859181642985660614 and https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1861701497483911293

- La Batalla de Jarama 1937: https://x.com/WargameReviewer/status/1862096853526794572

- Tactical Commander: https://x.com/WargameReviewer/status/1862099701044023405

- Republic Struggle: https://x.com/WargameReviewer/status/1862103193246650622

- Granada: https://x.com/tiratugames/status/1862136884010401881

- Canadian Civil War: https://x.com/kimataka1/status/1862162534641578341

- 1815: The Waterloo Campaign https://x.com/kimataka1/status/1862477197275218339

- NATO Division Commander: Leadership under Fire https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1862454441557061768

- Frostheaven: https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1862522842501271973 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1862567021994533171

- John Company Second Edition: https://x.com/nbsp1618/status/1862541952048091482

- Pyrates, Zombie War: https://x.com/6xW_a/status/1862555683578613832

- Agincourt: https://x.com/PastorJoelT/status/1862642819237913047

- Air & Armor: Wurzburg https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1862687376377880830

- Hegemony: https://x.com/kimataka1/status/1862812792354709999

- Berlin 1945: https://x.com/WargameReviewer/status/1862825266143244692

- Tierra y Libertad: https://x.com/WargameReviewer/status/1862826453059936601

- Warfighter Vietnam: https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1862936243668963781

- The Battle of Courtrai: https://x.com/PastorJoelT/status/1863029872282718464

- Valour and Fortitude: https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1863223816467451919

- (unidentified): https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1861328350813528125

- (unidentified): https://x.com/SergPang/status/1861369691521888705

- (unidentified): https://x.com/akochowi/status/1861756138670223669

- (unidentified): https://x.com/antony1959/status/1862198768977748070

- (unidentified): https://x.com/TheGascon/status/1861975020081132006

- (unidentified): https://x.com/TheGascon/status/1862703430537490494

- (unidentified): https://x.com/NoBomba_NoLife/status/1862655971577012294

- (unidentified): https://x.com/antony1959/status/1862976782149849353

- (unidentified): https://x.com/SergPang/status/1863191509815751066

- (unidentified): https://x.com/moushiran1/status/1863254118871220316

Latest photos (people):

- https://x.com/antony1959/status/1861848688114442535

- https://x.com/ClubBatallador/status/1862002450779045974

- https://x.com/RBMStudio1/status/1862193152884711607

- https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1862520365211062646

- https://x.com/jameskgreer77/status/1862509150606971334

- https://x.com/RBMStudio1/status/1862547168701423644

- https://x.com/markherman54/status/1862844090175356952

Wargaming Weekly is curated, written and published by Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha.